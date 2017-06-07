Donald Trump is probably going to live-tantrum-tweet James Comey’s testimony

Many people are wondering if Donald Trump’s tantrums, tweets and “look busy” work this week are all about former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming testimony. Comey is due to testify tomorrow, Thursday, about being fired by Trump and about the Russia investigation. You know they’ll be asking him tons of sh-t about Hillary Clinton too, and hopefully someone will ask him about why he committed perjury just a few days before he was fired. Before I get into the weird and awful stuff, please enjoy this tweet from a WaPo journalist:
I'm told by two WH sources that Pres. Trump does not plan to put down Twitter on Thursday. May live tweet if he feels the need to respond.
— Robert Costa (@costareports) June 6, 2017
Which should be exciting. If Trump goes full-throttle unhinged on Twitter at the same time as the entire Washington press corps is also live-tweeting Comey’s testimony, it should be quite interesting. WaPo also writes that Trump is beyond “furious” that Comey is about to “smear” him. Trump’s staffers are trying to fill his schedule for Thursday so he won’t sit in the Oval Office and obsessively tweet. Because that’s where we are – the WH staff are nannies looking to give the toddler-in-chief some busywork to keep his mind occupied. Meanwhile, here are some adjacent stories.
Trump is not happy with Jeff Sessions. AG Jeff Sessions has been on the receiving end of Trump’s tantrums so often that Sessions has apparently offered to resign. His offer was rejected… for now. Trump is pissed that Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation and pissed that Sessions can’t do much to shut down the Russia investigation.
James Comey was not happy with Jeff Sessions. After Trump cornered Comey and asked for his loyalty (like a mob boss) and asked him to end the investigation into Mike Flynn, Comey apparently told Sessions that under no circumstances should Sessions ever leave him (Comey) alone with Trump. Sessions apparently told Comey that there was no way to ensure that Comey would never be left alone with Trump.
Trump used intelligence resources to sway Comey. Trump asked Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike Rogers to speak to Comey about the Mike Flynn/Russia investigation and to convince Comey to end the investigations.
The White House War Room. For a few weeks, we heard stories about how Bigly was so pissy-pants mad about the Russia investigation that he was going to organize an old-fashioned “war room” in the White House to “push back” on the Russia stories. He brought in David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski and it was believed that they were going to go nuclear on the media and fired FBI Director James Comey. And then nothing happened. Lewandowski and Bossie were never really hired by the WH. Trump is now directing all of the Russia questions to his lawyers. My theory: Trump is such a sh-tty manager that he couldn’t even pull together a war room. Axios says that Trump’s inner circle had a shortlist of people they wanted to put in this war room, and all of those people were like “no thanks.”
Speaking of Trump’s lawyers. Did you know Trump’s current lawyer is entangled in the Russia investigation too? The whole reason Trump’s legal representation is so sketchy is because his people apparently approached four different top law firms and they all turned him down. Because lawyers probably know that Trump will stiff them on the billing.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
I think what disturbs me more than his tweets, is that last night Trump had dinner with Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton at the White House . Both senators will question James Comey on Thursday. Of course, the White House and GOP will say this is normal doings in Washington. Meanwhile Eric Trump is on Hannity blaming the downfall of Washington on the Democrats and Liberal TV shows. No ownership of his father ‘s actions. I feel sometimes I am living in alternate Universe.
It’s like Bill C and Loretta Lynch on the tarmac… Only Republicans don’t care. Hypocrites.
I emailed and called the offices of both Rubio and Cotton last night to demand that they recuse themselves from the hearing. Government ethics require avoiding the APPEARANCE of a conflict and by hanging out with Trump , they cloaked themselves in the appearance of misconduct before this hearing.
Eric Trump may soon find himself the target of some investigations into his alleged “charity” work.
Yep. I saw that article. Hopefully they all go down together.
Maybe they will give a full accounting of their conversation with President Tweeter at the hearing. And maybe that’s why they did it…. and why they went together rather than separately. Trump’s lawyers did that, because Trump lied so much about their meetings. Always sent two to talk with him. Hope springing eternal here. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.
I’m surprised somebody managed to convince President Tweeter that it would be more damaging to block Comey from talking than letting him talk would be. Of course, Tweeter can change his mind any time. That’s what he does. But he may have shot off his mouth/fingers on Twitter too much to invoke executive privilege. So his little tweeting fingers may be tied.
Lightpurple, you are my Yoda. I maintain my opinion CB should have you as a special guest contributor during these trying times. You’re so ahead of the game.
So did I, then I tweeted their phone numbers.
Well done, LP! That was a really smart move.
Last night while watching cable news I saw two Trump propaganda commercials. The first touting how successful Trump’s overseas visit was, with a dig at the end about how you won’t hear about it in the main stream media, and the second attacking Comey. Trump has a war room, it’s just not being run by him. I assume Bannon and the Mercers are behind the ads.
I saw those ads too. I don’t remember another president running commercials like that during their term. Both the ads come off as propaganda.
“No ownership of his father ‘s actions.”
Too much expectation/credit. Because he can’t. He is his parents’ son. Plus, I am sure he has no mind of his own and he lived in the shadow of his siblings. Nagini because she’s Nagini, and the other one because he’s slightly better looking.
(I watched an interview with him once – out of curiosity – he was talking about his childhood at one point and did not mention Nagini at all, he only said “my brother and I” at least twice. It sounded so odd).
Unfortunately I don’t find it disturbing at all. The entire GOP is complicit with Trump. You can’t shame them into doing their jobs until Trump loses his 38% bases or until they enact all their Right Wing policies. They are a lost cause as is that 38% base of Republicans in my book. The only tool available to us is to vote as many Democrats into congress in 2018 as possible.
The only thing Republicans on the senate panel are going to do is be pissed at Comey for airing the dirt and ask a million questions about leaking. These are lawyers and businessmen. They don’t care about ethics, just the sound of their own voices.
The definite base is significantly smaller than 38%. The ones who voted for him represent only about 25% of the registered voters. The actual percentage of the adult population would be lower than that, because not everyone is registered.
Every other adult either didn’t vote (whether or not registered) and so their true opinions are unknown except in polls, or wanted to vote but were blocked (could be millions) or voted for Hillary (and we know they number three million more than the Trump voters.
Then we have to consider that a certain fairly large fraction of the Trump voters are not diehard Trump supporters. Many just didn’t like Hillary. Many couldn’t conceive of voting for a Democrat even though they thought Trump was incompetent. That group can readily turn on Trump any time. The diehards can also turn if they are hurt badly enough by his policies, but that will take a while to happen.
jwoolman, I hear everything you’re saying but I’m starting to think he has a secret base of support, just like he had all those secret voters who surprised us. Because he’s the GOP guy. They might hate him and find him to be an embarrassment…but they’ll also never support a Democrat, no matter who it is. This is how insanely partisan they are. I’m not holding my breath that he’ll lose all support.
I read on 538 that his base is losing steam. His overall approval might seem like it is holding in the high 30s, but a sizable portion has moved from “strongly supporting” to “somewhat supporting”. That matters.
The issue that made the most impact was health care. While the Russian issue is so important and must be pursued to the fullest extent, we must also focus on the horrific health care bill that the House passed. Domestic issues will drive more voters.
Yes those 2 nuts should not have had dinner with him. In the real world or when politicians were semi-honest, they would not have joined him for dinner for the appearance of “impropriety” and conflict of interest.
At this point, I’m not counting on Congress to make this right. I’m waiting for Mueller.
This is Watergate turned up to a million. And we won’t be able to impeach him unless we flip the house.
So if you care AT ALL about this situation you will vote in every single election going forward. We are flipping some governors seats and such but Dems need to stop being so flipping lazy about small elections.
John Oliver said it best, “It’s ‘Stupid Watergate.’” There’s leaks everywhere and Trump is completely and utterly inept at trying to cover up his obstructionism.
The thing is he doesn’t need to cover it up. The GOP has stopped pretending they give a flying F about this country when they failed to start impeachment DAY ONE
I’ll throw Jefferson Beauregard Sessions a got damned party myself if he resigns. That would be the best news I’ve seen since November.
And go ahead and live-tweet, you organge scoop of cat-vomit. I’ll be live-drinking a glass of wine and watching James Comey bury you. Please continue to live tweet from prison.
I really, really, really hope he live tweets. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
What’s stupid about the live tweets is that the senators’ aides will be following Twitter and they can ask the questions to Comey on the spot.
Trump never thinks that far ahead. He only sees the need to destroy his enemy without realizing he is his own worst enemy. I hope he tweets up the craziest storm ever to hit Twitter.
@aquarius64, I don’t think he can think on his feet that quickly. I think he will try and convince everyone Comey is spouting #fakenews and #alternatefacts.
“He only sees the need to destroy his enemy without realizing he is his own worst enemy.”
Truth!
I know, the Sessions offering to resign thing leaped out at me yesterday and made me joyful for a moment until I read that his resignation wasn’t accepted. Just too good to be true, dammit. But if it happens, I’ll help you throw that party!
And how pathetic that we don’t have anything resembling a POTUS, we have a Tweeter in Chief. Unf^ckingbelievable.
YES! HEY JEFF – BYE BITCH!
Trump isn’t going to last but Sessions is putting totally destructive things in place that will take years to unravel. He is the most dangerous man in American – IMHO.
it goes to show that Trump doesn’t even know what his political interests are since Sessions has been quietly carrying out the worst of Trump’s racist and xenophobic campaign promises with almost no media coverage since the day he was appointed. If Trump is innocent with the Russia thing – why is he so worried about it?!
And Canada is saying they can’t rely on us. Canada! Wtf, eh?
They’re right; they can’t. We can’t rely on us.
I think that was just the one woman, Interior somebody, looking for more money for military. Trudeau has made it very plain he will continue to support the US as much as ever, even if at a State level.
It’s ok
I think Canada is supposedly trying to step out into the world a bit more since the US and Britain (FML) have shirked their responsibilities. People who can vote in the British elections here, please do. I’m trying to swap my vote though.
No, ArchieGoodwin, it wasn’t just “the one woman”, it was our Minister of Foreign Affairs. And yes, she absolutely said that Canada can no longer rely on the the US, and yes — EVEN THOUGH SHE IS JUST A “WOMAN” — she speaks on behalf of the Canadian government. Geez.
It was a huge moment, that scared the fuck out of everyone (and should scare you, if you are American, too), and your dismissing it like that really pisses me off. Things are decidedly NOT “OK”.
BHO and JT are still meeting and talking, at least.😊😊
Well, I mean – we can’t. Honestly – you guys are a complete shitshow at the moment, and I know the majority of you didn’t want this. But really – we can’t rely whole heartedly on a country who’s leader is constantly starting twitter wars instead of leading his country.
Offensively, and depressingly, you wouldn’t believe the amount of times I’ve heard people talking about how we’re going to all be done for if Trump keeps tweeting his way into fights and an attack happens on US soil – and how it would affect Canada. There really isn’t a whole lot of faith left – though overall I don’t think most Canadian’s had a super glowing opinion of America to begin with. Years of America yapping on about how they single-handedly won the war (thanks hollywood) and tourists coming over and constantly mocking us, our country, our climate, and our money leaves you a little bitter. Slap on top of that the way our dairy and lumber industries have been attacked recently – and you’ve got some pretty grumpy Canadian’s.
It’s not like we’ve broken up though – there’s still hope that things will be righted, because honestly, we’re very convenient allies, and have pretty similar cultures in many aspects. But right now – putting our faith in a complete whack job REALLY isn’t the smartest choice.
What time is the Comey testifying? I would like to watch it live, i’m not in the US but will hopefully find it on youtube.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
10 am est is the open session.
the closed session is at 2pm
I may need to call out sick.
Please, please, please tell me Trump has access to the closed portion of the hearing and will keep tweeting, please:)
Thank you, I’m off tomorrow, will be watching
10AM, Eastern time
I read somewhere that it starts at 10am Eastern Time.
The #45 people will be running a hit piece on TV tomorrow trashing Comey. They just showed the ad on Morning Joe. The Republicans are really deplorables. However, we will be focused and RESIST the low lives and their hit campaign.
Thank you all
10 AM Eastern time.
These are the members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Call them. Email them. Fax them. Put pressure on Susan Collins of Maine. Let Cotton and Rubio know they compromised themselves by visiting Trump last night.
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/about/committee-members-115th-congress-2017-2018
The Republican strategy is clearly to make the hearing appear as partisan as possible. For all her bluster, Collins is just like the rest of them. She will tow the party line.
You should be able to find it on one of the American Networks live on the internet ABC or NBC.
Good Luck!
I’m a big fan of C-Span radio for hearings. Commercial and commentary free.
It will be on CNN International from about 3 o’clock UK time or 4 o’clock European time, if you are in that part of the world.
Is anyone worried that Comey won’t say anything and this will all just be a non starter? is that possible?
From what I’ve heard, most people think James Comey has a flare for the dramatic, and is likely to be saving his biggest bombshell for this hearing. But then again, they could be wrong. I certainly think the man has a lot to say. Those memos are probably a hell of a read.
I am SO worried. What if he is not able, for some reason, to speak freely? What if the people questioning him have been influenced? I’m worried cause Trump is doing nothing to distract us from this…it’s making me suspicious
He just announced a nominee for Comey’s old job as a deflection.
I’m worried. I have hope he will, finally!, do the right thing and work to taking trump and his minions down. He has a lot to atone for, imo.
I’m not worried. I believe the Republicans are worried, and #45 is worried. He’s planning to live tweet to hearing. I’m guessing he has nothing better to do than watch tv all day. Btw, #45 people cut an add to run on TV tomorrow disparaging Comey. That says a lot to me.
I for one, an completely worried. We’re all pinning a lot of hopes on this and I’m still not confident about the outcome.
It could go either way, but he does have his own reputation on the line. If he’s supposedly so do-right, then he’ll spill facts and drop the ‘golly gee’ schtick this time.
The news reporter on MSNBC is saying the Bob Mueller investigation will take about 18 months to 2 years so we have a long way to go before this thing is concluded. We have to be patience and vote in 2018 to change congress.
Yes, I am worried that there is no “there there” with Comey. But the fact that Trump is freaked out enough to put the d-list family members on TV gives me hope.
Read that he won’t say Trump told him to stop the investigation. So who knows. Hopefully Trump will Twitter himself out of a job.
I’m SO worried, I expect a lot of “I can’t answer that”, “I do not recall..” and “to the best of my knowledge..”, etc.
I hope I’m wrong though.
Afraid you’re right, Kitten. I’ve kind of given up hoping for good news regarding this administration. Trump’s going to keep doing what he wants, scamming, grifting, insulting Gold Star families, publicly threatening private citizens, ending healthcare, destroying the climate and the earth for profit, allowing the slaughter of animals at their most vulnerable, and he’s getting away with all of it. It’s only been 7 months. I honest-to-god admire the strength of the Americans that can get up and keep fighting this crap each day. Every single day there is something new and bad coming from his administration. I’m Canadian and it’s wearing me down.
I agree, Kitten. I’m not expecting any big bombshells. My feeling is that Comey, looking at the bigger picture, will not testify to anything that might compromise Muller’s investigation.
Yep I agree. As much as I look forward to reading about this…I’m doubtful anything big will be said.
Good. I hope he incriminates himself further. Given his history, he more than likely will. He is his own worst enemy and it will be delightful to watch him burn himself even further. One of the main concerns I have with this is his blatant use of power to try to intimidate someone. This isn’t funny at all.
Everything he is doing is making himself look worse. Attacking the mayor of London has been a disaster, going after the MSM has done nothing to make them back down, it has gotten so bad for him that even lawyers won’t touch him. When someone doesn’t even want to represent you for the money, you know there is a real problem.
I even read that ads are going to air during Comey’s testimony to try to discredit him. If he did nothing wrong, why go to all that trouble and spend the money to attack Comey.
“If he did nothing wrong, why go to all that trouble and spend the money to attack Comey.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean the hippie gastro dude? I have complete confidence that a doctor who mainly works with the digestive system and stool samples could declare someone the healthiest of any president, ever. (Sarcasm)
Exactly. The guy was paid off bigly. Not a secret.
I’m angry the obessive focus on this area is diverting attention from healthcare, environment, police state, military, etc. Impeaching is not removing-from-office, and even if Trump is removed, the larger and ultimately more importatnt issues still remain. Not to mention massive, seemingly unending wars.
But as long as he’s in office, there will be no focus on any of these issues because he’s in the way. What would you have people do? Ignore the president and get things done? They can’t. And I’m sure on the state level, they are actually working. As for the wars, again, as long as he’s in office …
A prison wall for Trump is the only wall that will keep America safe. Unfortunately, I’ve been told that a sitting U.S. President cannot be charged with a crime. I hope there’s a way around that.
“The prevailing view, embraced by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel and many legal academics, is that the president is immune from routine criminal prosecution by someone like a US attorney or a local district attorney. He could be charged for wrongdoing as president after leaving office, but not until after impeachment and removal, or resignation.”
They have to remove the president from office and then file the criminal charges.
If he is impeached 🙏🏼 and removed from office, what’s the likelihood of him being charged and prosecuted? Nil…no one will have the will or stomach to do the right thing.
I heard Trump is going to be making a speech during the hearing. But I’m not sure how long these hearings will be so I’m sure he will find time to tweet sometime in the day
Damn time zones, it’s all going to go down Around midnight here. Does anyone know how longs these things go on for??
Usually about 3 hours. It’s worth watching every moment. I plan my breaks around the Democrats, because I know they ask relevant questions. I try to watch every moment of the republicans because they are so nasty and squirelly, I like to hear exactly how they phrase things.
That plan meant I got to see, first hand, every glorious moment of Sally Yates taking down Cruz
There will likely be plenty of highlights available that boil down the main points he makes.
Of course, that is true. I find though, the most interesting information came from the testimony that didn’t make the sound bites, wasn’t so in your face shocking, but in the careful wording and repetition of replies. You just can’t get the full picture from sound bites and small clips of testimony, imo, not when it matters this much to be as informed as possible
True. I just don’t know if I can handle the partisan-pandering moments ‘live’. Maybe the entire hearing will be uploaded for viewing once it’s over.
Another excellent point. It is difficult sometimes, especially Cruz. But Franken makes up for it
But I figured the speech was maybe 5 – 10 minutes and then with questions (if they allow them) I figured 1/2 hour at the most. Unless they take the phone away I believe he will be tweeting.
trump’s deflection. Just tweeted a minute ago.
http://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/872419018799550464
Announcing the new FBI director that the Senate will have to approve? It’s actually deflections to follow. Announcing the day before his predecessor’s hearing? Morning Joe just announced the potential new hire, and they went back to Comey, Sessions, Coates, etc. The media is hip to this trick of Trump trying to change the subject.
I didn’t say Idiot-in-Chief was smart, just up to his old trick of throwing sh1t at the wall to see what sticks.
Everyone is so focused on the drama of all these investigations and meanwhile those hateful idiots in Congress are gleefully making plans to destroy social programs and lower taxes for the wealthy. Trump continues to create chaos in the Middle East and increase military intervention and the Senate is confident of passing Trumpcare. We’re all,being distracted so they can continue destroying us.
I’m not going to be overconfident about this. I don’t feel like I can rely on Comey in any way to really blow the lid off anything even though it sounds like he should be able to. I guess having been witness to everything that 45 has been able to walk away from makes me extremely pessimistic. Part of me wishes that this was all happening closer to the mid terms because the other group I have very little faith in are American voters. I worry that a bunch of people are going o look at this (particularly if any tiny shred of movement is made) and say “Well, my job is done here! I don’t have to worry about the elections now!!”
Frankly, at this point (and I know this is foolish on my part) I’m starting to feel like I won’t be satisfied with anything less than a super mega happy Scooby Doo ending in which irrefutable proof that even the most diehard cheeto zombie won’t be able to dismiss as fake news comes out and exposes him , his family and all the other treasonous little grifters and they are all marched off to jail. And then I want the election and all of his terrible executive orders, appointments and anything else he’s touched that affects public policy invalidated.
I’m pretty sure when I’m doomed to deep disappointment.
ITA with everything you said and I thank you for so accurately describing where I’m at right now because I simply don’t have the energy to do so.
Blabbermouth Lindsey Graham has stated that he’s trying to help trump, not to get the truth.
http://www.mediaite.com/tv/lindsey-graham-to-trump-every-time-you-tweet-it-hurts-the-people-trying-to-help-you/
Lindsey is just as currupt as #45. He talks to the orange one via phone everyday, that was reported by someone who knows. LG talks lots of BS but is in bed with 45. Tomorrow we will know who is standing up for the people of US and who is in bed with the Orange one by the way they attack Comey or if they are trying to get to the truth.
Oh God that is going to be epic.
I have question: I’ve read the “resident” (wth?) American Ambassador in China has resigned his job because of the Paris mess, does the news have some sort of media coverage in the US ?
Yes it did. And China is looking to partner with California on environmental issues, since California really does lead the US on these policies. We are on this.
Bigly is now tweeting about visiting “Obamacare victims” in Ohio. Cause health insurance is evil, y’all. #GOPlogicfail
That must be the visit he’s planning tomorrow. Just an attempt to deflect from the headlines the Comey hearing will generate.
Correction – The trip is today, and he has two meetings tomorrow.
That trip is to Cincinnati and that’s today. He’s supposed to be talking about infrastructure. But hey, let’s talk about ‘victims’ instead of infrastructure because he’s him.
Someone better remind him that he actually has a JOB to do. Take that phone out of those tiny hands! Tomorrows testimony might be the breaking point where he becomes completely unhinged and goes batshit crazy.
Leave the phone in his hands. It will get very interesting.
The Washington Post has an article about how President Pence is sounding like a better idea each day. I honestly think they did that to piss trump off. LOVE IT.
I hope Emperor Zero meets TREMENDOUS resistance in Cinncinati. Or at least crickets.
I am so jaded at this point I won’t allow myself even a tiny sliver of hope. Maybe I am using reverse psychology on myself because I can’t take this Tangerine monster getting away with more outrageous criminal behavior. I have no faith in anyone in Washington. A century from now we will be known as that grand experiment that began with good(ish) intentions but devolved into a country overtaken by its worst qualities.
It shouldn’t take this for anyone to know he is a sadistic morally bankrupt psychotic scumbag. But it seems a portion of the population are masochists and enjoy the pain he inflicts on them with every Executive Order he signs.
Unless this is an epic of the ages takedown, I won’t be satisfied. I need blood in the water and total ruination. I want that whole disgusting bunch skulking out of DC in the dead of night never to be heard from or seen again.
There are tons of deplorables in Cincinnati unfortunately. It’s a conservative city, especially the west side and suburbs. But I’m part of a few resistance groups and protests are planned
Trump isn’t going to invoke executive privilege, but he is going to do everything possible to interfere with the testimony and coverage of the hearing by
Live tweeting
Doing a big meeting/photo-op
Announcing nominees
Inviting Senate GOP members to a dinner at the WH to go over what they are going ask Comey tomorrow
If Trump has nothing to hide, why won’t he stop interfering with the investigations? Most importantly why do the GOP continue to let Trump interfere with the investigations?
Why isn’t anyone covering Devin Nunes recent hijacking of the HIC investigation? He is issuing subpoenas without Democratic input and feeding classified information to Lindsey Graham.
We can already predict what the GOP will be asking Comey:
unmasking
who leaked information about Flynn to WaPo
Susan Rice
Obama
Hillary
why didn’t Comey tell anyone about Trump’s requests(which should be obvious to everyone, everyone is compromised)
It’s nice to see that the press are calling out the GOP for being complicit and not doing their jobs when it comes to these hearings.
ITA
trump’s job applicant questionnaire revealed!!
http://twitter.com/chriscjackson/status/872431511668224001
Thanks for all the links.
“Trump is a big baby who thinks the White House is like a candy store and he can do whatever he wants,” said Henri Barkey, director of the Middle East program at the Woodrow Wilson Center think tank. “The guy does so many of these things in unsupervised moments. I think the American taxpayers should get together and spend money to hire a bunch of nurses or whatever to have 24-7 round-the-clock care for him so he doesn’t do stupid stuff.”
I really do hope his testimony will be trump’s beginning of the end
Honestly at this point I think President Pence wouldn’t be such bad a idea. I know he’s awful, but I think is far less likely he cause WW3. Trump severely damage US relationships with its traditional allies, and all this mess with Qatar and Iran can be explained because Saudi Arabia thought US visit and public backing gave them Carte blache to do what they wanted in the region (and of course Russia hacking Qatar official media) . In less than 200 days, he destabilize the middle east, weakened Nato, inexplicably pull out of the Paris accord, attacked the mayor of the capital of the closest ally after a terrorist attack, and let’s not even talk about US-Mexico relationship. He needs to be Impeached asap.
I tried to watch the testimony today, with Coats and Rogers, but it’s making me sick to my stomach listening to them deflect and refuse to answer anything. Sen Warner did his best, but they are so scared of trump they just tow the line
Please have an open post tomorrow during the hearing! I will be eating popcorn for breakfast (west coast) & watching. If anyone has extra Valium or Xanax then please place it on a homing pigeon directed to my house in the morning….
I’ve actually been thinking about doing that! I might do it!
Just FYI: I bet when all is said and done, Comey’s testimony isn’t going to be the biggest f–king deal in the world though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just think the risk is so great here..what if nothing is proven?
Then the Deplorable Covfefes will feel validated and reinforced that this is just a smear campaign by Fake News Media and the Dems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As Dan Pfeiffer said recently, it will be interesting to see what norms might someday be restored regarding the office of POTUS after Trump an his team have recklessly and wantonly destroyed so many. I for one, think respect for the press has got to be a top priority.
I don’t think Comey’s open testimony will reveal any bombshells. As for the investigation, Mueller’s got a very good team, but it’s going to take a lot of time, it would even if there weren’t so many threads.
Patience, grasshoppers, patience.
MSNBC is reading comey’s memos that he’s going to testify to tomorrow it seems it will be very heated testimoney tomorrow. Comey asked the Att Gen to not have him meet with #45 because he was uncomfortable being with him.
Comey had 9 1:1 conversations with 45. So this will be a long day.
