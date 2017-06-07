Donald Trump is probably going to live-tantrum-tweet James Comey’s testimony

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he explains his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement at the White House

Many people are wondering if Donald Trump’s tantrums, tweets and “look busy” work this week are all about former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming testimony. Comey is due to testify tomorrow, Thursday, about being fired by Trump and about the Russia investigation. You know they’ll be asking him tons of sh-t about Hillary Clinton too, and hopefully someone will ask him about why he committed perjury just a few days before he was fired. Before I get into the weird and awful stuff, please enjoy this tweet from a WaPo journalist:

Which should be exciting. If Trump goes full-throttle unhinged on Twitter at the same time as the entire Washington press corps is also live-tweeting Comey’s testimony, it should be quite interesting. WaPo also writes that Trump is beyond “furious” that Comey is about to “smear” him. Trump’s staffers are trying to fill his schedule for Thursday so he won’t sit in the Oval Office and obsessively tweet. Because that’s where we are – the WH staff are nannies looking to give the toddler-in-chief some busywork to keep his mind occupied. Meanwhile, here are some adjacent stories.

Trump is not happy with Jeff Sessions. AG Jeff Sessions has been on the receiving end of Trump’s tantrums so often that Sessions has apparently offered to resign. His offer was rejected… for now. Trump is pissed that Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation and pissed that Sessions can’t do much to shut down the Russia investigation.

James Comey was not happy with Jeff Sessions. After Trump cornered Comey and asked for his loyalty (like a mob boss) and asked him to end the investigation into Mike Flynn, Comey apparently told Sessions that under no circumstances should Sessions ever leave him (Comey) alone with Trump. Sessions apparently told Comey that there was no way to ensure that Comey would never be left alone with Trump.

Trump used intelligence resources to sway Comey. Trump asked Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike Rogers to speak to Comey about the Mike Flynn/Russia investigation and to convince Comey to end the investigations.

The White House War Room. For a few weeks, we heard stories about how Bigly was so pissy-pants mad about the Russia investigation that he was going to organize an old-fashioned “war room” in the White House to “push back” on the Russia stories. He brought in David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski and it was believed that they were going to go nuclear on the media and fired FBI Director James Comey. And then nothing happened. Lewandowski and Bossie were never really hired by the WH. Trump is now directing all of the Russia questions to his lawyers. My theory: Trump is such a sh-tty manager that he couldn’t even pull together a war room. Axios says that Trump’s inner circle had a shortlist of people they wanted to put in this war room, and all of those people were like “no thanks.”

Speaking of Trump’s lawyers. Did you know Trump’s current lawyer is entangled in the Russia investigation too? The whole reason Trump’s legal representation is so sketchy is because his people apparently approached four different top law firms and they all turned him down. Because lawyers probably know that Trump will stiff them on the billing.

United States President Donald Trump makes a statement regarding the Paris Accord in the Rose Garden of the White House

  1. lowercaselois says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I think what disturbs me more than his tweets, is that last night Trump had dinner with Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton at the White House . Both senators will question James Comey on Thursday. Of course, the White House and GOP will say this is normal doings in Washington. Meanwhile Eric Trump is on Hannity blaming the downfall of Washington on the Democrats and Liberal TV shows. No ownership of his father ‘s actions. I feel sometimes I am living in alternate Universe.

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      June 7, 2017 at 7:42 am

      It’s like Bill C and Loretta Lynch on the tarmac… Only Republicans don’t care. Hypocrites.

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      June 7, 2017 at 7:44 am

      I emailed and called the offices of both Rubio and Cotton last night to demand that they recuse themselves from the hearing. Government ethics require avoiding the APPEARANCE of a conflict and by hanging out with Trump , they cloaked themselves in the appearance of misconduct before this hearing.

      Eric Trump may soon find himself the target of some investigations into his alleged “charity” work.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      June 7, 2017 at 8:11 am

      Last night while watching cable news I saw two Trump propaganda commercials. The first touting how successful Trump’s overseas visit was, with a dig at the end about how you won’t hear about it in the main stream media, and the second attacking Comey. Trump has a war room, it’s just not being run by him. I assume Bannon and the Mercers are behind the ads.

      Reply
    • Pumpkin Pie says:
      June 7, 2017 at 8:26 am

      “No ownership of his father ‘s actions.”

      Too much expectation/credit. Because he can’t. He is his parents’ son. Plus, I am sure he has no mind of his own and he lived in the shadow of his siblings. Nagini because she’s Nagini, and the other one because he’s slightly better looking.
      (I watched an interview with him once – out of curiosity – he was talking about his childhood at one point and did not mention Nagini at all, he only said “my brother and I” at least twice. It sounded so odd).

      Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      June 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

      Unfortunately I don’t find it disturbing at all. The entire GOP is complicit with Trump. You can’t shame them into doing their jobs until Trump loses his 38% bases or until they enact all their Right Wing policies. They are a lost cause as is that 38% base of Republicans in my book. The only tool available to us is to vote as many Democrats into congress in 2018 as possible.

      The only thing Republicans on the senate panel are going to do is be pissed at Comey for airing the dirt and ask a million questions about leaking. These are lawyers and businessmen. They don’t care about ethics, just the sound of their own voices.

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        June 7, 2017 at 9:43 am

        The definite base is significantly smaller than 38%. The ones who voted for him represent only about 25% of the registered voters. The actual percentage of the adult population would be lower than that, because not everyone is registered.

        Every other adult either didn’t vote (whether or not registered) and so their true opinions are unknown except in polls, or wanted to vote but were blocked (could be millions) or voted for Hillary (and we know they number three million more than the Trump voters.

        Then we have to consider that a certain fairly large fraction of the Trump voters are not diehard Trump supporters. Many just didn’t like Hillary. Many couldn’t conceive of voting for a Democrat even though they thought Trump was incompetent. That group can readily turn on Trump any time. The diehards can also turn if they are hurt badly enough by his policies, but that will take a while to happen.

      • Esmom says:
        June 7, 2017 at 12:34 pm

        jwoolman, I hear everything you’re saying but I’m starting to think he has a secret base of support, just like he had all those secret voters who surprised us. Because he’s the GOP guy. They might hate him and find him to be an embarrassment…but they’ll also never support a Democrat, no matter who it is. This is how insanely partisan they are. I’m not holding my breath that he’ll lose all support.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        June 7, 2017 at 1:06 pm

        I read on 538 that his base is losing steam. His overall approval might seem like it is holding in the high 30s, but a sizable portion has moved from “strongly supporting” to “somewhat supporting”. That matters.

        The issue that made the most impact was health care. While the Russian issue is so important and must be pursued to the fullest extent, we must also focus on the horrific health care bill that the House passed. Domestic issues will drive more voters.

    • holly hobby says:
      June 7, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      Yes those 2 nuts should not have had dinner with him. In the real world or when politicians were semi-honest, they would not have joined him for dinner for the appearance of “impropriety” and conflict of interest.

      At this point, I’m not counting on Congress to make this right. I’m waiting for Mueller.

      Reply
  2. Alex says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:31 am

    This is Watergate turned up to a million. And we won’t be able to impeach him unless we flip the house.
    So if you care AT ALL about this situation you will vote in every single election going forward. We are flipping some governors seats and such but Dems need to stop being so flipping lazy about small elections.

    Reply
  3. Shambles says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I’ll throw Jefferson Beauregard Sessions a got damned party myself if he resigns. That would be the best news I’ve seen since November.

    And go ahead and live-tweet, you organge scoop of cat-vomit. I’ll be live-drinking a glass of wine and watching James Comey bury you. Please continue to live tweet from prison.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:34 am

    And Canada is saying they can’t rely on us. Canada! Wtf, eh?

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      June 7, 2017 at 7:46 am

      They’re right; they can’t. We can’t rely on us.

      Reply
    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      June 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

      I think that was just the one woman, Interior somebody, looking for more money for military. Trudeau has made it very plain he will continue to support the US as much as ever, even if at a State level.
      It’s ok :)

      Reply
      • dodgy says:
        June 7, 2017 at 8:58 am

        I think Canada is supposedly trying to step out into the world a bit more since the US and Britain (FML) have shirked their responsibilities. People who can vote in the British elections here, please do. I’m trying to swap my vote though.

      • Nanc says:
        June 7, 2017 at 12:34 pm

        No, ArchieGoodwin, it wasn’t just “the one woman”, it was our Minister of Foreign Affairs. And yes, she absolutely said that Canada can no longer rely on the the US, and yes — EVEN THOUGH SHE IS JUST A “WOMAN” — she speaks on behalf of the Canadian government. Geez.
        It was a huge moment, that scared the fuck out of everyone (and should scare you, if you are American, too), and your dismissing it like that really pisses me off. Things are decidedly NOT “OK”.

    • SusanneToo says:
      June 7, 2017 at 8:41 am

      BHO and JT are still meeting and talking, at least.😊😊

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:13 am

      Well, I mean – we can’t. Honestly – you guys are a complete shitshow at the moment, and I know the majority of you didn’t want this. But really – we can’t rely whole heartedly on a country who’s leader is constantly starting twitter wars instead of leading his country.

      Offensively, and depressingly, you wouldn’t believe the amount of times I’ve heard people talking about how we’re going to all be done for if Trump keeps tweeting his way into fights and an attack happens on US soil – and how it would affect Canada. There really isn’t a whole lot of faith left – though overall I don’t think most Canadian’s had a super glowing opinion of America to begin with. Years of America yapping on about how they single-handedly won the war (thanks hollywood) and tourists coming over and constantly mocking us, our country, our climate, and our money leaves you a little bitter. Slap on top of that the way our dairy and lumber industries have been attacked recently – and you’ve got some pretty grumpy Canadian’s.

      It’s not like we’ve broken up though – there’s still hope that things will be righted, because honestly, we’re very convenient allies, and have pretty similar cultures in many aspects. But right now – putting our faith in a complete whack job REALLY isn’t the smartest choice.

      Reply
  5. Alyse says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:36 am

    What time is the Comey testifying? I would like to watch it live, i’m not in the US but will hopefully find it on youtube.

    Reply
  6. Lindy79 says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Is anyone worried that Comey won’t say anything and this will all just be a non starter? is that possible?

    Reply
  7. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Good. I hope he incriminates himself further. Given his history, he more than likely will. He is his own worst enemy and it will be delightful to watch him burn himself even further. One of the main concerns I have with this is his blatant use of power to try to intimidate someone. This isn’t funny at all.

    Everything he is doing is making himself look worse. Attacking the mayor of London has been a disaster, going after the MSM has done nothing to make them back down, it has gotten so bad for him that even lawyers won’t touch him. When someone doesn’t even want to represent you for the money, you know there is a real problem.

    I even read that ads are going to air during Comey’s testimony to try to discredit him. If he did nothing wrong, why go to all that trouble and spend the money to attack Comey.

    Reply
  8. RBC says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Can anyone remember when trump’s doctor made some statement about how trump will be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency”? I have to wonder if trump’s bizarre behaviour is the result of some health reasons that is being hidden by his inner circle. There have been other cases of a sitting President’s health status being kept from the public. Not to excuse his actions but that is the only reason I can think of someone acting so out of control without them abusing drugs or alcohol.

    Reply
  9. Giulia says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I’m angry the obessive focus on this area is diverting attention from healthcare, environment, police state, military, etc. Impeaching is not removing-from-office, and even if Trump is removed, the larger and ultimately more importatnt issues still remain. Not to mention massive, seemingly unending wars.

    Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      June 7, 2017 at 8:42 am

      But as long as he’s in office, there will be no focus on any of these issues because he’s in the way. What would you have people do? Ignore the president and get things done? They can’t. And I’m sure on the state level, they are actually working. As for the wars, again, as long as he’s in office …

      Reply
  10. IlsaLund says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:46 am

    A prison wall for Trump is the only wall that will keep America safe. Unfortunately, I’ve been told that a sitting U.S. President cannot be charged with a crime. I hope there’s a way around that.

    “The prevailing view, embraced by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel and many legal academics, is that the president is immune from routine criminal prosecution by someone like a US attorney or a local district attorney. He could be charged for wrongdoing as president after leaving office, but not until after impeachment and removal, or resignation.”

    Reply
  11. Sam says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I heard Trump is going to be making a speech during the hearing. But I’m not sure how long these hearings will be so I’m sure he will find time to tweet sometime in the day

    Damn time zones, it’s all going to go down Around midnight here. Does anyone know how longs these things go on for??

    Reply
  12. SusanneToo says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    trump’s deflection. Just tweeted a minute ago.
    http://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/872419018799550464

    Reply
  13. IlsaLund says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Everyone is so focused on the drama of all these investigations and meanwhile those hateful idiots in Congress are gleefully making plans to destroy social programs and lower taxes for the wealthy. Trump continues to create chaos in the Middle East and increase military intervention and the Senate is confident of passing Trumpcare. We’re all,being distracted so they can continue destroying us.

    Reply
  14. grabbyhands says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I’m not going to be overconfident about this. I don’t feel like I can rely on Comey in any way to really blow the lid off anything even though it sounds like he should be able to. I guess having been witness to everything that 45 has been able to walk away from makes me extremely pessimistic. Part of me wishes that this was all happening closer to the mid terms because the other group I have very little faith in are American voters. I worry that a bunch of people are going o look at this (particularly if any tiny shred of movement is made) and say “Well, my job is done here! I don’t have to worry about the elections now!!”

    Frankly, at this point (and I know this is foolish on my part) I’m starting to feel like I won’t be satisfied with anything less than a super mega happy Scooby Doo ending in which irrefutable proof that even the most diehard cheeto zombie won’t be able to dismiss as fake news comes out and exposes him , his family and all the other treasonous little grifters and they are all marched off to jail. And then I want the election and all of his terrible executive orders, appointments and anything else he’s touched that affects public policy invalidated.

    I’m pretty sure when I’m doomed to deep disappointment.

    Reply
  15. SusanneToo says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Blabbermouth Lindsey Graham has stated that he’s trying to help trump, not to get the truth.
    http://www.mediaite.com/tv/lindsey-graham-to-trump-every-time-you-tweet-it-hurts-the-people-trying-to-help-you/

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      June 7, 2017 at 8:24 am

      Lindsey is just as currupt as #45. He talks to the orange one via phone everyday, that was reported by someone who knows. LG talks lots of BS but is in bed with 45. Tomorrow we will know who is standing up for the people of US and who is in bed with the Orange one by the way they attack Comey or if they are trying to get to the truth.

      Reply
  16. Eleonor says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Oh God that is going to be epic.
    I have question: I’ve read the “resident” (wth?) American Ambassador in China has resigned his job because of the Paris mess, does the news have some sort of media coverage in the US ?

    Reply
  17. Rapunzel says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Bigly is now tweeting about visiting “Obamacare victims” in Ohio. Cause health insurance is evil, y’all. #GOPlogicfail

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Someone better remind him that he actually has a JOB to do. Take that phone out of those tiny hands! Tomorrows testimony might be the breaking point where he becomes completely unhinged and goes batshit crazy.

    Reply
  19. kNY says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:31 am

    The Washington Post has an article about how President Pence is sounding like a better idea each day. I honestly think they did that to piss trump off. LOVE IT.

    Reply
  20. Eric says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I hope Emperor Zero meets TREMENDOUS resistance in Cinncinati. Or at least crickets.

    Reply
  21. Magnoliarose says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I am so jaded at this point I won’t allow myself even a tiny sliver of hope. Maybe I am using reverse psychology on myself because I can’t take this Tangerine monster getting away with more outrageous criminal behavior. I have no faith in anyone in Washington. A century from now we will be known as that grand experiment that began with good(ish) intentions but devolved into a country overtaken by its worst qualities.
    It shouldn’t take this for anyone to know he is a sadistic morally bankrupt psychotic scumbag. But it seems a portion of the population are masochists and enjoy the pain he inflicts on them with every Executive Order he signs.
    Unless this is an epic of the ages takedown, I won’t be satisfied. I need blood in the water and total ruination. I want that whole disgusting bunch skulking out of DC in the dead of night never to be heard from or seen again.

    Reply
  22. Notmypresident says:
    June 7, 2017 at 9:06 am

    There are tons of deplorables in Cincinnati unfortunately. It’s a conservative city, especially the west side and suburbs. But I’m part of a few resistance groups and protests are planned :)

    Reply
  23. why? says:
    June 7, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Trump isn’t going to invoke executive privilege, but he is going to do everything possible to interfere with the testimony and coverage of the hearing by

    Live tweeting
    Doing a big meeting/photo-op
    Announcing nominees
    Inviting Senate GOP members to a dinner at the WH to go over what they are going ask Comey tomorrow

    If Trump has nothing to hide, why won’t he stop interfering with the investigations? Most importantly why do the GOP continue to let Trump interfere with the investigations?

    Why isn’t anyone covering Devin Nunes recent hijacking of the HIC investigation? He is issuing subpoenas without Democratic input and feeding classified information to Lindsey Graham.

    We can already predict what the GOP will be asking Comey:

    unmasking
    who leaked information about Flynn to WaPo
    Susan Rice
    Obama
    Hillary
    why didn’t Comey tell anyone about Trump’s requests(which should be obvious to everyone, everyone is compromised)

    It’s nice to see that the press are calling out the GOP for being complicit and not doing their jobs when it comes to these hearings.

    Reply
  24. SusanneToo says:
    June 7, 2017 at 9:58 am

    trump’s job applicant questionnaire revealed!!
    http://twitter.com/chriscjackson/status/872431511668224001

    Reply
  25. Rainbowbubbles says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:15 am

    “Trump is a big baby who thinks the White House is like a candy store and he can do whatever he wants,” said Henri Barkey, director of the Middle East program at the Woodrow Wilson Center think tank. “The guy does so many of these things in unsupervised moments. I think the American taxpayers should get together and spend money to hire a bunch of nurses or whatever to have 24-7 round-the-clock care for him so he doesn’t do stupid stuff.”

    Reply
  26. Persian says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I really do hope his testimony will be trump’s beginning of the end

    Reply
  27. Monsi says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Honestly at this point I think President Pence wouldn’t be such bad a idea. I know he’s awful, but I think is far less likely he cause WW3. Trump severely damage US relationships with its traditional allies, and all this mess with Qatar and Iran can be explained because Saudi Arabia thought US visit and public backing gave them Carte blache to do what they wanted in the region (and of course Russia hacking Qatar official media) . In less than 200 days, he destabilize the middle east, weakened Nato, inexplicably pull out of the Paris accord, attacked the mayor of the capital of the closest ally after a terrorist attack, and let’s not even talk about US-Mexico relationship. He needs to be Impeached asap.

    Reply
  28. ArchieGoodwin says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:04 am

    I tried to watch the testimony today, with Coats and Rogers, but it’s making me sick to my stomach listening to them deflect and refuse to answer anything. Sen Warner did his best, but they are so scared of trump they just tow the line :(

    Reply
  29. MC2 says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Please have an open post tomorrow during the hearing! I will be eating popcorn for breakfast (west coast) & watching. If anyone has extra Valium or Xanax then please place it on a homing pigeon directed to my house in the morning….

    Reply
    • Kaiser says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:21 am

      I’ve actually been thinking about doing that! I might do it!

      Just FYI: I bet when all is said and done, Comey’s testimony isn’t going to be the biggest f–king deal in the world though.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        June 7, 2017 at 11:53 am

        I’m so cared of how hyped his testimony (and the Russia sh*t in general) has become.

        I just think the risk is so great here..what if nothing is proven?
        Then the Deplorable Covfefes will feel validated and reinforced that this is just a smear campaign by Fake News Media and the Dems.

      • Esmom says:
        June 7, 2017 at 12:40 pm

        I know, Kitten, I know. This constant screaming about fake news is what drives me the most crazy. It’s the response that trumps (UGH) everything, every time.

        As Dan Pfeiffer said recently, it will be interesting to see what norms might someday be restored regarding the office of POTUS after Trump an his team have recklessly and wantonly destroyed so many. I for one, think respect for the press has got to be a top priority.

      • cr says:
        June 7, 2017 at 1:34 pm

        I don’t think Comey’s open testimony will reveal any bombshells. As for the investigation, Mueller’s got a very good team, but it’s going to take a lot of time, it would even if there weren’t so many threads.
        Patience, grasshoppers, patience.

  30. B n A fn says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    MSNBC is reading comey’s memos that he’s going to testify to tomorrow it seems it will be very heated testimoney tomorrow. Comey asked the Att Gen to not have him meet with #45 because he was uncomfortable being with him.

    Comey had 9 1:1 conversations with 45. So this will be a long day.

    Reply

