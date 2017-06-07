Donald Trump is probably going to live-tantrum-tweet James Comey’s testimony

Many people are wondering if Donald Trump’s tantrums, tweets and “look busy” work this week are all about former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming testimony. Comey is due to testify tomorrow, Thursday, about being fired by Trump and about the Russia investigation. You know they’ll be asking him tons of sh-t about Hillary Clinton too, and hopefully someone will ask him about why he committed perjury just a few days before he was fired. Before I get into the weird and awful stuff, please enjoy this tweet from a WaPo journalist:

I'm told by two WH sources that Pres. Trump does not plan to put down Twitter on Thursday. May live tweet if he feels the need to respond. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 6, 2017

Which should be exciting. If Trump goes full-throttle unhinged on Twitter at the same time as the entire Washington press corps is also live-tweeting Comey’s testimony, it should be quite interesting. WaPo also writes that Trump is beyond “furious” that Comey is about to “smear” him. Trump’s staffers are trying to fill his schedule for Thursday so he won’t sit in the Oval Office and obsessively tweet. Because that’s where we are – the WH staff are nannies looking to give the toddler-in-chief some busywork to keep his mind occupied. Meanwhile, here are some adjacent stories.

Trump is not happy with Jeff Sessions. AG Jeff Sessions has been on the receiving end of Trump’s tantrums so often that Sessions has apparently offered to resign. His offer was rejected… for now. Trump is pissed that Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation and pissed that Sessions can’t do much to shut down the Russia investigation.

James Comey was not happy with Jeff Sessions. After Trump cornered Comey and asked for his loyalty (like a mob boss) and asked him to end the investigation into Mike Flynn, Comey apparently told Sessions that under no circumstances should Sessions ever leave him (Comey) alone with Trump. Sessions apparently told Comey that there was no way to ensure that Comey would never be left alone with Trump.

Trump used intelligence resources to sway Comey. Trump asked Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike Rogers to speak to Comey about the Mike Flynn/Russia investigation and to convince Comey to end the investigations.

The White House War Room. For a few weeks, we heard stories about how Bigly was so pissy-pants mad about the Russia investigation that he was going to organize an old-fashioned “war room” in the White House to “push back” on the Russia stories. He brought in David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski and it was believed that they were going to go nuclear on the media and fired FBI Director James Comey. And then nothing happened. Lewandowski and Bossie were never really hired by the WH. Trump is now directing all of the Russia questions to his lawyers. My theory: Trump is such a sh-tty manager that he couldn’t even pull together a war room. Axios says that Trump’s inner circle had a shortlist of people they wanted to put in this war room, and all of those people were like “no thanks.”

Speaking of Trump’s lawyers. Did you know Trump’s current lawyer is entangled in the Russia investigation too? The whole reason Trump’s legal representation is so sketchy is because his people apparently approached four different top law firms and they all turned him down. Because lawyers probably know that Trump will stiff them on the billing.