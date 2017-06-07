Eric Trump on the Democratic party: ‘To me, they’re not even people’

It’s pretty easy to get lost in the unethical and illegal quagmire of the Trump family. It’s all I can do to keep an eye on Donald Trump, Precious Ivanka, Hand-Swatting Melania and Equally Precious Jared. I don’t even want to think about Eric and Don Jr. Allegedly, Eric and Don are “running the business” and don’t have anything to do with the politics. Except that is, of course, a f–king lie. People keep saying that when all the sh-t hits the fan, Trump’s last days will be spent surrounded by his kids and Breitbart staffers. He’s going full-throttle despot, and he can only “trust” his kids. Which is why Eric Trump got sent to Sean Hannity’s show to whine about how NO ONE IN HISTORY has ever been treated more unfairly than Emperor Bigly.

I really like it when Eric Trump, the son of a man who cheated on his mother says "morality is what WE need." pic.twitter.com/7wcicq3DE3 — Truth Reigns (@FrReigns) June 7, 2017

“I’ve never seen hatred like this. To me, they’re not even people. It’s so, so sad. I mean, morality is just gone. Morals have flown out the window. We deserve so much better than this as a country… you see the Democratic party, they’re imploding… they become obstructionist because they have no message of their own.” For a second there, I thought Eric was saying “We deserve so much better than this as a country” about his own father, which would have been 100% accurate. But what he’s really saying is that NEVER IN HISTORY has a president been so unfairly maligned, and that the Democrats are being so mean and it’s all their fault! Nevermind that the GOP literally controls every branch of government. Nevermind that the GOP was “the Party of No” during the Obama years. Nevermind that Trump and the GOP truly hated Obama and disrespected him at every f–king turn.

Also: “To me, they’re not even people.” The Trump men always speak like dehumanizing psychopaths.

Speaking of dehumanizing psychos, Eric’s charitable foundation literally raised money for “sick kids” and then gave that money to the Trump Org. Forbes did a lengthy and detailed story about the self-dealing, unethical and illegal behavior of the Eric Trump Foundation – go here to read.