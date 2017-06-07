Eric Trump on the Democratic party: ‘To me, they’re not even people’

Donald J Trump Watch Party Caucus

It’s pretty easy to get lost in the unethical and illegal quagmire of the Trump family. It’s all I can do to keep an eye on Donald Trump, Precious Ivanka, Hand-Swatting Melania and Equally Precious Jared. I don’t even want to think about Eric and Don Jr. Allegedly, Eric and Don are “running the business” and don’t have anything to do with the politics. Except that is, of course, a f–king lie. People keep saying that when all the sh-t hits the fan, Trump’s last days will be spent surrounded by his kids and Breitbart staffers. He’s going full-throttle despot, and he can only “trust” his kids. Which is why Eric Trump got sent to Sean Hannity’s show to whine about how NO ONE IN HISTORY has ever been treated more unfairly than Emperor Bigly.

“I’ve never seen hatred like this. To me, they’re not even people. It’s so, so sad. I mean, morality is just gone. Morals have flown out the window. We deserve so much better than this as a country… you see the Democratic party, they’re imploding… they become obstructionist because they have no message of their own.” For a second there, I thought Eric was saying “We deserve so much better than this as a country” about his own father, which would have been 100% accurate. But what he’s really saying is that NEVER IN HISTORY has a president been so unfairly maligned, and that the Democrats are being so mean and it’s all their fault! Nevermind that the GOP literally controls every branch of government. Nevermind that the GOP was “the Party of No” during the Obama years. Nevermind that Trump and the GOP truly hated Obama and disrespected him at every f–king turn.

Also: “To me, they’re not even people.” The Trump men always speak like dehumanizing psychopaths.

Speaking of dehumanizing psychos, Eric’s charitable foundation literally raised money for “sick kids” and then gave that money to the Trump Org. Forbes did a lengthy and detailed story about the self-dealing, unethical and illegal behavior of the Eric Trump Foundation – go here to read.

Donald Trump opens Trump Turnberry Golf Course

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

110 Responses to “Eric Trump on the Democratic party: ‘To me, they’re not even people’”

  1. Flufff says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Says it all, doesn’t it?

    Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:50 am

    “I’ve never seen hatred like this. To me, they’re not even people.”

    I’ve never seen hatred like this either, Eric. My god, that is disgusting, especially because the leader of the Democratic Party up until January was a black man. Every damn time we think this people are hitting the crust of the earth with their baseness, they go lower.

    Reply
  3. IlsaLund says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:50 am

    He looks like such a slimy cockroach. The arrogance and disdain for others is disgusting. I hope Eric, Jared and the rest all end up behind prison bars where they truly belong.

    Reply
  4. B2C says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I read the Forbes article last night and oh man was I furious after that. This family is corrupt thru and thru.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      June 7, 2017 at 8:07 am

      The writer of the article was on CNN last night. I can’t say I was suprised that this rat is stealing charity money

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      June 7, 2017 at 8:20 am

      A few months ago, I heard about this charity and did a little online research. Why is a foundation that supposedly gives to only one organization even necessary? Why not simply promote giving to St Jude, and let the hospital get 100 percent instead of skimming ‘only’ (per his tweet) 12 or 13 percent of those millions?

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        June 7, 2017 at 8:56 am

        Yes, it makes no sense to donate via Eric’s organization. If he were dealing with many different charities, it might make more sense. People like to use conduits they trust, and if for some inexplicable reason they trust Eric – they might trust his mix of charities. But if he only deals with St. Jude’s, then it makes more sense for people to directly donate to St. Jude’s. That’s a tax-deductible conduit all by itself.

        Has anyone asked him directly about this? Has anybody who knows how charities operate in detail said that this isn’t as shady a setup as it seems? Or is it more like his father’s private Foundation that has funneled Funds to Trump himself and his “needs”? Eric doesn’t seem terribly bright, if his dad told him to do it this way, he would just do it this way without questioning.

        Most likely, though, the whole family is corrupt as all get out. The oldest three kids were raised by their mother, but I suppose we should be asking why she married their father in the first place and how her own business ethics were. And Donald Sr got more interested in them as they started to approach adulthood, but he also was abusive to the boys so I can’t imagine there’s much love there. My feeling is that it’s all about the money, or what they think the money will be. I wonder if they will start slowly backing away once they realize he really is in danger of impeachment or worse. Otherwise they might all go down with Papa. I think Jared will, regardless.

      • SusanneToo says:
        June 7, 2017 at 9:03 am

        David Fahrenthold of WaPo did an investigation of trump’s bogus foundation. Their “charities” have never been anything other than personal piggybanks/tax shelters.

        Fahrenthold is still on their trail.
        http://twitter.com/fahrenthold/status/872256061025157120

      • Lady D says:
        June 7, 2017 at 10:06 am

        Is Ivanna proud of her children, I wonder. Does she think she did a good job raising them, because it was her that raised these amoral, greedy, black-souled humans.

      • Llamas says:
        June 7, 2017 at 1:53 pm

        Oh so his foundation is like the Susan G. Koman one…which is a really sketchy foundation because their CEOs get hundreds of thousand of dollars; a couple made over $600,000. I hate that type of stuff…if you’re setting up a foundation/charity make it a non-profit. The people running it shouldn’t be getting rich off it. Charities and foundations are NOT for personal wealth.

    • lightpurple says:
      June 7, 2017 at 9:10 am

      And this is not the first time he has been caught using that charity unethically.

      Reply
    • Meredith says:
      June 7, 2017 at 1:14 pm

      I’m just glad it was Forbes that broke the story and not the NY Times or the Washington Post. It will be harder for Trump to write off Forbes as left-wing “fake news.”

      Reply
    • LizLemonGotMarried says:
      June 7, 2017 at 1:25 pm

      The Forbes article was sickening. It started out ok…then daddy figured out a way to make money off it. So gross…

      Reply
  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I think their secret plan is to kill us with irony. I feel like a truckload is dumped on me daily. What a waste of skin.

    Reply
  6. Alix says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Speaking of “not even human”, he’s a pig.

    Reply
  7. Rapunzel says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:51 am

    The dehumanizing of Democrats is disgusting. It’s not the Dems who don’t care about people, like the Republican going against Jon Ossoff who said people don’t deserve a living wage. F-ckers, all of them.

    Reply
  8. Chrissy says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:53 am

    He should take his anus-mouthed, charity-stealing, corrupt self back to that hole he crawled out of and take his brother Uday with him. It’s nice to see that be inherited his father’s habit of never accepting any blame for his actions ever. LOCK ‘EM ALL UP!

    Reply
  9. trollontheloose says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:53 am

    “morality is just gone. Out of the window” says the guy who proudly hunt elephants and lions at a price tag of $13,000 per head..

    Reply
  10. The Original Mia says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Our feelings are well and truly hurt, Uday/Ursay. Not sorry daddykins isn’t getting the adulation he’s used to from his paid employees. We’re just citizens.

    Reply
  11. detritus says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Too much lip stain in the first pic. It looks like he’s literally a bloodsucker, instead of figuratively.
    No lions to kill today Eric?

    Reply
  12. Indira says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I know I shouldn’t say this and be a good person but he’s just so extremely ugly…

    Reply
  13. MunichGirl says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Shut up, you trophy hunting POS.

    Reply
  14. Solame says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Funny. That’s exactly the way I feel about the Trumps and the swamp cabinet.

    Reply
  15. kaye says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:57 am

    THE FEELING IS MUTUAL, FUCKER.

    Reply
  16. bluhare says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:58 am

    He is right about one thing. Political conversation is worse than it’s ever been. The high road is pot holed and full of weeds.

    Now I’m going to lie down and have a case of the vapors for partially agreeing with a Trump.

    Reply
  17. lightpurple says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Do any of the Trumps know the meaning of words? Morals? Morality? There is absolutely nothing immoral about Democrats in Congress doing their jobs. There is a great deal immoral and unethical about using charitable donations from others to enrich yourself.

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      June 7, 2017 at 10:15 am

      No, the baby fist clan doesn’t understand anything about human decency. The latest revelation that baby fists diverted donations for kids with cancer sums up their ethos. And they claim to be billionaires. They steal money from kids with cancer for their business.

      I sense a real desperation from the baby fist cabal.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      June 7, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      Anyone notice that tweetolini has not typed a word in defense of the foundation(s)? Those fingers wiggled to the defense of dear daughter when she was being unveiled.

      Reply
  18. guest says:
    June 7, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I guess he “forgot” how most of Republicans treated Obama for the last eight years. You know, like buying a Barack puppet to hang it from a tree and stuff like that.

    Reply
  19. Beth says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Poor wittle Eric! Does it hurt when people say the truth about your daddy, Eric? Sorry kiddo, but we are people and we deserve to hate your dad and everything he does because we really DO have morals.

    Someone get Eric some shampoo! This ugly rat looks extra sleezy with his greasy slicked back hair

    Reply
  20. Nancy says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:02 am

    What a scary family. I wonder what they did to Ivana. I hope she’s not tied up somewhere in a closet, where they tried to hide Tiffani, but she escaped. I smell impeachment in the air…

    Reply
  21. Original T.C. says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:06 am

    That word you keep using, I don’t think it means what you think it does Junior. The Trump family are masters of PROJECTION and victimhood.

    Reply
  22. greenmonster says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Another PoS. Oh, was that too much hatred?

    Reply
  23. LeedaBird says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Something good: It’s nice to see someone as unattractive on the outside as he is on the inside for once!

    I am very much looking forward to the day when the False President and his entire klan are kicked out of the White House. Watching them scurry around grabbing up their crap as the entire world mocks them is going to be the only redeeming moment about this entire disaster. Hopefully most of them will exchange their White House rooms for ones in the Big House where they belong. I bet most of them have never even had a roommate before but they won’t get so lucky in prison!

    Reply
  24. SusanneToo says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:08 am

    And you, eric, and your entire family are lowlife, scum sucking pieces of sh1t.
    http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/animalia/wp/2016/08/06/the-trump-sons-go-hunting-again-will-more-trophy-photos-follow/?utm_term=.85f1c2d850a2

    http://twitter.com/mattmfm/status/872290140458299394

    Reply
  25. Basi says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Just writing to say I LOVE the celebitchy community.
    it’s getting harder each day to comprehend why these cretins are still around and not in jail already. Depressed Fox News gets so much viewership and gives a mouthpiece to this.
    But you all give me hope. There are a lot of us. Love you all.

    Reply
  26. OSTONE says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Shut up, you Voldemort Junior. You and your lot are the ones who aren’t people.

    Reply
  27. grabbyhands says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Jesus, shut your noise hole, you weak chinned , tiny penised loser.

    Take a long hard look at your grifter father – because that’s you in a few years. Ugly inside and out – a stupid, evil, fat and pasty LOSER. God willing, soon your last name will be worth NOTHING (it is already at that level for many of us) and even Fox news won’t give you the time of day. The ONLY reason anyone is paying you any attention is because the criminal you call your parent is still sitting in DC on his big, fat ass.

    Reply
  28. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Morals, you and the rest of your family don’t know the meaning of the word moron!!

    Reply
  29. third ginger says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I would say that Eric is the “Fredo of the family,” but that would be an insult to the Corleones.

    Reply
  30. RBC says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Maybe Forbes magazine, Washington Post or some other news site should do more digging into the business affairs of the the Trump children since their father took office? I would bet money that some shady deals have been signed to benefit the family because donald is president. I don’t believe for a moment that their darling father does not still have some say or a hand in the day to day running of the business. He is always golfing maybe some deals are done on the golf course?

    Reply
  31. Nebby says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Says the man who looks like he eats the skin of children for dinner and has the morals, ethics, and empathy of a super villain.

    Reply
  32. Eric says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Another genetic defect with butthole-mouth syndrome. And don’t worry, the FBI, Mueller and the MSM will be looking at all business dealings among Emperor Zero’s family members.

    Corruption and treason started at the Mayflower Hotel. Can’t wait for the catchy song.

    Reply
  33. Disco Dancer says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Eric Trump has a face of a deformed dog and any woman that willingly has sex with him must be into bestiality herself!

    Reply
  34. Shannon says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:55 am

    It’s gonna be hilarious to watch their downfall. Comey testifies tomorrow, and I’ve got popcorn ready :)

    Reply
  35. why? says:
    June 7, 2017 at 8:59 am

    They just keep making excuses for their father. When is enough going to be enough? Trump does and says horrible things and instead of admonishing their father, they blame the Democrats? Trump is his own worst enemy. Half of his problems would stop if he just put down the phone, dedicated time to read and research the EO he is reading, and stop trying to please Putin.

    Reply
    • Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
      June 7, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      “Half of his problems would stop if he just put down the phone, dedicated time to read and research the EO he is reading, and stop trying to please Putin.”

      Very true…so, please baby fists, don’t put your phone down, don’t start reading and keep blowing Putin. As long as you are doing those three things, much, much, less can get done that will hurt the rest of us.

      Reply
  36. CynicalAnn says:
    June 7, 2017 at 9:10 am

    So I guess this was some kind of deflection from the story that he steals from children with cancer? I’m just astounded/depressed that there are still millions of people who agree with him that Trump is being maligned unfairly.

    Reply
  37. anonymous says:
    June 7, 2017 at 9:10 am

    That’s rich coming from Him.

    Reply
  38. Nina says:
    June 7, 2017 at 9:12 am

    “Not even human”, says the guy who looks like an extra in some budget vampire movie.

    Reply
    • Radley says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:32 am

      LMAO! True.

      But what an ugly thing to think, much less say. Much less say on national television. It speaks to what an entitled, elitist, hateful, dangerous, scumbag he is. Just like his father. Talk about less than human. The Trumps sold their humanity for a buck. Despicable. All of them.

      Reply
  39. OriginallyBlue says:
    June 7, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I love how all these people got collective memory loss. I mean look how they treated Obama. I guess they also forgot that during the months leading up to the election they promised numerous times to basically make Hillary’s presidency hell if she won. They weren’t going to let anything pass (just like Obama) and would investigate everything she did. Such petty disgusting a*sholes.

    Reply
  40. Layla Beans says:
    June 7, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Uday, you’re not going to do well in jail. You and Qusay have no idea what’s coming.

    Reply
  41. Magnoliarose says:
    June 7, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I don’t need a psych degree to dub this one Eric the Unloved. Tangerine loves Jared more than him and DJ. DJ is mad about it but Eric the Unloved (sniff sniff) keeps trying to get Tangerine to notice him. Why he even did his very own grift and stuck it to sick children Drumpf style to make Pops proud and yet he can’t buy a kind word or a hug.
    They use charity as covers often. Its an old Drumpf stand by.
    After the Pulse shooting, Eric’s wife and Omarosa showed up for photo ops and then high tailed it out of there in record time after exploiting it for the bigoted ban.
    There is no low too low for this crew.

    Reply
  42. detta says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:22 am

    There’s really no bottom to this barrel, this family and their enablers and followers just live in a forever bottomless pit. I am rarely without words, but regarding this… wow, just wow. The sheer nerve! It is like there is some kind of brainwashing at work, with groundwork laid by stupidity, greed, entitlement and a dozen other nice character traits which I don’t have the head to name just now. Sometimes my brain sort of shuts off and goes nanananana… and to think it’s not even been six months!

    Reply
  43. justcrimmles says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:33 am

    That’s ok, sweet Troglodyte, your father, Drumpfnocchio, isn’t a real boy himself. Just a puppet.

    Reply
  44. Persistent Cat says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:01 am

    So when your dad was leading the birther movement and then talked about grabbing women by the p***y, that was what? Virtuous?

    Reply
  45. Cristy says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Every time I see a picture of him I think of the book/movie American Psycho, he is styled just like the main character, a serial killer.

    Reply
  46. Radley says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:26 am

    What a plague the Trumps are upon this earth. Truly terrible people.

    I just wanna tell all the dieties that we’re sorry. Please forgive us. And please remove the Trump cabal from power as soon as possible. Prison would be a nice finishing touch. Thank you. Amen.

    Reply
  47. KBeth says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:40 am

    He has such a creeper face.
    Suits his vile personality.

    Reply
  48. khaveman says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Dehumanize/eliminate the other party so there is only one – sounds like fascism and he is such a pale, lifeless, smarmy cretin. Criticizing something is so different than saying they aren’t human or real. That whole family needs their heads checked. Is it me or have we gone from a warmer vibe off the Obama administration to a cold, scary, dictator vibe with 45′s administration? Well, regardless if anyone agrees with that, that’s the vibe I’m getting.

    Reply
  49. Jennie Hix says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Nothing more than an attempt to distract from his fraudulent charity stealing from sick children.

    I would say this family can’t stoop any lower, but they will view that as a challenge, so I’ll keep my mouth shut.

    Reply
  50. Harryg says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Hey you murderer of beautiful wild animals, shut your pie hole.

    Reply
  51. Nina says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    To you, they’re not even people? Hey Eric, the feeling goes both ways buddy.

    Reply
  52. paranormalgirl says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I’ve about had an assful of the Family of Blood.

    Reply
  53. Ozogirl says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    You’ll see how “real” democrats are when we show up to vote your GOP buddies and father out.

    Reply
  54. Elgin Marbles says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I smell desperation here. This isn’t combative, it’s terror. He knows there will be an accounting somewhere along the way, and it will impact the only thing these scum sucking whores care about – their bottom line. He’s deflecting and denouncing. It’s classic pass the buck and blame the other guy.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment