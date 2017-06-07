DM: Amal Clooney gave birth in a private suite of a fancy London hospital

We still don’t know a ton about George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s twins, or the delivery or whatever else. I kind of appreciate that – George is so old-school in his PR management, and he’s got a tight rein on what information is being released. I doubt we’ll ever know for sure if Amal had a C-section or whether she was induced or any of that. It’s none of our business, for one, but I honestly don’t see Amal getting on the competitive birthing/motherhood track of so many celebrity moms. She’s not going to give interviews about how her way was the best way or whatever. The Daily Mail does claim that Amal and George welcomed babies Alexander and Ella in the luxury wing of the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital:

Amal and George Clooney reportedly gave birth to twins in the same luxury hospital suite used by Cheryl and Liam Payne, back in March. The barrister and Hollywood superstar welcomed Ella and Alexander at the exclusive Kensington Wing of London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Monday, according to new reports. The stars are expected to have paid £8,520 for a private suite on the wing, where lucky new mums are treated to smoked salmon for breakfast and £75 bottles of champagne. The Kensington Wing has 16 bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms and custom-made beds, supersize televisions, fridges and Wi-Fi. Cheryl and Liam also gave birth to their first child, son Bear, at the wing three months ago, which was dubbed the ‘Rolls Royce’ of maternity wings. It costs a whopping £5,600 for a normal delivery there, while the Midwifery Led Care Platinum Package will set you back £9,100.

I’m sure there will be some people “disappointed” that Amal went for a hospital birth, but she seems like such a no-nonsense person in general, I bet everything was very planned out about the hospital suite, the doctor, all of the arrangements. Plus, she’s in her late 30s, it was a multiple birth, etc. It was probably considered a high-risk pregnancy, so of course she wanted to give birth in a hospital. But, as I said, we’ll probably never know the details.

What else? People Mag says that Amal’s mom Baria has been in London, buying gifts for the babies. I would guess that Baria will be sticking around for a while to help out her daughter. Salma Hayek also said something about the babies which struck me – Salma said: “I have no advice because his wife is Lebanese like me and I know his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law and I know those kids cannot be in better hands.” Meaning, George is being overrun by Lebanese women at the moment. He probably has barely gotten to hold the babies.