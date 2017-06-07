Jerry Seinfeld deflected Kesha’s hug three times, didn’t know who she was



Do you guys regularly accept hugs from strangers and acquaintances? I do, but I sometimes, not always, dislike it. I don’t like people I don’t or barely know hugging me unless they ask first. I will accept a hug out of politeness, although it can be uncomfortable for me. That’s especially true after my son got lice at school, I’m always thinking about that. If I know someone well I like a good hug, but if I get the vibe they don’t like hugging I’ll back off. I also think it’s a regional thing, and that people from different areas don’t hug as much as others. Plus hugs can seem creepy from some men.

That’s all preface to this story of Kesha approaching comedian Jerry Seinfeld when he was getting interview on the red carpet and getting turned down three times for a hug. She asked him, he said “no thanks” and backed away, and then she tried twice more asking “please” and “a little one” and Seinfeld just kept saying “no thanks.” I think she honestly didn’t understand that he wasn’t up for a hug, but most people would have backed off the first or second time. You can watch the video above.

Seinfeld laughed and told the reporter “I don’t know who that was.”

“That was Kesha.”

“Oh ok, well I wish her the best.”

Seinfeld can be a real ass, but I don’t blame him for this at all. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a celebrity and to get approached all the time. Famous people have boundaries and they protect them, that’s understandable and he was completely nice to her. She’s just a hugger.

Kesha and Seinfeld were on the red carpet at at National Night of Laughter and Song, with proceeds to benefit the David Lynch Foundation. Kesha wasn’t rebuffed by everyone she approached for a hug that night. Ben Folds obliged and looked very happy to meet her, assuming this was the first time they met. This is cute she obviously loves Ben Folds. The two performed together at the show.

In related news about Seinfeld, he sort-of defended Kathy Griffin’s Trump head stunt (which was really Tyler Posey’s stunt that Kathy posed for) by calling it a bad joke. He said “It was another bad joke. Every comedian tells bad jokes. We all do it. That’s how we find the good jokes. So someone told a bad joke — so what, I don’t understand the big deal.” I feel like this about writing. Sometimes we write things we regret. There are unforgivable things we can write or joke about, but I know if this was one of those things.