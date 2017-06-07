Jerry Seinfeld deflected Kesha’s hug three times, didn’t know who she was


Do you guys regularly accept hugs from strangers and acquaintances? I do, but I sometimes, not always, dislike it. I don’t like people I don’t or barely know hugging me unless they ask first. I will accept a hug out of politeness, although it can be uncomfortable for me. That’s especially true after my son got lice at school, I’m always thinking about that. If I know someone well I like a good hug, but if I get the vibe they don’t like hugging I’ll back off. I also think it’s a regional thing, and that people from different areas don’t hug as much as others. Plus hugs can seem creepy from some men.

That’s all preface to this story of Kesha approaching comedian Jerry Seinfeld when he was getting interview on the red carpet and getting turned down three times for a hug. She asked him, he said “no thanks” and backed away, and then she tried twice more asking “please” and “a little one” and Seinfeld just kept saying “no thanks.” I think she honestly didn’t understand that he wasn’t up for a hug, but most people would have backed off the first or second time. You can watch the video above.

Seinfeld laughed and told the reporter “I don’t know who that was.
That was Kesha.
Oh ok, well I wish her the best.

Seinfeld can be a real ass, but I don’t blame him for this at all. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a celebrity and to get approached all the time. Famous people have boundaries and they protect them, that’s understandable and he was completely nice to her. She’s just a hugger.

Kesha and Seinfeld were on the red carpet at at National Night of Laughter and Song, with proceeds to benefit the David Lynch Foundation. Kesha wasn’t rebuffed by everyone she approached for a hug that night. Ben Folds obliged and looked very happy to meet her, assuming this was the first time they met. This is cute she obviously loves Ben Folds. The two performed together at the show.

In related news about Seinfeld, he sort-of defended Kathy Griffin’s Trump head stunt (which was really Tyler Posey’s stunt that Kathy posed for) by calling it a bad joke. He said “It was another bad joke. Every comedian tells bad jokes. We all do it. That’s how we find the good jokes. So someone told a bad joke — so what, I don’t understand the big deal.” I feel like this about writing. Sometimes we write things we regret. There are unforgivable things we can write or joke about, but I know if this was one of those things.

photos credit: Getty

 

45 Responses to “Jerry Seinfeld deflected Kesha’s hug three times, didn’t know who she was”

  1. astrid says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Yeah, I’m like that too. Unless you’re close family and friends, back off.

    Reply
    • doofus says:
      June 7, 2017 at 10:58 am

      I think Seinfeld is kind of an aZZ, but I’m with him on this.

      people have boundaries and personal space and you don’t F with that.

      if this were a man who had asked a woman that didn’t know him for a hug, three times?…we’d all be talking about how creepy and “male-privilege” it was.

      Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      June 7, 2017 at 1:45 pm

      With complete strangers random hugs would be a no for me . With friends and acquaintances sometimes I get little paranoid thoughts about “But I just exercised/ got hot and sweaty/ might smell like that strong, gross meal I just ate and want to keep my distance!” but other than that, it’s usually not a problem. Celebrities/public figures of both sexes who have been famous for several years would probably have their guard up about that sort of thing even more than regular people (for good reasons) unless they’re naturally just very huggy people.

      Reply
  2. HadToChangeMyName says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I hope Kesha’s okay. She looks kind of dead-eyed in those pictures.

    Reply
  3. LeedaBird says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Well that was awkward to watch. And yeah, I don’t think anyone is required to hug someone if they don’t want to. Jerry might not be very nice but he’s in the right here.

    Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      June 7, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      I feel bad for her because of all she has been through, but asking a stranger to push their body against yours is a risk. You have to be able to take no for an answer if you are going to ask. She opened herself up for rejection. I don’t blame him for saying no.

      Reply
  4. Patty says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Yeah. Jerry didn’t do anything wrong. I cannot stand people who cannot take NO for an answer. She asked him once, he said no. She said have stopped there.

    Reply
  5. MostlyMegan says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Very “Larry David” of Jerry. I think Jerry is probably an ass but this made me like him a little bit.

    Reply
  6. Craven says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I expect him to defend Kathy more firmly than this. I am astonished by how all the male comedians who are constantly going on about how any joke is acceptable and how PC culture must be stopped have piled in on Kathy. I just saw Joe Rogan ranting about how she deserves what she gets even though HE is known to use transphobic slurs and sexist and racist jokes.

    Reply
    • doofus says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:02 am

      Joe Rogan is a woman-hating pr*ck.

      you could tell by the way he relished any woman contestant feeling uncomfortable on that Fear Factor show he hosted. it was almost like he got off (sexually) when a woman was uncomfortable/scared to the point of tears.

      Reply
      • JustJen says:
        June 7, 2017 at 11:12 am

        +1 My husband was playing his special on Netflix and it was awful. Basically shouting louder than Sam Kinison but with less hair. And more chauvinism.

      • Ms. Blake says:
        June 7, 2017 at 1:52 pm

        I agree with JustJen–Rogan’s Netflix special was just him being the loud dude-bro at the local bar. I have no problem with controversial humor but balance it out with some self-deprecation or “men are also annoying, etc,.”. Comedian and feminist, Greg Proops defended Kathy on his podcast and made some good points regarding comedy in general.

    • Otaku Fairy says:
      June 7, 2017 at 2:00 pm

      Comedian or not, pretty much ANYONE who ever defends people’s right to not be fired, judged, or criticized for ‘political incorrectness’ but then turns around and condemns Kathy Griffin or implies that she ‘deserves what she gets’ is a hypocrite.Some of the same people up in arms about what she did have in the past defended people’s right to be homophobic and support conversion therapy, defended people’s right to be a Neo-Nazi without being treated ‘harshly’ or ‘impolitely’, and defended people’s right to be active Trump-Supporters. (Not much difference between those three in the long-run).

      Reply
  7. Rey says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Same. I don’t know why Seinfeld is considered to be mean but I cannot fault him for this.

    Reply
  8. Insomniac says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I have no idea how anyone could possibly think Jerry Seinfeld was a hugger. That video gave me secondhand embarrassment for Kesha, but he had the right to say no.

    Reply
  9. Luca76 says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I mean if you’re really a Jerry Seinfeld fan why would you expect him of all people to hug you???

    Reply
  10. Lillian says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Heard that Jerry Steinfield isn’t the nicest guy but when it comes to strangers and hugs, I like my own personal space. Also when people can’t take “no” for an answer, I hate how guilty others make me for saying no

    Reply
  11. Shari in Space says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I had a female doctor once who from the first visit hugged me. It made me really uncomfortable and eventually I switched doctors.

    Reply
    • cherrypie says:
      June 7, 2017 at 1:00 pm

      Oh my….I am a serial hugger unfortunately, always want to hug when greeting. These days I have to consciously check myself and restrain myself in most instances to not hug someone (mostly friends or acquaintances as I dont hug strangers)

      Reply
      • Luca76 says:
        June 7, 2017 at 1:39 pm

        Because of my profession a lot of people ask to hug. Honestly I sometimes can’t stand it because I feel rude to say no and there’s a power differential there in that if I’m rude I lose clients. That’s not to say I dislike hugging exactly but sometimes people need to chill.

  12. Helen says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Kesha, more than anyone, should know that no means no.

    Reply
  13. Juluho says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:00 am

    I feel bad for Kesha because how embarrassing but I don’t liked being hugged, especially by men that are strangers or aquantiences. I literally stopped going to church because people brushed off my hand shakes and forced hugs on me. Maybe that makes me a bitch but I don’t want your body pressed against my body if I don’t know you.

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:41 am

    I don’t mind hugs, but a stranger trying to hug me would be very uncomfortable. After he turned down the first hug, she should have just walked away. Three times of being told “no” would be embarassing, even worse if there were cameras

    Reply
  15. Heat says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:48 am

    With the exception of my kids and my husband (or under rare circumstances such as weddings and funerals, etc), I am not a hugger. Period. To me, there’s something really disingenuous about a stranger (or even acquaintance) hugging me.

    Reply
  16. Jennet says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    It is sad to see how much work she has gotten. Even on her Instagram, her face looks so much older and much different than when she came out. And not in the aging way but the “too much fillers” way. I think she has some deep self esteem issues so I feel bad for her.

    Reply
  17. stinky says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    .. there are also people who want every photo-op they can get. im glad she was having a good time that night, that’s probably all it was about, but she looks like a crazy w/ that wig & he didn’t know who the heck she was and she probably wanted a hug AND a photo-op.

    Reply
  18. Margo S. says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Lmao. Girl, some people are germaphobs or just flat out don’t like being touched. Aww. Kesha is such hugger.

    Reply
  19. Ozogirl says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    That was rude of Kesha not to back off after he turned her down the first time. He handled it well.

    Reply
  20. applepie says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Well I make no apologies, I love hugging people. If you’re a stranger, so what! We don’t have enough tactile contact. People need to get over themselves. It makes us closer and feel better. What is wrong with that. Germs, smokers….meh, we’re all human and the world would be better if we hugged more. My dad was the best, big bear hugs!

    Reply

