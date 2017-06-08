Us Weekly: Ivanka Trump took her climate change defeat in stride

The timing of this is interesting to me, but I suspect that Us Weekly did not really get a scoop from Ivanka Trump’s people. Back in January-February, Us Weekly did a series of true exclusives with about about the Trump family, but now Us Weekly has a new set of editors and gossip-journalists so I don’t think the Trumps are really going to Us Weekly anymore. Then again, you never know. Ivanka had a terrible week last week – one of her signature “issues” was supposed to be convincing her father to stay in the Paris Climate Accord. She lost. “Sources” already told Politico that Ivanka is growing tired of Washington and being her father’s official diaper-changer. And now this Us Weekly headline: “Why I Disagree With My Father.”
Since accepting a role in dad Donald’s presidential administration — in March the onetime Seventeen cover model-turned-real estate executive took on an unpaid special assistant position — she has battled the 70-year-old about everything from LGBT rights to the North American Free Trade Agreement. (According to reports, Kushner, a senior adviser for Trump, convinced him to remain in the 23-year-old pact.) While many assumed the polished business exec — and her real estate investor husband, 36 — would serves as a calming influence on Donald, Ivanka has struggled at times to get the short-fused tycoon on her side.
The latest blow: his decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement, part of the global effort to fight climate change. Though leaving the accord, signed in 2015 by every country except Nicaragua and Syria, was one of Donald’s campaign promises, Ivanka openly tried to sway him. She spoke with Leonardo DiCaprio about his 2016 documentary Before the Flood, met with Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt and even arranged a sit-down with environmental activist and former vice president Al Gore at Trump Tower.
A source close to Ivanka says she was disappointed by his decision, but she’s learned to take such defeats in stride. “Sometimes she and Jared are a big influence on Donald and sometimes he takes other opinions into account and does something they disagree with,” another Ivanka insider says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They win some and they lose some.”
But Ivanka is the best woman for the job. As Donald’s beloved daughter, “she’s the person he listens to more than anyone,” says an Ivanka friend.
At this point, Precious Ivanka needs to let it go. She needs to let go of her daddy issues, let go of seeing her father as her #1 guy, let go of needing to be the center of her father’s attention. The sooner she washes her hands of this toxic father-daughter relationship, the sooner she can get out of Washington and avoid criminal charges. Of course, I sort of think that’s the point of all of the press around Precious Ivanka these days: she learned from her father that when all of the sh-t comes down, you have to look out for yourself. When the sh-t comes down, she’ll sell everybody out to save her own skin.
Also: for what it’s worth, Gossip Cop says that they checked with the White House (??) and that Ivanka never spoke to Us Weekly. Except that Us Weekly clearly says “sources close to Ivanka.”
Cover courtesy of Us Weekly, additional photos courtesy of WENN & PCN.
Did she have a choice. And let’s be honest, she is no one who really matters. People say she has her daddy’s ear. Let’s be honest, her father is an egotistical megalomaniac and cares about no one else but himself.
Back to princess Ivanka. She needs to realize she playing in the major leagues and her pee wee athleticism will not cut it here nor do we have the desire to see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Took it in stride, already having one foot out the door, while trying to appear graceful as she hightails it back to New York City where she can only hope to get back the simple affluent life she once knew. Before she sold her soul to the devil. Nope. Time to pay up Dearie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ding ding ding! Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor, brave Ivanka. I hope some Saudi prince can start a fund for her … oh, wait. Now, all she has to do is make sure she better hides her “I ❤️ Justin Trudeau” folder so daddy doesn’t get mad and ground her again.
🙄 Ugh. Eat a bee you grasping, complicit, bleach blonde, spawn of Satan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eat a bee? That’s a new one, what does it mean?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a little kid put a sucker in his mouth that had a bee on it at a baseball game one time. OUCH! I still shudder from sympathy pains.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is bull. She’s trying to do damage control for her brand. She doesn’t try to control him; she agrees with him but her job is to sell him to moderates & women & distract from his harmful policies. She posted 2 photos yesterday, all about girls being the future, while he’s cutting everything girls need to build a future. And she exploited her own daughter again.
Also too late to avoid criminal charges. She already did treason
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” her job is to sell him to moderates & women & distract from his harmful policies”
YES! She isn’t there to influence HIM, she is there to influence US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a question . Why are his older kids dying for their POS father’s approval ? It so clear to me that they would do anything for his attention . They all have daddy issues .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As does DJT himself, who is about as good a father as he is a president or casino owner.
Ivanka’s value to him is solely in how positively she can reflect upon his own brilliance (classic narcissism), so if she ceases to be beautiful and beloved by all (gag), she loses her value to Daddy Dearest. Therefore spin-spin-spin (or wiggle on his lap 🤢) for Daddy’s love.
The myth that Trump has “great kids” is one I’ve never got. They attended college? Duh! He could buy their way in, as his dad did for Donny. They have charities? So? Vanity vehicles they can loot from just like Daddy. They run his “billion dollar empire” … FFS they have no skills outside conning, just like Dear Old Dad. What the hell else were they gonna do?
They’re nothing more than 3rd gen privileged rich kids whose inevitable “success” was determined by birth, but is held up as an accomplishment for god knows what reason. (Stupid people who equate with rich with smart.) That they’ve managed to avoid publicly OD’ing and occasionnaly post a “cute”family shot on social media — interspersed with those featuring dead animals — doesn’t make them in any way admirable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
$$$$$
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Money.
He is their employer, and don’t think for a minute that vindictive f#ck wouldn’t cut off a child that openly and publicly opposed him.
He doesn’t actually love anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know those portraits in the Haunted House at Disneyland that switch from beautiful to haggard and evil as you walk by? You can almost see (and definitely imagine) that happening to Ivanka in this last photo…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is June. Maybe in January-February this story would fly, but we’ve turned over the rock and see what you really are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? She’s taking it in stride because she’s trying to figure out how to save Jared’s @ss. Melania moves in and Precious gets out of Dodge I bet
Report this comment as spam or abuse
US weekly is owned by the same person who owns the national enquirer. He’s a long term friend and supporter of trumplethinskin. It’s interesting that they would run this story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just an act. Ivanka’s job is to sell daddy to women and moderates
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep totally. This is just a propaganda puff piece. I’d be fairly certain that the ‘sources close to Ivanka’ are Ivanka herself, whatever Gossip Cop says.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F*cking bitch.
Sorry but that’s all I have for her at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! I kept thinking “Eff off, then!” Not very clever, but heartfelt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The leading picture for this piece is pure Ivanka chipmunk. I never really saw it before but now that’s all I see. Wonder if it’s partially from the work she’s had done. Pretty sure she’s had quite a few procedures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No doubt, and that she and Melania use the same surgeon, since they are morphing into one another. An Odeipal nightmare so creepy, Jordan Peele’s next movie should focus on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep! It would be just as freaky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont believe for one second she has her father’s ear. If Ivanka has so much influence over her father then how come he still has orange skin with a bleached blonde comb over? She has his ear yet he continues to wear his neck ties so far below his belt buckle that he has to tape the back? How come she’s never been able to talk him into having his suits tailored?
Girl, bye! if I never saw her face again it would too soon.
PS I never noticed how small her head is in proportion to the rest of her body. Also her neck is weird and long. I know personal appearance smack is boring & shallow but she’s the worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her for not having to care about the planet she and her children live on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think some people were hoping that she and Jared would have a moderating influence on Trump and that he listens to him. Clearly he does not. And this whole family is completely in over their heads. They are all completely unqualified for these positions. Go back to New York, Kushners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt Jared or Ivanka try to influence him on anything other than the best ways to take advantage of every situation for their personal finances
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jared’s in trouble, and this US Weekly is an attempt to change the narrative before Ivanka herself gets in trouble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse