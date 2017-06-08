Us Weekly: Ivanka Trump took her climate change defeat in stride

The 2013 Scottish Music Awards

The timing of this is interesting to me, but I suspect that Us Weekly did not really get a scoop from Ivanka Trump’s people. Back in January-February, Us Weekly did a series of true exclusives with about about the Trump family, but now Us Weekly has a new set of editors and gossip-journalists so I don’t think the Trumps are really going to Us Weekly anymore. Then again, you never know. Ivanka had a terrible week last week – one of her signature “issues” was supposed to be convincing her father to stay in the Paris Climate Accord. She lost. “Sources” already told Politico that Ivanka is growing tired of Washington and being her father’s official diaper-changer. And now this Us Weekly headline: “Why I Disagree With My Father.”

Since accepting a role in dad Donald’s presidential administration — in March the onetime Seventeen cover model-turned-real estate executive took on an unpaid special assistant position — she has battled the 70-year-old about everything from LGBT rights to the North American Free Trade Agreement. (According to reports, Kushner, a senior adviser for Trump, convinced him to remain in the 23-year-old pact.) While many assumed the polished business exec — and her real estate investor husband, 36 — would serves as a calming influence on Donald, Ivanka has struggled at times to get the short-fused tycoon on her side.

The latest blow: his decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement, part of the global effort to fight climate change. Though leaving the accord, signed in 2015 by every country except Nicaragua and Syria, was one of Donald’s campaign promises, Ivanka openly tried to sway him. She spoke with Leonardo DiCaprio about his 2016 documentary Before the Flood, met with Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt and even arranged a sit-down with environmental activist and former vice president Al Gore at Trump Tower.

A source close to Ivanka says she was disappointed by his decision, but she’s learned to take such defeats in stride. “Sometimes she and Jared are a big influence on Donald and sometimes he takes other opinions into account and does something they disagree with,” another Ivanka insider says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They win some and they lose some.”

But Ivanka is the best woman for the job. As Donald’s beloved daughter, “she’s the person he listens to more than anyone,” says an Ivanka friend.

[From Us Weekly]

At this point, Precious Ivanka needs to let it go. She needs to let go of her daddy issues, let go of seeing her father as her #1 guy, let go of needing to be the center of her father’s attention. The sooner she washes her hands of this toxic father-daughter relationship, the sooner she can get out of Washington and avoid criminal charges. Of course, I sort of think that’s the point of all of the press around Precious Ivanka these days: she learned from her father that when all of the sh-t comes down, you have to look out for yourself. When the sh-t comes down, she’ll sell everybody out to save her own skin.

Also: for what it’s worth, Gossip Cop says that they checked with the White House (??) and that Ivanka never spoke to Us Weekly. Except that Us Weekly clearly says “sources close to Ivanka.”

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis

Cover courtesy of Us Weekly, additional photos courtesy of WENN & PCN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Us Weekly: Ivanka Trump took her climate change defeat in stride”

  1. Seraphina says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Did she have a choice. And let’s be honest, she is no one who really matters. People say she has her daddy’s ear. Let’s be honest, her father is an egotistical megalomaniac and cares about no one else but himself.

    Back to princess Ivanka. She needs to realize she playing in the major leagues and her pee wee athleticism will not cut it here nor do we have the desire to see it.

    Reply
  2. Bobbysue says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Took it in stride, already having one foot out the door, while trying to appear graceful as she hightails it back to New York City where she can only hope to get back the simple affluent life she once knew. Before she sold her soul to the devil. Nope. Time to pay up Dearie.

    Reply
  3. S says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Poor, brave Ivanka. I hope some Saudi prince can start a fund for her … oh, wait. Now, all she has to do is make sure she better hides her “I ❤️ Justin Trudeau” folder so daddy doesn’t get mad and ground her again.

    🙄 Ugh. Eat a bee you grasping, complicit, bleach blonde, spawn of Satan.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:41 am

    This is bull. She’s trying to do damage control for her brand. She doesn’t try to control him; she agrees with him but her job is to sell him to moderates & women & distract from his harmful policies. She posted 2 photos yesterday, all about girls being the future, while he’s cutting everything girls need to build a future. And she exploited her own daughter again.

    Also too late to avoid criminal charges. She already did treason

    Reply
  5. Aims says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I have a question . Why are his older kids dying for their POS father’s approval ? It so clear to me that they would do anything for his attention . They all have daddy issues .

    Reply
    • S says:
      June 8, 2017 at 10:54 am

      As does DJT himself, who is about as good a father as he is a president or casino owner.

      Ivanka’s value to him is solely in how positively she can reflect upon his own brilliance (classic narcissism), so if she ceases to be beautiful and beloved by all (gag), she loses her value to Daddy Dearest. Therefore spin-spin-spin (or wiggle on his lap 🤢) for Daddy’s love.

      The myth that Trump has “great kids” is one I’ve never got. They attended college? Duh! He could buy their way in, as his dad did for Donny. They have charities? So? Vanity vehicles they can loot from just like Daddy. They run his “billion dollar empire” … FFS they have no skills outside conning, just like Dear Old Dad. What the hell else were they gonna do?

      They’re nothing more than 3rd gen privileged rich kids whose inevitable “success” was determined by birth, but is held up as an accomplishment for god knows what reason. (Stupid people who equate with rich with smart.) That they’ve managed to avoid publicly OD’ing and occasionnaly post a “cute”family shot on social media — interspersed with those featuring dead animals — doesn’t make them in any way admirable.

      Reply
    • Sarah B says:
      June 8, 2017 at 11:19 am

      $$$$$

      Reply
    • Miss Melissa says:
      June 8, 2017 at 11:21 am

      Money.

      He is their employer, and don’t think for a minute that vindictive f#ck wouldn’t cut off a child that openly and publicly opposed him.

      He doesn’t actually love anyone.

      Reply
  6. Birdix says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:45 am

    You know those portraits in the Haunted House at Disneyland that switch from beautiful to haggard and evil as you walk by? You can almost see (and definitely imagine) that happening to Ivanka in this last photo…

    Reply
  7. lassie says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:48 am

    This is June. Maybe in January-February this story would fly, but we’ve turned over the rock and see what you really are.

    Reply
  8. Ninks says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:49 am

    US weekly is owned by the same person who owns the national enquirer. He’s a long term friend and supporter of trumplethinskin. It’s interesting that they would run this story.

    Reply
  9. Kitten says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:50 am

    F*cking bitch.

    Sorry but that’s all I have for her at this point.

    Reply
  10. JenB says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:54 am

    The leading picture for this piece is pure Ivanka chipmunk. I never really saw it before but now that’s all I see. Wonder if it’s partially from the work she’s had done. Pretty sure she’s had quite a few procedures.

    Reply
  11. Sparkle says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I dont believe for one second she has her father’s ear. If Ivanka has so much influence over her father then how come he still has orange skin with a bleached blonde comb over? She has his ear yet he continues to wear his neck ties so far below his belt buckle that he has to tape the back? How come she’s never been able to talk him into having his suits tailored?
    Girl, bye! if I never saw her face again it would too soon.

    PS I never noticed how small her head is in proportion to the rest of her body. Also her neck is weird and long. I know personal appearance smack is boring & shallow but she’s the worst.

    Reply
  12. QueenB says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Good for her for not having to care about the planet she and her children live on.

    Reply
  13. CynicalAnn says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:33 am

    I think some people were hoping that she and Jared would have a moderating influence on Trump and that he listens to him. Clearly he does not. And this whole family is completely in over their heads. They are all completely unqualified for these positions. Go back to New York, Kushners.

    Reply
  14. Rapunzel says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Jared’s in trouble, and this US Weekly is an attempt to change the narrative before Ivanka herself gets in trouble.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment