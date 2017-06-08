Us Weekly: Ivanka Trump took her climate change defeat in stride

The timing of this is interesting to me, but I suspect that Us Weekly did not really get a scoop from Ivanka Trump’s people. Back in January-February, Us Weekly did a series of true exclusives with about about the Trump family, but now Us Weekly has a new set of editors and gossip-journalists so I don’t think the Trumps are really going to Us Weekly anymore. Then again, you never know. Ivanka had a terrible week last week – one of her signature “issues” was supposed to be convincing her father to stay in the Paris Climate Accord. She lost. “Sources” already told Politico that Ivanka is growing tired of Washington and being her father’s official diaper-changer. And now this Us Weekly headline: “Why I Disagree With My Father.”

Since accepting a role in dad Donald’s presidential administration — in March the onetime Seventeen cover model-turned-real estate executive took on an unpaid special assistant position — she has battled the 70-year-old about everything from LGBT rights to the North American Free Trade Agreement. (According to reports, Kushner, a senior adviser for Trump, convinced him to remain in the 23-year-old pact.) While many assumed the polished business exec — and her real estate investor husband, 36 — would serves as a calming influence on Donald, Ivanka has struggled at times to get the short-fused tycoon on her side. The latest blow: his decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement, part of the global effort to fight climate change. Though leaving the accord, signed in 2015 by every country except Nicaragua and Syria, was one of Donald’s campaign promises, Ivanka openly tried to sway him. She spoke with Leonardo DiCaprio about his 2016 documentary Before the Flood, met with Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt and even arranged a sit-down with environmental activist and former vice president Al Gore at Trump Tower. A source close to Ivanka says she was disappointed by his decision, but she’s learned to take such defeats in stride. “Sometimes she and Jared are a big influence on Donald and sometimes he takes other opinions into account and does something they disagree with,” another Ivanka insider says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They win some and they lose some.” But Ivanka is the best woman for the job. As Donald’s beloved daughter, “she’s the person he listens to more than anyone,” says an Ivanka friend.

[From Us Weekly]

At this point, Precious Ivanka needs to let it go. She needs to let go of her daddy issues, let go of seeing her father as her #1 guy, let go of needing to be the center of her father’s attention. The sooner she washes her hands of this toxic father-daughter relationship, the sooner she can get out of Washington and avoid criminal charges. Of course, I sort of think that’s the point of all of the press around Precious Ivanka these days: she learned from her father that when all of the sh-t comes down, you have to look out for yourself. When the sh-t comes down, she’ll sell everybody out to save her own skin.

Also: for what it’s worth, Gossip Cop says that they checked with the White House (??) and that Ivanka never spoke to Us Weekly. Except that Us Weekly clearly says “sources close to Ivanka.”