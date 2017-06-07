“Jennifer Hudson’s dress at the British Glamour Awards made no sense” links

Jennifer Hudson’s Awake dress makes zero sense. [Go Fug Yourself]
David Edelstein’s review of Wonder Woman was awful. [Pajiba]
Blue Ivy Carter crushes her ballet recital. She’s magic! [LaineyGossip]
Happy 65th birthday to Liam Neeson! [Dlisted]
Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman are goals. [Buzzfeed]
“Peacock Goes Rogue” is the best chyron of 2017. [Jezebel]
I’m sometimes surprised that Salma Hayek doesn’t tip over. [Celebslam]
Elon Musk is on Twitter, making dick jokes. [The Blemish]
Farrah Abraham still wants reality-show stardom. [Starcasm]
Jill Duggar will be naming her next baby Samuel Scott Dillard. [Wonderwall]
Kyle Richards’ new show is coming soon. [Reality Tea]
That Edelstein review is hilarious, in summation:
Gal Gadot is hot, a different kind of hot than Lynda Carter who was also hot with big boobs. This movie says war is bad and Gal Gadot looks hot in all her outfits but she’s not S&M enough for me while Lynda Carter was in the TV show which was hot. The movies alright, some good some bad but I love looking at Gal Gadot who is hot. *tips fedora*
Beautiful face, great shoes….terrible dress.
The dress reminds me of an ocean flatworm.
