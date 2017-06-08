Jamie Lynn Sigler’s three year-old usually ‘ends up in our bed at 2 or 3 a.m’

A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on May 29, 2017 at 10:14am PDT



I like actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, 36, and enjoy seeing her interviews. She’s not a hustler, but she’s also not above talking about her family life and doing endorsement deals. Jamie has been open about the fact that she suffered from exercise bulimia while working on The Sopranos and, just last year, she revealed that she’s had multiple sclerosis for the past 15 years and that she worked to hide it from her friends and costars. In a new interview with People Magazine she talks about being a mom to her three and a half year-old son, Beau Kyle, with her husband, baseball player Cutter Dykstra. Jamie said that they’re trying to get little Beau to sleep on his own but that he usually ends up in their bed at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning. I could so relate to this:

As [Jamie Lynn Sigler] tells PEOPLE in a new segment for Celeb Parents Get Real, she and husband Cutter Dykstra have their work cut out for them with their 3½-year-old son Beau Kyle. “We’re dealing with major bedtime battles right now that have cost all tears from all of my family members,” explains Sigler, 36. “Bribery on all levels [to get him to sleep by himself].” “He’s in this phase where he wants to sleep with Mommy and Daddy, and no matter what happens, he ends up in our bed at 2 or 3 a.m. — which, honestly, I don’t mind, ’cause I know those days are limited,” she confesses.

One thing that helps the star when parenting gets extra tough? Just being candid with the people she’s closest with, and knowing she’s not alone in the challenges of motherhood. “The thing that helps me most is just talking to my girlfriends about it,” Sigler says. “I think being really open and honest about what you’re dealing with [is important.] I don’t try to pretend that I’m doing it perfect and that things are all smooth and wonderful.” “It’s tough, especially with a toddler,” she admits. “But I want him to be strong-minded and I want him to be the way he is, but there’s definitely moments where I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing a lot of the time.” “Mealtime usually involves an iPad. I know it’s not the best thing, but that’s how I can cook, that’s how he can stay occupied and then we all eat together as a family,” she explains. “I cook probably six out of seven nights a week.”

Before my son was born I read all the attachment parenting books, particularly Dr. Sears. We did co-sleeping for a while, with a side bed until he was old enough to sleep with us. It was so hard to get him to sleep on his own as a toddler, just like Jamie is saying, and if I had to do it over again I would have done it differently. I remember all the sleepless nights and how hard it was to get him to fall asleep and I wonder if that was just his temperament or if I got him accustomed to rely on us to get to sleep. Maybe it was a little of both. Still, he’s taller than me now, the time goes by so fast, and you want to be there for them when they’re small and need you. I also had an iPad for him so that I could get stuff done around the house and have quiet dinners. You do what you have to do get by some days and it’s not easy, but it’s not forever either. Just writing that sentence made me wistful at how little my son used to be, and how sweet he was. He’s still sweet, just different.