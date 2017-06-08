Impeachment Open Post: Hosted by James Comey’s written testimony

If you couldn’t tell from the increasing hysteria from the cable news media, former FBI Director James Comey is going to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee today. This will be Comey’s first public appearance and public statement since Donald Trump sh-tcanned him one month ago. I should say that this will be Comey’s first official statement – I generally believe he’s been leaking information to the NY Times and Washington Post here and there. Comey’s testimony starts at 10 am EST, and this is our Open Post on the situation. Personally, I don’t think we’re going to be getting a lot of massive bombshells – Comey will likely be confirming, on the record, several pieces of information which have already been reported in the media.

Ahead of his testimony, Comey released a seven-page statement on Wednesday. This will be his opening statement before the committee, and as you can imagine, I’m not going to cut-and-paste the whole damn thing. You can read the full document here. Lawfare Blog calls Comey’s written statement “the most shocking single document compiled about the official conduct of the public duties of any President since the release of the Watergate tapes.” NY Mag says that Comey’s statement shows that Trump truly behaves as if he is an autocratic dictator, someone with no respect (or knowledge of) the checks and balances of power. Comey details the extent of which Trump overstepped the traditional POTUS-FBI Director relationship, and how Trump repeatedly asked him for “loyalty” and to do something about the Mike Flynn investigation.

Trump’s lawyer released a statement about Comey’s prepared testimony, saying: “The president is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the president is not under investigation in the Russian probe. The president feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda.” Vox breaks down this part of the discussion here.

And this was the official GOP response to Comey’s written testimony. Sad!

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

  1. Jenns says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I have a feeling this will all be very anti-climatic.

    With that being said, after reading his statement, I would totally read a novel written by James Comey.

    • cr says:
      June 8, 2017 at 8:05 am

      His open testimony isn’t going to give us the smoking gun, it never was. It might be entertaining, but it’s not going to be all that.

      • Megan says:
        June 8, 2017 at 1:06 pm

        Well Comey did a great job for Team Comey. By confirming Trump isn’t under investigation he made it very difficult for Republicans and the White House to undermine the veracity of his claims. Can’t call him a lying nut job if he is saying what you desperately need him to say.

    • Megan says:
      June 8, 2017 at 8:40 am

      The written testimony proves Trump is an a-hole, but little more. He was clearly more concerned with his own reputation than Flynn’s criminal deeds. I am really worried this is the Democrats Benghazi. I don’t think the contacts with Russians were about the election.i think they were about shady biz deals.

      • cr says:
        June 8, 2017 at 8:46 am

        Oh, I think there’s business involved here as well: money laundering, etc. But I think the election interference was also part of that. The questions is do the investigations find that, or find something damning enough that even if you wouldn’t get a conviction you’d forever have suspicion?

      • Kitten says:
        June 8, 2017 at 8:47 am

        “I am really worried this is the Democrats Benghazi.”

        Same. Wish MSM wasn’t hyping this so much. It really sets us up for a disappointment as well as validation for the Deplorables.

      • cr says:
        June 8, 2017 at 9:11 am

        It’s possible that perception wise, it may initially appear to Benghazi-like. But, unlike Benghazi, there appears to be more here than just Republican congresscritters wanting to go after Hillary.
        This is a lot more complicated than Benghazi. Or Watergate. And it’s going to take a while to find out what’s there.

      • Esmom says:
        June 8, 2017 at 9:23 am

        cr, yes that’s an important distinction. Benghazi truly was, as Bigly likes to say, a witch hunt. This is not a manufactured scandal. Not that the deplorables will realize this or care.

      • doofus says:
        June 8, 2017 at 9:44 am

        what cr said.

        consider, people, that Nixon’s ouster took a fairly long time, from Watergate break in to resignation.

        he even got re-elected before he quit…so, yeah, this could take a while, but it’s no Benghazi. it’s bigger than Watergate was, it’ll just take time to get it all out.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        June 8, 2017 at 12:41 pm

        I disagree. There is a lot of information that we know through media, but this puts facts into congressional record. The actions described, confirmed as accurate by the Trump tweet, are obstructions of justice. This will be harder for members of congress to ignore now that it isn’t just rumor.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        June 8, 2017 at 1:27 pm

        I agree. He’s covering up his shady business with the Russians-I don’t think he told them directly to interfere with the election.

    • rainbowhope says:
      June 8, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      He can reveal only so much in a public hearing.

      Meanwhile, while we’re distracted by the hearings, Congress is still voting on bills. The Senate may be trying to fast track their version of the AHCA and Medicaid phase out.

      Call your senators!

      https://twitter.com/IndivisibleTeam

      • Tiffany :) says:
        June 8, 2017 at 12:42 pm

        This is so important!
        I think the hearings are incredibly important, but so are the movements of the Senate on healthcare. Yes, there can be more than 1 important issue at one time (not to say that you were suggesting there could be only one).

        Call your Senators re: AHCA! Calls matter!

  2. Lindy79 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:04 am

    The impression I got from reading it was sadly, there’s nothing concrete but clearly something was very very wrong. A LOT of red flags in Trumps comments and behaviour that would indeed indicate that he was trying to influence an investigation.
    Also that Comey was clear that at the time Trump wasn’t under investigation but he didn’t say he never would be

    • lightpurple says:
      June 8, 2017 at 8:19 am

      As you point out, he made it clear that Trump was not under investigation for counter-intelligence AT THAT TIME, but he doesn’t make it clear that Trump was not under investigation for anything else at that time either.

      • Rapunzel says:
        June 8, 2017 at 8:30 am

        Comey doesn’t have to tell the truth about that anyhow. Isn’t law enforcement allowed to lie to suspects about whether they’re being investigated?
        And let’s not forget that the President shouldn’t even be asking the FBI about this, cause if it is true, it can lead to potential obstruction.

    • Megan says:
      June 8, 2017 at 8:45 am

      My take away is that Comey was fired for not publically stating Trump was not under investigation. Flynn was a single mention. Trump is clearly very concerned about the cloud of Russia hanging over him and he expected Comey to lift it.

      • Lirko says:
        June 8, 2017 at 10:30 am

        Personally, I don’t understand why people expect Comey to be particularly forthcoming on this matter, as he has shown himself to be just flaky in general. I don’t trust him, not after that stunt he pulled days out from the election brining up Hillary’s emails AGAIN.

  3. Eric says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Read the text. It’s clearly obstruction of justice.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 8:06 am

    The media hype scares me. I saw last night that CNN had a countdown clock, FFS. I watched a bit of Anderson Cooper’s show and while Jeff Toobin seems to think this is clearly obstruction of justice, I was discouraged and frightened by Alan Dershowitz’s repeated insistence that the POTUS can basically do whatever he wants with no repercussions. Not holding my breath for any smoking guns or even any small steps toward justice.

    Reply
      June 8, 2017 at 8:11 am

      I share some of the uneasiness,but this process and where it leads, is going to take a long time.

      • Esmom says:
        June 8, 2017 at 8:21 am

        I hear you. But seeing how far Trump has gotten so far with no repercussions — and how the GOP and his supporters have no problems supporting him — just makes me think he and his appalling, disgusting family are not going anywhere for at least 4 years.

    • Diana says:
      June 8, 2017 at 8:12 am

      I was watching last night too. Is Alan Dershowitz vying to be on trumps dream team??? I didnt understand how two legal experts can see the facts so differently about this.

      Reply
    • SusanneToo says:
      June 8, 2017 at 8:39 am

      “do whatever he wants with no repercussions.” If that is true, why did BC go through an impeachment for a bj from a consenting female of legal age? I know about the “lying under oath” yada, yada and so forth. Then trump needs to be hauled into court for his obvious obstruction of justice so that he can lie under oath.
      Blow job versus obstruction of justice-I’m not a lawyer, but I know which is more important.

      • Esmom says:
        June 8, 2017 at 8:56 am

        I hear you, believe me, and Dershowitz admitted that. He said a POTUS could be impeached for jaywalking if he’s got the votes. As I understand it, impeachment is a political process not a legal one.

      • Kitten says:
        June 8, 2017 at 9:00 am

        * “do whatever he wants with no repercussions when his party has control of House and Senate

        Fixed.

        Remember that GOP had majority of House and Senate from 1997-1999 when Clinton faced impeachment.

        After a 21 day trial, the vote of 55 Not Guilty/45 Guilty on the perjury charge and 50 Not Guilty/50 Guilty on the obstruction of justice charge. Both votes fell short of the Constitutional two-thirds majority requirement to convict and remove BC from Office but even then it was very, VERY close. BC was barely vindicated but it likely would have been a larger margin if Dems had majority..

      • SusanneToo says:
        June 8, 2017 at 9:27 am

        @ Esmom & Kitten. I know all that, but during Watergate there were many Republicans who valued country over party and did their duty. This, imo, is worse than Watergate. How did our country come to the point where the majority of elected Congresspeople see their duty as protecting a crook, a criminal, an incompetant, a person trashing our allies while praising dictators, a person who knows nothing about the U.S. Constitution or governing, a racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, pu$$ygrabbing moron? How can they look in the mirror? WTH has brought us here?

      • Kitten says:
        June 8, 2017 at 9:55 am

        @SusanneToo-I suspect your questions are rhetorical but “what happened” was 8 years of a black POTUS….

        …a black POTUS who happened to be competent, effective, thoughtful, measured, and articulate—in other words, everything that DJT is NOT. They voted for the anti-Obama and they sure as f*ck got what they wanted.

      • SusanneToo says:
        June 8, 2017 at 10:08 am

        Yeah, rhetorical. I can somewhat understand the trash who voted anti-Obama, they will always be among us, unfortunately. But, one would expect when someone has risen to the position of Congressperson they would feel a higher calling, would feel the weight of the job.

        Or maybe I’ve just watched Mr. Smith Goes to Washington way too many times.

      • Kitten says:
        June 8, 2017 at 10:22 am

        Oh I know it. These are questions I ask myself everyday: HOW can they continue to plunder this country with no regard for the health, prosperity, welfare, and basic civil liberties that every American is entitled to?

        There is no low too low for these folks and I absolutely agree that the current incarnation of the GOP is the worst we have ever seen. I have no idea how these people sleep at night, how they can look their family members in the eye…it’s f*cking appalling.

      • Lightpurple says:
        June 8, 2017 at 10:33 am

        @SusanneToo, one of those Watergate era Republicans who put country before party and called for Nixon’s resignation was Senator Ed Brooke of Massachusetts, an intelligent, elegant black man (sound familiar?) who cared about affordable, good public housing, expanding Medicaid, and a woman’s right to control her own body. There are no Ed Brookes in today’s GOP.

      • SusanneToo says:
        June 8, 2017 at 11:10 am

        There’s still a part of me, a very tiny part nowadays, that still contains that idealistic 16 year old who listened as JFK said “Ask not what your country can do …” I hope that part is not completely extinguished.

    • adastraperaspera says:
      June 8, 2017 at 9:17 am

      The media hype is one example of how those networks are not doing their job. They should be using resources to research and report news and analysis to help solve problems and expose corruption. Instead, they place six people around a table and argue about an isolated event. It might as well be a game show. It is an abdication of their fourth estate responsibility.

    • Sadezilla says:
      June 8, 2017 at 11:06 am

      Here’s why the media hype scares me: because McConnell and the Rethugs in the Senate are trying to stealth pass the AHCA under the cover of Comeygate. They are also voting on repealing Dodd-Frank today.

      They’re going to get away with it if people don’t raise hell, and people won’t raise hell if they’re distracted by the testimony. Which, as people have pointed out, is unlikely to cause an impeachment from a Republican-controlled Congress. See: @GOP’s response to Comey’s written testimony.

  5. Shambles says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:07 am

    The GOP are twisting themselves into knots of lies to try and deny reality here. I think my brain is malfunctioning from all the gaslighting.

    Reply
      June 8, 2017 at 8:19 am

      Mine, too. I’m seriously starting to lose it.

      Reply
        June 8, 2017 at 8:27 am

        It’s really disconcerting. It’s hard for me to have normal conversations sometimes because we’ve lost the basic understanding of what’s real and what isn’t.

      • Kitten says:
        June 8, 2017 at 9:07 am

        I’m with you, ladies.

        It’s become a bizarre world divided into two forces: Good v. Evil.

        And if you are still supporting Trump at this point, just punch yourself in the face.

      • FLORC says:
        June 8, 2017 at 9:48 am

        It’s all so wrong. The blind eyes. That party lines can be counted on for predictions instead of facts.
        That it’s SO Obvious nothing is on the level here…
        And the elected officials are almost entirely untouchable. Protests are ignored or twisted. Even voting is no guarantee. The popular vote isn’t the counted vote. Tech meddling. Manipulations. Gerrymandering.

        I’m so disenchanted by my goverment and people of this nation that support Trump or simple acquiesced to his role.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        June 8, 2017 at 1:30 pm

        I have a tough time too. It’s like an alternate universe. It’s one thing to disagree on different issues: taxes, social programs, abortion, foreign policy–it’s another thing entirely to try and defend this treasonous, grafting dictator-wannabe.

    • nemera34 says:
      June 8, 2017 at 8:21 am

      I was just going to say the same. The thing that just baffles my mind is why they are so intent on defending everything he does or says. Their argument that he is not a Politician and doesn’t know makes me want to vomit. I’m not a politician and I know that the POTUS should not be doing these things. It is disgraceful the way the GOP is behaving. How they will twist and spin to justify whatever this fool does. They should be ashamed; but they don’t care. I guess after having to live with Obama for 8 years they have lose their minds and since of right and wrong to have Trump in office. Just gross beyond words.

      Reply
      • Shambles says:
        June 8, 2017 at 8:28 am

        “The thing that just baffles my mind is why they are so intent on defending everything he does or says.”

        Power, plain and simple. They’re all deeply corrupted by a lust for power. We’re getting a first-hand look at what true corruption looks like.

      • Kitten says:
        June 8, 2017 at 9:10 am

        Exactly. Mitch McConnell cares about only one thing: the accumulation of power. He cares not about what vehicle (in this case 45) is used to achieve this, only that he can have complete control and authority to pass the GOP agenda.

    • Shambles says:
      June 8, 2017 at 10:06 am

      Decided I’m not watching. Drinking a beer and making chocolate chip pancakes. Cheers, y’all.

      Reply
  6. third ginger says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:08 am

    There is actually an attack ad [by a pro-Trump group] out against Comey. It’s virtually unheard of to attack someone who is now a private citizen. Trump’s approval rating now 34%.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 8:16 am

    This is going to end not with a bang but with a whimper I’m afraid.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Unfortunately, we’re all going to be really disappointed at the end of the day.

    45′s opponents don’t care what he’s going to say because they’re never going to believe he isn’t being singled out unfairly for stuff he didn’t even do (in their eyes) and everyone else has built up this testimony to unrealistic dimensions. There is no smoking gun – just a testimony full of information we already have that has done little to 45 except make him even more disliked than he already was and unfortunately, that has had zero effect on anything.

    I said this on the other thread, but I’ll say it again. Democrats don’t have the numbers to stop anything right now and the GOP isn’t going to stop anything unless they’re forced to. Better to prepare for midterms rather than banging our heads against a wall that isn’t going to give. It isn’t going to help anyone to continue to pin so many hopes on something that isn’t going to produce.

  9. RBC says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Can’t wait to see if trump tweets during Comey’s testimony.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 8:26 am

    But STOP! We’re not supposed to pay attention to that very tall man over there! JUST STOP! Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina commands us to look away! We must look away from all this drama and gaze upon the plastic countenance of Princess Nagini as she learns code with daughter Arabella and poses for a photo op with a group of teenage girls touring the White House on a school program that she and daddy propose to eliminate in their magic budget. There, don’t we feel better now? Princess Nagini will save all us womenfolk from the drudgery of day are an school lunches and learning STEM!

  11. Rapunzel says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Trump and co’s insistence that this vindicates him is so dumb. Nobody denied that Coney told him he wasn’t under investigation. And it doesn’t matter anyway. The fact Trump put that in the firing letter is proof that he thinks it’s key, but it has nothing to do with obstruction of justice in the Flynn case. Bigly is so stupid.

  12. Christin says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:34 am

    The Q and A portion may be where the fireworks are (or at least a sparkler or two).

    The point I hope someone hits home, is that having multiple one-on-one conversations is not normal. And what is the constant concern about Flynn? Why does he care so much?

    • doofus says:
      June 8, 2017 at 9:00 am

      I’m guessing because Flynn has massive dirt on drumpf.

      and Flynn is not the type, from what I know, to fall on his sword for the king. when pressed (or threatened with a charge of treason), Flynn will likely sing. and drumpf wants to stop that at all costs.

      Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Good luck my American friends! I will offer this thought. I’ve wondered why the GOP hasn’t turned on Trump and just made the move to put Pence in office. My suggestion would be that the GOP had knowledge of what was transpiring with the Russians, perhaps the party as a whole received money from Russia. Anyhow, my thinking is that the GOP themselves are complicit.

    Reply
      June 8, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      The Russians have been working for a long time to not just have the head of the snake in heir pocket…..they have financial dealings & dirt on a lot of the GOP party. And the rest just don’t care- they see this as a sports game that their team needs to win no matter what to line the bets they made.

      Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Important facts from Comey’s letter:

    1. Too much contact- Trump’s hounding of Flynn (9 convos in 4 months!) shows he’s worried about Flynn, himself, and whether the FBI director will be his lap dog.

    2. Demands of loyalty- no President should be asking for the FBI director’s loyalty. They are only supposed to be loyal to the law.

    3. Secrecy- Trump inviting Comey for a private dinner is ethically wrong, and was used to pressure him. Trump clearing the Oval Office to talk to Comey was ethically wrong and used to pressure him. This pressure is obstruction.

    4- knowledge of guilt- Trump getting Comey alone for dinner and clearing the Oval Office show he knew what he was about to say was inappropriate. He was conscious he was doing wrong.

    5. Fishing- Trump talking about Russian hookers/the pee tape was an attempt to fish for information from Comey, imo. Which convinces me the tape is real and Trump was trying to see if the FBI had it. No innocent person would behave like this, imo.

    6.- Jeffy Beau Sessions needs to go. WTF was he thinking letting Trump be alone with Comey? So wrong.

    7- Jared K- Trump even dismissed him from the Comey convo, which makes me wonder: Does Trump really trust Jared that much?

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I’m alternating shots of coffee and sambucca when Cheeto Covfefe Mussolini tweets. But sadly, his twitter is quiet this morning.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Hope he is wearing extra absorbent diapers today. I hope Jared and the princess have to change them.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Curious to see what qualifies as being worthy of being adequately big/salacious enough to qualify as significant for some of you. You’d have to be wholly ignorant to not grasp the magnitude of the revelations in Comey’s statement and the 2-3+ hour tribunal to come.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 9:32 am

    MSNBC just showed that Preet Bharara is there! If Trump just saw him too he probably had a rage stroke!

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Unfortunately this will probably just turn into a “he said-he said” situation. Even though Comey documented all of his conversations with Trump, it is his recall only. It’s not like Trump signed off on it as well nor was there a voice/video recording of the conversations. And we all know he will lie and blast disparaging remarks about Comey to get around this too. I think it clearly shows a pattern of unethical and abusive behavior, but I don’t think that is enough to impeach or charge him with anything.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Pete Souza’s photo shade today is BHO standing near the door by the Grandfather’s Clock. The very door sessions and jared exited through before the infamous conversation.😊😊😊

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Comey just called trump a liar! Woohoo!

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 10:24 am

    They really need to stop giving a seat to McCain. He brings nothing and does nothing and his invite is vanity and tells me the GOP do not plan to do nothing after this.

    Also, where do you think Comey is going next. I think law professor is next.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Any comments about what is going on are greatly appreciated!! I am at work and can’t watch, but I can check in here now and again. So thank you in advance!!!

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 10:30 am

    That statement may not nail him for Russia but there’s obstruction of justice written all over it in RED LETTERS.

    Reply
      June 8, 2017 at 10:40 am

      agree. written statement was basically saying here’s a pattern of attempts to influence and stop the investigations. not sure what the legal definition of obstruction of justice is but seems pretty damning.

      love mark warner’s statement and questions. comey’s opening was great – concise and pointed.

      Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Comey just said he documented their meetings because “I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our dealings”, he also confirmed he never did or felt the need to do that with Hilary, Obama or Bush. DAYUM

    SHOTS FIRED!

    Reply
  26. mee says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Feinstein: “why do you think that you were fired.” Comey: “well I assume, going by the president’s own words, it was the Russia investigation.” Love it.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 11:01 am

    I’m most interested in the 4 other meetings/conversations with Trump that Comey didn’t detail in his statement from yesterday.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 11:02 am

    …and here come the Republicans with sarcastic, passive-aggressive questioning. [Paraphrasing Sen. Risch]: “Do you know of anyone who’s been charged with a crime who didn’t hope for a particular outcome?”

    I wonder if Sen. Risch realizes that he’s just implied that the President is a criminal?

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 11:08 am

    On Trumps tweets about recordings of their conversations: “Lordy I hope there are tapes!”

    The right seem to be grasping onto Trumps “I hope” phrasing when asking about the Flynn investigation going away, as in he didn’t directly say “drop it”.
    That’s clutching, no matter what side you’re on, it’s obvious what he meant. It was a veiled threat.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Damn, this is incredibly telling, he didn’t trust him from the get go “I was concerned he might lie”.
    Also, I see what he means by Trump sort of giving him an “order”, when he said “I HOPE you can let this go.”. This is a man that’s the president of the USA and honestly that sounds like an order to me, without actually having the wording of an order.

    Wording is everything in this case, especially when they’re in such a position of power.

    ETA: is it normal that they’re asking him the same questions or is this a tactic to try and trip him up?

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Comey said ” Lordy, I hope there are tapes.” Come on Bigly, where are they?

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 11:29 am

    I’m at a restaurant with a TV with no sound, so I’m relying on the comments here and the CNN headlines. Here’s what I’ve got so far:

    - Comey documented his convos with Trump because he didn’t trust him, never felt with Obama, Hilary or bush.
    - stated he believes he was fired over Russia
    - says trump lied (surprise surprise)
    - he’s hoping the tapes exist.
    - he felt he was given orders, even if trump used transparent wording to try and cover his ass.

    Did I miss anything?

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 11:37 am

    REMINDER, Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio had dinner with Trump exactly 2 days before this trial, on the 6th.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Comey says he gave all his memos to the special counsel. “I don’t have any of them anymore, I gave them to the special counsel.”

    On why he had a friend pass on the memo to the press – Comey compares media to hungry seagulls:
    “Because I was worried, the media was camping at the end of my driveway at that point… I was worried that it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach.”

    Makes sense to me. Comey is coming across well…seems to have a rational and restrained answer for everything. Not that I had any doubt, but I’m happy that he’s so prepared.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 11:49 am

    I’m kinda swooning over Angus King. Smart, literate, good looking. Sorry to digress, Guys.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Dear Tom Cotton,
    Since you took it upon yourself to write an open letter to the leadership of Iran without going through proper channels (and thereby risked our national security in an unprecedented way), we hardly think it’s your place to grill Comey. Ever.
    Sincerely,
    America

    P.S. How was dinner with Tr*mp this week?

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    HONKS FOR KAMALA HARRIS

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Isn’t it supposed to be about Trump and Russia not Hillary’s emails?!

    p.s. Comey reminds me of Mr Rogers.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Would someone please tell Sen. Cornyn that Hillary Clinton is not the central issue of today’s hearing? I don’t think he got the memo. In a way, it’s kind of flattering how obsessed he is with her.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Comey on his firing: “There was an explanation, I just don’t buy it.”

    YASSSS Comey!! #truth

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    McCain is senile. and scum.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    When they film this, Michael Shannon needs to play Comey

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Has McCain completely lost it?

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    John McCain is a bumbling fool. He’s so confused, wasting time talking about Hillary.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    What is McCain going on about?!

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    John McCain is sounding like a loon.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Wow, John McCain appears confused and mumbling. He has mentally lost it. Has he always been this way? He even called Comey President Comey when he meant baby fists. Very hostile towards Comey and keeps dragging Hillary Clinton into the questioning.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Is McCain going senile? I’m not trying to be mean or rude or anything, but he seems absolutely confused about totally simple concepts.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    The whole time McCain was babbling nonsense, he had me a little confused. Why the hell is he there? Time for him to go home

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Nothing here. Starting to accept it: Trump, 2020.

    Reply
      June 8, 2017 at 1:28 pm

      Trying to imagine our country after 8 years of Trump “leadership.” Chilling.

      Reply
      June 8, 2017 at 1:46 pm

      It was never meant to be a smoking gun, though?

      It is on record that Comey, a very well-respected former member of the FB- was fired because of the Russia investigation. That is NOT nothing.

      From the Guardian:

      *Comey said there was information about attorney general Jeff Sessions “that would make his presence in a continued Russia investigation problematic” but he wouldn’t say what it was.

      *Comey raised an alarm about Russian tampering in the election, saying the effort was major, continuous and that “they’ll be back.”

      *Comey said he believes when Trump fired him, “the endeavor was to change the way the Russia investigation was being conducted. That is a very big deal, not just because it’s me…”

      *Comey said it was “a really significant fact to me” that Trump had asked senior White House officials to leave the room before bringing up Flynn.

      *Comey did not report the scene widely within the FBI for fear of “a real chilling effect” on the Russia investigation, he said.

      These things, while not an immediate indictment or Trump, are part of a bigger picture. On a cumulative level, they point to intimidation and cover-up on the part of Trump and his administration.
      Remember we still have Mueller investigating and this is not the end by any means.

      Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Just listened to Ryan’s defense of Trump. Specifically, I get irrationally pissed when Ryan continues to defend Trump’s blatantly horrid behavior. It’s not surprising anymore but somehow still upsetting. Isn’t Ryan the one who would have to begin impeachment proceedings if it came to it? It will never happen. At some point Ryan completely bent over for Trump and kissed the baby fist or whatever. He sold out whatever humanity he may have had. He did not Comey up.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    McCain trying to act like Hillary should be investigated for Russia ties is so dumb…like HRC would help the Russians cost her the election!

    McCain is Cray Cray.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Adam Schiff is going to be on Pod Save America today. So excited to go home and have a vodka soda on my patio with my cats and listen to my fave podcast.

    ETA: Yes I am a nerd.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Well, that went about as poorly as I expected it to. We learned nothing new, what we did hear was already dismissed and once again we have not furthered our cause in any way.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Respect to Comey but what’s going to happen as a result of this?

    Nothing, I suspect, and US life will just carry on as (ab)normally tomorrow and the day after and the month after and the year after because the American media at large seems to value trump-as-news over trump-as-president.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    The closed session stuff will be most interesting. Comey implied there was closed session stuff on Sessions and Trump colluding with Russia. I’m thinking there’s bombshells to come.

    Reply
      June 8, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      Yup. However, I don’t trust any good results. We never thought tRump would be POtuS.
      If they don’t conclude anything, we’ll never know. If they do, it could take months…a year.
      I’d love to see Mrs. POtuS move to D.C. just in time to have to pack her (and Mr. POtuSs) bags back up. HAH!

      Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Really damaging info from Comey:

    1. Trump never asked about Russian interference.
    2. Trump never asked about any other FBI investigation.
    3. Trump made Comey feel cowardly. His admission of not being strong enough was intentional. He’s making a case for intimidation, as part of obstruction.
    4. He could not say no when asked if Trump colluded.
    5. He said there’s secret dirt on Sessions

    But of course the Repubs aren’t interested in this. They’re attacking Comey for “leaking” though his leak wasn’t classified anyway.

    And saying he should have dodged Trump’s calls…cause we should have a Pres. law enforcement ignores.

    And going. “But her emails” and “But Loretta Lynch!”

    I swear, the Repubs are morons who, seeing their house on fire, would call an exterminator for the termite infested house next door.

    Reply
    June 8, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    So as usual the GOP deflected(bringing up Hillary, Obama, and Loretta Lynch) and made excuses for Trump. Shouldn’t Rubio and Cotton been removed from the hearing since they had dinner with Trump just the other day and you know that Trump instructed them to give Comey a hard time? Why are the GOP so complicit? Why are they saying that Trump didn’t commit obstruction of justice when he stated from his own mouth that he fired Comey to make the investigation stop. It’s just sad how everyone is so complicit with Trump’s bad behavior. You have to assume that every member of the GOP has been compromised by the Russians.

    The media says that Trump didn’t tweet today, but his son Donald Trump Jr was tweeting up a storm today. Which means that Trump was tweeting from his son’s twitter account!

    What about Nunes? Are they not even going to address the fact that he has tried to hijack the HIC investigation again by starting an investigation into unmasking and issuing subpoenas to Susan Rice, Brennan, and another person.

    There is evidence that Trump colluded with the Russians: Trump went on tv and asked the Russians to hack Hillary and they did.

    The Trump supporters are calling Comey a leaker, but the problem is that these memos are Comey’s notes and are not classified information. Comey can’t be charged for leaking information, especially since they keep making so many excuses as to why Trump can’t be charged with obstruction of justice, even though you have Trump admitting that he tried to interfere with the investigation by firing Comey.

    Reply

