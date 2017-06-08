Impeachment Open Post: Hosted by James Comey’s written testimony

If you couldn’t tell from the increasing hysteria from the cable news media, former FBI Director James Comey is going to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee today. This will be Comey’s first public appearance and public statement since Donald Trump sh-tcanned him one month ago. I should say that this will be Comey’s first official statement – I generally believe he’s been leaking information to the NY Times and Washington Post here and there. Comey’s testimony starts at 10 am EST, and this is our Open Post on the situation. Personally, I don’t think we’re going to be getting a lot of massive bombshells – Comey will likely be confirming, on the record, several pieces of information which have already been reported in the media.

Ahead of his testimony, Comey released a seven-page statement on Wednesday. This will be his opening statement before the committee, and as you can imagine, I’m not going to cut-and-paste the whole damn thing. You can read the full document here. Lawfare Blog calls Comey’s written statement “the most shocking single document compiled about the official conduct of the public duties of any President since the release of the Watergate tapes.” NY Mag says that Comey’s statement shows that Trump truly behaves as if he is an autocratic dictator, someone with no respect (or knowledge of) the checks and balances of power. Comey details the extent of which Trump overstepped the traditional POTUS-FBI Director relationship, and how Trump repeatedly asked him for “loyalty” and to do something about the Mike Flynn investigation.

Trump’s lawyer released a statement about Comey’s prepared testimony, saying: “The president is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the president is not under investigation in the Russian probe. The president feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda.” Vox breaks down this part of the discussion here.

And this was the official GOP response to Comey’s written testimony. Sad!

Trying to find something of substance in Comey’s opening statement like pic.twitter.com/igLC4JPREg — GOP (@GOP) June 7, 2017