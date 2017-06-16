Lauren Conrad: ‘I’m not worried about the pain that comes with giving birth’

As I’ve said many times before, I actually sort of like Lauren Conrad. She’s the most basic of all the basic ladies, but she sort of owns that. She revels in her basicness. She profits from her basicness. She’s made a legitimate career out of being CEO of Basic. LC covers the new issues of Fit Pregnancy and Baby and Parents magazines. I keep forgetting that she’s pregnant – she’s expecting her first with husband William Tell, and she recently announced that they’re expecting a boy. This interview is as uncontroversial as it gets. You don’t even know – The Mommy Wars are a real thing, and women will fight to the death about birthing plans, pregnancy cravings and pregnancy weight, and yet LC manages to breeze through these “controversial” subjects like it’s nothing. Basic 101!! Some highlights:

Waiting to get pregnant: “I always thought, ‘Someday, I’ll have a family.’ But it wasn’t until I was married that it was a real conversation. I think your 20s are about figuring out who you are and finding a career. Then once I got married, William and I wanted a couple years to ourselves. When you’re a mother, you’re no longer your own top priority, and that idea was a little scary to me. But we’re ready for a baby now.”

Pregnancy cravings/weight: “I must have been eating more cheese and wine than I realized, because I’ve really been missing them. I haven’t had crazy cravings, but I’ve had some food aversions. For a while I couldn’t eat meat. Early in my pregnancy I was nauseous all day and having difficulty putting on weight, which was funny because I’ve never had that issue in my entire life! My mom told me to start drinking milkshakes and my doctor said to go for it—to have a daily milkshake.”

Birth plan: “Last night I ordered a book on putting together a birth plan. My main concern is doing whatever’s right in the moment. My friends have said, ‘Have a plan, but don’t be so committed that you’re unwilling to change if you need to.’ I’m not worried about the pain that comes with giving birth. Maybe I’m just naive, but it’s pretty low on my list of concerns. I feel like women have been doing this forever.”

Maternity leave: “I’m running my own businesses, so it’s difficult to give myself maternity leave. But I’ve put things into place so I’ll be able to spend time recuperating and adjusting after I give birth. I made a big effort over the last two years to build a team that I trust, knowing my end goal was to be a mother. I’ve gotten to the place where I feel confident that I can step away for a minute and everyone will be able to carry on.”

Thrilled to have a boy: “I’m thrilled to be having a boy. I really wanted a boy. My husband kept saying, ‘We just want a healthy baby.’ And I’d say, ‘But a boy would be nice!’ I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys. My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he’s young.”