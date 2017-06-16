Lauren Conrad: ‘I’m not worried about the pain that comes with giving birth’

As I’ve said many times before, I actually sort of like Lauren Conrad. She’s the most basic of all the basic ladies, but she sort of owns that. She revels in her basicness. She profits from her basicness. She’s made a legitimate career out of being CEO of Basic. LC covers the new issues of Fit Pregnancy and Baby and Parents magazines. I keep forgetting that she’s pregnant – she’s expecting her first with husband William Tell, and she recently announced that they’re expecting a boy. This interview is as uncontroversial as it gets. You don’t even know – The Mommy Wars are a real thing, and women will fight to the death about birthing plans, pregnancy cravings and pregnancy weight, and yet LC manages to breeze through these “controversial” subjects like it’s nothing. Basic 101!! Some highlights:
Waiting to get pregnant: “I always thought, ‘Someday, I’ll have a family.’ But it wasn’t until I was married that it was a real conversation. I think your 20s are about figuring out who you are and finding a career. Then once I got married, William and I wanted a couple years to ourselves. When you’re a mother, you’re no longer your own top priority, and that idea was a little scary to me. But we’re ready for a baby now.”
Pregnancy cravings/weight: “I must have been eating more cheese and wine than I realized, because I’ve really been missing them. I haven’t had crazy cravings, but I’ve had some food aversions. For a while I couldn’t eat meat. Early in my pregnancy I was nauseous all day and having difficulty putting on weight, which was funny because I’ve never had that issue in my entire life! My mom told me to start drinking milkshakes and my doctor said to go for it—to have a daily milkshake.”
Birth plan: “Last night I ordered a book on putting together a birth plan. My main concern is doing whatever’s right in the moment. My friends have said, ‘Have a plan, but don’t be so committed that you’re unwilling to change if you need to.’ I’m not worried about the pain that comes with giving birth. Maybe I’m just naive, but it’s pretty low on my list of concerns. I feel like women have been doing this forever.”
Maternity leave: “I’m running my own businesses, so it’s difficult to give myself maternity leave. But I’ve put things into place so I’ll be able to spend time recuperating and adjusting after I give birth. I made a big effort over the last two years to build a team that I trust, knowing my end goal was to be a mother. I’ve gotten to the place where I feel confident that I can step away for a minute and everyone will be able to carry on.”
Thrilled to have a boy: “I’m thrilled to be having a boy. I really wanted a boy. My husband kept saying, ‘We just want a healthy baby.’ And I’d say, ‘But a boy would be nice!’ I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys. My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he’s young.”
The thought of giving birth makes me break out in hives, so I have no concept of LC’s general shrug towards the pain of childbirth. As for her pregnancy weight… a milkshake a day is something I could get on board with, just generally speaking. I’m sure Gisele would tell LC to stop treating her body like a “garbage disposal” though. As for wanting a son… that’s the only surprising thing here. I would have thought that LC would want a daughter. A daughter named something very popular, like Emma Isabella.
Photos courtesy of Fit Pregnancy, Parents.
Because she’s never given birth.
I thought the same thing and was mentally cackling!
hahaha exactly
85% of women tear during birth. That’s your genitals ripping like overripe fruit, lady.
Eh, I’ve had two vaginal births, one requiring emergency forceps and an episiotomy and the other I tore right down the old episiotomy scar. While it isn’t a picnic, in terms of most painful experiences in my life they weren’t the worst. It’s not something you can control so I too never saw the need to worry about it too much. Baby’s had got to come out so what are you going to do?
LOL! I tried to go with it the pain with my first baby, then had to be given something towards the end. I learned with my second–planned for an epidural and enjoyed the whole birth.
Its not super surprising considering Lauren was always a guys girl. Not surprised she would want a boy.
I find it interesting that 3 of the 4 hills ladies are pregnant and Heidi and Lauren are having boys. Makes you think what if…
heidi is pregnant??
Yup, heidi, LC and Whitney are all pregnant
Yep announced it on Us
I love love love this girl. From day one! She’s normal. Always loved her, always will.
I have also.
I wasn’t terrified about the pain as much as the idea of cutting or ripping in my vaginal area.
You know, I think there would be many fewer episiotomies and tears if the standard position was in a squat, relaxing pelvic floor muscles and working with gravity rather than on your back, working against it.
i know “basic” is a bad word, but this seems like such a breath of fresh air from the motherhood industrial complex of late. i mean, naivety about the pain aside, she just sounds like a sensible reasonable human who isn’t treating this birth or her pregnancy like SHE IS THE FIRST PERSON EVER TO HAVE A CHILD OR BE A MOTHER.
Yeah. You wait.
And god help you if you have a back to back labour like mine,
Genuinely thought I was going to die at some points.
This may be judgementsl, but I cannot stand women who are too committed to their birth plan that they put their life in danger. Just because you hoped and prepared for plan A, does not mean you will get your way. Especially during childbirth. That is a wildcard. Also, her interview was fine until the end. No one will love you like a son does? Really weird.
I agree with you about no one loving you like a son. I’m sure she she meant nothing by it but it irks me when people say these sort of things because its total b.s. Imo .
As a kid, and still as an adult, I’m a mommas girl ; always have been , my brothers are closer to my dad…not to say I don’t love my dad , but I have a more closer/special bond with my mother , and my daughter is the same with me. 🤷♀️ Anyway I wish LC a safe labor and happy healthy baby.
I adore both my kids, my son is a blessing and a sweetheart. But my daughter and I share things that my son and I obviously can’t.
She’s not worried about the pain, huh. Mmm-hmm. *chuckles*
Ha! Not worried about the pain?! She definitely has never given birth. After 14 hours of pain and torture, my baby finally came out. Worry about the pain, Lauren. It sure doesn’t tickle
“It sure doesn’t tickle.” That genuinely made me laugh out loud.
For me it was more the aftermath. The only reason I didn’t pass out on was the thought that my dad and (newborn) son were the only ones in the house with me and I couldn’t imagine my dad finding me passed out on the toilet.
Haha it’s best not to worry about the pain- all the worry in the world wont change it. Might as well go in confident and optimistic. Being scared won’t help! I had a “natural” labor/birth and did classes and all. It was terrible. Eff that. Epidural for me next time!
I’m with you on this. I’m currently 35 weeks pregnant and trying not to worry about the pain. That doesn’t for a second mean I don’t think it’s going to be painful – I know it will be, and probably to a degree I can’t even imagine right now. I just don’t want to expend my mental energy worrying about something that I have zero control over. I’ve done classes, I know my options for pain relief, I’ll worry about it when it’s happening.
Long time lurker, first time poster. Hello all! I wanted to comment because this made me laugh. Lauren is super nice (grew up in the same area as her, have only ever heard good things even back in high school) but this is one of those “oh girl, you wait and see” moments. I went in with no expectations when I had my first a few months ago and ended up in labor for 32 hours, most without an epidural because I was at home not progressing. I wish I would’ve spent a little more time preparing for the god awful experience that is labor!
Oh Lauren. You sweet little thing. Birth pain is so painful you’re actually shocked and stunned at the time about how unprepared you are. I think it’s because the contractions start off so mild. You’re like “this is ok. I’m all good. I can deal!” Then it’s get worse and worse and worse and literally doesn’t stop getting worse until the baby eventually comes out. Bless the epidural and bless the moment the babies come out. (I’ve had three. I know, I’m insane)
Maybe she meant she doesn’t want to focus on it, the pain associated with child birth. If I was pregnant and started really focusing on what is involved, then researching how you can literally rip your private areas (my sister had to be sewn after her pregnancy , I’d drive myself insane! Sometimes it’s essential to focus on the bigger picture so as to save yourself hours/days/months of worry. Come on ladies give her a break, 1st baby… would you be happier if she said she was scared to death on how much it’s gonna hurt??
Yeah that’s what I was thinking. Though I understand all the Moms here being floored by Lauren not worrying about the pain.
I love LC too and she is a great role model. Also holy cow her husband is doppelganger for her brother.
” I feel like women have been doing this forever.”
Best quote I’ve ever read in my life
Yes, I cannot even comment on the stupidity of it ( except I just did).
I can barely handle period pain so I don’t know how all the ladies out there did it. I’m in awe.
I’ve had 2 and the part about being flexible is so true! After 34 hours I wasn’t dialaying so had to regroup and have a c-section. I’m with Lauren in that I never even thought about the pain part as I was always anticipating how not to f^<k up the parenting part. I guess I'm in the minority because I didn't focus on my wedding either it was all about what comes after….
But once the contractions start, oh my, my.
She’s so likeable and She lives such a charmed life. I think she has a life that most aim for…grow up in a loving home, with loving parents, dream career, own home, financial stability, marriage (for some) and then a family (for some). She keeps upgrading in life. It’s nice to read she is still doing well.
This made me laugh out loud! They call it labor for a reason- its work! Wishing her a smooth delivery and healthy baby! Any name guesses out there? Thinking something popular- Jaxon?
I wasn’t really worried about giving birth…I spent a lot of time worrying that I would have to have a section honestly
