British people are voting in their election today & they’re bringing their dogs

It’s a huge political day here in America and in Britain. While Americans are going to be glued to fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, British people are heading to the polls yet again. Prime Minister Theresa May called a “snap election,” likely because she wanted to consolidate Tory power ahead of the Brexit negotiations in the next few weeks. But the election has turned out to not just be about Brexit – the election is happening in the immediate wake of terrorist attacks in Manchester and London, so security issues have been pushed to the forefront. Plus, there are a bunch of domestic issues, like healthcare and the economy and more.
Nate Silver at FiveThirtyEight has been saying for a month that the polling data coming out of Britain is all over the place and he can’t make a definitive prediction – you can read Silver’s latest here. Silver describes three different possible scenarios, all of which he says are equally likely. Scenario #1: Narrow Tory victory. Scenario #2: Tory landslide. Scenario #3: Conservatives lose their majority and would possibly have to form a coalition government.
Meanwhile, please enjoy #dogsatpollingstations, a most British response to the endless election cycles (credit to @Chic_Happens_ for alerting me).
VOTE #dogsatpollingstations ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dA1Bd4JL6Y
— Clare Maguire (@ClareMaguire) June 8, 2017
He gets our vote 😂 #dogsatpollingstations #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/cOCaHln2a2
— Britannia Kensington (@BritanniaKen) June 8, 2017
Check out the #dogsatpollingstations tag for some cute stress relief. 😊 #DogsForLabour is also very cute. pic.twitter.com/kS8NJrkpoy
— Christian Michaels (@CMAgency_) June 8, 2017
Hagrid, Hermionie and Bertie guessing the size of the new parliament. Large, Medium and small parties! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/mavXSm1wLH
— Hagrid Leonberger (@HagridLeonberg) June 8, 2017
So who will it be? Jeremy Anti Semite Corbyn or Theresa “We will get rid of human rights” May?
It really is a depressing election. I am just so done with both of these politicians. Well it seems like tories are gonna win but this has got to be May’s last campaign. I thought Remain campaign would be the worst campaign of 2000s in UK then Theresa May happened. Her massive lead literally got evaporated in a few weeks.
Jeremy Corbyn is an anti semite? Source? Not British but I hope young people show up and vote Theresa out. We want Europes politics to be left or centre and check Americas Altright.
The Labour party has a problem with anti-semitism (i.e., it is not denounced in nearly strong enough terms by its leaders), but I don’t believe that Corbyn himself is an anti-semite.
ken Livingston, the former major of London, said some problematic things. Corbyn was accused of not kicking him out and there have been reports of voices in the party saying he didn’t do enough to combat anti-semitism in the party. I don’t think he is a real anti-Semite but probably does have a bit of a blind spot in not taking it seriously enough. More ignorance than hate (which is bad as well of course, just trying to explain the context). I think one problem is that he and other Labour members are very critical of Israeli politics and Zionism and often get accused of being anti-Semitic simply for criticizing the Israeli government, so they might sometimes ignore real problems because they got used to the accusation on, on the other hand while plenty of people criticizing Israeli politics are not anti-Semitic (including plenty of Jewish voices such as Corbyns precessedor as Labour leader, ed miliband) some of them are and are using Israel criticism as a screen for anti-semitism….
Corbyn himself is not anti-Semitic but has taken a soft line with those in his party who are (see Lena’s post). He’s also been soft of allegations of bullying within the party as well. He’s guilty of being a very weak party leader.
A lot of this charge is Tory driven. There’s a large British Muslim population and it tends to vote Labour. The Tories use the anti semite accusation as well as the fact that Labour like the American Democrats are less likely to support Israels excesses to build an anti semitic accusation.
Ken Livingston is the current lightening rod. He has said that Hitler wanted to clear Europe of the Jewish people and aside from the mass genocide, supported their mass migration out of Europe into the Middle East potentially in a homeland. But in claiming that Hitler and Zionism may have had this coinciding interest Ken skirted dangerously on the Holocaust denial line. I don’t believe the line was crossed but some do.
Corbin went to a conference where they were chanting ‘Gas Tel Aviv’, he didn’t call anybody out on it. He is an anti Semite. He also didn’t throw antsemites out of the party. He compared Israel to ISIS at an event about antisemitism no less!
Nyawira, Livingstone said that Hitler “supported Zionism.” He didn’t, that’s insane and yes it brought the Labour Party into disrepute. David Baddiel wrote an excellent column in the Guardian explaining why his comments were so awful.
I worry Brits are going to want America to hold their beer. Like Brexit was bad, but with the terrorist attacks are so fresh, I worry people are going to vote with hate in their hearts and to hell with everything else.
Also I want all those doggies!
I hope you’re wrong, but as the EU referendum and the US election showed, the voices of the people living outside the multi-cultural city areas will probably hold the power in the elections. Life is hard in the cities but we maybe underestimate how hard people in the rural areas have it and who they think best represents their interest is hard to call. Nothing in the world would persuade me to v ote Tory but even I find it a little bizarre that my vote could help make Jeremy Corbyn PM. Corbyn is a principled public servant but he lacks leadership skills and some of his shadow cabinet choices are very unpalatable to me personally. However I like Keir Starmers approach to the Brexit negotiations and I think it’s a shame that his role hasn’t been highlighted more throughout the campaign. There is also the hope that May’s refusal to openly criticise Trump’s hateful and racist attacks on the London Mayor will help convince voters that she can’t be trusted not to lead us into conflict on the back of the actions of the man-baby currently holding the office of POTUS,
Voted! (Labour). Took Young Dog. Took photo.
Mr Sixer is coming home early and we will be spending the late afternoon and early evening a little way away in a nearby constituency trying to help get a particular candidate elected. Since my own seat is safe Tory, no need to try to get the vote out here!
I expect a Tory majority but at least I’ll have done my anti-Tory best.
I already voted by post last week, though I couldn’t bring myself to vote for the current Labour mp as he voted for Article 50 (it’s a safe seat). I’m expecting a narrow Tory majority.
Mayhem really screwed her campaign as it appears she was going for a big majority based on polling, but opinion of her has got worse throughout the campaign.
I can’t deal with the Labour Mps that were pro Brexit. I’m sincerely hoping some of those MPs get their just deserts from their constituents. One of them is that awful MP, whose name rhymes with Hate Koey.
Bravo for Young Dog getting out to vote!
And I also love #ShowYourRumptoTrump
I voted but couldn’t bring myself to vote either Labour or Tory but yes I agree May will get her majority but it won’t be a comfortable one.
Ours is a slightly odd seat in that we used to have a Lib Dem MP, but he lost to labour last election by 599 votes. It’s a two horse race here. I’ve decided to vote Lib Dem, based on their stance re: Brexit.
By all measures voting Tory would be better for us in purely selfish terms (lower taxes, property price rises, less regulation, we both have private health insurance etc) but I will never ever ever vote Tory again. I am guilty for voting for Cameron and Boris some years ago – never again. Never.
Good luck, Sixer! I expect it’ll be a Tory victory too but every bit done against that prospect counts.
I feel like Australia is the one of the few places where it is compulsory to vote.
Are there any other countries where voting is compulsory? If we don’t vote we face a fine of a few hundred bucks.
Even if it wasn’t compulsory I would still vote.
I saw in twitter that 53% of the under 30 were voting today in England. That’s crazy why are people not voting?
It’s 10pm here I’m gona try and stay up for the hearing in DC but I don’t think I will be able to make it through the whole thing with out passing out.
Funnily enough that is a high percentage from what i understand because it is reported that young voting is abnormally high this election.
Sam, there’s been a large number of younger UK voters registered in the last few weeks, I hope that increases the turnout.
I wish we had compulsory voting here, but I don’t think the electoral system helps.
I always thought that the UK did have compulsory voting like us cus we are all part of the commonwealth and all that.
I as soon a I turned 18, i could’nt wait to vote.
Young people almost never vote in the same percentages as older people (the only time I can think of recently was Obama’s 2008 win, in which young voters turned out in droves). I read somewhere that many young voters don’t want to vote unless they think their preferred candidate/party is going to win. (I find this frustrating). I’m voting after work. I’m still not overjoyed about voting for Corbyn’s party, but I found out that the Labour candidate for whom I’m voting is a Muslim-born restaurant entrepreneur who gave free food to police and emergency workers during the Westminster Bridge attacks, so that makes me happy.
Muslim-born? Religion isn’t race, nationality or country. Did you perhaps mean “foreign born”? Sorry for the nit-picking, but I’m a Muslim, and foreign born to boot, and that phrasing is a bugbear of mine as I think it others us and makes us seem like an ideological mass or members of a caliphate when we are so many differing shades, ideas and voices.
My local candidates are a mixed bag: a local kindly conspiracy theorist, a boorish anti-Semite and a secular Muslim with a reputation of progressive beliefs and deeds. Easy choice right? It would be but for the fact that the progressive is standing for the Tories. I’m not a citizen yet, so can’t vote, but the amount of nose-holding that must be going on today must be pretty staggering imho.
Apologies, I should have said that he was born into a Muslim family but is no longer a person of faith. I think he is foreign-born, but am not sure about that.
(Tina: I keep meaning to update you on the Sixlets and voting. Both went Labour in the end, which we duly exercised for them. After all their research, manifesto reading and political affiliation online testing, the Major was torn between Green and Labour and the Minor came out as SNP on literally everything, bless him. So he went with Labour in England as the closest thing. Overall, it’s been a really positive thing for everyone, even me, as I feel that the sheer powerlessness of living in a safe seat where my vote counts for nothing has at least been mitigated by the opportunity to get my kids properly educated about being responsible citizens. I also spent a lot of time being a devil’s advocate in the interests of not influencing them, which has been um… an interesting exercise!)
@Sixer, good for them and for you. It sounds like a really responsible exercise in good parenting. It’s a funny business this devil’s advocate thing – I find myself doing that online a lot, defending people and positions I don’t really support when they are misrepresented! It’s probably good for us to have to make someone else’s argument, I suppose.
@Tina no worries. Phrasing can be important and I’m probably just being a bit grumpy because I have to watch everyone else voting today. Have a good day and good luck to your preferred candidate.
Tina: Yes! It is. I quite regularly end up defending aspects of the monarchy on here, for example, despite being the staunchest of republicans. It’s good to avoid all things echo chamber and politically tribal, I think.
I’m pretty sure that compulsory voting would be considered unconstitutional in the US. But it sounds sensible to me!
It’s not as though you have to pick anyone. Under compulsory voting you can still spoil your ballot paper.
Thats true Sixer, there are always people here who cast a donkey vote and write in something stupid instead of voting or they send in a blank voting paper
In the US, Ive heard a lot of excuses as to why no vote: not political/not aware, my state is always blue/red so my vote doesn’t count, but my favourite is jury duty! If you sign up to vote you get admitted into the jury duty system. Not registered to vote, then no jury duty for you.
I finally convinced my best friend to start voting a couple of presidential elections back and all she has done since is complain about how it’s my fault every time she has jury duty. She hasn’t voted since as her candidate didn’t win that election. Seriously.
In Scotland, young people voted in huge numbers for the Scottish referendum because this was a decision that was meant to be ‘once in a lifetime’ that affected their futures. 16-18s were also given the vote for the first time. Voting numbers have dropped since then but i hope they come out more today, although in Scotland we’re such small numbers whatever way we vote doesn’t seem to affect what party gets in. I just hope May does not get a landslide.
I think it’s hard for under 30s to identify with most politicians or parties today, to find someone who represents their views and focuses on the future. And if they do, they’re usually too radical for the older voters. There is a conservative trend in political rhetorics, whether right or left, almost all candidates promising to re-create some good old days, pandering to middle-aged and old people who tend to think most things were better before. What does it mean to a 20 year old? F**k all. I think mainstream politicians are purposely disengaging from the youth, as they are hard to please, allergic to phoniness, and vote not out of loyalty but based on impressions. Corbyn made a slight detour from this, dabbed into personality branding, and inspired a surge in young people registering to vote. Sadly, with aging population I’m afraid there is less and less incentive for politicians to focus on the youth.
You have a point there.
When I first started to vote at 18 I had no idea what to do so I just followed who my parents voted for. As I got older you start caring more about politics especially when you start working too, I’m 28 now and working and wanting to buy a house is Sydney. But it is still hard to find a party that really knows what to do to help the under 30s.
If it helps to bring in more voters, once we finish at the polls most places provide a sausage sizzle it always brings people in!!
In Brazil, you can vote when you are 16 and required to vote when you are 18. If you don’t vote you have to justify. Failing to do so and missing X number of elections obligates you to pay a fine. If you do not pay the fine you will eventually have your equivalent of social security to be suspended. At least, this is how used to be…
Pa: Other Brazilians here, correct me if I am wrong.
Australia also makes it super easy to vote- they send out an automatically letter which you can send back or do it online. The process is super fast and easy.
Hoping for the UK’s sake that Jeremy Corbyn ekes out a win. Our world would be in a much better place with more left leaning politicians like Corbyn and Sanders in power. Cannot understand for the life of me how people can be so misinformed and ignorant to vote otherwise.
There are plenty of reasons why people wouldn’t vote for Corbyn. They might be hard-core remainers who are voting for the Liberal Democrats. They might fear for what Corbyn would do to the economy and think the Conservatives would be better on that front. It’s not ignorant to have other political priorities.
@Tina, the conservatives have really shat the bed with our economy though, but there are silent tories out there, and people still believing that a vote for Brexit is sunlight wheat fields, or summat.
@dodgy, Brexit is what has killed the economy, and that’s David Cameron’s fault, so I guess I kind of agree with you. I can’t see Corbyn’s plans for renationalising the railways helping the economy much, though.
The Conservatives would certainly be better, for a very particular group of people:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBvLNYaWAAsHw57.jpg
Why write about UK politics then put a picture up of the OLD lib dem leader LOL
Vote 1 on pug.
2 for that little white fluffy and it’s friends
If Corbyn were to win it would be interesting to see the makeup of his cabinet as he does not have the support of many in his parliamentary party. I would guess he has already lost his intended Home Secretary.
Diane Abbott? That might’ve just increased his chances at the elections, she was a huge liability for Labour with way too many gaffes.
Puggo up there gets my vote!
Too bad the UK will likely end up with Theresa Maybe in 10 Downing Street again but I hope there’s a hung parliament and the Tories are forced into a coalition that refuses to go along with plans to butcher the NHS and privatise everything.
