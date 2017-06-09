Suki Waterhouse shows off killer style and Diego Luna at CFDA

Model/actress/singer Suki Waterhouse wore this embroidered dress to the CFDA Fashion Awards this week and honestly, I kind of dig it. Were it me, I would nip in the waist a bit but that’s just because of my shape, I need a defined waist to avoid looking boxy. And I love mink brown on just about anyone. So what did Suki do after hobnobbing at CFDA? She met up with her rumored boyfriend Diego Luna for a jaunt around NYC. Suki and Diego were caught smooching at a state park in Mexico last January and although it wasn’t their first public smooching, I chose to write the whole thing off as a misunderstanding (the misunderstanding being that he was supposed to be smooching me). Alas, I think it’s time to accept that Suki may hold Diego’s attention more than I want to admit.
She flew the British flag at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Tuesday evening.
But it was a notably low-key Suki Waterhouse who was reunited with rumoured boyfriend Diego Luna in downtown Manhattan the following day.
The actress and model, 25, opted for an understated black top and patterned monochrome dress as she made a rare appearance with the 37-year old in the Big Apple.
Seemingly in high spirits, Suki beamed as she made her way across the sidewalk with Diego, who mirrored her relaxed ensemble by sporting skinny jeans and battered trainers as they passed the time with a male friend.
Two days previously she caught the eye in a fitted dress embroidered with a distinctive birds and skull pattern as she made an entrance at the CFDA Fashion Awards.
The Daily Mail has a bunch of photos of their little walkabout. *Sigh* They both look really cute, too. They were probably en route to the World Ocean Day celebration where Diego, a CoronaXParley ocean ambassador spoke. Suki, as I mentioned, is dipping her toe in many career pools currently. She released her first single, Brutally, last November but the video for it just dropped a couple of weeks ago. I’m ‘meh’ on the song. It’s not my usual jam but I would listen to it as background music. It’s kind of haunting and I like that. The video doesn’t do much for me, though. You know what would have made it better? Diego.
Suki’s acting career is a little bit more exciting. She’s been slowly building up acting credits, getting bigger parts. I haven’t seen her in anything yet but I’ve heard positive things. She just filmed Assassination Nation with Joel McHale, Bill Skarsgård and Bella Thorne and had to use an American accent – we’ll see. The film on which she presumably met Diego, The Bad Batch, is getting its US release this month. The teaser for this film left me baffled. However, subsequent trailers have me all leveld of intrigued. I remember a few of you have seen this already and said Suki does a really good job. The cast includes Suki, Diego, Jason Momoa, Giovani Ribsi, Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves so, uhm – hell YAS. This is exactly the kind of film The Mister and I would watch on a Friday night after the kids are down.
In case you are interested, this is a fun article about the film’s director, Ana Lily Amirpour. I mean, let’s be honest, I was always going to see it because – Diego – but I am glad that I will probably enjoy it too.
Photo credit: WENN Photos, Getty Images and Instagram
God he’s just such a fine specimen
she’s beautiful. a professional beard, but beautiful.
In fairness to her there was only (allegedly!) Bradley Cooper. The rest of her relationships were pretty standard/legit. Hardly a “professional”.
Nope.
The movie looks awesome!
The proportions look weird to me and hate the shoes.
Less Suki, more Diego, please.
Lol….who’s that looking a lil bit hooker-ish in the black net skirt in the last picture?
I’m sorry, but that is all types of ugly.
Agreed, the shoes are the.WORST!!!
She’s beautiful, but all of those outfits are ugly. Who wears a fishnet as a skirt?
Seriously?? That dress is hideous, the embroidery is tacky, the shoes are horrible, and the purse looks like the kind of bag you get on an airplane that has toothpaste and stuff in it. Her hair is messy, her skin looks shiny. I am clearly missing the ‘killer style’ here. Sorry.
Not feeling her “style” at all
I was super ready to welcome Diego into my harem of fantasy boyfriends after Rogue One came out, but this relationship killed all my attraction. It’s not her fault, I just can’t respect any 37-year old going for 25-year old models trying to break into the acting world.
Something nice ?: She is OK.
Something handsome, easy on the eye, 100 shades of lovely :. Dieeeeeego. 😎 💕💝💜
She is so forgettable. You can do better, Diego!
What’s with these mousy girls with aggressive eyebrows who don’t comb their hair?! See also: Cara Delevigne. Yes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but sometimes I really feel as though it’s the Emperor’s New Clothes with a lot of these models – see also: Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Going to have coffee now…
@Hecate I might urge caution if you’re seeing the movie for Diego; I’ve heard his role is more of a cameo, “favour to the director” type of thing.
Sigh…I’ve never wanted to save the oceans more than I do right now!
I wondered about that because he’s not in any of the trailers. There is still Keanu, though. And he looks to be rocking the Ron Jeremy styling
Oh I have head Keanu puts on quite the show! It sounds insane.
In an event props to him, Diego, and the rest for taking on supporting and/or small roles in a female director’s independent, female led project. Right or wrong that can make a huge difference to her getting her film financed. Long way to go yet.
The porn ‘stache.😁😁😁
I love the dress, but it does need tailoring, and new shoes (I’m pretty sure I owned that EXACT style in 1997). The hair is just sad.
I feel like she’s going for a Sienna Miller thing. But you can’t do “too boho to care” hair with that dress. But even Sienna knew how to put it all together.
Oh interesting, I thought the hair and makeup made it because of the loose-fitted boho feel. Like @serena mentioned, it was the ’70s throwback that appealed to me since I *ahem* might have memories of being alive in the ’70s.
The shoes give me life. They are hideous in the most wonderful way possible.
She should have braided something. It just looks like she’s growing out bad bangs. It takes a lot of effort to look carelessly thrown together, you know!
I rocked those shoes in the 90s. I probably wore them with flares or the bin bag mini dress I had when I wanted to be in En Vogue.
yeah she’s trying to do the ‘blonde Brit fashion girl with tousled hair’ thing but 2000s Sienna is the gold standard on that one and Suki just looks like a little sister trying to copy her.
She does have fine taste in hookups though, at least Diego-wise.
Damn, I forgot they were ‘together’ and my heart sank again. Sigh..
Also, in all honesty, her dress is fug. Seems like it’s straight from the ’70s.. and not in a good way.
If your crush needs a boost read his remarks to the UN for World Ocean Day yesterday…seriously, I’m in love:
https://mobile.twitter.com/diegoluna_/status/873161236938018816/photo/1
Same here!
I don’t care which Sienna Miller knockoff he hooks up with, he’s adorable and talented and I will stay a fan, tyvm.
Love Diego! don’t really like her but she seems less thirsty recently so ok
Diego. I could make a poem for him r now 😘. Love him so much. Rumor has it he is down to Earth on real life, I believe based on how he take time to say Hi! to the kitchen’s crew on random restaurants. Don’t get me started ab him and Gael García-Bernal’s friendship: long lasting, real. Though, I wish he would make a TV comedy or something like that (so I could see other side’s of his talent) Vote x Diego 👼
