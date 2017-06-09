Suki Waterhouse shows off killer style and Diego Luna at CFDA

Model/actress/singer Suki Waterhouse wore this embroidered dress to the CFDA Fashion Awards this week and honestly, I kind of dig it. Were it me, I would nip in the waist a bit but that’s just because of my shape, I need a defined waist to avoid looking boxy. And I love mink brown on just about anyone. So what did Suki do after hobnobbing at CFDA? She met up with her rumored boyfriend Diego Luna for a jaunt around NYC. Suki and Diego were caught smooching at a state park in Mexico last January and although it wasn’t their first public smooching, I chose to write the whole thing off as a misunderstanding (the misunderstanding being that he was supposed to be smooching me). Alas, I think it’s time to accept that Suki may hold Diego’s attention more than I want to admit.

The Daily Mail has a bunch of photos of their little walkabout. *Sigh* They both look really cute, too. They were probably en route to the World Ocean Day celebration where Diego, a CoronaXParley ocean ambassador spoke. Suki, as I mentioned, is dipping her toe in many career pools currently. She released her first single, Brutally, last November but the video for it just dropped a couple of weeks ago. I’m ‘meh’ on the song. It’s not my usual jam but I would listen to it as background music. It’s kind of haunting and I like that. The video doesn’t do much for me, though. You know what would have made it better? Diego.

Suki’s acting career is a little bit more exciting. She’s been slowly building up acting credits, getting bigger parts. I haven’t seen her in anything yet but I’ve heard positive things. She just filmed Assassination Nation with Joel McHale, Bill Skarsgård and Bella Thorne and had to use an American accent – we’ll see. The film on which she presumably met Diego, The Bad Batch, is getting its US release this month. The teaser for this film left me baffled. However, subsequent trailers have me all leveld of intrigued. I remember a few of you have seen this already and said Suki does a really good job. The cast includes Suki, Diego, Jason Momoa, Giovani Ribsi, Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves so, uhm – hell YAS. This is exactly the kind of film The Mister and I would watch on a Friday night after the kids are down.

In case you are interested, this is a fun article about the film’s director, Ana Lily Amirpour. I mean, let’s be honest, I was always going to see it because – Diego – but I am glad that I will probably enjoy it too.

