British PM Theresa May is barely clinging to power following snap election

Sometimes I hate how the American news shows are so insular. While Comey Day was big news and should have been big news, Thursday was also a huge day in international politics. Prime Minister Theresa May had called a snap election ahead of the Brexit negotiations – May was hoping to strengthen her position in the negotiations by gaining an even bigger Tory majority, and when she called for the snap election, the Conservative Party had a double-digit advantage in most polling.
Well, long story short, Theresa May never should have touched Emperor Bigly’s Baby Fists of Doom. That was her undoing. Everything Donald Trump touches turns to sh-t, and as soon as May held the Baby Fist at the White House, she was done. The Tory lead evaporated in the past several weeks, and the results were rather startling: the Tories lost so many seats, they do not have a clear majority in the House of Commons. 326 is the number they needed. They got 319. Labour ended up winning 261 seats, and many want Jeremy Corbyn to be the new prime minister. That’s not going to happen. Even though this is technically a “hung Parliament” (meaning, no party has a clear majority of 50% plus one), it is now believed that the Conservatives have worked out a deal with the DUP party, who garnered 10 seats. So, 10 seats plus 319 seats equals 329 seats, a slim majority. May is meeting with the Queen today to ask to form a government.
Which isn’t to say that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – sort of a British Bernie Sanders figure – is sitting around and licking his wounds. Corbyn was widely hailed this week as a much more impressive campaigner and savvy political animal, moreso than anyone was expecting. He invigorated young voters and is now being hailed as the political second coming. It’s May who looks weak, probably because her position has been terribly weakened, and that’s a self-inflicted wound. She’s being called “arrogant” by pretty much everyone. Oh well – she’s still the prime minister. But for how long?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
When I woke up this morning i realised that I had hope in my heart again! That I’d been hope-less since the Brexit vote . I feel so proud today, I know it’s not a win for Labour but it’s knocked back the Tories and I’m feeling relieved!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!!!!! I was almost giddy at the news She’s doomed for sure,but that doesn’t mean everything is okay. We need to keep the pressure on so we can get rid of the Tories and get some common decency back into politics. Can’t help feeling that the tide may finally be turning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I giggled at the news. Im an SNP voter and we lost seats to the TORIES! but I loved that the pendulum swung ever so slightly over to the red left. I can only hope that May gets her arse handed to her by her party and told to gtfo but then we could end up with buffoon Boris at the helm and thats a scary thought!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has lost Kensington – which is basically UNHEARD of. Everyone (incl people from her own party, albiet off the record) are saying her leadership is untenable in the long term.
I fear this is going to be bad for Britain re: Brexit negotiations (in terms of us ending up with a huge payout – although perhaps rightfully so). The pound is falling. Our house lost £20k+ value overnight. Blah blah blah. Yes I am grinning from ear to ear knowing this has blown up in May-hem’s face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, folks were saying that June would be the end of May
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. My husband’s prediction was Theresa May Not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is her last campaign. Tories will probably keep her for a while then get rid of her for another candidate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope so. It looks like she’ll manage to cling on a little bit longer but I do hope the Tories will give her the boot sooner rather than later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m literally in shock that Kensington can turn red.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m shocked Old Boris hasn’t come out to stab May in the back yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But how did you feel about the turnout for the Official Monster Raving Loony Party?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol she gambled and lost big. Apparently trump also helped her demise with his comments about London
Love seeing people get their just desserts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am awaiting comments from Sixer et al to help me further understand May’s rather reckless call for a snap election. But I agree that the moment May accepted baby fists’ slithering, forced hand hold she was doomed to be connected to his every insane word and action.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that even Sixer will be able to explain the extent of May’s stupidity. Unless it’s all part of a mastermind plan to have the Brexit negotiations carried out by someone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually disagree that pawing Trump caused her nightmare yesterday – remember that she was polling very very well until a few weeks ago.
I think the things that really hurt her are as follows
1. U-turn on the ‘dementia tax’
2. Refusing to appear at the Leader’s Debate
3. Refusing to actually engage in ANY debate
4. Uncosted manifesto
5. The nightmare in Manchester/London –> she cut the police numbers massively
6. Her stance on Hard Brexit
7. General arrogance – she has been described as an ‘iceberg’ by people in her own party
8. Incredible campaign run by Labour
9. Enormous turn out from ‘young people’ (credit to Labour for this?)
The huge issue right now is no senior figures in the Tory party are speaking on the record. Hammond, Johnson, Davis…all MIA.
I think she called the snap election for one of two reasons
a) Wanted a larger mandate to basically do what she likes – it is said she likes to function in an authoritarian manner
b) She didn’t want to be saddled with the responsibility of ‘owning’ Brexit
But now she has ended up in an informal coalition with the bloody DUP – which is actually not a good thing…but it does pretty much guarantee an open border with the EU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree 100%!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DUP-May says how Corbyn is rallying around with terrorists and she gets into bed with the DUP.
May is shameless
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, thinking it’s because of Trump is deeply related to the ‘insular’ criticism in the OP, although that was not the intention. Trump didn’t bring May down, not everything is about Trump, May brought May down.
Has she actually ever had to personally campaign in her life ever? Because it just seemed like her first time. I’m not familiar with her political activities before her HS position.
I think there were people saying that every time she spoke publicly, the polls would drop more points on the Tory side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was 20 points up when she called the election. Corbyn was getting dreadful press and people were saying Labour could lose 100 seats. A landslide victory seemed inevitable, and as a PM who was brought in to replace one (as opposed to being elected) she wanted the election to be a sort of show of confidence in her. It seemed like a good time for that.
It backfired horribly. She’s a dreadful and timid campaigner, whereas Corbyn is quite good. The Tories manifesto pissed off some of their base, and making crap like bloody fox hunting a major issue just annoyed everyone. Primarily though it looks like everyone underestimated how many young people would come out. It seems many learned their lesson after Brexit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reasons she called the election:
* polls disastrous for the opposition
*could rely on hyper partisan media
*to get the extreme hard core Brexiteers in her party under control
Things she forgot:
*austerity fatigue
*to put even a single positive thing into her manifesto
*to buy a second hand personality on eBay
And then she ran the worst election campaign in living memory!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer – seriously this was like Yes, Minister/Yes, Prime Minister come to life.
Part of me actively wonders if there was a Humphrey Appleby permanent secretary type with an ear to the ground who managed to manoeuvre the Maybot into calling a snap election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a (somewhat) similar situation here in Quebec a few years ago. The political party in power at the time called a snap election because they wanted to get a majority, as they were trying to pass a very controversial bill and so wanted to consolidate power. They were spanked, to put it mildly, and they not only lost seats but their opponents ended up getting a majority and the leader of the losing party ended up resigning.
So yeah, snap elections are often very stupid ideas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you everyone for those posts. While baby fists and his small, short sighted coterie of pure evil believes only the US matters, I think a lot of Americans are waking up to the fact that our ultimate well being is tied part and parcel to the global community. Best to understand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah yes, I was so relieved that the Quebec people thoroughly rejected the PQ’s “values” charter. Although now we’re stuck with the Liberal’s austerity measures. I always feel stuck between a rock and a hard place with Quebec politics. I don’t vote for either party, but no else has a legitimate shot at winning currently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lee1 I’m right there with you. I was so happy when the PQ got voted out (not only because of that idiotic charter, but for a host of other reasons too) but at the same time the Liberals aren’t exactly the best. It’s always tough for me come election time, I generally just end up voting for the “lesser of two evils”…which is really sad, when you think about it.
The joys of politics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking about the same this morning: She should have called Pauline Marois to ask her if it was a good idea before calling to elections
Report this comment as spam or abuse
same thing in Alberta in 2015 – the NDP won an election the Conservatives were beyond confident they would win. They not only lost, they gave a 40 year consecutive leadership run of the province. Alberta went down to 10 seats from 70, and the NDP went from 4 to 54 seats. It was completely unimaginable to the ruling party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also massively underestimated young people. I’m so proud that people my age went to vote and made their voice heard. As an EEA passport holder who just finished university here, who’s lived here for nearly 10 years I’m glad my age group represented me well. Last I checked, both my university city and home city are entirely Labour
#bunthetories (sorry, couldn’t resist)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I reckon Jme and Akala got half the youth vote out between them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im glad my daughter (26) and her partner got out and voted and glad that she urged friends and family to do the same, but then again she has voted in every election that she has been able to as we talk about what the various manifestos mean and about politics in general. I think thats where a lot of young folk are let down, no one talks politics anymore, theres no discourse but Im proud so many young folk voted yesterday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grime artists came all the way through for Labour! Akala had never voted (unsure how I feel about that but to each his own) but he’s been very active on social media and there seemed to be a lot of engagement online when he started talking politics. May was too arrogant and Corbyn actually did what you should to when you campaign-engage with people.
Also Sixer, what you did with your kids was a brilliant idea! Such a great way to make the best out of being in a Tory stronghold- all the kudos and admiration from me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks! I almost started a family feud over it – some of the other kids in the extended family felt their parents should do it to, but the they were in marginals so the parents weren’t having any of it!
I’ve loved Akala since the hip hop Shakespeare days – I get his reasons for not voting but am inclined to think lesser evil is better than not voting at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it would have been a worthy cause if it did start a family feud, though I definitely understand why the parents in marginal seats wouldn’t do the same.
I would go for the lesser of two evils as well personally-I wouldn’t be excited about it but there’s usually a greater enemy. Akala is great though, he did a talk at my uni during Black History month about the history of black people in Britain and it was great-so educational and interesting. I think you would have enjoyed it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many people voted for UKIP the previous election, and what May was trying to attempt was to get those voters to the Tory side, so that the Tories would have a large majority going into Brexit. Since the Brexit is official and UKIP had that as its only policy, the party ceases to have a purpose and she thought it was an easy grab for their votes.
This was why in the beginning of the campaign she only talked about brexit. She only gave a shit about getting those UKIP votes, and neglected all subjects but Brexit (part of her downfall, because tories felt their concerns were ignored).
With a larger majority, her party would stand stronger in Brexit and get things voted easier through parliament, and also as an actual elected PM instead of as someone who got the job after everyone else dropped out of the PM race she would stand stronger personally.
The rationale was also that the natural timeline would mean that the elections would have been right after the Brexit-break, which might be a very difficult time for the citizens due to austerity. People would be bitter about the circumstances and would not have been a certain win for the Tories then. She assumed it would be certain now because the polls looked good for the Tories and Labour and SNP were in chaos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Labour got a lot of UKIP vote in this election too! Tories targeted very stereotypical unapologetically xenophobic brexiteers and thought they had all of them locked down. Corbyn was the only party leader who targeted Brexit voters without shitty judgements and stereotypes. Do not even get me started on some “progressive” labour backbenchers interaction with Brexiteers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a fool!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear this term a lot Hubris..
This move was her Hubris..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She even lost Canterbury, which has been Tory since 1918. Mayhaps she had to much covfefe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kensington too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
May lost Kensington? OMG
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the recount was suspended because the staff were exhausted? That the final count for Kensington wouldn’t be out until later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
3rd recount at 6pm tonight. I believe someone keeps asking for those recounts. It is possible they did lose it by a very few votes and want it checked and double-checked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
haha thanks for the first laugh of today @Rice. It was a loooong night
Here’s a Pippa Tip: Too much covefefe? THEN DON’T CALL A SNAP ELECTION THERESA!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pre election stated she would resign if Labour gained more than 6 seats. So if she has any integrity she’ll be gone today.
Of course she doesn’t, so she’ll drag this thing out, but there’s no way she survives. She was stupid enough to very clearly define her goals and what would constitute success in this election, and she’s failed spectacularly on every count. It’s been a massive vote of no confidence in her personally. If she doesn’t go willingly she’ll be kicked out soon enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why people insist to say she was going to resign. She is a master of u-turns and doublespeak, I doubt she meant to resign when she said ‘I will lose the election if…’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see people calling out Jeremy Corbyn who refused to resign a couple of months ago when his party got drubbed at the local elections. Hypocrisy right there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These elections results are pretty much the only thing that made me smile yesterday. Of course even now this old witch is cutting deals to stay in power instead of quitting.
UK Cbers-break it down for me-is this a good thing? Can she be forced to quit , or are you guys still stuck with her? Obsessive BBC listening has given me a glimmer of how it all works, but I’m still mostly confused.
At any rate, it was nice to see her plans blow up right in her hateful face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering she is aligning the Tory party to the DUP (an homophobic northern Irish party stuck in the 17th century) to gain a majority, I don’t think there is anything positive in store for us in the future.
I don’t think she can be forced to quit.
Oh and BBC was heavily leaning right wing in their coverage…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DUP is soft brexit though. We will see how that goes…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked BBC’s graphics regardless. Man inside animated version of Big Ben to talk pendulum swing. The Road to Number 10 tiles on the road. At least that was entertaining.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s going to have a tough time of it. Getting any legislation through Parliament will be difficult for her. Plus, when she called the election of was predicted that the Tories would win a landslide. She managed to lose a 20% lead in the polls in 8 weeks. The Tory party are ruthless. It’s party before country before people with them and Theresa May has just lost them their majority. There will be a lot of people in the party gunning for her after last night. At the moment she’s hanging on by the skin of her teeth because allying with the vile DUP gives her a tiny majority, but it won’t be us that can get rid of her, it’ll be the party forcing her to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, but who will replace May? Liam Fox is an asshole and doesn’t travel well. Boris Johnson has poisoned the well with the EU and seems to have developed a keen coke habit. David Davis seems to have gotten drunker and more despondent as the enormity of Brexit dawns on him. Hammond threatened the EU about turning the UK into an offshore tax haven… the Tories have a weak second string.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure its a good thing – given she is partnering with the DUP (see Sixer’s post below about this)…We will be in an enormous muddle now, sterling has fallen, the economy will hurt….but, for me, seeing her shell shocked and bloody nosed, is worth it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and what does this mean for Brexit? I suppose she will not be able to approach the negotiations from a strong position, since the Europeans now know that she does not have the faith of her own voters behind her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Instead of a hard Brexit there’s hope for a soft Brexit now. And it leaves negotiations up in the air because everything is in shambles because of her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole hard Brexit/soft Brexit thing should die.
EU has been clear there is only one Brexit. You’re in for all the 4 principles or out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The EU would accept EEA status with a massive caveat- no cherrypicking. That’s the soft Brexit (it’s still a Brexit).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@silverUnicorn:
Word! -That’s what all EU leaders are saying for months! Clearly this basic message has a hard time to be understood
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing that most British people don’t want to realize is… there is no negociations at all.
From a EU standpoint, UK left and is therefor a third party country that cannot enjoy the same position as EU members.
Angela Merkel clarified this last month. So did Emmanuel Macron. So did the commission and the council.
But oddly UK newspaper and politicians still talk about negotiations…and negotiating the best brexit.
I am so sorry that UK left… but it left.So is now outside the EU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that’s my impression too, the UK is totally over-estimating its position. IMO the UK need to take a good look at Switzerland and Norway (who BTW is consulting the EU on Brexit) to find out what a future partnership with the EU will look like.
And: if May had any dignity, she would resign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She got cocky and it blew up on her face massively. I am sorry but I chuckled when I heard the results.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the off chance you guys pay any attention to my wittering on here, you will all know that I’ve often pointed out that a big difference in UK/US politics is that we have no religious right – WITH THE EXCEPTION OF NORTHERN IRELAND.
The DUP, the party on which May will be relying to form a minority government, is a Northern Irish loyalist party – and is pretty much indistinguishable from the US religious right. Anti women’s reproductive rights, anti gay marriage, etc etc. This alliance is unlikely to go down well with the public at large, including a great many Tory supporters.
(The DUP was also formed as the political wing of loyalist terrorism during the Troubles. So it is rich for May to opt for a minority government depending on them, having weaponised her opponents links with the republican movement during the Troubles as a main plank of her campaign. I put this here in brackets for contextual information for non-British Celebitches but please just take as FYI info only as Northern Ireland is in a very fragile state right now.)
Another point about a minority government – we have a convention here that says the House of Lords can only make minor alterations to most legislation (more complicated than that but for brevity it’ll do). That convention probably doesn’t apply to a minority government so it will be almost impossible to get legislation through that the Lords doesn’t like – for example, further welfare cuts or anything resembling hard Brexit as the Lords has a big Remain majority.
It looks to be a very fragile, very lame duck administration that May is going to be running.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer
I am currently pulling my hair out. Can’t believe Mayhem found a way to align herself with religious nutcases and extremists even after the defeat of UKIP.
Worst outcome possible in my opinion….
P.S. Sixer, what about the EVEL requirement? I heard it mentioned a lot but couldn’t understand what it was….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EVEL is that Tory thing they put in to prevent the SNP frustrating any devolved legislation applying to England (or England and Wales) going through Westminster as England doesn’t have a parliament.
Unsure how it will work in this instance but presumably, the Opposition will be able to argue that the Tories can’t put anything devolved through by relying on DUP votes.
More lame duckism!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AND oh my god the way she COMPLETELY normalized this unholy alliance in her little speech outside number 10. As if an informal coalition with the insane DUP is the most normal thing in the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SIXER – thank you so much for your insight, as I’ve been glued to British politics since Brexit – what do you think will happen with Brexit based on the election results? Is there even a remote chance that article 50 couldn’t be triggered? Thank you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ostone, Art. 50 was triggered on March 29th; it cannot be revoked without all the other 27 European countries agreeing to it.
If you have Twitter, there was an interesting thread written by David Allan Green this morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the result is actually worse than a small Tory majority. The DUP who are the only people indicating they are willing to support the Tories are homophobic and anti-feminist. They are strongly for Brexit (removes any suggestion of re-unification of Ireland) and will require massive payoffs (by way of hospitals, roads, schools not outright bribes) to stay in line.
There is currently no abortion in NI and that clearly isn’t going to change in the next 5 years (I’m not saying it would have done anyway but there is no chance now).
This could end up like the Republican Party in the US – frantic attempts to placate the religious right. The US ended up with Trump as a result.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot see it being stable enough to last, to be honest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It will turn out to be a similar Tory/Lib Dem coalition where the Lib Dems were sidelined. It doesn’t seem anyone else wanted to partner with her. Her screw up with calling the election is up there Cameron’s Brexit ref. That manifesto and the poorly run campaign are the reasons why she lost.
Am no fan of either of the 2 parties but we are totally totally screwed with Brexit negotiations.
There is talk of another election in Oct – I hope not. The thought of Corbyn and McDonnell getting into No 10 makes me want to cry. They are just as clueless as the Maybot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With all due respect, I am no Corbyn fan (nor my husband has voted for him, although he didn’t vote for the Tories either this time) but saying that Corbyn is as bad as May smacks of privilege and contempt towards minorities.
A bit like those American voters who said that Trump and Clinton were equally bad because they weren’t going to be affected by Trump’s policies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, I’ve been waiting for your insights since getting the need this morning. Thank you x
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! And I was up most of the night watching the coverage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very helpful for understanding the situation, thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was a really, really helpful comment – I had no idea about the background of the DUP but you’ve explained it brilliantly. Thank you for the insight!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an Irish person, it’s been infuriating to watch the British parties and media completely ignore the situation in the North, refuse to discuss the implications of Brexit on the Good Friday Agreement and the fact that the only physical border the UK shares is with Ireland and the massive knock on effects Brexit will have on both sides of the border. Now, they have to depend on a right wing, bigoted, sectarian, homophobic, creationist party to prop up this arrogant bitch and her party of arseholes. You reap what you sow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ignore unless it’s to weaponise it at a time of dangerous instability in the North. I am ashamed of our politics and media for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Given all the fuss about sealing the borders when it comes to Brexit, it’s been astonishing that no one’s been talking about Ireland. Given the state of our press is have at least expected a few ‘Paddy’s going to let the terrorists in’ outraged headlines from the S*n et al.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought this might happen and crossed my fingers that it would, even though my own constituency is HUGELY Tory.
She was SO arrogant throughout – she thought she could just say “strong and stable” over and over and that would be enough. WRONG.
Whilst I’m glad that she has less of a majority now and it gives us hope for a softer Brexit, the DUP is FAR from ideal. But the Tories will do anything to stay in power, including aligning themselves with questionable parties.
However I think this site has over-estimated the impact of Trump’s influence on this election. After the events of the past two weeks in the UK nobody really cares about him right now. Give us a break from it and allow us to focus on our own sh*tstorm without him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, not much mention of Trump here, it was the terror attacks that really crystallised it for a lot of voters i think. The fact that there is a clear correlation between her approach to police funding over the last 7 years she’s been in control of it and 3 terror attacks in 10 weeks. And she can’t actually seem to talk like a normal human didn’t help
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree it was the terror attacks. They had a huge impact imo on the outcome of this election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100
Crazy, instability in such UNSAFE crisis times for all GB EU! I am ashame of the politics, watching armed security in polling places, thousands of dangerous people loose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Catholic originally from Northern Ireland here. The DUP are as vile as it is possible for a political party to be. Anti-women, anti-minority, anti-lgbtq+, anti-Catholic etc etc. Naturally, after all the discussion of Corbyn’s links to Irish Republicans, I expect extensive UK media coverage of the DUP’s clear and continued association (to this very day) with loyalist terrorist groups. Or not. Rank but entirely predictable hypocrisy from the Tories to jump into bed with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew this wasn’t going to turn out how they wanted, I knew it. But damn, her floundering was hard to watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Celebitchy for all of your articles about this election and about politics generally. It’s been interesting to read so many opinions and discussions over the past few days and weeks. However, I can’t join in the Jeremy Corbyn admiration parade today, I’m afraid.
I’m Jewish and the past couple of years have been difficult. I’ve personally experienced a great increase in blatant anti-semitism directed towards me, my family and my community mostly from people I would think would be our left leaning allies. I’m afraid that Corbyn, in his failure in dealing decisively once and for all with anti-semitism both in his party and amongst the Momentum faithful, has sown the seeds of a new youthful, left wing hipster anti-semitism disguised as anti-zionism while re-energising the older used-to-be-hidden anti-semitism of some of the “old guard”. If you ignore a weed it eventually overtakes your garden, no matter how beautiful it was before.
I’m sorry, but I am so very worried by this. Many in my community have told me they are looking to leaving the UK if things get worse than they are, and I also am thinking about our future here. My family does not deserve this animosity, both subtle and shouted. We will not go to Israel as we disagree with what the government there does, but it seems certain that we will be looking elsewhere unless this abuse is halted.
Many people today will not feel like winners: the Conservatives are lurching ever rightwards, many are alarmed, and have been directly affected, by the Labour party’s ideological shift and it seems there is little to celebrate. For what it’s worth, I voted Lib Dem yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People can be anti Zionism and not be anti Semitic. The UK doesn’t even have that big of a Jewish population.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are about 300,000 Jews in Britain and I’m sorry to say that being anti-Israel’s policies often serves as a convenient hiding place for anti-Semitism – collective responsibility assigned to Jews for whatever Israel does is not excusable. If we assigned collective guilt to Muslims for Islamist terrorism, we would be condemned, and rightly so. Europe has a very sorry history here: of all the places in the world to be careful about this, Europe should be first on the list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jelena while I agree that Antio Zionism and Anti Semitic should not be conflated and that they are two different things – I think your comment is really unfair. Even if there isn’t a ‘big’ Jewish population in the UK, if there is an inkling of antisemitism it needs to be addressed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So because we are few we don’t count? Your dismissal is telling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry to hear you have been the victim of hateful twats
Sadly the fact is many (most) minorities have become targets of hateful shit – I mean, the overt and veiled attack on Muslims have become entirely ‘normal, the entire Brexit campaign was built around how evil immigrants are, etc. You are correct that loads of people are talking about leaving – ranging from Polish friends to French colleagues. The past couple of years have been tough on most people who aren’t white British. My point is not to discount your experience/feelings, obviously, but to say, we are in this together, and I hope we (minorities) will stick together.
The truth is, none of the parties have been strong and straight forward agaisnt the anti Semitic/Islamophobic/Racist elements amongst them. Unfortunately this isn’t a Labour/Corbyn problem (frankly I’d argue this is a bigger problem amongst the Torys).
For what it’s worth, I also voted Lib Dem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, but it is incredibly wearying. My muslim friends have also had issues with ethnocentric bullying, but I just wanted to voice a small note of caution at Jeremy Corbyn and the influence of some of the groups around him. He’s a brilliant campaigner but I think he can lead the party better than he has done. To put it simply: in the past I knew where to find the racists and anti-semites, whereas now some allies and places I felt safe and secure in have been infiltrated and it has become a bit like living in a topsy-turvy kind of world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Far be it from me to try to put myself in the shoes of someone actually living there and experiencing this, but I’ve been struggling to get a handle on UK and EU politics over the last year or so, and if I’m not mistaken, your community’s experience (which I am extremely sorry to hear about) is one increasingly on the rise for the Jewish community across Europe.
But it seemed to me that May has been trying to drag the Conservatives closer to the center, not further rightward – I could be getting this wrong but it seemed to me that is what she was trying to do, but doing it clumsily. Corbyn, as I understand it is far left. I know much less about the Lib Dems, but I gathered they expected some sort of resurgence yesterday?
I don’t think Corbyn’s brand of old-line socialism will play anymore in a globalized economy, and I was interested to see that neither party has remotely addressed the issue of automation, which within 25 years will be eating away massively at low-skilled jobs. At a glance, I think Cobyn promised the moon to the electorate and May went in for more austerity, and neither were really honest with the public about the deiliverability of those economic policies.
I do hope you and your family figure out what works best for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes i was suprised that nobody has been talking about globalisation and automation. As we become more globalised I don’t think the right wing will be going away any time soon. It will just increase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are correct it is a Europe wide increase and I do wonder if it is to do with an increased dissatisfaction with globalism (on the left amongst working class voters and young voters with fewer prospects now than their parents ever had) and the growth of grass-roots nationalism (on the right). I do fear for our future in Europe. I also completely agree with what you say about the globalised economy and automation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do not be distracted by our highly partisan press and commentariat talking of May as pulling the Tories into the centre. Based on the party manifestos, she is further to the right than Labour is to the left, and further on the authoritarian scale than Labour is on the liberal scale.
Here’s a graphic showing the relative positions:
http://www.politicalcompass.org/uk2017
Neither manifesto was particularly helpful on future jobs.
However, the Labour manifesto’s blue sky section (not its five year policy platform section) promised to investigate the possibility of a universal basic income and to consult on an industrial policy looking at climate change and tech for long term jobs. The five year term policy plan included a large public investment programme based on regional, publicly owned investment banks in terms of medium term jobs.
Since the Tory manifesto was basically policy and content free (and I did read every single word of it) in this area, voters had no idea of the party’s policies on these things. I very much doubt they even have any – the campaign was genuinely THAT ill thought-through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In hindsight the Tories were more centre under David Cameron who was holding the very right wing part of his party back, May allowed them to surge forward. While she is an authoritarian figure, am not convinced she is as right wing as those who are holding the power base in the party. Labour also has that problem, the old boys who are stuck in the 70s have been allowed to surge forward under Corbyn (a man who’s political ideas are also stuck in the 70s).
People should be scared of McDonnell (shadow finance minister), who’s brand of Marxist Socialism will take us back to the chaos of the 60/70s. The current Labour leadership have been bought and paid for by the unions (Unite in particular) and Momentum – people who don’t like change and modern technology. Looks at the strikes about guards on trains – they have been working guard less trains in Europe for many years.
You are correct when you say that neither party were honest with their costings, the IFS (Institue for Fiscal Studies) basically blew holes in them. There is no way Corbyn/McDonnell can raise the kind of money they are promising by taxing 5% of the working population. Everyone should pay more to use public services that everyone uses – that is fair. The reality of Corbyns tax promises means that its the self employed and small business owners who will get shafted every way from Sunday. The big corp’s will just take their money and jobs to Europe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mother is Irish. She left ireland at the at of 20 and has lived in England for almost 40 years. She still gets xenophobic comments even now. It’s truly shocking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so sorry. It is shocking and should not be tolerated. We’ve been here for two generations and the level of abuse has definitely increased recently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ayelet, I too am sorry you are going through that. The anti-anybody who isn’t white, male, and Christian is rising in the Western world, and we seem helpless to stop it. Extremism abounds in many forms. I’ve been reading up on some Jewish people who are so desperate to get out of the UK, they are seeking German citizenship. A country that attempted to eliminate entire generations is now seen as their best hope post-Brexit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish it would stop too. I have some friends going to Germany, others considering other parts of Europe (but not France) and others drawn, by interest or family already there, to the Jewish communities of Latin America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It breaks my heart that your family feels they need to leave. It’s a never ending cycle, isn’t it? Jewish people made to feel unsafe, needing to leave. My own great grandfather fled Russia for this same reason and found peace in Argentina.
I used to think the Argentine Jewish community was in a great place, but antisemitism is on the rise, too, and all of us who care are taking caution and demanding policies from our governments. However, look into countries founded by inmigrants, like Argentina. We welcome diverisity because we exist thanks to inmigration. Hopefully you won’t have to leave your home. Hopefully people will some day grow into decent human beings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s true, it never seems to stop. Anti-semitism seems to be on the rise everywhere, unfortunately. Argentina was one of the countries that my friends were looking to moving to as they have family there and it’s a long established Jewish community and because, as you say, there is a history of diversity and immigration. My family is starting to research countries and debate our future as we no longer feel welcome or comfortable here and have been attacked and shunned too many times. The denial of there even being a problem is another issue. It feels like banging your head against a wall when people choose not to see the problem because it is inconvenient to their narrative. We used to know who to trust, but now we can’t even rely on that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ayelet
Thanks for your lovely comment. You can join us (I’m a EU citizen) on our way out of the UK. Corbyn has voted twice to remove our rights so whoever was going to be PM after yesterday was bad for our situation.
I don’t see a worsening of anti-Semitism per se, more of a general xenophobia and intolerance against the ‘Other’, see anti-immigrant tirades on the British press or hatred towards Muslims.
Don’t think all White British people are exempt either, hubby has suffered same treatment because married to a dirty ‘forriner’ (me).
Many hugs to you x
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for your thoughts! Best of luck to you and your family in the future too, no matter what it brings. *hugs back*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, some Brits here help me out. A month ago, Labour got creamed in regional elections. But last night, some of those seats changed hands again? Or were they new seats? Or both? Technically, the Tories “won” the election with the most seats, but not enough to form a government – but they can add the Unionist Party’s seats to theirs and have enough to form a government, and what that means is, they vote together? I get that her decision to call the election was clearly ill-advised, but she was far ahead in the polls when she did. Was it the platform (manifesto) that was her big mistake? Was she held responsible for the terror attacks?
As an American, I have to say that I am rather charmed by the British electorate’s refusal to sit in the same place for very long. They threw Churchill out right after WWII, didn’t they? They went for BREIXT when no one thought LEAVE had a chance. They pummeled Labour a month ago in the regional elections, and now they’ve pummeled the Tories (albeit with a sort-of win).
I think I like the British voters’ refusal to be taken for granted and easily pigeon-holed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was not (and should not) be held responsible for the terrorist attacks.
What was WAS called out for, was the drastic reduction in police numbers on her watch as Home Secretary.
Also, the recent regional elections were not got parliamentary seats – so those seats have not changed hands. Any seats that were established as a result of bi-elections between 2015 and yesterday, will have been re-fought, and some (such as Richmond) have changed hands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have three tiers of government here – similar to, say, your city councils, your state legislatures, and your national legislature. The recent regional elections were for the basic equivalent of your state legislatures (our county councils) and have nothing at all to do with the election yesterday, which was for the national parliament (your House of Representatives).
We run on a cabinet system, so the population elects representatives from various different parties. The largest party usually has a majority in the parliament, so forms a government. That party will have already elected its own leader internally and that leader will become Prime Minister. We don’t directly elect the Prime Minister. We only elect them into parliament as a representative of a constituency. This time, there was no majority and the largest party doesn’t want an official coalition, so has entered into an informal agreement with a smaller party so that the smaller party votes with them to ensure a majority.
Hope that helps!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A few years ago people voted to keep first past the post. I’m beginning to think we get the politicians we deserve. Even with a higher youth turnout than usual we still have a low turnout. It’s appalling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I think First Past The Post is going to come up again. It’s definitely getting some traction in my part of the world. Because we’ll be at the polls again come October, watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When May said that she wouldnt let basic human rights get in the way of fighting terrorism, i realize how dangerous this woman truly is. Like human rights were a disposable thing, use when its convinient to the government. Corbyn despite being heavily criticized by mayor media outlets constantly, and even by people within his own party everything, got a pretty good result, far better than expected. No so unelectable, huh?. 😄
And btw being critical of policies and actions of the state of Israel towards palestines doesnt mean you are antisemitic, it just means you want people to be treated like human beings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You must be able to see that there are some who are using the shield of legitimate and justified criticism of Israel to disguise their anti-semitism and, for some reason, they have aligned themselves with Jeremy Corbyn. He, or his leadership, is attractive to that element of society in a way that previous Labour leaders and movements were not attractive to them previously.
There is a lot of dismissal of both anti-semitism as a legitimate issue in the UK (and Europe as a whole) and its specific resurgence on the left that is astounding and quite heartbreaking. As the saying goes “There are none so blind as those who will not see.”
Concerns should be properly addressed even if, as I was told above, my community is so small as to be insignificant in voicing our concerns and the abuse we have suffered from those who we thought were friends.
And, btw, we on the left are the good guys; we shouldn’t turn a blind eye and slowly sleepwalk into being the bad guys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I like Corbyn, I’d be the first to say there are some very racist elements among his followers. There can be quite a lot of racism in the old guard far left, in general. The comments some of Corbyn’s followers made when Sadiq Khan didn’t endorse him, for example, were horrifying.
I think the rise of this new xenophobia, which can target anyone depending on how convenient it is, is connected to globalization and the automation revolution. People are very insecure, which isn’t to excuse their racism but explain it. Personally, I don’t think a politician or anyone else can just say ‘stop that’ and it’s cured. We have to deal with the underlying social and economic issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that a record number of women won seats? Hope that’s true!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This comes in the good news section! Labour also got three more black women MPs elected, our first woman Sikh MP elected, and our first observant/turban-wearing Sikh man MP elected. That made me feel a bit better about post-Brexit racism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And another piece of genuinely warming news was Diane Abbot’s 75% majority (an increase of over 11k votes!). It was a righteous response to the nasty, bigoted shittiness she’s been subjected to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was at a charity gala yesterday night and was glued to my phone trying to get any decisive results, or even some clear information for those of us who understand very little about a parliamentary democracy, so thank you Kaiser and everyone here, for making some things clearer for me.
I suppose Brexit’s only positive outcome is that it made people realise that they have to VOTE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MWAHAHAHAAAAA I love that Theresa May got several breakfast’s worth of egg in the face.
Though it would have been nice to have a complete and total Tory rout, a hung parliament is better than a Tory majority. And I’d also like to raise a glass to the 18-24 turnout -72 percent!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is great news for the UK. The fight isn’t over yet. May will try to maintain the little power she has left, but as an American (and strong Bernie Sanders supporter) I was positively giddy to see that Jeremy Corbyn has widely succeeded in invigorating young voters and the liberal base. At least there is some hope for the UK, unlike in the USA right now, that things can move left and stop the conservatives from cutting important social programs there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I was watching the results this morning and saw Elmo on the background in several clips I started thinking that this isn’t exactly how I imagined things as a child. I’m all for the wacky characters, but given the overall wackiness of the global political landscape and childish behaviour, I wasn’t sure whether to laugh or cry. Everything seems like a huge mess.
It was pretty upsetting when after the Brexit vote it was clear that they actually had no idea what to do next. Then May took over and there were leaks from the EU side that they thought she hadn’t grasp at all what an enormous task she was dealing with. When she refused to take part in debates I just couldn’t help but think that perhaps she isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed. Their manifesto also had the weirdest stuff, like prohibiting encryption and blocking access to sexual content on the Internet. I have two questions: how and why?
There have been a lot of offensive and hurtful things said by all sides, but for some reason what gets me the most is the utter incompetence by supposedly adult people who are supposed to handle some pretty important issues. It drives me crazy. You don’t have to know everything, but then at least have some humility to try to learn or ask for help from those who do know how things work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Karma is such a bitch, man. I LOVE her.
This is what happens when you abuse power and are ruled by ego.
Report this comment as spam or abuse