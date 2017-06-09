British PM Theresa May is barely clinging to power following snap election

Sometimes I hate how the American news shows are so insular. While Comey Day was big news and should have been big news, Thursday was also a huge day in international politics. Prime Minister Theresa May had called a snap election ahead of the Brexit negotiations – May was hoping to strengthen her position in the negotiations by gaining an even bigger Tory majority, and when she called for the snap election, the Conservative Party had a double-digit advantage in most polling.

Well, long story short, Theresa May never should have touched Emperor Bigly’s Baby Fists of Doom. That was her undoing. Everything Donald Trump touches turns to sh-t, and as soon as May held the Baby Fist at the White House, she was done. The Tory lead evaporated in the past several weeks, and the results were rather startling: the Tories lost so many seats, they do not have a clear majority in the House of Commons. 326 is the number they needed. They got 319. Labour ended up winning 261 seats, and many want Jeremy Corbyn to be the new prime minister. That’s not going to happen. Even though this is technically a “hung Parliament” (meaning, no party has a clear majority of 50% plus one), it is now believed that the Conservatives have worked out a deal with the DUP party, who garnered 10 seats. So, 10 seats plus 319 seats equals 329 seats, a slim majority. May is meeting with the Queen today to ask to form a government.

Which isn’t to say that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – sort of a British Bernie Sanders figure – is sitting around and licking his wounds. Corbyn was widely hailed this week as a much more impressive campaigner and savvy political animal, moreso than anyone was expecting. He invigorated young voters and is now being hailed as the political second coming. It’s May who looks weak, probably because her position has been terribly weakened, and that’s a self-inflicted wound. She’s being called “arrogant” by pretty much everyone. Oh well – she’s still the prime minister. But for how long?