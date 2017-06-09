Donald Trump finally tweets about James Comey’s ‘false statements & lies’

Comey Day ended up being a very odd day. People had wildly different expectations depending on where they fall on the political spectrum. Personally, I didn’t expect James Comey to walk into the Capitol wearing a suit made of receipts. And yet I did expect to see Donald Trump in full-on meltdown tantrum mode at some point during the day. It didn’t happen. Trump’s baby-carrot-sized Twitter fingers stayed silent all day. His son, Don Jr., did a lot of tantrum-tweeting, and Trump’s lawyer came out and made a nonsensical argument, of course. But no tweets… until this morning:

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Great reporting by @foxandfriends and so many others. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Again, Comey is not a “leaker” in the sense that Trump means. Comey was clear about why he authorized one leak, which came after Trump tweeted about those “tapes.” As for the “false statements and lies,” lawmakers tell Politico that Emperor Bigly is free to come to Capitol Hill and testify under oath about his own recollection of his meetings with James Comey.

As for why Trump stayed so quiet yesterday, the Washington Post reports that Trump was finally convinced by staff and family members to let other people do the heavy lifting on “discrediting” Comey. Trump’s senior aides convinced Bigly to “stay cool and lie low” and let his lawyer handle everything. Here’s a funny sentence from WaPo: “Trump watched some of Comey’s testimony in the morning with legal and political advisers in a small dining room off the Oval Office outfitted with a 60-inch television, but his aides also scheduled counterprogramming in the form of meetings and ­public events.” As in, Bigly’s aides still have to organize busy-work for the toddler president so he doesn’t rage-tweet at everyone and everything.

Oh, and you guys heard Speaker Paul Ryan’s defense of Trump, right? Eddie Munster said: “He’s new to government. And so he probably wasn’t steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the relationships between DOJ, FBI, and White Houses. He’s just new to this.” Think about that. Think about that statement as a defense good and hard. Think about what Republicans would have said if that excuse had ever been used for any Democrat.

An early look at next week's cover, "Modern Times," by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/VzD3PlLncq pic.twitter.com/5MpGu7mZ7a — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 9, 2017