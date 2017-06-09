Donald Trump finally tweets about James Comey’s ‘false statements & lies’

Comey Day ended up being a very odd day. People had wildly different expectations depending on where they fall on the political spectrum. Personally, I didn’t expect James Comey to walk into the Capitol wearing a suit made of receipts. And yet I did expect to see Donald Trump in full-on meltdown tantrum mode at some point during the day. It didn’t happen. Trump’s baby-carrot-sized Twitter fingers stayed silent all day. His son, Don Jr., did a lot of tantrum-tweeting, and Trump’s lawyer came out and made a nonsensical argument, of course. But no tweets… until this morning:

Again, Comey is not a “leaker” in the sense that Trump means. Comey was clear about why he authorized one leak, which came after Trump tweeted about those “tapes.” As for the “false statements and lies,” lawmakers tell Politico that Emperor Bigly is free to come to Capitol Hill and testify under oath about his own recollection of his meetings with James Comey.

As for why Trump stayed so quiet yesterday, the Washington Post reports that Trump was finally convinced by staff and family members to let other people do the heavy lifting on “discrediting” Comey. Trump’s senior aides convinced Bigly to “stay cool and lie low” and let his lawyer handle everything. Here’s a funny sentence from WaPo: “Trump watched some of Comey’s testimony in the morning with legal and political advisers in a small dining room off the Oval Office outfitted with a 60-inch television, but his aides also scheduled counterprogramming in the form of meetings and ­public events.” As in, Bigly’s aides still have to organize busy-work for the toddler president so he doesn’t rage-tweet at everyone and everything.

Oh, and you guys heard Speaker Paul Ryan’s defense of Trump, right? Eddie Munster said: “He’s new to government. And so he probably wasn’t steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the relationships between DOJ, FBI, and White Houses. He’s just new to this.” Think about that. Think about that statement as a defense good and hard. Think about what Republicans would have said if that excuse had ever been used for any Democrat.

55 Responses to “Donald Trump finally tweets about James Comey’s ‘false statements & lies’”

  1. Shambles says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:45 am

    You literally cannot claim that you’ve been vindicated by someone’s statement and then call that person a liar in the same breath. It literally, logically, is not possible. I will stand up for reality at any cost. F*ck you, Donald.

    Reply
  2. Tate says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:45 am

    It is so incredibly depressing to think about how much damage has been done and will be done before we get rid of this piece of trash. I hope history remembers all of the traitorous GOP members who let this happen to our country.

    Reply
    • Aerohead21 says:
      June 9, 2017 at 8:52 am

      Idk. I think they have party loyalty and are defending the selection of the voters who elected this man president. Crazed lunatic? Imho yes, but he was freaking elected acting no different now than he did on the trail. Talk about damage control. To what extent does the GOP do damage control vs letting it play out, vs trying to oust him?

      Reply
      • wolfpup says:
        June 9, 2017 at 9:57 am

        I hear you – but the GOP is playing with fire. Fire is big – it goes out of control in an instant – you can’t play with it – nor can you control such a destructive force – How Dare They?! So much can be lost in an instant! It’s not just about voters – voters believe that the Congress will protect them because they are considered more educated, and more aware of the dangers – but NO!

        Ideology is not the problem – it is the vigilantes that care about nothing but ideas.

        Example: Being in a college classroom where ideas are debated – without rancor, or you would lose the debate. Paul Ryan has no guts for the real! He protects ideas, rather than our countrymen. He raises commercials to pre-empt reality, which is the total of the Donald, in one sound bite. It’s very, very clever to play to the commercials we watch over and over and over, telling us each day how to spend our money.

  3. Jenns says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Republican logic:

    A 70 year old billionaire should be given help and a huge learning curve to figure things out.

    But a poor single mother who lost her job and needs assistance to get back of her feet – F**K HER!

    Reply
  4. guest says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:47 am

    And of course he’s thanking Fox News.

    Reply
  5. Aerohead21 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Not only if that “he’s new” defense was used on a democrat, but come on…he was elected with complete understanding by his voters that had had literally 0 experience in politics…him being new is no excuse.

    Reply
  6. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I don’t believe Orange Foolius wrote those tweets. If he did, there would have been a lot more misspellings, paranoia, and blatant lies. These were measured lies. Almost like Foolius’ lawyer wrote those tweets or the lawyer’s intern.

    Paul Ryan is trash. Also, his answer is as ridiculous as I expected from him. He doesn’t deny that the behavior is bad, but just that Foolius is ignorant of the processes. As if this is a real and acceptable answer to give for an adult running the country.

    Reply
  7. lightpurple says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Is Fox News paying him for these constant commercials? And most people watched actual testimony, we didn’t need “reporting” to understand the questions asked and the answers given.

    As for Ryan, federal employees have a probationary period, screw up in that period and you’re gone. Trump should be gone. Also, Preibus and Sessions aren’t new, what’s his excuse for them?

    Reply
  8. CynicalAnn says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Who would have thought that the GOP, the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan would be so unpatriotic and un-American? While I might not have liked most of the Republican stances, I never thought they were traitorous.

    Reply
  9. lowercaselois says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Hey Trump , if Comey is lying then set the record straight. Stop hiding behind your phone, put on your big boy pants and testify before congress or turn over those tapes you supposedly recorded.

    Reply
  10. Rapunzel says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Two things:
    1. Trump clearly doesn’t understand what Comey said if thinks that he completely and totally vindicated him.

    2. Of course Donald Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing. That’s why he should never have been elected President!! Literally no other job gets filled by a person with no experience. Why should the Presidency be any different?

    Reply
  11. USA says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Breaking news Cheeto’s lawyer is going to file a complaint against Comey for leaking information.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      June 9, 2017 at 9:45 am

      JFC 45 is such an unbelievably vindictive piece of sh*t.

      Outside of the GOP, DC must absolutely detest this man…dude has burned more bridges in 6 months than Obama did in 8 years.

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      June 9, 2017 at 9:54 am

      Bigly will not win any complaint. Comey is smart enough that he wouldn’t have admitted giving those memos to the media without making sure it was legal. Cause unlike Bigly, Comey knows the law.

      Reply
    • Scal says:
      June 9, 2017 at 10:43 am

      It’s not a leak since it was after he was fired and it wasn’t classified material-just his recollections as a private citizen.

      Reply
      • Incredulous says:
        June 9, 2017 at 11:01 am

        CORRECTAMUNDO! Comey set up an obstruction of justice charge with his testimony, hinted strongly that there’s a tape of Trump somewhere and spoke touchingly of his love of the American experiment.

        Trump’s lawyer lacks a proof reader, copy editor, spell-checking facility and fact checker. Oh, and a credible client.

        He’s new? He’s in the job months. I started a new job last week and can now bore the arse off you talking about the place I work in through history.

    • Triple Cardinal says:
      June 9, 2017 at 12:05 pm

      I hope Comey countersues. This is nothing but a nuisance suit.

      Reply
    • holly hobby says:
      June 9, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      Let him. He released that as a private citizen. Those were not classified FBI documents. Idiot. His lawyer isn’t well versed in this arena anyway. He’s a f–ing business attorney with ties to Russia (surprise surprise).

      But not surprised. Orange butthole modus operandi is to grind it out in court until the other side runs out of money. I hope someone is going to defend Comey pro bono. Stinking orange turd.

      Reply
  12. Pedro45 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:53 am

    He’s just new, you guys. He didn’t get to the part of the onboarding process that said it’s against company policy to ask the FBI Director to stop investigating your campaign.

    Reply
  13. third ginger says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Who is going to be the first Republican to grow a spine? I know many put party first, but I am genuinely baffled by what these men [mostly men and mostly white] think this crippled president can help them accomplish.

    Reply
  14. QueenElisabeth says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I wonder who took his phone off of him to prevent him from live tweeting Comey’s testimony. I just imagine him following Ivanka around saying ‘C’mon just give me the phone. It’ll be fine. C’monnnnnnnnn”

    Reply
  15. Monsy says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:29 am

    A republican senator, i dont remember his name, said yesterday that since Trump told Comey he hope you can let Flynn go, there wasnt any problem, because saying you were hoping something wasnt a direct instruction.

    That shows you the lenghts the republican party is willing to go to cover this mess for Trump. They have shame. There is no way Trump is impeached while they are the majority. While everyone is busy worrying about Trump and his incompetence, and the Russia investigation that could take years, republicans are deregulating everything, and fulfilling their reverse Robin Hood agenda.

    Reply
  16. teacakes says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:16 am

    jfc how many lies is that orange turd going to tell

    And can he please perjure himself all the way to impeachment, ignominy and jail already? Or are the Republican majorities in the House and Senate such a strong buffer against that? And how craven do they have to be, to remain that way?

    Reply
  17. holly hobby says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    New my ass. Comey told him it was inappropriate. I believe that was in his declaration. I’m pretty sure anyone from DOJ (Keebler as well) could have told him this. He f—king has a staff to tell him how DC works. FU Eddie Munster.

    Reply

