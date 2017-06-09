Donald Trump finally tweets about James Comey’s ‘false statements & lies’

Comey Day ended up being a very odd day. People had wildly different expectations depending on where they fall on the political spectrum. Personally, I didn’t expect James Comey to walk into the Capitol wearing a suit made of receipts. And yet I did expect to see Donald Trump in full-on meltdown tantrum mode at some point during the day. It didn’t happen. Trump’s baby-carrot-sized Twitter fingers stayed silent all day. His son, Don Jr., did a lot of tantrum-tweeting, and Trump’s lawyer came out and made a nonsensical argument, of course. But no tweets… until this morning:
Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017
Great reporting by @foxandfriends and so many others. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017
Again, Comey is not a “leaker” in the sense that Trump means. Comey was clear about why he authorized one leak, which came after Trump tweeted about those “tapes.” As for the “false statements and lies,” lawmakers tell Politico that Emperor Bigly is free to come to Capitol Hill and testify under oath about his own recollection of his meetings with James Comey.
As for why Trump stayed so quiet yesterday, the Washington Post reports that Trump was finally convinced by staff and family members to let other people do the heavy lifting on “discrediting” Comey. Trump’s senior aides convinced Bigly to “stay cool and lie low” and let his lawyer handle everything. Here’s a funny sentence from WaPo: “Trump watched some of Comey’s testimony in the morning with legal and political advisers in a small dining room off the Oval Office outfitted with a 60-inch television, but his aides also scheduled counterprogramming in the form of meetings and public events.” As in, Bigly’s aides still have to organize busy-work for the toddler president so he doesn’t rage-tweet at everyone and everything.
Oh, and you guys heard Speaker Paul Ryan’s defense of Trump, right? Eddie Munster said: “He’s new to government. And so he probably wasn’t steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the relationships between DOJ, FBI, and White Houses. He’s just new to this.” Think about that. Think about that statement as a defense good and hard. Think about what Republicans would have said if that excuse had ever been used for any Democrat.
You literally cannot claim that you’ve been vindicated by someone’s statement and then call that person a liar in the same breath. It literally, logically, is not possible. I will stand up for reality at any cost. F*ck you, Donald.
Which reality? The real reality or the alternative facts reality?
Trump totally contradicts himself all the time. That’s a problem when he tweets right away before thinking twice
Shambles, you took the words right out of my mouth. “I’ve been vidicated by this liar!” uhhh, okay there DonDon.
THE HYPOCRISY. I seriously cannot take it anymore. His former campaign manager was on the morning show today and he was getting so caught up in his evasive lies, it was unreal to watch.
How about Ms Hucklebee-Sanders, she didn’t have the guts to say it on camera but gave a verbal response to the press that Trump is NOT a liar. Sure Jan, that’s why you are hiding your face. Might as well join Spicer hiding behind the WH bushes!
Actually it is possible (emphasis on possible.) i am not a Trump fan (I’m Team Comey) But Comey testified several hours on several issues. I assume Trump feels vindicated on the election collusion with Russia issue. He may feel like comey lied on another issue. Do I think so? Nope. I’ve felt Comey to be a man of integrity all along including his handling of HRC issues.
But it is literally possible.
Maybeytomorrow- your argument would only work if Trump wasn’t claiming complete and total vindication. That’s literally impossible if there were any lies at all.
Not sure I interpret it that way, but I’m so used to trumps hyperbolic language on everything and anything that I just discount it automatically. This is all parsing and semantics anyway because I am team comey across the board (which is rare for me) and I think Trump is usually a buffoon.
VINDICATED BY A LIAR! This is for real and true Orwellian 1984 “doublespeak”! It’s impossibly disturbing that so many people will be fooled. That’s the Donald’s MO – he fools the uneducated. The “elites” have it down – but there are fools among us who feed on “reality” TV – fools who are willing to vote against their own interests – because he is a “man” with a cover-model wife? Drumph doesn’t just drive a red pick-up – he has a helicopter. People are looking at commercials to tell them what they need and want and they are voting for who has the hype. The dishonesty that simple people cannot see thru – because they believe the red pick-up will do them good for their own self-image. People who voted for Donald have an image problem.
+100
He doesn’t care if the statement is nonsensical because he gets to brag and bully at the same time.
It is so incredibly depressing to think about how much damage has been done and will be done before we get rid of this piece of trash. I hope history remembers all of the traitorous GOP members who let this happen to our country.
Idk. I think they have party loyalty and are defending the selection of the voters who elected this man president. Crazed lunatic? Imho yes, but he was freaking elected acting no different now than he did on the trail. Talk about damage control. To what extent does the GOP do damage control vs letting it play out, vs trying to oust him?
I hear you – but the GOP is playing with fire. Fire is big – it goes out of control in an instant – you can’t play with it – nor can you control such a destructive force – How Dare They?! So much can be lost in an instant! It’s not just about voters – voters believe that the Congress will protect them because they are considered more educated, and more aware of the dangers – but NO!
Ideology is not the problem – it is the vigilantes that care about nothing but ideas.
Example: Being in a college classroom where ideas are debated – without rancor, or you would lose the debate. Paul Ryan has no guts for the real! He protects ideas, rather than our countrymen. He raises commercials to pre-empt reality, which is the total of the Donald, in one sound bite. It’s very, very clever to play to the commercials we watch over and over and over, telling us each day how to spend our money.
Republican logic:
A 70 year old billionaire should be given help and a huge learning curve to figure things out.
But a poor single mother who lost her job and needs assistance to get back of her feet – F**K HER!
Yep. This. So much this.
The truth behind this one comment makes me want to cry…
Right? Why would you want to give a single mother living in this country the opportunity to help contribute to our economy in a positive way? It’s just better to let them struggle. I don’t have the answer for the problem but I’ve been the struggling mother. We have an economy that makes it hard for people of a certain income level to work with kids because they make decent money but it’s not enough to afford childcare…so you end up having to NOT work just to feed your babies…the cost of daycare is more than your income.
Yeah, and they are so protective of all unborn children, but to heck with helping them after birth.
People have empathy, I have heard, for others who look like them? White men for white men.
Also, An article in WaPo discussed the difficulty of affording 2 bedroom rent in most of the US for single parents, and the first article comment said “easy solution, don’t have two children With a dud” and I wanted to scream. Like “don’t get abused, don’t get harassed, don’t be a woman, don’t be a victim” are easy solutions
And of course he’s thanking Fox News.
Not only if that “he’s new” defense was used on a democrat, but come on…he was elected with complete understanding by his voters that had had literally 0 experience in politics…him being new is no excuse.
They legit used that as criticism of Obama. A guy who was a lawyer, a professor that taught law and government classes, was the editor of the Harvard Law Review and senator.
GOP is f*cking ridiculous
Yeah, I remember Sarah Palin scoffing at Obama’s lack of experience. The irony is like a gut punch.
*sobs*
And if a person is charged with engaging in criminal activity, you can’t say “oops, sorry, I didn’t know that was illegal.” Ingnorance of the law is not a valid legal defense. A judge will laugh at you. So being “new to the job” won’t help Donny boy if/when he is charged with any crimes.
Trump knew it was wrong. If he was just too naive to realize how inappropriate it was, then he would have said it in front of the others originally in the room. I’m sure Trump has been having such chats to get special favors frequently in his life, and he knows to do it one on one and behind closed doors. Is Ryan a complete fool or is he just corrupt?
@jwoolman: my money’s on corrupt. Anything (including the health of our country and its people) to repeal the ACA.
And he had from the day he was elected to the day of inauguration to learn and COMPREHEND as much as he could before taking over. NO EXCUSE EVER!
I don’t believe Orange Foolius wrote those tweets. If he did, there would have been a lot more misspellings, paranoia, and blatant lies. These were measured lies. Almost like Foolius’ lawyer wrote those tweets or the lawyer’s intern.
Paul Ryan is trash. Also, his answer is as ridiculous as I expected from him. He doesn’t deny that the behavior is bad, but just that Foolius is ignorant of the processes. As if this is a real and acceptable answer to give for an adult running the country.
“As if this is a real and acceptable answer to give for an adult running the country.”
Unfortunately, in the current GOP controlled bizzaro world we now live in , it is.
Ignorance of the law isn’t a defense. it’s still a crime to attempt to obstruct justice. The fact that Trump is a bumbling idiot doesn’t hold any weight as a defense unless he wants to plead insanity.
Is Fox News paying him for these constant commercials? And most people watched actual testimony, we didn’t need “reporting” to understand the questions asked and the answers given.
As for Ryan, federal employees have a probationary period, screw up in that period and you’re gone. Trump should be gone. Also, Preibus and Sessions aren’t new, what’s his excuse for them?
Who would have thought that the GOP, the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan would be so unpatriotic and un-American? While I might not have liked most of the Republican stances, I never thought they were traitorous.
Hey Trump , if Comey is lying then set the record straight. Stop hiding behind your phone, put on your big boy pants and testify before congress or turn over those tapes you supposedly recorded.
Yes to all of this. Not holding my breath, though.
Two things:
1. Trump clearly doesn’t understand what Comey said if thinks that he completely and totally vindicated him.
2. Of course Donald Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing. That’s why he should never have been elected President!! Literally no other job gets filled by a person with no experience. Why should the Presidency be any different?
Zero experience (not even serving as a city councilman), plus he has never reported to anyone other than his Daddy. He ran a family business (with multiple BKs, no less).
Breaking news Cheeto’s lawyer is going to file a complaint against Comey for leaking information.
JFC 45 is such an unbelievably vindictive piece of sh*t.
Outside of the GOP, DC must absolutely detest this man…dude has burned more bridges in 6 months than Obama did in 8 years.
Bigly will not win any complaint. Comey is smart enough that he wouldn’t have admitted giving those memos to the media without making sure it was legal. Cause unlike Bigly, Comey knows the law.
It’s not a leak since it was after he was fired and it wasn’t classified material-just his recollections as a private citizen.
CORRECTAMUNDO! Comey set up an obstruction of justice charge with his testimony, hinted strongly that there’s a tape of Trump somewhere and spoke touchingly of his love of the American experiment.
Trump’s lawyer lacks a proof reader, copy editor, spell-checking facility and fact checker. Oh, and a credible client.
He’s new? He’s in the job months. I started a new job last week and can now bore the arse off you talking about the place I work in through history.
I hope Comey countersues. This is nothing but a nuisance suit.
Let him. He released that as a private citizen. Those were not classified FBI documents. Idiot. His lawyer isn’t well versed in this arena anyway. He’s a f–ing business attorney with ties to Russia (surprise surprise).
But not surprised. Orange butthole modus operandi is to grind it out in court until the other side runs out of money. I hope someone is going to defend Comey pro bono. Stinking orange turd.
He’s just new, you guys. He didn’t get to the part of the onboarding process that said it’s against company policy to ask the FBI Director to stop investigating your campaign.
Who is going to be the first Republican to grow a spine? I know many put party first, but I am genuinely baffled by what these men [mostly men and mostly white] think this crippled president can help them accomplish.
Makes you wonder what Putin might have on them. I’m sure the Democrats weren’t the only ones hacked.
I know right. They don’t have to hang onto baby pants when the other evil spawn (Pence) is in the wings. That’s what’s baffling. I think a lot of them have dirt they don’t want exposed.
I wonder who took his phone off of him to prevent him from live tweeting Comey’s testimony. I just imagine him following Ivanka around saying ‘C’mon just give me the phone. It’ll be fine. C’monnnnnnnnn”
A republican senator, i dont remember his name, said yesterday that since Trump told Comey he hope you can let Flynn go, there wasnt any problem, because saying you were hoping something wasnt a direct instruction.
That shows you the lenghts the republican party is willing to go to cover this mess for Trump. They have shame. There is no way Trump is impeached while they are the majority. While everyone is busy worrying about Trump and his incompetence, and the Russia investigation that could take years, republicans are deregulating everything, and fulfilling their reverse Robin Hood agenda.
Seth Meyers took that argument apart last night. As he said, if you say to someone that you hope he/she can join you for dinner, you want that person to come for dinner. You won’t answer the door when that person shows up and ask what they’re doing at your house.
And when it’s your boss who “hopes” you can come to dinner, its natural to worry that declining the invitation could have a negative impact on your status at work.
jfc how many lies is that orange turd going to tell
And can he please perjure himself all the way to impeachment, ignominy and jail already? Or are the Republican majorities in the House and Senate such a strong buffer against that? And how craven do they have to be, to remain that way?
New my ass. Comey told him it was inappropriate. I believe that was in his declaration. I’m pretty sure anyone from DOJ (Keebler as well) could have told him this. He f—king has a staff to tell him how DC works. FU Eddie Munster.
