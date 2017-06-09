“Chloe Sevigny’s whackadoodle outfit is the best thing of the week” links
  • June 09, 2017

  • By Kaiser
This outfit on Chloe Sevigny just makes me happy. I feel like she was deliberately trying to make us smile. [Go Fug Yourself]
Diane Keaton receives the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. [LaineyGossip]
Russian hackers targeted the heart of America: Britney Spears’ Instagram. [Dlisted]
Claire McCaskill is such a badass. For real. [Pajiba]
What’s going on with Scottish Independence now? [Buzzfeed]
Breitbart lost 2,200 advertisers. Hahahaha. [Jezebel]
Andrew Garfield wants Emma Stone back? [Celebslam]
Kylie Jenner looks like a malfunctioning Sad Doll. [The Blemish]
Josh Duggar is still lurking around. *shiver* [Starcasm]
Jessica Alba settled one of The Honest Company’s lawsuits. [Wonderwall]
Countess LuAnn says somebody needs to apologize to somebody. [Reality Tea]

 

5 Responses to ““Chloe Sevigny’s whackadoodle outfit is the best thing of the week” links”

  1. teacakes says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Points for the literal (big) cat lady dress on Chloe lol.

  2. QQ says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    What. A Gift!.. the headline told me what was coming, but you know, I’ve had a hard week with Leaks indoor from a nearly collapsing ceiling, rain that wont stop, thus no fix can be done and a tire screw, streets flooded, dogs adjusting to a new environment etc… and so this was my gift to myself, I closed my eyes hard and fully and scrolled up as far as possible so I could do a scrolldown fug.. and then I saw YELLY TIGERS and all was well with the World! This was Very good for me LOLOLOL

  3. Sadie77az says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    I really want Andrew and Emma to get back together. I don’t care how 15 years-old that sounds. They were adorable.

  4. KBeth says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Chloe amuses me w/ her horrible clothing, also she is a fantastic actress.

