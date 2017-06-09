“Chloe Sevigny’s whackadoodle outfit is the best thing of the week” links

This outfit on Chloe Sevigny just makes me happy. I feel like she was deliberately trying to make us smile. [Go Fug Yourself]

Diane Keaton receives the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. [LaineyGossip]

Russian hackers targeted the heart of America: Britney Spears’ Instagram. [Dlisted]

Claire McCaskill is such a badass. For real. [Pajiba]

What’s going on with Scottish Independence now? [Buzzfeed]

Breitbart lost 2,200 advertisers. Hahahaha. [Jezebel]

Andrew Garfield wants Emma Stone back? [Celebslam]

Kylie Jenner looks like a malfunctioning Sad Doll. [The Blemish]

Josh Duggar is still lurking around. *shiver* [Starcasm]

Jessica Alba settled one of The Honest Company’s lawsuits. [Wonderwall]

Countess LuAnn says somebody needs to apologize to somebody. [Reality Tea]