Bill Maher performed his apology for saying the n-word, is anyone buying it?

Two Fridays ago, Bill Maher said the n-word, live, on his HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher. It did not go over well. Many of us were appalled not just by his use of the word, but the ease with which he dropped it, like it was nothing, like he said it all the time. The context was (supposedly) “joking,” just two white guys talking about how Maher should come to Nebraska and work in the field, to which Maher said no, he would not work in the field because he’s a “house n—r.” I still find it so disgusting to write that out, that context. Ugh. So, Maher waited a day and then apologized, and HBO said words about how Maher’s words were unacceptable but they didn’t fire him and they’re not going to.

On Friday, June 9th, Maher appeared on Real Time for the first time since the controversy the week before. He booked the show so that he could properly “perform” an apology. His first guest was Michael Eric Dyson. Who is actually an interesting political commentator and race scholar/activist. The conversation was interesting and Dyson did what he could, but Maher wasn’t really sorry, and that’s the problem. Maher didn’t want to listen, he wanted to perform his apology, he wanted to perform this idea that he’s not a bad guy because he’s friends with Dyson. I like how Dyson explains white supremacy and white privilege, but Maher is too busy exemplifying both of those things to really get it.

Maher also chatted with Ice Cube and Symone Sanders on the panel part of the discussion. Even though I would not call Ice Cube a race scholar like Michael Eric Dyson, Cube did good work here, I have to admit. I loved that Cube said Maher sometimes sounds like a “redneck trucker,” because damn, ain’t that the truth. Also: “that’s our word now and you can’t have it back.” I think that’s the central issue. The chorus of white folks who are just so flummoxed that black people tell them over and over that NO, DO NOT USE THAT WORD and “this word is not for you anymore.” Just deal with it. Stop using the word. It really is that simple. Symone Sanders was also really good here.

So what will happen now? Nothing. Maher performed his thing and his fans still like him and HBO won’t fire him so there you go. The only good thing that came out of it was Michael Eric Dyson, Symone Sanders and Ice Cube were given platforms to fight the good fight and try to educate people.