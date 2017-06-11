Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville’s stalking claims as ‘made up drama’

On Friday, we discussed Brandi Glanville and how she was seemingly reigniting her years-long feud with her ex-husband and his second wife, Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes. Over the years, we’ve seen with our own eyes how LeAnn has single-white-female’d the sh-t out Brandi, and from what Brandi said last week, it seems to still be happening. LeAnn wants to wear the same clothes as Brandi. LeAnn wants to wear the same shoes as Brandi. LeAnn wants to go to the same plastic surgeon, the same gym, the same doctors, the same stores, the same restaurants, the same soccer games, the same everything. It’s been said many times that if LeAnn could figure out a way to wear Brandi’s skin as her own, LeAnn would do it. Brandi’s conversation last week was nothing new. The only new information was that, according to Brandi, LeAnn is still engaged in those kinds of things.
Well, Eddie Cibrian has had enough. So he released a statement, defending his current wife. His main argument is that Brandi is lying – ?? – about one part, about one example she used. Brandi said that LeAnn and LeAnn’s friend Kiki have been stalking Brandi’s social media and the social media of her new boyfriend, and that LeAnn followed Brandi to Nobu in Malibu, and that LeAnn brought Brandi and Eddie’s sons to Nobu to really dig the knife in. Eddie says that Brandi has it wrong, because LeAnn had reservations at Nobu for days and I guess it was all just one big coincidence that LeAnn showed up at Nobu at the exact same time as Brandi and her boyfriend. Here’s what Eddie said:
“I normally don’t respond to Brandi’s foolishness but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife,” Cibrian said in a statement. “LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi’s made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating. After eight years we should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant.”
“LeAnn and I did not nor have we ever ‘shown up’ at places where Brandi will be,” he said. “Why would we do that? Makes no sense. We had a reservation held at Nobu five days before Brandi posted she was going. Here is the proof and if anyone needs more, call Nobu and they will confirm.”
He posted a screenshot of a text message exchange between Rimes and her assistant, in which the singer asks her five days beforehand to make a dinner reservation for four, including the kids, at the restaurant.
Earlier this week, Glanville appeared on E!’s Daily Pop, where she speculated Cibrian will divorce Rimes after 10 years of marriage, saying that in California, after that time frame, “you are entitled to half of everything that the other person has.”
Cibrian said that “for Brandi to openly predict and hope for the end of our marriage” is “sad” and “sick.”
“This is not healthy behavior,” he said. “I’m very concerned.”
I’m including Eddie’s evidence below.
Proof: Le asked for a resrv @ nobu on Monday 5/15 for 4 people @ 5:45. Stop creating drama. Nobu also has record of this FYI. Kids first pls pic.twitter.com/lmHaIQ461X
— Eddie Cibrian (@EddieCibrian) June 10, 2017
Brandi replied:
.@EddieCibrian then why is your wife watching my boyfriend's Snapchat? pic.twitter.com/GMEqRp0Uum
— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 10, 2017
And Brandi spent a while replying to people on Twitter, tweeting stuff like, “I can’t block her from my life. She’s married to my ex. I just want to be left alone. She knows what she’s doing. I’ve been quiet too long.” And: “I’ve tried to get along. We celebrated boy’s birthdays together & she acted ridiculous at Jake’s party. I’ve taken a lot, I’m just tired.” I have to admit… even if the Nobu thing was just a coincidence, it’s not like that negates literally everything else. And for Eddie to sit there are say that Brandi isn’t exhibiting “healthy” behavior… it’s just like, dude, look at your current wife. I feel like I’ve been taking crazy pills.
He’s an even bigger schmuck than I originally thought. Perhaps LR raised his allowance for agreeing to say all these things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He stayed off the radar, but then that short-lived reality show illustrated their common bond. And that is to slam the ex (mother of his children) repeatedly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
eddie the liar, he truly is the sour and sorry butt, kept gigolo; he does not work, just lives off his soul mates dwindiling finances get a job, pull up those big boy pants and get a job to help support those kids Walmarts is hiring greeters
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leanne probably wrote that tweet herself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely! Can you imagine how hard it was for her to stay quiet all weekend after B outed her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy is such a loser.
How Glanville puts up with he and Rimes is a miracle.
It shows how threatened Rimes is of Glanville probably because he is such a loser
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone explain that final screenshot. Does it mean that you can tell who watches your snapchats? Because thats pretty damning evidence of obsession to be watching your husbands exes new boyfriend on snapchat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it shows who watched your Snapchat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea you know who watches your snaps
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is the strangest part of it, IMO. And he conveniently never addresses that part, nor why the boys were papped with them in the parking lot. Who is generating money/PR off the kids?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol.. yea she’s SWFing her still… And it was incredibly obvious when they had that tv show. Every episode of the few that aired centered around Brandi and Leann’s obsession with social media. And by that i mean they constantly knew what she was up to and complained about her. So, no part of this is a stretch.
At the very least these 2 bond over Brandi. If it was healthy and mature I can’t see how either would tolerate this continued interest in his ex. Nothing to do with coparenting. Just bullies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus, their fixation must be exhausting for all involved. Like, why should they care if Brandi has found happiness in her post-divorce life?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They care because they’re both jealous of Brandi and the fact that she’s finally found a decent man and she’s happy. Ed & Leann are obviously miserable with each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gwen,
Yep. But LR puts so much effort into their social media pretense of a blissful life, when the most effective way to show how content you are is to go about your own business and wish others well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I forgot who said it, but to paraphrase…
Love and hate aren’t opposites because they share something. Passion.
The opposite of passion is indifference.
If you lack that passion. Those raging, overtaking thoughts and emotions about someone or something. Then you’re over it.
Pathetic this is something that’s been going on for so long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is such a slimey a$$hole and rimes is clearly mentally unstable. Brandi has her faults but I can’t help but feel for her for having to put up with this level of crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eddie is the better looking version of Donald Trump. Lie. Obfuscate. Project. Make statements only a qualified psychologist after several consultations could make. He’s a manipulative loser which tends to go hand in hand with his brand of cheater.
Until today I didn’t realize how much of a favor Leanne did for Brandi in taking this guy on. Also didn’t realize he was the *same* as Leanne which shouldn’t be surprising I guess but WOW.
Good on Brandi. I am so happy she’s not married to this creep anymore.
ETA: I thought texts could be faked. Went to look at his twitter for this and others replied with similar showing it can be faked and going in on him. He has deleted this tweet now. WOW. If this isn’t him on his own twitter, and if Leanne did this, she has killed any credibility he had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, texts can definitely be faked. Google “fake text” and you’ll get pages of websites and App Store links to fake iPhone message apps.
And do famous people really need to make reservations at Nobu five days in advance? Like how low is her star power?
ETA: Someone doctored the screenshot of the text in reply to the tweet and made Leann say to call a psych ward for her, so…yeah it can be done. https://mobile.twitter.com/californguy/status/873352962315255808/photo/1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the time she allegedly typed that directive to her “assistant” (or whatever her title is), she could have handled the task herself. Are these z-listers so busy they have to farm out mundane tasks that take one minute to do?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it odd that she even has an “assistant”. It’s not as if she’s inundated with work to the point where she can’t make a bloody phone call. She does bugger-all, so what does she need assistance with?
Her jealousy and SWFing is all too familiar. My son’s partner does es the same to my daughter. She couldn’t tolerate their closeness, so put a wedge between them with her gaslighting, manipulation, twisting stories and events and out-and-out lies. It’s now at the point where brother and sister don’t speak, and son and mother don’t speak, despite the fact that we’ve always been very good to his parter. That’s the thanks we gotta t for all our help and support, and even giving her a home when her own father tossed her out. Some people are just toxic, no matter what you do or don’t do.
If Ediot was any kind of man, he’d have told his ex and current one, long ago, to grow the eff up and stop the drama altogether, instead of involving himself like a little itchbay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@AnnaKist – I am sorry about your situation. When that type of multi-level manipulation happens, the perpetrator is often well-versed at how to appear the victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
5:45 strikes me as an oddly specific time for a dinner 5 days ahead. Like, if you want a reservation you’d say somewhere around six, right? And you’d end up with 5:45 when they schedule you. So I think the text is fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brandi is not able to function when things go well in her life. She is not able to be happy. She is self-destructing person. People who watch RHOBH know what I’m talking about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a huge Brandi fan-I think she’s tacky and a messy drunk. But Leann is absolutely single white female-ing her and has been for years. This creepy behavior is on Leann, and Eddie for backing her up (if he even did-I think Leann wrote this) and certainly not on Brandi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She functioned very well for years and years before that psycho came into her and her boy’s lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never watched Brandi on the show but have followed Leann’s antics for years. Brandi obviously had to play things up to stay on the show and generate headlines, but I’m sure she’s wacky as well. Leann on the other hand is full-blown nutty with a really nasty streak if you look at her pinterest, awful and hateful lyrics, etc. Really aggressive and intense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right, we’ll believe the gold digging loser who can’t hold a job and was once busted sleeping with 3 different women at the same time. Let’s have him release the statement about lying, lol. He didn’t bother mentioning WHY his wife is watching Brandi’s boyfriends snapchats, or why they’d have her uninvited to that party. Even if his proof is real, which I highly doubt because that’s so easy to fake, LeAnn still knew Brandi was at that restaurant and they could’ve gone elsewhere to celebrate step moms day, simply out of respect. Eddie and LeAnn claim to be so happy and over it but they’re so full of bitterness and hatred it’s ridiculous, happy people don’t act like they do!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know now that those 2 are absolutely miserable. And I LOVE knowing it!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not even a good gold digger-he picked her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I doubt she’s still rolling in money like she once was, she plays at country fairs and half empty casinos, something tells me her ego wouldn’t allow her to do that if she didn’t absolutely have to. It’s embarrassing seeing how far the girl has fallen from fame, and for a guy like Eddie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But he didn’t really pick Leanne did he? Just ended up with her when all his other women dumped him. Complete gold digger fail on Edna’s part. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t they have financial problems and owe friends serious cash? She was crying when talking about how she had to become humble. She spends like crazy on designer stuff to spite Brandi and doesn’t seem to be generating that much income with her failed albums and seriously small time tours.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A couple dates per month isn’t ‘touring’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure screen shots like that can be faked fairly easily. I remain unconvinced of LeAnne’s’ innocence. At the very least, she remains a SWF stalker. 😐
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you. I think screenshots are bs. Almost anything can be doctored to look a certain way these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are many apps and sites to create fake messages. I used to read a blog of a guy’s text messages with his dog. Hilarious btw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if it were a coincidence, it’s totally something she would do and she still has a long history of SWFing that can’t be wiped out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hesitate to make this comment because it’s about such a personal choice (even for crazy women 😬), but is anyone else surprised Leanne has never gone the route of locking this down with a baby? Through typical ways or not (she certainly has the money)? I mean if her preference is not to have additional kids to her step kids that’s 100% fine and valid and good, but I don’t recall any indication that was the case. This was always such an unhealthy situation I figured it would be the next step…possibly for all the wrong reasons. Heaven knows the two kids already in this situation deal with enough. Ugh…I hope I haven’t just jinxed things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having a baby doesn’t lock anything down. Brandi is proof of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely a fair point. But I have no doubt she would consider herself the exception to the rule. 😒
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she can’t have children or he’s fixed. She has talked about wanting a baby with Eddie though.
When people have kids to keep their marriage strong, it just ends up making the divorce more difficult and painful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Ask Jennifer Garner how well that worked out for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is one of the few positives about it — that they haven’t brought another child into it. The child would likely be a PR prop anyway. The boys look about over the pap walks nowadays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t the story that Eddie was secretly fixed? Also she’s on some kind of med where she shouldn’t get pregnant. Pretty sure she doesn’t want to take a chance of losing his attention and thinks keeping her body will ensure he doesn’t cheat on her . (ha-ha.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I can’t see her resisting this route if she could. I think she can’t for whatever reason. I suspect he is snipped.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s always been a pretty heavy drinker, hasn’t she? I seem to remember some stories about pills too. Eddie’s got a type!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She took laxatives non-stop apparently and one of the stepsons found it and thought it was candy and ate it, resulting in an ER visit and public berating by Brandi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What everyone else said, PLUS she is pretty obsessed with her body and I can’t imagine her being willing to share it with a baby for 9 months.
Maybe if she can get KiKi to carry it. And breastfeed it. And raise it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’ve wondered that too. Cause you just know she’s the psycho type that thinks if she has a baby, she’ll have him forever
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What else does Rimes have to do BUT watch everything that goes on in Brandi’s life.
She is very immature and has spent most of her childhood being a child star–did she go to regular highschool?? she is soooo high school, most things she did not get to do and has not been taught boundaries/relating stuff. She has never grown up. I bet you she is soooo weird around other pretty women and her conversation is immature w/crazy eyes.
I’m sure she stalks unknown pretty ladies/mothers on instagram as well, looking for a personality to mimick… just weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually remember a teeny little mention in the news when she was pulled from middle school. Supposedly she was being bullied, which is a story in itself. But no, she didn’t attend regular high school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cake, I saw her at the beach one day a few years ago–she had rented a house in my hometown and I was walking home with my kids. I was looking at her curiously bc she was sitting in a place that was odd to be lounging in a bikini (off the beach, on a grassy place near the street). She looked up and I got that immediate pre-thinking jolt of “crazy eyes–be careful!” before realizing, from reading about her here, who she was. If I had hackles, they’d all have raised at those crazy eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leann might have a leg to stand on if we hadn’t all watched her buy the same purses and shoes as Brandi. Brandi is by no means likeable, but having someone try to BE you has to be nerve wracking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s a “reverse accusation?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was wondering that myself…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leanne probably convinced him that Brandi followed them to Nobu. Actually, I think it’s Leanne who tweeted this stuff, so she probably thinks she can make it look like it was Brandi doing the stalking… fkg lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is absolutely ridiculous. Brandi obviously telling lies trying to stay relevant and in the news. This has nothing to do with Eddi or whether he’s scum or not. This has to do with a drunken witch who can’t let it go and is still riding this same old tired story! MOVE ON BRANDI!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, sure. Hard to move on when someone copies your every move, and her stalking has been proved hundreds of times over the years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? It’s easily believable considering Leann has pulled some shady online stalking on non-famous people or at the very least harassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jan, you’re awfully defensive for someone who isn’t LeAnn herself. (You’re also completely wrong. Everyone has watched LeAnn Single White Female Brandi for years now. LeeAnn is very insecure and probably actually crazy. Brandi isn’t perfect, but I definitely feel for her with all LeAnn has done to her over the years. This is, in fact, the general consensus on this.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anytime I hear someone so defensive, I wonder if it really is LeAnn or one of her “friends. “
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the problem is every time Brandi moves on, leann moves one 1 step behind. Brandi is quite happy to enjoy her time with her boys, her boyfriend, her family, her friends and her work. leann has none of that except work she avoids like the plague. Brandi ignores leann as much as possible but when leann started using the boys as weapons, all bets are off. as Brandi said, she’s tired of it and wants it to be over. every time though, leann escalates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh hi Leann. Eye roll. You’re either her or one of her paid minions if you’re putting this on Brandi. Leann has copied everything about her from the beginning-so creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, Jan.
Seriously, whether one approves of B’s personality, there is too much smoke that supports her claims. I would actually be equally if not more infuriated at how those kids are seemingly used as PR props on a regular basis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, Jan. 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leanne is projecting. Move on Leann!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jan is right about one thing- this has nothing to do with whether or not Eddie is scum. I think we can all agree on that point, and recognize that he is the worst. I can almost feel sorry for Leann, ending up with him and having to cling to that marriage for her own ego. What a nightmare. But you break it, you buy it, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jan— Hi there Leann, you are so obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Soooo, what about the other 5674893 examples of Le SWF-ing B? And just bc she “had a reservation” (don’t believe it), she still stalked DJ’s snaps. No way Eddie wrote that. LAR posted and deleted some quote on her IG Friday night after this story broke. I’m sure it was killing her not to respond, but she had “Eddie” defend her to try and garner some sympathy. Sorry sweetie- your crazy is out there and undeniable. I can’t even imagine what she’s like IRL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine wanting to be anything like Brandi Glanville. Her life seems blah to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s more that she wants to be the object of Eddie’s desire, and Brandi represents that (he cheated but in the end Brandi had the power because he wanted her back). It’s not rational but there it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Far more fun to be a sadistic, pill-popping, narcissistic, alcoholic stalker who puts small children in harm’s way, amiright?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They already both seem to have a fair amount in common to me in that I find them to both be trashy drama queens with horrible taste in men! But I do agree with Bettyrose that L has some twisted idea that B won E at an earlier point and so is now always trying to one up her. As a 2nd wife myself I have great sympathy for how uncomfortable that role can be at first but 1) L was also married before so I don’t know how she can justify wanting to have a bunch of special firsts with E herself and 2) it’s been 8 freaking years so L should be quietly settled into her role as 2nd wife and stepmom. And that works the other way too in that by now B should have figured out to just shut her trap and deal with family issues privately if she’s truly that concerned about her kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cibrian has made a huuuge miscalculation in keeping this story alive. This results in everyone rehashing all of Leanne’s misdeeds and the amount of crazy she’s unleashed. I didn’t think Brandi should have gone public w/ the 10 years and done posit but after hearing the restaurant incident I get it….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I highly doubt it was actually him tweeting that. Leann can’t let things go because she’s crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Eddie, you disgusting piece of lying filth. Your text as real as the photo of you and LeAnn meeting for the first time when she was 14-years-old. And, Kiki, your skills are quite poor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was that photo faked? 😮 Anyone have a link?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone who watched Brandi on RHOBH would not be so aghast at the accusation that she majes things up for attention. Her behavior can be just as egregious as her ex and his current wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she’s making anything up. The world has seen tweets, pictures, etc. of LeAnn copying,following, and rubbing everything in Brandis face for 8 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just because Brandi is a mess also does not negate that Leann has stalked and single white female’d her for years. And just because Brandi is a loud, tacky and has alcohol issues doesn’t mean she deserves this kind of treatment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eight years. Eight years worth of proof out there. Start reading.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The major problem are the 4 times that Leann viewed Brandi’s boyfriend’s account and then showed up to Nobu wearing something very similar to what Brandi was wearing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of these people are such a mess. I feel sorry for the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As anyone who grew up with feuding divorced parents knows, the kids will have some issues with feeling guilty about their split loyalties, as well as with trusting romantic partners. But these things can be overcome, and they’re lucky to have loving parents (and presumably some financial resources for college).
After Eddie & Leann split, though, she’ll probably continue trying to be part of their lives, and that will be a hard choice for them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew a woman(-child) who had some similarities to this situation. When her fairytale marriage of four years (with three step-sons aged 7 to 13) ended, she pushed to be part of their lives. Her husband (their father) refused, saying the kids already had enough time split. Plus, they weren’t interested in seeing her. Boom!
That’s how I envision this situation. Not that their spineless pop will stand up for them, but they’ll have zero interest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why Brandi doesn’t take legal action against LeAnn. Couldn’t she sue her for emotional distress or get a restraining order?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would imagine with kids involved that gets tricky. If you have a restraining order against your kids’ stepmom then how are both families present at the kids’ events? And how then do you justify sending your kids to live with a woman who you have a restraining order against? From there you probably have to try to change custody and most judges are very pro 50/50 (not a bad thing in theory but I know in practice that’s hard when the adults don’t behave like adults). And then if she’s trying to prove L is unfit that opens her up to scrutiny of her lifestyle as well. I think it’s slippery slope. I also think this tends to be more “fun” for all of them and that they ALL get a charge out of the feud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@paleokifaru thanks for the insights. I read your previous comment but I am just left wondering if Brandi should put up with Leanne’s mess. I get it – passing the ball from one to another but how much c**p can B take? Knowing that she’s not a saint either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I agree it’s a lot of nonsense to put up with. But I think once you let the courts into it you’re also opening up yourself to examination and she may not want that because she seems messy too. Plus, in my experience, a lot of divorced couples get into a routine the same way married couples do – whether or not it’s healthy – and it’s tough to break whatever that routine is even if it’s miserable. Somehow making a change seems to be harder for people. Maybe it’s fear of the unknown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We are wanting” to take the kids?
How does LeAnn pay the bills? HOW??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An occasional appearance constitutes a “tour”. My guess is that she shows up for just enough dates to keep the bills and the car leases paid up. Plus sells (I assume) the pap pics of herself, wonderful hubby and his children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You would be surprised how some seriously washed up celebs have fans in strange countries and places. Not tons but enough to bring in a little money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We are wanting” is very common among folks for whom English is their second, non-native language — i.e., Kiki.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, that is true. Good catch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am 100% sure Leanne will read will read this comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LeAnn is batshit crazy and EVERYONE knows it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Texts can easily be doctored and I think I’ll go with the thousand other examples of LeAnn copying Brandi as proof. Notice he didn’t address the fact LeAnn was watching Brandi’s boyfriends Snapchat all damn day. Eddie is such a liar himself and he exposed his obsession with Brandi on that failed reality show. He’s so bitter that she didn’t forgive him and he clearly eggs LeAnn on in her campaign of stalking and harassment. Hate isn’t the opposite of love, ambivalence is. Eddie is as far from ambivalent as he could possibly be when it comes to Brandi. Her happy new relationship, her work ethic and her refusal to crawl away and disappear just doesn’t suit him. He uses his children as weapons as much as LeAnn does. He’s really a repulsive human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems to anger LR that Brandi didn’t curl up and die. This saga is crazy. I don’t keep up with it but when I check a story I am floored that LR is still at this. I understand Brandi calling her out. LR is too insane to realize that she should have left Brandi alone. Every time she exposes her behavior it further diminishes her career. Brandi has effectively made both of them seem like pathetic losers and now this whole thing is stuck to them. I hope the stalking was worth it. Soon they will be living in a “cozy” condo in Mar Vista clipping Dominos coupons but hey she sure showed Brandi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If LR hadn’t single-white-female-ed Brandi for so long she wouldn’t have destroyed her credibility. And Cibrian is sooooo trustworthy (cough, cough).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her credibility and what was left of her fading career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a woman who literally shit herself at a fashion show just so she could keep up with the skinny model ex
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No she didn’t. She ‘sat in something’ Sure she did. Something brown and liquid . My favourite was how she walked around afterward with the back of the dress all bunched up. trying to hide her accident, while Eddie posed with the models. He seriously couldn’t look like more of a lying douche in that photo, if he tried. It oozes from his every pore. There is so much proof of LeAnn’s behaviour, it’s overwhelming. Calling Brandi’ unhealthy when he’s married to that basket case is a joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“LeAnn is is always gracious to their mother. ” Hahahahahhahahahaha. Duechbag loser is blind too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ediot is just as gracious to Leanne.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, Cibrian is such a loser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really is and that is why it amazes me that rimes is so proud of “her man”. He is no prize.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those saying Brandi needs to move on clearly haven’t followed the craziness that is leann and that is ok. It is A LOT of crazy to keep up with. I’m not saying these situations are the same in any way but the celebs that leave Scientology are told by many posters on here to stay public, that it’s a protection. I agree and in this case brandi is being stalked, obsessed about by her ex’s current wife. Why should she “keep it off twitter, grow up, move on”, and other things that have been said here?
Eddie obvs doesn’t know that the twitter sleuths have pages dedicated to his wife and her unstable behavior. There is a twitter handle ‘copyingrimes’ and…wow. But he has to keep his atm happy so he will try and defend her no matter how stupid he looks. Some on twitter said that they arrived at nobu later than the reservation that was made so I believe the text between Leann and Kiki was doctored. Someone who said they followed Kiki on Snapchat said they followed both her accts so Kiki is lying when she said it’s not her acct and called Brandi a lunatic on twitter.
She must be trying to keep her job to be lying for LR but it’s not worth it if she’s a nanny to be calling the mother of those boys a lunatic and will be pretty hard for her to find another job taking care of kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are right about keeping it public in her case for protection. I worry that Rimes will do something crazy or dangerous to Brandi or the boys if Eddie does leave her some day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no doubt that LeAnn will one day snap mentally, she’s going to lose her mind and I just hope Brandi and the boys are far away. She comes off as THAT freaking unhinged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could Brandi do something to change the terms of the divorce regarding Eddie’s access to their boys? Does anyone know what the terms are? It seems that the situation is damaging to the kids, I mean, Brandi can talk but they can’t. At least for now. Judges take into account the best interest of the child but how can this toxic relationship between three adults affect the boys? They’ve been growing up in all this mess!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See my post upthread but I think that would be a slippery slope. I could be wrong and maybe some attorneys can weigh in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have heard more than one place that LeAnn supposedly cannot be alone with the boys
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say they’re gaslighting the shit out of her. Since my son’s dad does it to me and his ex-wife constantly, so I completely recognize that behavior. Eddie needs to stfu; so does LeAnn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After 8 years, why haven’t Eddie and LeeAnne have children of their own so he can secure child support when he obviously will leave her after the 10 year mark? Once a cheater always a cheater and I don’t believe he has been faithful to her all of this time because I’m sure she is so insecure she has PI’s following him anywhere he goes without her. She barely has her singing career fortune left due to not selling albums, touring, etc. Her acting is horrible that no one from Lifetime or the Hallmark Channel is casting her. So they are obvious living off of her royalties and spending beyond their means as well as she has to be paying the majority of his child support since his acting gigs are not steady and they always seem to be vacationing in Hawaii!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy Brandi Cat-face!
I think all three of these people are unhappy and spiteful. If you don’t want to move on, fine. But keep it to yourself just for the kids’ sake. They are the ones who are getting hurt by all three adult’s bad behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And on top of it all, Candace Sheremet (Dean’s sister) is going off on LeAnn for two days now on Twitter. She really, REALLY hates her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We all know that Eddie didn’t issue that statement. It’s not the first time that Leann had Darrell pretend to be Eddie. Remember the David Gray concert where Leann talked to “her husband” while David Gray was singing? The DJ said that Eddie wasn’t even there and that Leann and Darrell were the ones talking.
Can’t texts be faked? Why is the text coming from Kiki’s phone? Why would Eddie need to take a screenshot of Kiki’s phone when he could have just taken it from Leann’s phone?
Why was Leann making the reservations? Shouldn’t Eddie had done that because Leann posted on IG that they were celebrating Stepmother’s Day? Leann doesn’t realize how sad and desperate Darrell’s statement makes her look. Leann claims that Eddie adores her and loves celebrating Stepmother’s Day with her, but when it came time to celebrate Stepmother’s Day a day early, Eddie couldn’t even be bothered to make a reservation.
How does Eddie explain the fact that Leann watched 4 of Brandi’s boyfriend’s videos? Copied what Brandi was wearing. In the video, Brandi had on a white shirt, shorts, and high heels. Leann showed up in short shorts, a skimpy shirt(that she just bought because everyone was pointing out that the tag was still on the shirt), and boots.
From 5 pm to 8 pm, Leann was on Kiki’s twitter account posting hateful things about Brandi and over explaining. When people asked why Kiki’s phone was on airplane mode, she said that it was Eddie’s phone in airplane mode because Eddie and Leann were on a plane. As you can clearly see at the the top, that wasn’t Eddie’s or Leann’s phone. It was Kiki’s. When questioned about having access to wifi, Kiki then said that Eddie was posting from his laptop. Someone showed a screen shot that said that the text on Eddie’s account came from an iphone. Kiki ended her twitter rant with “tweet dreams”. Someone pointed out that this is what Leann says all the time.
It comes down to 2 things: Eddie is extremely jealous of Brandi’s boyfriend and her relationship with him and Leann is acting out against Brandi because she can’t cope with the fact that Eddie still has feelings for Brandi. Eddie won’t go anywhere with Leann unless Kiki or Lizzy are with him and he won’t go anywhere with Leann unless he is drunk. Leann spent yesterday posting videos of her and Eddie getting drunk. Kiki is also with them, but Leann spent hours on Kiki’s twitter account trying to convince everyone that Kiki was in LA and not with her and Eddie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobu takes reservations on the hour and half hour. 5:45? Why not 6:03? Plus they were late for their supposed long standing reservation. Also, who calls an office to make a restaurant reservation? So sketchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG has anyone seen a domestic situation crazier than this at any point in history? I know I haven’t. This is absolutely peak crazy and Ive seen a lot of crazy in my time… : (
I’m a free bird kinda gal – I do my own thing, don’t follow fashion, don’t buy into whatever everyone else is doing. So I don’t really understand the psychology of a woman who copies someone as relentlessly as Rimes does Glanville. But if I WAS to do that, I imagine I’d be pretty sure to cover my tracks.
And this is where my grisly fascination and gruesome intrigue comes into play with all of this. How DOES Rimes continue with sort of behaviour knowing full well she’s leaving an electronic trail behind her that incriminates her beyond a shadow of a doubt?
Do we have any psychologists on board that can explain this to us all please? Because Ive been following this loony drama for 8 years now and I STILL cannot work it out. Is Rimes not absolutely mortified that everyone can see just how obsessed with Glanville she really is?
None of this adds up to a normal person but I guess Rimes is so far from being normal that I have no hope of ever understanding.
Goddamn it. I cannot seem to look away.
Rimes is so sick. I can see in her eyes that she’s got a reptilian coldness that means she is all about self-preservation at best and outright destruction at worst.
She is like the arsonist who lays an elaborate fire-starting ruse with petrol and kindling, throws in a match and walks away whistling…but sits on the sidelines and gets a sick adrenaline rush and feeling of power watching the chaos unfold.
Brandi needs to consult lawyers ASAP because as far as I can see, Rimes is getting sicker and more evil as the years march on. I’m actually scared now for Brandi and her children : (
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, +10000000👍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. I can’t imagine acting like Leanne and making sure the whole world watches. She seems creepier and more bizarre every day she drags this on. Brandi should definitely get a lawyer. The children shouldn’t have to see their mom being stalked and harassed. Scary
I’ve never been a fan of any of them, but I can’t help watching. Like when you see a car accident. You don’t want to see it, but you can’t help looking at it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone who follows this mess,
What’s the deal with them putting quotations marks around the word boyfriend when it comes to Brandi?! Are they trying to imply that she is exaggerating the relationship or that she is an escort?
Also, how was Leann acting the fool or “ridiculous” at the birthday party? Anyone know the scoop?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are trying to diminish her relationship. That is all. And I do know what happened. Don’t know if Brandi wants me to give out details but I’ll just say this, she was acting very childish and almost like throwing a temper tantrum but being more “I’m going to ignore you because I didn’t get my way” kind of behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They obviously share the same plastic surgeon, because those are two of the worst boob jobs on the planet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Celebitchy needs to do a super post on this LovE story, so we can remember the past decade or whatever it’s been in full glory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It must make LeAnn and company so mad that Brandi has a man who has more money than them. Lawsuits suddenly not so easy and intimidating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those poor children.:(
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I checked out these people on Twitter, apparently LeAnn’s mother has a Twitter account? LeAnn’s Biomom. She goes HAM on Leann. Yikes. They are all blowing up over these reservations. This is a war Eddie and Leann cannot win. The court of public opinion, and the facts, are NOT on their side. They should stfu and stop engaging.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could he looks more ridiculous in that picture?
Report this comment as spam or abuse