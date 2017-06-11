Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville’s stalking claims as ‘made up drama’

On Friday, we discussed Brandi Glanville and how she was seemingly reigniting her years-long feud with her ex-husband and his second wife, Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes. Over the years, we’ve seen with our own eyes how LeAnn has single-white-female’d the sh-t out Brandi, and from what Brandi said last week, it seems to still be happening. LeAnn wants to wear the same clothes as Brandi. LeAnn wants to wear the same shoes as Brandi. LeAnn wants to go to the same plastic surgeon, the same gym, the same doctors, the same stores, the same restaurants, the same soccer games, the same everything. It’s been said many times that if LeAnn could figure out a way to wear Brandi’s skin as her own, LeAnn would do it. Brandi’s conversation last week was nothing new. The only new information was that, according to Brandi, LeAnn is still engaged in those kinds of things.

Well, Eddie Cibrian has had enough. So he released a statement, defending his current wife. His main argument is that Brandi is lying – ?? – about one part, about one example she used. Brandi said that LeAnn and LeAnn’s friend Kiki have been stalking Brandi’s social media and the social media of her new boyfriend, and that LeAnn followed Brandi to Nobu in Malibu, and that LeAnn brought Brandi and Eddie’s sons to Nobu to really dig the knife in. Eddie says that Brandi has it wrong, because LeAnn had reservations at Nobu for days and I guess it was all just one big coincidence that LeAnn showed up at Nobu at the exact same time as Brandi and her boyfriend. Here’s what Eddie said:

“I normally don’t respond to Brandi’s foolishness but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife,” Cibrian said in a statement. “LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi’s made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating. After eight years we should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant.” “LeAnn and I did not nor have we ever ‘shown up’ at places where Brandi will be,” he said. “Why would we do that? Makes no sense. We had a reservation held at Nobu five days before Brandi posted she was going. Here is the proof and if anyone needs more, call Nobu and they will confirm.” He posted a screenshot of a text message exchange between Rimes and her assistant, in which the singer asks her five days beforehand to make a dinner reservation for four, including the kids, at the restaurant. Earlier this week, Glanville appeared on E!’s Daily Pop, where she speculated Cibrian will divorce Rimes after 10 years of marriage, saying that in California, after that time frame, “you are entitled to half of everything that the other person has.” Cibrian said that “for Brandi to openly predict and hope for the end of our marriage” is “sad” and “sick.” “This is not healthy behavior,” he said. “I’m very concerned.”

I’m including Eddie’s evidence below.

Proof: Le asked for a resrv @ nobu on Monday 5/15 for 4 people @ 5:45. Stop creating drama. Nobu also has record of this FYI. Kids first pls pic.twitter.com/lmHaIQ461X — Eddie Cibrian (@EddieCibrian) June 10, 2017

Brandi replied:

.@EddieCibrian then why is your wife watching my boyfriend's Snapchat? pic.twitter.com/GMEqRp0Uum — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 10, 2017

And Brandi spent a while replying to people on Twitter, tweeting stuff like, “I can’t block her from my life. She’s married to my ex. I just want to be left alone. She knows what she’s doing. I’ve been quiet too long.” And: “I’ve tried to get along. We celebrated boy’s birthdays together & she acted ridiculous at Jake’s party. I’ve taken a lot, I’m just tired.” I have to admit… even if the Nobu thing was just a coincidence, it’s not like that negates literally everything else. And for Eddie to sit there are say that Brandi isn’t exhibiting “healthy” behavior… it’s just like, dude, look at your current wife. I feel like I’ve been taking crazy pills.