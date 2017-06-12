Is Pippa Middleton’s honeymoon extravaganza a ‘grueling global gloat’?

As I’ve mentioned before, I really enjoy Tom Sykes, the royal correspondent/royal analyst for The Daily Beast. Sykes doesn’t break news about the royals, but his take on royal stories is often pretty interesting and I usually agree with him. Plus, his sources are generally within the royal press corps, and man, the royal press corps is not buying whatever Pippa Middleton is selling. Ever since Pippa married Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews last month, James and Pippa have been on a worldwide adventure that involves paparazzi documenting their every move, seemingly with Pippa’s approval. The whole thing has been very odd, from the close-up, high-quality of the paparazzi photos (as in, they feel like planned photo-ops) to the designer IDs for everything Pippa has worn on her honeymoon (as in, Pippa’s honeymoon feels designer-sponsored). So, what is Tom Sykes’ take on Pippa’s honeymoon extravaganza? It’s very, very interesting. Some highlights:
The honeymoon never ends: “Despite the term “dream holiday” being bandied around by the media celebrity complex, the Matthews-Middleton world tour of the planet’s finest white-sand beaches and safari parks is coming more closely to resemble a grueling, if glamorous, global photoshoot, and could be possibly the least chill honeymoon ever undertaken. But this isn’t a honeymoon. It’s a Pippa-moon. And that is a very, very different thing; more of global gloat, a chance to show the world just how much smarter you are compared than your poor old sister, who can’t even go to Mustique without being hassled, than a chance to relax in the company of your newly hitched beloved.”
From Tahiti to New Zealand to Sydney: “They were later spotted running in Sydney, in the company of a personal trainer, having flown in from Tahiti via New Zealand. Because, well, why not add an extra leg to an insanely convoluted trip? And why not go for a really expensive run when you touch down. Now, few of us mere mortals would wish to arrive anywhere and go running with a specially booked personal trainer.”
Is James already over it? “Her rather weary looking husband followed behind, wondering, perhaps, exactly what it was he had signed up for in sickness and in health. But for the relentlessly scheduled Pippa, downtime is a crime. They were hardly able to pass an afternoon in Sydney without hopping onto the nearest seaplane to go to a smart restaurant on the Hawkesbury river. Then they spent three days last week at the luxury wild bush resort Bamurru Plains in Kakadu National Park, Darwin, before arriving at Perth airport on Thursday where, according to the Daily Mail, Pippa looked “bleary-eyed.”
No regular honeymoon: “The weirdest thing of all about Pippa’s honeymoon, however, is that none of it is really necessary. James’ parents own one of the world’s most awesome hotels, the Eden Roc in St. Barts. They could have just gone there, chilled out, ate some prawn and come home again. The holiday, according to some estimates, has cost as much as $140,000. And that’s not including the clothing bill or excess luggage account: One publication estimated that the 33-year-old’s travel clothes may have cost as much as $33,000.”
Sykes thinks Pippa’s honeymoon is designer sponsored too: “Before getting too excited about the numbers involved we should recall, of course, that there’s every possibility that Middleton and her new beau aren’t, despite their enormous wealth, paying retail. The royal family are not particularly notorious for insisting they pay full price for everything—just ask Land Rover—and it’s quite possible that Middleton has been offered some generous discounts by her loyal pals in the hotel business.”
Pippa looks happier than ever: “Hats off, however, to Middleton, who does finally appear to have figured out that granny was right, and it is always best to smile when having one’s photograph taken. Middleton had developed an unfortunate habit in London of ice-queening the paparazzi with a look that was 50 percent hauteur and 50 percent f–k you, which made running endless pictures of her on Page 3 even more irresistible than usual for the Daily Mail. Middleton even managed to tell reporters she was having a “wonderful time” on her vacay so far. And, as we all know, it costs nothing to be nice, does it?”
I think Sykes perfectly captures the bizarreness of this whole Pippa experience rather well. This is how I felt about the wedding too, and the honeymoon extravaganza has only solidified the weirdness: regular rich people don’t behave this way. Regular celebrities don’t behave this way. Regular royals don’t behave this way. Pippa thinks she’s a combination of all three: rich, royal-adjacent, and a celebrity. And she’s shilling so hard and it gives off such a tacky vibe. I don’t get it at all.
Also: over the weekend, Pippa and James went to a “Swedish society wedding” and Pips wore a $3000 Erdem dress. And she looked so happy to see the photographers. Hm.
That’s a hideous dress she wore in Sweden.
Yes, Erdem frequently is. I didn’t think it was flattering in the least.
Kate and Pippa have a terrible fashion sense.
She looked like Granny from The Beverly Hillbillies. Doesn’t this woman know how to do chic? And her flat awful hair. She would never make it in New York.
Pippa loves getting papped and being in the media. She has hired PR manager Jo Milloy who also works for the Beckhams. The DM is the only website which publishes so many articles about these people. Guess Jo has some very good connections to the DM.
It’s a joke that Pippa often is the top story on the Daily Fail.
Pippa herself said that it couldn’t work out for her with a “couch potato” so their honeymoon makes perfect sense – they are both insanely active.
I don’t see anything wrong with going for a run on vacay either. It’s a lifestyle, a healthy habit.
I’d work out on an extended honeymoon like this one, too. It’s just part of your day.
It is, but hiring a personal trainer? They’re both experienced runners. That’s a lot of effort for a honeymoon stop. She should really work in a travel agency.
Agreed, flying in a personal trainer does smack of entitlement.
@WhoAreThesePeople – are you a runner? If you are you know that even years of experience don’t matter when you are in a new city/environment. I just moved cities and finding a good path to run, the kind that lasts a long while and doesn’t abruptly ends with a highway is not easy. To have a guide taking you on the best route is just very convenient.
His parents own a world-class hotel and they didn’t just go there??? Crazy.
Also, hubby’s got the longest neck I’ve ever seen on a guy.
Been there, done that, half a hundred times?
i must disagree. Not about the photo ops or the designer sponsored dresses, but about the fact that they should have had their honeymoon at his hotel. Well, that is not very spectacular, they can go there all the time anyhow.
If they wanted to visit a lot of places and have great adventures, more power to them. And just because Tom Sykess might not be sporty (just guessing), i know tons of executives who go for a run to beat the jet lag. Plus, we call can agree that Pippa and James are very active people, so why would they not want to do things instead of just lying on the beach.
Again, I am not a Pippa apologist, but some comments are just plain stupid and seem pulled out of thin air.
I agree. I’ve done the run thing myself shortly after a long flight. Also, he’s painting her as a fame whore, but in the next breath says she doesn’t like paps in London. He comes across as petty, almost as if he’s writing this punishment piece because she didn’t smile and wave while in London.
I think it’s not so much that they were jogging on their honeymoon but that they flew their personal trainer in to Australia to do that. That does seem OTT.
It’s not like they need the trainer there to motivate them, yes?
I saw pictures of them jogging with the personal trainer in Australia, and she must have been concentrating so hard on the cameras that she totally missed a turn, and had to be physically restrained after running past the turn, like shoulders being grabbed by James, and pulled back to retrace her steps. She totally had her eye on the cameras.
However, Tom Sykes seems wrong about the “ice-queening” reputation. I will believe a lot of things, but to believe that the Middletons somehow “ice out” the Paps? Pippa always seems glad to see the Paps. Whatever you say about the Wisteria sisters, they like to smile widely at the Paps.
I agree. Tom Sykes offered not only a prescription what your (her) wedding should be, he also thinks he can offer a binding advice how one should have a honeymoon. Money doesn’t mean class but my God, it’s her wedding and her honeymoon. It’s their money and they are not obliged to set an example in any way. Her sister is.
Thirsty. Not the way I’d be on my honeymoon, traipsing all over the world with the papps not far behind.
Thirsty is right. I’m so tired of this chick’s publicity antics. When I’d see DM readers comment that they were “sick to my back teeth” of Katie Keen or her family, I always thought it sounded too harsh. Now, I’m not so sure.
Yes-it’s bizarre. Why in the world would anyone care about her honeymoon? I have second hand embarrassment from her efforts to drum up interest by having paps at the ready.
Paps no, but I would be traipsing all over the world!
I wonder if James will regret it one day that he joined the Middleton circus.
Although I don’t even think that this marriage will last…
Well once he has money problems she (and Mama Middleton) will be gone.
Honeymoon?!
I think you mean ‘Money-moon’! WINK (trademark Royaldish2017).
As in, it’s all sponsored. From Kate Spade Clothes, to the Australian resorts which are more than happy to usher poor, shy, publicity adverse Pippa through their doors. Oh, why won’t the paparazzi leave them alone!
However do they manage to find them every.single.time?! Magic, surely. This is some next level Harry Potter shizz right there.
Everyone, even the Muggles, must realize she’s doing this herself.
She has only been with him a year no wonder the other boyfriends got scared off with her relentless search for a photo opportunity. Even Madonna didn’t have this much coverage when she married Guy Richie infact her wedding was very tasteful she hid herself away from the media circus. Pippa however looks like she craves attention and maybe has a really bad inferiority complex. If you put yourself in the public eye enough you become a celebrity. Which makes me think if she carries on like this the aristocracy she craves so badly will turn their back on her.
Remember, she is no celebrity, hardworking successful wealthy business person/VIP or Royal hence, the paps wh….ing to pretend she is one of the above.
Christ almighty, it’s all so frickin’ MEANINGLESS.
I mean, I like gossip as much as the next person but this is just a big fat empty vessel, isn’t it? It’s not a honeymoon, it’s an empty vessel generating empty comment. If I gossip, I want to be gossiping ABOUT something. Can’t one of them shag Russell Brand or something?
You mean you aren’t you interested in moderately wealthy private citizens honeymooning and attending weddings? Or out for a nice healthy jog? Ha!
I will give Pippa credit for hustle. It takes a lot of work to draw this type of attention around the globe. But you are right it’s all a bunch of dull.
Diana walked through landmines, gave AIDS patients cuddles, shagged the captain of the England rugby team. Chuck wore cufflinks with the wrong initials (or something like that, can’t remember exactly) and fantasised about being an unlucky tampon because something something biscuit of mistress.
THAT’S GOSSIP.
This is marketised, purchased gossip. B-O-R-I-N-G.
Haha, you guys. So true!
Spot on!
Except for the headlines- this useless is a waste of milisec to click on other sites – sickening, for all the important current other events happening.
haha ITA, it has been one giant hoopla and I’m not getting it. In one DM article they pointed out it is winter in Australia so the clothing didn’t quite match the climate too. It seems there is a clothing for free/getting papped arrangement.
Anyone else think some of this could be directed at her ex, Nico Jackson? I think she was crazy about him, he is a hedge fund manager too. Maybe she is trying to flaunt James in same way to him as well?
@Sharon Lea – I couldn’t help it , the comment about “clothing didn’t quite match the weather” was too intriguing.
So I googled. Ugh.. what has my life come to? Haha.
She was wearing long tights and a t-shirt with a long sleeve top wrapped around her waist. Seems appropriate to me. Plus, Winter in Sydney can mean 20degC. I’ve run in much less on a cold Canadian Fall day.
It all seems a bit much really.
In the above picture with the striped dress, was her arrival in Australia.
I agree, Sixer. It’s totally meaningless, and really seems to be Pippa trying to reinvent herself as something else.
Yes but if she was reinventing, she could have gone full Eddie Izzard and had a honeymoon of consecutive marathons for charidee. The Moderately Wealthy James could have trailed along in one of those motorised rickshaws, cheering her on and passing the water bottles.
There. See? They should have hired me.
The wedding was embarrassingly over-the-top, and the honeymoon was the same. I still think James Matthews is borderline autistic. (Not that I would know, but I am a retired teacher). I hope Pippa will be happy. She wanted so badly to be wealthy, and she dated (slept) her way through a ton of “upper class” guys, many of whom dumped her. It wouldn’t surprise me if she was divorced in five years. I completely agree with your article Kaiser.
Really-I’m all for shining a light on how thirsty Pippa is-but James is borderline autistic??? That’s a stretch. He looks like he’s uncomfortable with the spotlight but crazy about her so willing to put up with it.
Wow, that’s a weird comment—autistic??! where the heck did that come from? cause he doesn’t strain and smile maniacally and put on a show for the cameras like his wife and in laws? maybe he’s actually a bit shy, maybe he is thinking of something other than what everyone else thinks of him? sheesh….talk about fanning a non existent fire. and even if by some remote chance he was, he’s in PLENTY of good company. ever meet a highly successful engineer or surgeon? i know quite a few brilliant minds (if I do say so myself, ahem ahem) that would definitely be labeled as “spectrum disorder” these days. so bloody what?
like it or not, the future belongs to the great innovators, not the great communicators.
Honestly, I don’t see the problem here.
+1 It’s a nice change from reality tv people at least
My honeymoon was 5 days at an all-inclusive resort in Curacao where we got blessedly tipsy over Grasshoppers and Sex-on-the-Beach and pretending that the rest of the world didn’t exist. This isn’t a honeymoon, this is a pap-a-moon. Oh, I see!! Well played Pippa! Pap-a, Pippa.
ha Pap-a Pippa
My mother once said” I wanted my honeymoon to last forever, because I knew the hard work of being (and staying) married was waiting when we got home”
Thats the least of middleton concern i.e. making it work – so long as the luxury lifestyle is funded (equal to her other half of the Wisteria), private jetting vacations and rubbing shoulders with designers for maximum freebies – is all pips carole is up to.
My honeymoon was a week of snorkeling, hiking, laying on the beach, laying in the hot tub, eating and smoking the good stuff on the island of St John.
Followed by three nights of camping in the woods near the jersey shore (because we had a little extra time off. So fancy to have two locations lol).
We scheduled ONE thing: a private sailboat that took us to even more snorkel locations. The rest of the time we did whatever the hell we felt like in a given moment and just slowly took in the fact that we were partnered for life. I really think honeymoons should be a quiet, relaxing, unscheduled time. I mean, the wedding was enough planning!
I have a strong marriage, but a honeymoon like this would NOT have been a good start!
I agree. My honeymoon was in Kauai and Oahu, Hawaii and we spent our days snorkeling, swimming with turtles, sailing up the Napali Coast, and eating our way through the best sushi we’d ever had in our lives. We were completely disconnected from everyone and everything and it was glorious. This all sounds so exhausting.
I still don’t get why we are getting all these photo-ops while they are on their so-called honeymoon when we didn’t get a single one of her, Kate, and Meghan at the reception. I would have loved to have seen what they wore. Instead they get papped going for a run. Not interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, his neck.
“But for the relentlessly scheduled Pippa, downtime is a crime.”
Her whole life is downtime!!! Has she ever held down a job for any length of time, or answered to anyone besides her mother?!
She is perfectly entitled to go wherever she wants for her honeymoon. However the press seem under the impression that the rest of us are interested. It’s impossible to avoid all the pap shots. She certainly seems very aware she is being papped as she always manages to smile and look in the direction of the camera at the right moment. I wonder if TMW James has had a say in any of it.
Actually it’s Pips who thinks the world is interested, or she will make them interested. She’s employed a master of PR. Why would she need a PR rep?
IF the Brits are so tired of Pippa they should stop clicking on DM articles about her – the paps only deliver what the public seem to be interested in. I enjoyed reading about her honeymoon and her house and her husband. Considering she is really nothing special she has done pretty well for herself and unlike her sister, Pippa won’t even be hold accountable for any of her (extravagant or ugly as they might seem) choices. It’s obvious the public is interested in her and she is milking it. Nobody will care about their Boomf Brother no matter how many beards he grows.
If people were like, “we’ll give you 80% off everything if you just let us take a few pictures,” I’d be all: “YES! Sign me up!”
Pippa has never bothered me.
I think Pippa would be more likable were she not Kate’s sister. This screams sibling rivalry to me. Of course, were she not royalty-adjacent, none of us would know her name.
Speaking of lazy entitled snowflake waste of .middleton … HM/The Firm has got the message from their people – waity is ordered out to visit the hospital in what seem, a much shorter looking skirt (?))- grinning/ PR wave- inspite of visiting a the injured disrupted lives of het lifestyle funding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@royalsareajoke coined the aptest word for this bloody travesty- “moneymoon”. This is naked, abject lust. Just. Wow. In that, Pippa seems to have certainly surpassed her sister, or perhaps it’s just more blatant.
When I see all these photos I get the impression that it’s all a dig at her older sister, along the lines of “See how well I married, you might be the future Queen Consort but I can go anywhere, wear what I want and spend as much as James has and you have to spend the rest of your life working 62 days a year and hiding out in Norfolk.”
Do you mean a dig at Kate from Pippa, or a dig at Kate from the press?
It’s official- I detest Erdem. The only ones I kinda like were the ones Mary and Meghan wore and even then they’d be a last resort. The one Pips is wearing is particularly heinous.
God that honeymoon sounds exhausting. Would you really want to spend your honeymoon making sure your free outfits are being papped from every angle?. I’d much rather relax and enjoy myself.
I don’t like it either. Horrible. Especially those terrible “gowns” – it’s someone who has no taste but likes flowers and frills’ idea of a floor length evening dress.
