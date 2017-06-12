Amanda Bynes has almost three years of sobriety, admits past drug use

Former child star Amanda Bynes, 31, was in a very rough place from about 2012 to 2014. Her behavior was erratic, with multiple reports of her talking to herself in public, she received two DUIs, one after she sideswiped a cop car, she had several hit and runs with her car and her tweets were concerning and bizarre. Plus there was an incident where she set fire to a pair of pants in a stranger’s driveway. She was put on a 5150 hold, went to rehab for three months in 2014 and then enrolled in fashion design school. Her parents then obtained a conservatorship over her. We haven’t heard much from Amanda in some time but that just changed as she did her first interview in years.

She talked to Hollyscoop and said that she’s been sober for three years and that she was doing a lot of drugs when she made some bizarre tweets, like the time asked Drake to murder her vagina. You don’t have to be on drugs to tweet that, which was pretty much what she said and she was so laid back and funny about it. She looks and acts like a completely different person. I was so impressed by her! She said she loves fashion school, that she’s learned to sew and that she wants to start a clothing line. She’s into spinning and hiking and doing charity work with the homeless. Amanda did this interview to try to get back into acting and said she’d like to get back into TV.

When you told Drake to murder your vagina?
I actually wasn’t being insincere. I was saying “Drake, murder my vagina.” I was serious but I was also on drugs. So that was my way of saying “let’s do it, man.” I was like, on drugs and trying to be hilarious. He’s hot.

What’s it like to get your vagina murdered?
I don’t know. It just means like ‘f-k me, Blake.’

Did Blac Chyna really steal your look?
I stole her look. I was getting the microdermals in my cheeks because she had them. I thought they looked super hot on her. I never said that she stole my look. I’m a fan of hers. She’s adorable.

[From Hollyscoop video]

Amanda never explicitly said “I’m three years sober” and it sounds like outlets are making that assumption, which seems logical given when she started going to school after rehab. I would say she’s coming up on three years this fall, given the timeline. I remember the videos of Amanda and the photos she was posting and she has changed so much. It’s refreshing to see a child star achieve sobriety and come out the other side. She reminds me of Britney Spears’s story and how Britney turned it around completely too. I have a friend who is in the same place Amanda was and it’s sad and scary to see her that way. Unless her family intervenes there’s nothing anyone can do and we’ve tried. It’s a lot of work to not only get sober but to work through your issues to stay that way. Amanda has obviously been working on herself and it shows.

Amanda has recently been legally granted financial control over her estate again. Her mother, Lynn, had a financial and personal conservatorship over Amanda and the financial part has been lifted. Lynn Bynes still has a conservatorship over Amanda’s person, which People describes as having control of “health and medical decision-making” for Amanda.

Here’s Amanda’s full interview. The Drake “murder my vagina” stuff comes at 3:00. She’s drinking tea when she says that and it’s cute.
Amanda in 2014
Troubled star Amanda Bynes spotted leaving Nine Zero One salon sporting new purple hair

Amanda in 2014
Amanda Bynes arrives at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

photos are screenshots and also credit: WENN

 

33 Responses to “Amanda Bynes has almost three years of sobriety, admits past drug use”

  1. Alex says:
    June 12, 2017 at 7:49 am

    She looks good and I’m glad

    Reply
  2. Maria F. says:
    June 12, 2017 at 7:56 am

    i love her and she is so talented. She has made some teeny movies that still hold up.

    I hope she can start getting some guest spots, but seeing the video I am still a bit hesitant, if that is the right move for her. She seems vulnerable.

    Reply
  3. Kiki says:
    June 12, 2017 at 7:58 am

    She looks a whole lot better. I wish her well .

    Reply
  4. Kerry A. Jackson says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:05 am

    She’s still cray-cray — and dead behind the eyes.

    Reply
  5. Erinn says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I hope this works out. I always liked her growing up – and it was such a shame to see what kind of mess she was in. I hope she’s going to do whatever she can to stay on this path – her parents seem to genuinely care about her. I think it’s a good sign that her mom still has some of the conservatorship on her – just in case.

    Reply
  6. Kristen820 says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:14 am

    For whatever reason, I have a soft spot for her. Glad she’s doing well!

    Reply
    • smcollins says:
      June 12, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Me, too. I actually really like the movie “What a Girl Wants.” She’s so funny & charming in it, and it’s just a really cute movie (having Colin Firth in it doesn’t hurt, either). I’m glad she’s well and I hope she stays on that path.

      Reply
  7. Feedmechips says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Am I the only person who thought the interviewer was really annoying? Glad to see an Amanda update though.

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I’ve always loved her. I grew up with Amanda– All That, The Amanda Show, and all of her amazing young adult rom coms. I’m so glad she’s in a better place. She looks so much healthier. Wishing her success as she continues to forge her path ahead.

    Reply
  9. FishBeard says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:37 am

    So happy to see her well again. I grew up with The Amanda Show and She’s the Man, so it was devastating to see her spiralling downwards. I’m still disgusted by the way social media and the general public responded to her episodes. It felt so exploitative of such a vulnerable person.

    Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I’m glad if she is really doing better, but it worries me that she is out here trying to get attention again.

    Reply
  11. Cleo says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:45 am

    As others have stated above, like other people from my generation I grew up on “The Amanda Show”, “What a Girl Wants”, and “Big Fat Liar,” so Amanda’s always been a part of my childhood and I’m so glad that she apparently feels healthy enough to start her career up again. Nothing but love from me!

    Reply
  12. Shannon says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Good for her. I was just thinking about her the other day. My 22-year-old son used to watch ‘The Amanda Show’ as a kid and had a little crush on her LOL I thought she seemed so sweet and talented.

    Reply
  13. VH says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Were we watching the same interview?? I think she seemed totally zonked out on Xanax or something. It was kind of awkward. Am I the only one?

    Reply
  14. StormsMama says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:07 am

    She just looks so
    Different!

    I love her and hope she is well

    Reply
  15. bacondonut says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I adore her. broke my heart to see stories detailing her rapid downward spiral. hope she keeps her $hip together

    Reply
  16. L84Tea says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:10 am

    At least she’s honest.

    Reply
  17. QQ says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:44 am

    So, Illness aside, this girl wants a page outta the Kardashian Playbook? let me look like Blac Chyna but in white and tell Black dudes to come at me?? I.. Ok>.. OK.. * goes away to rub temples*

    Reply
    • AlmondJoy says:
      June 12, 2017 at 11:43 am

      Plus the interviewer is annoying. Did she really ask if Chyna stole her look?? When Chyna had this look for years?? She needed to do her research. But what’s new though.. same ol

      Reply
    • pinetree13 says:
      June 12, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      I’m also wondering why they focused so much on the Drake tweet as if that was the worst thing she said. Does everyone forget all the horrible racist things she said!?!?!?

      I am very happy she is doing better but I am very surprised she didn’t say something like “I wish I could take back some of the wrong things I said while I was on drugs” or something to that effect. Maybe that will come in the future?

      Reply
  18. Gardenia says:
    June 12, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Ugh. Awful interviewer. Stop giggling loudly and interrupting your guest.

    I’m glad Amanda is doing better tho.

    Reply
  19. Harryg says:
    June 12, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    No, no, she still sounds quite weird. Microdermals???

    Reply

