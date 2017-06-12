Donald Trump has reportedly put his trip to Britain ‘on hold’ indefinitely

In normal administrations, Republican and Democratic, it’s traditional that America’s “special relationship” with Great Britain is marked in certain ways in the first months of a new administration. Traditionally, the prime minister of the UK is the first (or one of the very first) foreign leaders to visit a new president. Traditionally, one of the first trips a new president makes abroad will be to the UK. As you can imagine, Donald Trump has blown that up. While PM Theresa May was one of the first leaders to visit Trump, he did not put Britain on his list of countries to stop by during his low-energy foreign trip last month. Israel, Saudi Arabia and Italy got to see Emperor Bigly in person before Britain. Theresa May did extend an invitation to Trump in his first month in office, and it was said that he was very excited to meet the Queen and be treated like American royalty. Maybe he thought the Queen would give him something shiny, and let him touch an orb. But reality has sunk in, and Bigly’s big trip to Britain keeps getting pushed back. It was going to be this summer, then in the fall. Now the Guardian says Bigly has canceled it indefinitely.

Donald Trump has told Theresa May in a phone call he does not want to go ahead with a state visit to Britain until the British public supports him coming. The US president said he did not want to come if there were large-scale protests and his remarks in effect put the visit on hold for some time. The call was made in recent weeks, according to a Downing Street adviser who was in the room. The statement surprised May, according to those present. The conversation in part explains why there has been little public discussion about a visit. May invited Trump to Britain seven days after his inauguration when she became the first foreign leader to visit him in the White House. She told a joint press conference she had extended an invitation from the Queen to Trump and his wife Melania to make a state visit later in the year and was “delighted that the president has accepted that invitation”. A Downing Street spokeswoman said it would not comment. “We aren’t going to comment on speculation about the contents of private phone conversations. The Queen extended an invitation to President Trump to visit the UK and there is no change to those plans.” The White House said in statement: “The President has tremendous respect for Prime Minister May. That subject never came up on the call.” Jenna Johnson, a Washington Post reporter tweeted to say that the White House press secretary had told her the Guardian’s report was “false” but added that the White House “won’t say when Trump plans to go to the UK”.



[From The Guardian]

The Guardian also mentions the fact that Trump attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and that the Trump administration’s diplomatic corps – a corps that has been decimated by mass firings and few replacement nominations – has actually contradicted Trump several times publicly. The current (acting) American ambassador to the UK is Lewis Lukens, who went out of his way to praise Mayor Khan as Trump was insulting Khan last week. Meaning, it’s not like the diplomatic corps is doing much to encourage Trump to travel, nor are they doing much advance work to smooth out his reception if and when he does travel. Added to all of that: Theresa May is now seen as “clinging to power” following her disastrous performance in the snap election last week. She does not have the political capital to waste her time cozying up to an unhinged fascist madman. All in all, I hope the Guardian has it right, and I hope Trump has canceled. I suspect that if he did cancel, it wasn’t because he was self-aware enough to realize that British people would unleash hell on him if he visited though.