Katy Perry on Taylor Swift: ‘I am ready to let it go… I forgive her’

As Hecate covered a bit, Katy Perry spent several days doing a live-stream of her life, 24 hours a day, for four days. She did a therapy session live. She cried. She slept. She pulled a few stunts. I did not watch any of it. The stunt was part of Katy’s promotion for her album drop, her album called Witness. Get it? We were “witnessing” Katy’s real life. Warts and all. So, Katy did a live podcast interview with Ariana Huffington and Ariana asked Katy if she would ever forgive Taylor Swift. Katy gets this question a lot, and Taylor never does. Huh. Anyway, Katy said that she’s ready to forgive and move on:
Feud over soon? Katy Perry has extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift. In a live interview with Ariana Huffington on her The Thrive Global Podcast Saturday, Perry was asked if she would be willing to forgive Swift.
“I am ready to let it go,” Perry said. “Absolutely. One hundred percent. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it’s actually like, I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying?”
Swift has not responded to Perry, whose interview was also recorded for Perry’s four-day “Witness World Wide” YouTube live stream, promoting the release of her new album Witness Friday. That day, Swift re-released all her music on Spotify after boycotting the streaming service years ago over a dispute over royalties. Many speculated the release date was made to purposely coincide with Perry’s.
“I love her, and I want the best for her,” Perry said about Swift on the podcast. “And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’ I don’t know. Like, maybe I don’t agree with everything she does and she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion.”
Perry then started singing “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen.
“There’s a lot of other things out there in the world that people need to be focused on, and I truly, like, God bless her on her journey. God bless her,” Perry said. “Honestly.”
Don’t count on Taylor and Katy burying the hatchet any time soon. At least, not until Taylor has to promote HER album, whenever that happens. But I like this, because it’s just as shady and undercutting as everything else between these two. Katy is now placing herself in the position of “the adult,” the one willing to let bygones be bygones, the one who is not a Mean Girl sociopath hellbent on grinding an endless grudge. We’ll see.
James Corden also stopped by Katy’s live-stream and they played Truth or Dare. Corden got her to rank the quality of her ex-lovers, from worst to best. He told her to rank Diplo, Orlando Bloom and John Mayer. From worst to best, that’s the order she gave too: Diplo, Orly and Mayer. Diplo is bad in bed??? Hm. My shameful desire to hate f–k Diplo is now waning. Katy also told Corden that Josh Groban is her “one that got away.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Not surprised that John Mayer is great in bed. It’s usually the total d!ckwads that are amazing lovers. Not always, of course. But it happens a lot.
Its really like russian roulette though, you either get one that thinks his dick is gods gift to women and all he needs to do is stick it in; or you get the one who prides himself on being a lovah, and pleasing all the womens.
The former seems to be more common than the latter unfortunately.
Let down though, I wanted to hear Russell Brand vs Mayer vs Leto.
I just realised I was nodding my head on agreement reading your comment.
The real dickwads are too self-involved to be truly good in the sack
I enjoy celebrity gossip, a guilty pleasure but Katy and TayTay are wearing thin
First it seemed like she was just embarrassing herself, but now she’s making it very awkward for Taylor swift too. Like first it seemed fine for TS to stay quiet. Now staying quiet is not as clean cut. I would find this all humiliating especially ranking lovers. But I don’t think she has to do it, I think she doesn’t mind that kind of attention.
Zzzz
Katy Perry is still talking about Tay-Tay? Get a life.
I know. It’s like someone finally enlightened her that she was sounding obsessive, so she said oops, never mind.
And the media is milking it too death!!!
I agree! I do not think she’s a great role model to teenage girls at all. She’s too over the top, and now discussing who is better in bed.
Thinking back to days of Madonna and those teens survived it so meh on Katy.
Besides kids have Arianna Grande too. It’s hard to be in this market for that age range and not be messy as messy is generally the definition of that age.
Katy annoys me so much and I used to like her.
“I love her and want the best for her” Really? Katy is totally whacked.
And here I was thinking this “beef” couldn’t get any more lame.
You had one job Katy Perry. This was maybe your only legacy.
They both should just go away.
She is really, REALLY out here shilling for this album.
Katy’s new album doesn’t sound good from the previews and it’s not doing well so I guess she’ll do anything to get some goodwill. That said I wish she didn’t bury the hatchet first as this embarassing feud only started because passive aggressive Taylor can’t solve disagreements like normal adults do. Katy might have been petty to retaliate to Bad Blood but the move of putting her catalouge on Spotify on Katy’s release date was the pettiest thing I’ve seen from a celebrity in a long time. I don’t know, maybe I naively expected Taylor to have grown up a bit after everything that happened last summer.
I’m not on sides here so here’s a clear view.
Both girls used each other for publicity. 1 waaayy more than the other.
Now, Katy is saying this, sure to promote an album. Imo also to say it out there publicly so it reaches Taylor. So, maybe she admits her fault in this. For some public validation.
The act isn’t uncommon. Unfortunately, just like Kim and her receipts swifty doesn’t admit anything of guilt when faced with the truth and called out on her extremely damaging lies. Both girls are immature, but if I had to pick which was closer to being a decent human being it’s Katy. Slim margin.
Without the careers or money… Katy would be loopy and extravagant, but harmless enough. Taylor would be white privilege and culturally ignorant.
When she’s really ready. When both girls are really over it. Neither will say anything more than a reference to the past. Not in promitions. Not in interviews. Not in planted stories through their pr or blind item songs. Just done.
Why do I have a strange feeling that Taylor’s new album won’t do as well as her last album?
Sadly I don’t think this will happen. Unlike Katy’s fans the swift loonies lap Up anything TSwift chucks out , and are just as invested in her numbers as she is so buy multiple copies
Maybe fans will buy for loyalty, but critics and the average listener might not bother.
Well there’s always attaching the CD to Papa John’s boxes like she’s already done. That nonsense inflates her numbers a lot.
I think there’s more to that. I find Swift insufferable and I would love to hate everything about her work, but despite stupid lyrics, she never fails to produce catchy, earwormy stuff, which guarantees her albums success not only among tweens and stuns, but also regular people who search for typical summer hits and do not care about feuds, pettiness and other snake-like qualities. Katy’s music used to have the same quality, but her new songs are just bad even for cotton candy pop songs, so she can only rely on the loyalty of super fans.
Thinking on popularity of songs etc. this brings Celine Dion to mind. We’re same age. I remember being a fan of Celine nearly since she started. Certainly well before she married. Those years, her music was really good. But after she married, there was a couple times she won album of the year or similar and nobody knew the album. I doubt it sold that well too.
So i’m thinking sales numbers are not the whole game. Popularity of songs isn’t either. It’s now concerts and touring and personality and goodwill. On that front, both ladies here are doing well. Though I do hope Katy can stop referring to Taylor once and for all now and just live her life. As she said, Taylor started it… Taylor refused to finish it so with this Katy has and I hope it stays that way.
ETA: By slim margin, rooting for Katy here too. Taylor is just too manipulative and mean for me.
“…I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her.”
I see what you did there, Katy. Well played!
I agree. She said whatever she wanted to say, which she had the right to. Now she’s done with it and switching focus. Eventually this apology will be part of the story arc. Having your cake and eating it too.
She forgave Taylor. But the snake emoji never asked for Katy’s forgiveness… whatever Taylor says or does from now on against Katy Perry will be seen as very petty.
Wow that haircut is all kinds of NO.
I totally agree… it’s just not her best look.
It’s very aging and the color doesn’t help. She will be washing with Rogaine to get that shit to grow back stat.
Shallowly I agree. She looks downright haggard in that picture, and I think that’s mostly the haircut and color. Did she say make me look like an aging Justin Bieber with a bad dye job on the way to the Piggly Wiggly? Cause, if so, nailed it. I always wonder how celebs get talked into things like this.
I’m glad that Katy decided to let her beef with Taylor go and I hope that she’ll no longer entertain questions regarding Taylor.
I doubt that Taylor will publicly respond to her apology and it wouldn’t surprise me if questions about Katy or anyone else such as Kim or Kanye is off-limit when she starts promoting her album.
What we need now is John Mayer rating his exes and putting Katy above Taylor.
I wouldn’t put it past John – I remember what he said about Jessica Simpson.
Disappointed in Katy and anyone who kisses and tells. Exploiting intimate and vulnerable moments with someone is not cute and not okay, and I especially don’t appreciate the double-standard going on here. I think it’s wrong when men talk about the women they bed, and it’s equally wrong when women do it. Do people not understand what a violation that is? And to do it for publicity? I didn’t think much of Katy before, and I really think less of her now. She and John were made for each other; wish they would reunite so they would only focus their inappropriateness on each other.
She is sooo…annoying and overrated.
If you’re ready to let it go, why don’t you stop talking about it? Katy Perry did herself little favors by putting herself at the same level than Taylor Swift, and their “feud” is the only thing being talked about instead of her album.
She looks awful, does she do a lot of drugs?
