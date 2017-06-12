Katy Perry on Taylor Swift: ‘I am ready to let it go… I forgive her’

As Hecate covered a bit, Katy Perry spent several days doing a live-stream of her life, 24 hours a day, for four days. She did a therapy session live. She cried. She slept. She pulled a few stunts. I did not watch any of it. The stunt was part of Katy’s promotion for her album drop, her album called Witness. Get it? We were “witnessing” Katy’s real life. Warts and all. So, Katy did a live podcast interview with Ariana Huffington and Ariana asked Katy if she would ever forgive Taylor Swift. Katy gets this question a lot, and Taylor never does. Huh. Anyway, Katy said that she’s ready to forgive and move on:

Feud over soon? Katy Perry has extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift. In a live interview with Ariana Huffington on her The Thrive Global Podcast Saturday, Perry was asked if she would be willing to forgive Swift. “I am ready to let it go,” Perry said. “Absolutely. One hundred percent. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it’s actually like, I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying?” Swift has not responded to Perry, whose interview was also recorded for Perry’s four-day “Witness World Wide” YouTube live stream, promoting the release of her new album Witness Friday. That day, Swift re-released all her music on Spotify after boycotting the streaming service years ago over a dispute over royalties. Many speculated the release date was made to purposely coincide with Perry’s. “I love her, and I want the best for her,” Perry said about Swift on the podcast. “And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’ I don’t know. Like, maybe I don’t agree with everything she does and she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion.” Perry then started singing “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen. “There’s a lot of other things out there in the world that people need to be focused on, and I truly, like, God bless her on her journey. God bless her,” Perry said. “Honestly.”

Don’t count on Taylor and Katy burying the hatchet any time soon. At least, not until Taylor has to promote HER album, whenever that happens. But I like this, because it’s just as shady and undercutting as everything else between these two. Katy is now placing herself in the position of “the adult,” the one willing to let bygones be bygones, the one who is not a Mean Girl sociopath hellbent on grinding an endless grudge. We’ll see.

James Corden also stopped by Katy’s live-stream and they played Truth or Dare. Corden got her to rank the quality of her ex-lovers, from worst to best. He told her to rank Diplo, Orlando Bloom and John Mayer. From worst to best, that’s the order she gave too: Diplo, Orly and Mayer. Diplo is bad in bed??? Hm. My shameful desire to hate f–k Diplo is now waning. Katy also told Corden that Josh Groban is her “one that got away.”