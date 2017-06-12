Ivanka Trump: ‘My father felt very vindicated’ by James Comey’s testimony

It’s been awhile since Madame Complicit, Ivanka Trump, tried to baby-whisper her way out of looking like a treasonous a–hole. So let’s enjoy this. Ivanka got out of Washington over the weekend and went to New York, seemingly to attend her sister-in-law’s baby shower. But really, Precious Ivanka is already “over” Washington. Her daddy doesn’t listen to her and Ivanka knows the walls are closing in. But she still has to do her job, which is putting a glossy, chipmunk-veneered, baby-whispered face on her father’s fascism. Which is how she ended up on Fox & Friends, the Fox News morning show, on Monday morning. Just FYI: I think Ivanka got some kind of “tune up” from a plastic surgeon in her brief absence from public life, because the woman’s face looks… different. Here are the two videos of Ivanka’s interview (I dare you to try to watch more than one full minute):

The big headline here is that they asked her about how her father felt about James Comey’s testimony last week. Ivanka’s voice immediately softens to her patented baby-whisper (she almost lisps) as she calmly said: “My father felt very vindicated, and all the statements he’s been making and feels incredibly optimistic… So with all the noise, with all the intensity of the media coverage and obviously what makes headlines, we are really focused on why the American people elected Donald Trump as their president and implementing that plan.” This is… Orwellian. The fact that Trumpers keep insisting that Trump was “vindicated” by Comey is frightening cognitive dissonance.

Ivanka also whined about how hard the Trump family has it and how she wasn’t expecting everyone to hate her so much. She said:

“It is hard. There’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting — I wasn’t expecting the intensity of this experience — but this isn’t supposed to be easy. My father and his administration intends to be transformative and we want to do big bold things. We’re looking to change status quo, so I didn’t expect it was going to be easy. I think some of the distractions and some of the veracity, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level. But I’ve been trying to keep my head down and not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact on the lives of many people. At the end of the day if you want to think about difficult, it’s the factory worker who’s been laid off. It’s the mother who lost a child to opioid abuse. Those are the real challenges and I think that puts it in perspective for me….There’s a scrutiny and there’s an interest that exceeds anything I have experienced before. But D.C. has been an amazing place — the kids are thriving, and ultimately for me, that was the number one most important thing. If the kids weren’t happy, it would be very hard for me. They really love it down there.”

[From People]

She also says that Precious Jared “loves” his job as advisor to the president, or Senior Aide In Charge of Everything. Methinks that Jared and Ivanka are already looking for the exit, but maybe that’s wishful thinking on my part. As for the rest of it… God help us all. The Deplorables eat this sh-t up though. They think Ivanka is the most precious person in the world.

Also: yes or no, is Ivanka banging this guy (below)?