Ivanka Trump: ‘My father felt very vindicated’ by James Comey’s testimony

It’s been awhile since Madame Complicit, Ivanka Trump, tried to baby-whisper her way out of looking like a treasonous a–hole. So let’s enjoy this. Ivanka got out of Washington over the weekend and went to New York, seemingly to attend her sister-in-law’s baby shower. But really, Precious Ivanka is already “over” Washington. Her daddy doesn’t listen to her and Ivanka knows the walls are closing in. But she still has to do her job, which is putting a glossy, chipmunk-veneered, baby-whispered face on her father’s fascism. Which is how she ended up on Fox & Friends, the Fox News morning show, on Monday morning. Just FYI: I think Ivanka got some kind of “tune up” from a plastic surgeon in her brief absence from public life, because the woman’s face looks… different. Here are the two videos of Ivanka’s interview (I dare you to try to watch more than one full minute):
WATCH part one of @IvankaTrump's exclusive interview on @foxandfriends. pic.twitter.com/DLMlxoxLYI
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 12, 2017
WATCH part two of @IvankaTrump's exclusive interview on @foxandfriends. pic.twitter.com/U0mF6e9vpP
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 12, 2017
The big headline here is that they asked her about how her father felt about James Comey’s testimony last week. Ivanka’s voice immediately softens to her patented baby-whisper (she almost lisps) as she calmly said: “My father felt very vindicated, and all the statements he’s been making and feels incredibly optimistic… So with all the noise, with all the intensity of the media coverage and obviously what makes headlines, we are really focused on why the American people elected Donald Trump as their president and implementing that plan.” This is… Orwellian. The fact that Trumpers keep insisting that Trump was “vindicated” by Comey is frightening cognitive dissonance.
Ivanka also whined about how hard the Trump family has it and how she wasn’t expecting everyone to hate her so much. She said:
“It is hard. There’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting — I wasn’t expecting the intensity of this experience — but this isn’t supposed to be easy. My father and his administration intends to be transformative and we want to do big bold things. We’re looking to change status quo, so I didn’t expect it was going to be easy. I think some of the distractions and some of the veracity, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level. But I’ve been trying to keep my head down and not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact on the lives of many people. At the end of the day if you want to think about difficult, it’s the factory worker who’s been laid off. It’s the mother who lost a child to opioid abuse. Those are the real challenges and I think that puts it in perspective for me….There’s a scrutiny and there’s an interest that exceeds anything I have experienced before. But D.C. has been an amazing place — the kids are thriving, and ultimately for me, that was the number one most important thing. If the kids weren’t happy, it would be very hard for me. They really love it down there.”
She also says that Precious Jared “loves” his job as advisor to the president, or Senior Aide In Charge of Everything. Methinks that Jared and Ivanka are already looking for the exit, but maybe that’s wishful thinking on my part. As for the rest of it… God help us all. The Deplorables eat this sh-t up though. They think Ivanka is the most precious person in the world.
Also: yes or no, is Ivanka banging this guy (below)?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I also felt very vindicated, Ivanka, by the fact that James Comey publicly called your father a liar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed, he told no lies and never buckled, to be a fly on the wall during the closed session tho…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shambles, love your comments and the way you often manage to get there first!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WATP,
D’aw thank you!! I needed to read this. I’m just incredulous with the whole “he was so vindicated” when Comey literally called him a liar in the first 3 minutes, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy sh!t, she looks so different!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In what way, do you think? She spends so much time in hair and makeup, I have trouble seeing through all the layers of artifice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t put my finger on it, but somehow she looks different… nevermind, she is still trash
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like dermabrasion or skin resurafacing. Eyebrow and hair re coloring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With her bleached blonde hair, at least she’ll be able to wear orange without much trouble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, SNL should do a OITNB sketch with Ivanka and KAC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Early prep for Witness Protection Program
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well Now that her and her Fey Floppy Consort live in Washington they are starting to Age Like Bagged milk, As you do, So I would Expect if I were All of Us that the men in that family are about to start looking like wet vomited on carpets that got Rain soaked ( and Really their Phentermine Regimes- lets face it, Donnie and his Boys are StRONG on that Double Chin, Birthing Hips deal! and Hair Dyeing all will have to be put on hold cause it’d be too obvious) But Ivanka And Melania?? These two Hags are about to look like they are Going through a Wind Turbine and Got Shot Straight to the face with The Homer Simpson Makeup Shotgun, set on the Clown Setting, in about 6 more months.. BELIEVE THAT
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Believe that? I do. All of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka, your father feels vindicated by his 2 scoops of ice cream. It’s a low bar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget the cake, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can one be “very” vindicated? I always thought you were either vindicated or not. But it’s Precious Ivanka, so…..
and no way could I make it a full minute through the interview. I already regret the 15 seconds I’ll never get back
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course, a person cannot be “very vindicated.” I know our great republic has much to worry about now, but this family’s damage to the English language is still painful. Trump tweets that Comey’s leaks will be “more prevalent.” He obviously meant his hope that they will be more dominant or relevant. Idiots!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about this sentence: I think some of the distractions and some of the *veracity*, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level.
She uses words she doesn’t understand. I think she meant viciousness. But maybe she is hurt personally by expressions of truth!
I love how she can sit there and be upset that citizens have the right to lash back at her father’s racism, sexism, religious intolerance, xenophobia, anti-LGBT policies, his attacks on science, the truth and the rule of law. We are supposed to shut up, sit quietly and take it. How dare cancer patients go to town hall meeting and lash out about a president working to take away their healthcare. How dare Mexican-American teenaged hold protests against their parents being taken away from them. How dare Muslim-Americans be angry about the most powerful person in their country supporting discrimination and lethal attack on them. And Black Americans, I mean who doesn’t enjoy being locked up for most of their life or striped of their civil rights. How dare the FBI be pissed at being called names and fight against her Father supporting the foreign country that cyberattacked us. Big deal!
The nerve of this woman to get on TV and scream VICTIM makes my blood boil. She, her brothers and father can go straight to hell. I’m so angry. What as *sshole. Get bent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I know our great republic has much to worry about now, but this family’s damage to the English language is still painful.”
Hear hear, Third Ginger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another hear hear from me, Third Ginger. Their collective inability to construct a coherent, reasoned sentence alone should be grounds for impeachment, never mind all the rest of it.
They are a seriously offensive assault on the senses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel vindicated by the time your dad wanted to grab em by the Pussy!
Hypocrite much?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow! This family apparently thinks that as long as they stand by their delusions they will make it reality. She didn’t know what “complicit” meant and it seems she doesn’t know what “vindicated” means as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are all (from Orange Anus Mouth, to Complicit to Beavis and Butthead) crowing about him being “vindicated.” Now all the deplorables are on the comment boards saying he’s been “vindicated.” They figure that if they say it enough, they can make it true.
I can’t wait until the indictments come down. The only thing Comey’s testimony made clear to me – as thinking, rational person – is that there was obstruction of justice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s the thing, Trump and his supporters actually do live, mentally, in an alternate reality … a reality that can pave the way to a new 21st century totalitarian state. By ignoring the truth and creating a new one, they confuse more and more people – making it easier to manipulate and dominate them. Scary stuff.
Maybe I’m harsh because I learned this morning I just sort of lost another friend to that vortex … how? Listening to her Trump-supporting man (and they are not working class; they are well off and well educated) and watching Fox News for “balance” … to CNN! Suddenly I’m accused of learning things only from the “liberal media.” The brainwashing continues post-election, folks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@who are these people
I’m glad you told your story. Regardless of how many actual studies come out, my fellow progressives still continue to believe Trump supporters are poor, uneducated hicks. The facts show many are of the elite, wealthy and well educated class. They are just self-interested and biased towards a man that looks like them and asserts the rights of powerful White men. They are not stupid. And yes many White Women especially those married to GOP men are Trump supporters. After the Trump election surprise, I am careful to avoid talking politics to other women besides a select group of trusted friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can confirm that some Trump supporters are educated. These are my relatives in the deep south. The heart breaking issue is that they not only tolerate Trump but admire Pence. My gay daughter was devastated but would never mention it to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that part of Trump’s attraction for the deplorables is that they find him to be recognizable. Older wealthy white guys can easily picture having a round of golf with Trump. ( these golfers drive golf carts that have been customized to look like Rolls Royces) Younger white guys who consider themselves “go-getters” will daydream of golfing with Trump while they practice their game on a city course. Poorer whites of lower incomes seem to have convinced themselves that Trump will somehow share his wealth with them. And when Bigly gives that oily smirk of his to the television cameras and swears that he is going to drain the swamp, they feel he is talking just to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re wealthy white Americans. For most of their life, their money sheltered them enough so that their delusions could be reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um…can we talk about the bruises on her arm in the last pic? Is she ok??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m have a few bruises on my arms, too. I bruise easily – but mostly I’m pretty pale, and have a rambunctious dog. The bruises show up a lot better than they would on someone with a darker complexion. She also has little kids who she may pick up occasionally (god knows with this family) but the appearance of bruises isn’t automatically nefarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totes unrelated, but thanks for saying this, Erinn. I am also very pale and bruise like a mofo. It doesn’t help that I teach yoga and am also very clumsy. I’m sure people think I’m ill or addicted to something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bruise myself in my sleep, that is how easily I bruise. There are times where I barely hit something (or didn’t even know I hit an object) and I will end up with a giant black/blue/purple bruise that lasts for weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After calling Comey a liar, they feel vindicated by his untrue statements. irony? Or really Dumb Asses?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her father’s fiery trainwreck of a presidency is the worst thing that ever happened to Ivanka. Before this, many gave her the benefit of the doubt that she was a decent human being with good intentions. Now we all know better.
She’s an enabler, apologist and cringey in her obvious daddy issues driven dysfunction. Go away!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her father bullies people, insulted the appearance of GOP member’s wives, lied about Obama wiretapping and him not being born in the USA and she wants to whine about how hard people have been on her family?
If Trump feels vindicated, why is he sending Ivanka out to make the rounds?
Ivanka and Trump feel vindicated because they know that the GOP are not going to hold Trump accountable for his actions. Did you see how they made up excuses for Trump?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh it’s been hard? Vicious? Kinda like
how your dad relentlessly attacked Obama? Kinda like that???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Also: yes or no, is Ivanka banging this guy (below)?” She wishes.
Note to ivanka: your father is stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t say I blame her. Wishing I was banging that man may be the only common ground I share with Ivanka Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he Secret Service? That kind of “interaction” has been known to happen on HOUSE OF CARDS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One trick pony doing the rounds again. Gee, World Domination is harder than you thought, huh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
just makes me see red.
i never imagined she was such a %ùµm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…and another beautiful day in upside down land.
Also, how exactly is she helping those unemployed workers and single moms? By taking their healthcare away? True is false and good is bad in trump land.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only made through about 30 seconds, until “Theodore”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivankas vocabulary has a lot more adult words than her daddy. She baby whispers words that her childish father probably doesn’t know
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless she was in a black hole during her father’s vicious and vile campaign, she can keep her disingenuous self-pity about the “horrors” of DC. She is no victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Delusional woman. Btw, did anyone see 45 making sure he was seen holding MT’s hand? who do they believe they are fooling. She came off the plane with the pocket book in her left hand so she did not have to touch that orange lier’s hand. The entire #45′s family is delusional. I’m positive 45 will release the Comey’s “tapes” and his tax returns by the end of this week, who am I fooling? This will happen When hell freezes over, or unless the Supreme Court makes him do it.
The repulsive Republicans are targeting Comey with lies to take him down. Now Sessions wants to testify before the senate committee tomorrow, but in public.
Yesterday on abc 45 lawyer was saying he cannot say if #45 will not fire Mueller. And so says Gingrich this morning. What are they hiding???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Off the topic but I forgot to ask this during the trip to “the Middle East”: how come Nagini and what’s hisname were allowed to enter Saudi Arabia, they are Jewish. I thought SA doesn’t allow Jewish people into the country? Or is it only Israelis?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder how many hours Ivanka has practiced her delivery in front of the mirror over the years. I can’t stand how “rehearsed” she is with every answer she gives in interviews. I didn’t bother to watch this latest from her just because of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GFY!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad everyone can see how delusional Ivanka is. Women like her tend to fly under the radar but everyone can see her for what she is. Spoiled, selfish, obtuse, fake, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think I’ll ever be astounded by the level of stupidity of those that support Trump. He literally – LITERALLY – makes ZERO sense sometimes. He used to contradict himself with a decent time frame in between – a year, then it became months, then weeks. Now he contradicts himself within the same tweet. He said that he was vindicated by Comey’s testimony and then in that SAME tweet says that Comey lied.
Or, as usual, what he’s saying is that everything he thinks Comey said about him that doesn’t implicate him in obstruction or treason or breaking a law is true but everything that doesn’t but still paints him in a bad light isn’t. Because, how convenient for him.
And somehow this all makes sense to people.
And Ivanka – I just have zero time for that bitch. She is the human equivalent of a bleached asshole. You can clean that thing up all you want, shit is still going to come out of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“But I’ve been trying to keep my head down and not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact on the lives of many people.”
So WHAT has she ACHIEVED so far?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A level of viciousness, Ivanka? You mean like your brother Eric saying people protesting Trump “aren’t even human”? Gtfo, Nazi Barbie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t for get what her father did to the entire roster of republicans that were in the race with him. Did he put the home phone # out in public of one of the Repub during the primaries and did he says that Ted Cruze father killed Kennedy, ect, ect. IT should just go back to her ivory tower and keep quiet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has there ever been a time before this presidency where the adult children have been interviewed by the press? The last three presidents-Clinton, Bush Jr, & Obama- had young children while in the White House but did Bush Senior & Reagan’s older kids go out & do this much press?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was a little kid during Reagan’s presidency. It seems like Ron Jr and Patty were on TV a lot, but probably not this much and probably not interviewed this seriously. I was more into Strawberry Shortcake so I wasn’t paying too much attention.
It’s like Trump supporters are living everyday like it’s Opposite Day. Something happens, and I think we got ‘em this time, and they’re crowing on social media about what a victory they had. One of my Republican facebook friends posted some meme about how Democrats were busy erasing all mentions of Trump and Russia from their posts. I couldn’t believe it. You think this makes him look innocent?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think this much, but both of the Roosevelt’s kids were in the press after an age, and Lincoln’s surviving son was definitely a public person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
can webster’s please tweet the definition of vindicated so these —holes can use it correctly?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow…she really does look different in the face.
Also, she’s a complicit piece of trash. But yeah, her face…very different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, um, um, and the word is importanT
Report this comment as spam or abuse