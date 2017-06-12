Prince William spends time with his cousin Zara Tindall & her daughter Mia

While Zara Phillips (or Zara Tindall, as she often goes by her married name) was never technically royalty, she is the daughter of the Princess Royal and granddaughter of the Queen. So there will always be interest in Zara no matter what. Plus, she’s an Olympian and a competitive equestrian, so she’s famous in her own right too. What I’m trying to say is that Zara is a celebrity and almost-royal (more almost-royal than Pippa Middleton) and Zara has never publicly complained about the attention she gets, or raising her daughter in the spotlight or any of that. Much like her mom, Zara just gets on with it and lives her life.

So these are some photos of Zara, her husband Mike Tindall, their daughter Mia and Zara’s cousin Prince William over the weekend. The Tindalls came out for William’s polo game in Gloucestershire. What’s interesting is that for all of William’s talk about “not raising his kids behind palace walls,” his kids did not come out for his polo match. Kate, Charlotte and George were not there. But Zara, Mike and Mia were there, so we got cute photos of Cousin Will behaving like an uncle, basically. Will and Zara are close in age and they’ve always been very close, like brother and sister. It would not surprise me at all if Mia called him “Uncle Will.”

As for why William’s immediate family didn’t show up… who knows? Kate’s not keen on horses, but the kids are keen. My guess is that Kate and the kids were probably staying with her parents this weekend. My guess – based on random internet gossip – is that Will and Kate are going through a period where they aren’t spending that much time together. Kate also traveled to Manchester for a surprise visit to spend some time with the victims of the terrorist attack today. William went to Manchester last week solo, and the Queen went just days after the attack.