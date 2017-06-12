Prince William spends time with his cousin Zara Tindall & her daughter Mia

While Zara Phillips (or Zara Tindall, as she often goes by her married name) was never technically royalty, she is the daughter of the Princess Royal and granddaughter of the Queen. So there will always be interest in Zara no matter what. Plus, she’s an Olympian and a competitive equestrian, so she’s famous in her own right too. What I’m trying to say is that Zara is a celebrity and almost-royal (more almost-royal than Pippa Middleton) and Zara has never publicly complained about the attention she gets, or raising her daughter in the spotlight or any of that. Much like her mom, Zara just gets on with it and lives her life.
So these are some photos of Zara, her husband Mike Tindall, their daughter Mia and Zara’s cousin Prince William over the weekend. The Tindalls came out for William’s polo game in Gloucestershire. What’s interesting is that for all of William’s talk about “not raising his kids behind palace walls,” his kids did not come out for his polo match. Kate, Charlotte and George were not there. But Zara, Mike and Mia were there, so we got cute photos of Cousin Will behaving like an uncle, basically. Will and Zara are close in age and they’ve always been very close, like brother and sister. It would not surprise me at all if Mia called him “Uncle Will.”
As for why William’s immediate family didn’t show up… who knows? Kate’s not keen on horses, but the kids are keen. My guess is that Kate and the kids were probably staying with her parents this weekend. My guess – based on random internet gossip – is that Will and Kate are going through a period where they aren’t spending that much time together. Kate also traveled to Manchester for a surprise visit to spend some time with the victims of the terrorist attack today. William went to Manchester last week solo, and the Queen went just days after the attack.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
OK that last pic of Zara and Will is super cute!
So true. (Mia and Will though)
You’re right! I meant Mia and Will.
I saw photos last night where the kids were doing hand-stands for him. It was cute.
Such a cutie
There were some lovely pictures of Mia over the weekend. Zara and Mike seem to have developed a good way of dealing with the publicity they attract, in that they live their lives and don’t hide away. They seem to take it all in their stride. William looked very happy in their company and his interactions with Mia did not seem forced or awkward. He always looks happier when Kate isn’t around.
It’s also a pity that George and Charlotte aren’t pictured more in situations like this. I don’t think I’ve ever seen them looking as carefree as Mia.
To me he looks more engaged in these pics with Mia than he does in pics with his own kids.
Okay. I knew someone would compare
The photo of Mia on her dads shoulders is precious.
And this is what I call ‘normal’. I thought that Zara is royal. She is 16th in line to the throne.
She is but she isn’t. She’s the granddaughter of the Queen and daughter of the princess Royal, so she IS royal, but Princess Ann never wanted titles for her children, so by a technicality she’s NOT royal. But to me, she is. I mean, title or not, she just is.
and THAT’S why Princess Anne will always be the best princess! she knows better than anyone that this “royalty” shtick is a scam! LOL!
Good to see Zara and Mike and Mia happy after Zara suffered a miscarriage last year (and pretty late in her pregnancy?). Mia is really cute.
Would have been nice if George & Charlotte had the opportunity to run and play with their cousins.
Zara and Mike need to have somewhat more of a public profile, though. She would have a nice trust fund, but they’re private citizens and need to make their own money, including through her sponsorships. Zara has always had a public profile.
I have always liked seeing Zara and Mike together. They look like a regular, normal couple and obviously have great chemistry.
IMO, this is the side of the family that MM needs to get on with (if she joins their set-up).
Peter and Autumn Phillips’ kids were there also (Zara’s nieces). So it was cousins galore. Mia seems like a spirited child. I really like Zara (who is royal by birth but does not have a title — and she doesn’t seem to care about that in the least). She seems to have a tight relationship with Will and Harry, so that is sweet.
I always liked Zara, and it’s nice that her family and William are close. I have a cousin who’s like a brother, and my kids call him Uncle.
Anne never wanted royal titles or roles for her kids, but I bet if granny asked Zara to show up at an event or take on a patronage, she would without complaining.
Zara *is* technically royalty, but Princess Anne didn’t want her children to have titles, so they didn’t get them. That doesn’t change the fact the she is the grand daughter of the Queen of England or the fact that she is the daughter of the Princess Royal. Had her mother allowed her a title, she’d be titled royalty. As it is now, she is still a royal, just with no title. She is still of the “blood royal.” That is my understanding anyway. Maybe I’m wrong…
Had her mum allowed her to be titled, she would, I think, outrank Kate Middleton, actually (correct me if I’m wrong).
There isn’t even any comparison between Zara being not a royal and Pippa being not a royal. Like not even in the same sport, forget ball park.
Will should get his hair cut like Mike’s–bald looks so much better when it’s accepted!
