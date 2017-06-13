Alison Brie was asked to take off her top during her ‘Entourage’ audition

Have you seen the trailer for the latest Netflix series, Glow? It stars Alison Brie as a struggling actress in the 1980s who answers a casting call for what will be the all-ladies wrestling show, GLOW. Here’s the trailer:

While this isn’t really my cup of tea, I actually think it looks like an interesting show and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if this became the latest Netflix binge-watch. Brie and her costar Betty Gilpin premiered the show at ATX Television Festival in Austin over the weekend, and they did a discussion afterwards. Which is where Brie talked about what it’s like to be an actress in Hollywood today, and how gross everything is.

Following an enthusiastic screening of their new series GLOW at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin talked frankly about how things may or may not have improved for actresses in Hollywood since the show’s 1980s setting. “It has not changed that much,” said Brie. “The audition process has not changed that much.” Both Brie and Gilpin made it clear that GLOW‘s casting environment was very much the opposite of some of their previous experiences, including Brie’s audition for HBO’s Entourage. “Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini!” she said. “Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, ‘Okay, can you take your top off now?’” (EW has reached out to HBO for a comment about the story.) Gilpin remembered auditioning for a room full of men, one of whom asked her to take her hair down after she completed the scene. GLOW casting director Jennifer Euston replied, “That’s gross.” Brie also pointed to the lack of interesting roles for women. “I’ve gone through auditions for Marvel movies and auditioned a million times for roles with three lines and you are begging for them,” she shared. “And I’d be glad to get them! It’s brutal, it just is.”

It probably says a lot about me that I shrugged when I first read that Entourage story. It wasn’t a shrug of “I don’t care” or “that story isn’t that bad,” it was a shrug of “yes, I’m sure that absolutely happens every day in Hollywood. Water is wet and young actresses are exploited.” So I was slightly taken aback that other people were seemingly genuinely surprised by Brie’s story. Like, did people think the Entourage casting process was completely professional at all times? Did you watch Entourage and think, “Wow, I’m sure these bros were completely respectful to women the entire time they did this show”? Entourage was misogynistic trash entirely, the show and how they made it. Poor Alison.