Alison Brie was asked to take off her top during her ‘Entourage’ audition

Have you seen the trailer for the latest Netflix series, Glow? It stars Alison Brie as a struggling actress in the 1980s who answers a casting call for what will be the all-ladies wrestling show, GLOW. Here’s the trailer:
While this isn’t really my cup of tea, I actually think it looks like an interesting show and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if this became the latest Netflix binge-watch. Brie and her costar Betty Gilpin premiered the show at ATX Television Festival in Austin over the weekend, and they did a discussion afterwards. Which is where Brie talked about what it’s like to be an actress in Hollywood today, and how gross everything is.
Following an enthusiastic screening of their new series GLOW at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin talked frankly about how things may or may not have improved for actresses in Hollywood since the show’s 1980s setting.
“It has not changed that much,” said Brie. “The audition process has not changed that much.”
Both Brie and Gilpin made it clear that GLOW‘s casting environment was very much the opposite of some of their previous experiences, including Brie’s audition for HBO’s Entourage.
“Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini!” she said. “Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, ‘Okay, can you take your top off now?’” (EW has reached out to HBO for a comment about the story.)
Gilpin remembered auditioning for a room full of men, one of whom asked her to take her hair down after she completed the scene. GLOW casting director Jennifer Euston replied, “That’s gross.”
Brie also pointed to the lack of interesting roles for women. “I’ve gone through auditions for Marvel movies and auditioned a million times for roles with three lines and you are begging for them,” she shared. “And I’d be glad to get them! It’s brutal, it just is.”
It probably says a lot about me that I shrugged when I first read that Entourage story. It wasn’t a shrug of “I don’t care” or “that story isn’t that bad,” it was a shrug of “yes, I’m sure that absolutely happens every day in Hollywood. Water is wet and young actresses are exploited.” So I was slightly taken aback that other people were seemingly genuinely surprised by Brie’s story. Like, did people think the Entourage casting process was completely professional at all times? Did you watch Entourage and think, “Wow, I’m sure these bros were completely respectful to women the entire time they did this show”? Entourage was misogynistic trash entirely, the show and how they made it. Poor Alison.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I used to love Community and Alison’s character. She is very beautiful and has an amazing figure. Not surprised about the Entourage stuff.
I am infuriated for her. It’s blatantly self-serving and there are many struggling actresses who need the job. Screw the Entourage crew (and cast) for doing this/letting this happen.
I think a lot of people realize the casting process is sexist and gross – but I don’t think they’re aware at how blatantly obvious it is. It’s kind of a case of America right now – we knew there was a lot of racism and sexism and islamaphobia out there – but we assumed most people were at the very least able to be half-way appropriate in public – and the blatant over the top acts were the things of movie villains.
I think it’s a case of people being aware that it’s a problem – but still being shocked that people don’t even try to hide their grossness.
Trudy Campbell as a lady wrestler!
Love Alison, she’s so bright and lively and talented. Too bad she even auditioned for dreck like Entourage.
Even if the premise isnt for you, I’m all here for another female led ensemble cast show
Me too. I wasn’t planning on watching it, but the trailer actually is kind of interesting, and it’s by the team from OITNB.
I’m glad they shared their stories. That to me is the main difference between then and now, the industry is still sexist, but women are able to speak out on it more, and create better work for women too. I just looked it up, on this show all of the writers are women, several of the directors are women, and 7/8 producers are women.
I’m am watching it for those reasons alone. Female director, producers, writers, I will support you!!!
I can’t wait for it. I love Orange ITNB so I am excited about it.
Entourage, unfortunately, wasn’t an exaggeration. It was tame compared to some of the posses actors have. For that show it is not a surprise. It is a surprise when you are auditioning for a period drama.
My dad used to watch GLOW in the 80s. That aside, Alison Brie has made me interested in the series.
Alison has already clarified that the Entourage folks asked her to take her shirt off so she was in her bikini top. Not completely topless.
Entourage was mysoginistic trash and so is that Ballers show.
I remember GLOW, it was vaseline-smeared terrible but the vision of little Timmy standing did inspire that one GL to win her match that one time. Basically, I hope they keep the cheese fest.
She later clarified that she had a bikini top on when they asked her take her shirt off so this wasn’t as big of a deal as the writer (or Alison) made it out to be. Nothing to see here in this specific situation but that doesn’t diminish the actual problem in Hollywood.
