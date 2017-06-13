Miranda Kerr had a ‘leech facial’ & she brought the leeches home afterwards

Over the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow hosted her In Goop Health Summit, which was basically everything that you would think it would be. The reviews and first-hand stories about the event are really funny. Sarah at LaineyGossip talked about the crystal therapy (wherein you have to buy hundreds of dollars worth of crystals), IVs for people too lazy to drink water, and other hokey bad science for rich white women. The summit also involved guest speakers like Cameron Diaz and… Miranda Kerr. I understand why Kerr is there – she’s shilling for her organic beauty line, because her consumers are the same as Gwyneth’s. Her consumers are the kinds of women who will try “leech facials”… and save the leeches.
There’s no beauty trick too adventurous for Miranda Kerr. The 34-year-old model joined Gwyneth Paltrow for a star-studded panel at actress’ In Goop Health summit in Culver City, California, on Saturday and opened up about trying leech therapy.
“I’ve had a leech facial,” Kerr said, noting that she enlisted the help of the leeches for her tailbone as well. “I kept the leeches, they’re in my koi pond. You’re not allowed to reuse them and if you don’t take them home then she kills them and I didn’t like that idea.”
Paltrow, 44, who is no stranger to trying unconventional beauty treatments herself, remarked: “Wow! I thought I was bats— crazy!”
“It’s adventurous,” Kerr replied. “Health is wealth. They’ve been doing leech therapy for thousands of years.”
Although Kerr said she’s a big fan of Paltrow’s lifestyle brand — “I’ve tried every GOOP thing and more” — Kerr boasts a beauty powerhouse of her own: KORA Organics. She launched the organic skin-care line in 2009, according to Vanity Fair. The Australian model is big on wellness, and said that she and her new husband Evan Spiegel even kicked off their wedding day with yoga.
“Something that has been really powerful for me is Kundalini yoga,” Kerr said. “It’s a different type of yoga and it includes a lot of breath work and chanting and meditation. It energetically invigorates me. Without that, I don’t know that I’d be able to do everything that I do. Everyone has a different thing that fulfills [them] … If you find what works for you as an individual, make sure you do those things.”
You know why people used leeches for “thousands of years”? Because they didn’t have penicillin. They didn’t have antibiotics. They didn’t have Sudafed. Two hundred years ago, if you had any kind of illness, they would just throw some leeches on you and hope that the leeches would draw out the sickness. And now, in 2017, model/trophy wives talk about leech facials like OF COURSE leech facials are the answer to all of your skincare needs. JUST WASH YOUR FACE.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
If only Nellie Olsen had realized Laura was treating her to a spa experience in Plum Creek!
Best comment ever!
Ahhh…life’s best lessons from Half-Pint! Thanks for that.
I am pretty sure that if leeches were hailed as a miracle treatment for the ‘gina, there are women like we know who, who would try it.
The visuals…eek!
Maybe Miranda is hoping she can train the leeches to suck money out of her new billionaire husband’s bank accounts?
And won’t the koi just latch on to the poor koi fish in her pond?
I’d imagine they’d attack the fish – though I also assume some fish would eat leaches. We have a very deep pond of self-managing goldfish that came with our house, and an aquarium in the house that’s finally cycled after a month and holy hell is that aquarium complicated. And I don’t even have ‘fancy’ fish. I just have hardy things like Danios and cory catfish.
But here I’ve been freaking out over leeches for years – and I pretty much never go into a lake anymore. Clearly, I should have been scooping them up and sticking them on my face.
So, I had to look it up and here is what I found about predators and leeches:
Fish love to gobble down leeches. A healthy fish population will, in most cases, keep leech numbers under control. Among game and lake fish, red ear sunfish do a great job of eating these worms. Other natural leech predators include turtles, crayfish and water fowl.
Haha – I considered looking it up, swak, but they give me the chills. I also found a tick on my leg that the dog brought in the other day and just about lost it. I don’t do well with bugs/leeches/creepy crawlies.
Yes, they used leeches and bleeding, but that is why so many people died !! I mean COME ON
Ok I like natural and all but leeches are insane. They use them for heart ailments sometimes now but that makes sense. Draw blood and blood pressure and all that but what can it do for a face? I need my blood in my head.
The funny thing is with all these outlandish treatments these women do they don’t look any better than a lot of people I know. My mother does the basics and maybe a facial when she feels like it but looks nowhere near her age. No surgery. No lasers. No botox. No freaking leeches.
More like “Wealth is health”, especially if the Senate passes their secret health bill.
Also, Miranda? Leech facials aren’t about wellness, they are about vanity. Not the same thing, sweetie.
What a bunch of weirdo’s. Crystals, regular IV’s (willingly, no less!) and leeches on your g-damn face….these people are so out of touch with reality I don’t know how they can even look at themselves in the mirror without bursting out laughing. What a bunch of dumbasses.
Eww! Do they not transmit bacteria and germs?
That’s why they’re not re-used.
Leeches actually do have a very limited role in modern medicine. They can gently draw out pooled blood from bruises, for example, which reduces swelling and allows drs to fix the actual injury.
But, yeah. Ew.
The leeches wish they were dead.
