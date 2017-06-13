George Takei promotes gun reforms on the anniversary of the Pulse tragedy

As I was trying to claw my way to the end of 2016, I didn’t make the connection that 2017 would be spent acknowledging all the one-year anniversaries of the terrible things that happened in that God-forsaken year. Yet another of those tragic anniversaries took place yesterday as it was one year since the horrific mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, FL, where 49 people lost their lives. The day the shooting happening, actor and LGBTQ advocate, George Takei, tweeted:

We all form the Pulse of America. #OnePulse pic.twitter.com/braFLJOHFM — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 12, 2016

What I didn’t know is following the attack, George founded a gun violence prevention group called One Pulse for America. To help honor the victims of the attack, George and OPfA released a video on the anniversary asking for people to join their fight against gun violence. The video ends by listing all the names of the victims as music plays – I suggest having a tissue handy. It is, however, important to watch because we still don’t have stricter gun laws and we sadly have a few other anniversaries still ahead acknowledging that fact.

1 year after the #PulseNightclub shooting, please watch and share this video that @1Pulse4America & I created as a tribute to the victims. pic.twitter.com/Cf5jWwixxG — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 12, 2017

There were many memorials marking the Pulse shooting anniversary yesterday. About 2,000 people attended a candlelight vigil was held in DuPont Circle, Washington D.C. Orlando itself, which has named June 12 Orlando United Day, organized the Orlando Remembering Our Angels event. It was recently announced that the actual Pulse nightclub will become a memorial and museum in the hopes of helping the LGBTQ community heal. You can donate to the onePULSE Foundation to assist with building costs here and you can join the One Pulse for America to help work ending violence toward the community here. Both organizations are doing much to help heal the community and, just as importantly, remembering those who lost their lives during that hateful act.

My heart is with the loved ones of the 49 people killed at Pulse, the city of Orlando, & the LGBT community. #WeWillNotLetHateWin pic.twitter.com/K8BkUW2GVt — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2017

Rest in peace to the 49 lives we lost a year ago today 🌈❤️ #OrlandoUnitedDay pic.twitter.com/qcJjnHgT64 — Buddy Project (@ProjectBuddy) June 12, 2017