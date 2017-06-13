George Takei promotes gun reforms on the anniversary of the Pulse tragedy

wenn31678054

As I was trying to claw my way to the end of 2016, I didn’t make the connection that 2017 would be spent acknowledging all the one-year anniversaries of the terrible things that happened in that God-forsaken year. Yet another of those tragic anniversaries took place yesterday as it was one year since the horrific mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, FL, where 49 people lost their lives. The day the shooting happening, actor and LGBTQ advocate, George Takei, tweeted:

What I didn’t know is following the attack, George founded a gun violence prevention group called One Pulse for America. To help honor the victims of the attack, George and OPfA released a video on the anniversary asking for people to join their fight against gun violence. The video ends by listing all the names of the victims as music plays – I suggest having a tissue handy. It is, however, important to watch because we still don’t have stricter gun laws and we sadly have a few other anniversaries still ahead acknowledging that fact.

There were many memorials marking the Pulse shooting anniversary yesterday. About 2,000 people attended a candlelight vigil was held in DuPont Circle, Washington D.C. Orlando itself, which has named June 12 Orlando United Day, organized the Orlando Remembering Our Angels event. It was recently announced that the actual Pulse nightclub will become a memorial and museum in the hopes of helping the LGBTQ community heal. You can donate to the onePULSE Foundation to assist with building costs here and you can join the One Pulse for America to help work ending violence toward the community here. Both organizations are doing much to help heal the community and, just as importantly, remembering those who lost their lives during that hateful act.

wenn31418925

Photo credit: WENN Photos and Instagram

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “George Takei promotes gun reforms on the anniversary of the Pulse tragedy”

  1. astrid says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Great post. Thank you!

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:35 am

    And still, we do nothing.

    But if we must have a TV personality as President, why can’t it be the national treasure that is the great George Takei?

    Reply
  3. Ankhel says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:37 am

    What a lovely drawing.

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:43 am

    That’s awesome. Yesterday there were memorials here in the Orlando area. Some I was able to watch on TV. Outside of Pulse since this happened, there’s always been people setting up flowers and things in memory of the victims. Very upsetting it happened, but great to see people care

    Reply
  5. L84Tea says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Oh my…

    Reply
  6. adastraperaspera says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:22 am

    George demonstrates true, heartfelt leadership.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment