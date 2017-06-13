Cameron Diaz left Hollywood to find herself, ‘make myself whole’

Gwyneth Paltrow had a Goop “wellness summit” over the weekend in California and in case you want to know about some of the quackery that was promoted there, Sarah from Lainey Gossip attended. There were homeopathic remedies, in-home IV hydration treatments, “aura” photography, and crystal fortune telling. It sounds like a racket, and somehow Paltrow got her famous friends to attend, most of whom have touted similar pseudoscientific treatments and half-baked ideas. There was a panel on Saturday featuring Paltrow asking questions on stage to Cameron Diaz, Tory Burch, Miranda Kerr and Nicole Richie. E! compiled Cameron’s quotes for us and she gushed about her husband, Joel Madden, as she always does, and talked about her career as if she made a choice to leave Hollywood.

While she’s one of the most popular (and highest-paid) movie stars in Hollywood, Cameron said two decades of non-stop travel from film set to film set was too much. “I just went, ‘I can’t really say who I am to myself.’ Which is a hard thing to face up to,” she said at the GoopWellness Summit Saturday. “I felt the need to make myself whole.” Why she waited to get married

“I think it’s a matter of I just hadn’t met my husband [Good Charlotte's guitarist and singer Benji Madden], you know? I had boyfriends before. And there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values—we’re totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other.” “We women are objectified so much,” she said. “Somehow my husband has just been able to kind of show me what it’s like not to have that be a part of a relationship, and being an equal.” I never experienced that before. I’d never been loved in that way,” said the Other Woman actress, whose famous exes include Jared Leto, Alex Rodriguez and Justin Timberlake, to name a few. “I look at him every day and he inspires me—he works so hard. I feel so lucky.

[From E!]

If you read Cameron’s quotes about her career it’s hard to tell the exact context but E! titled their story “Why Cameron Diaz Disappeared From Hollywood” so I’m assuming she framed it as a choice. I think she chose to turn down sh-tty roles after she did her last movie, 2014′s Annie remake, and to just wait for something to come along which hasn’t materialized. That’s not shade on her – she was over 40 and known for romcoms and comedies and she got replaced by younger women, because that’s what happens in Hollywood. Instead she wrote a couple of books on wellness and aging, met a guy she considers the love of her life and did her thing. It sounds like it worked out ok for her, and like she feels relieved somewhat. I think her two books were part of that process of finding herself and finding purpose. At least she’s not promoting products and services which are useless and expensive, like Paltrow.

Also I just checked Cameron Diaz’s instagram and twitter and she hasn’t posted anything since election day. I get it, sometimes you don’t know what to say.

Dream girl band @camerondiaz @nicolerichie @toryburch 💖💖💖💖#ingoophealth A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jun 10, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT