Bette Midler refused to be played offstage with a musical cue during the Tonys

Warning: theater nerd alert

During Sunday night’s Tony Awards, 71-year-old icon Bette Midler became just an Oscar away from achieving EGOT status by winning the Best Actress in a Musical for her role as matchmaker Dolly Levi in the revival of the classic musical Hello, Dolly!. After receiving the award from Glenn Close, Bette delivered a speech for the ages, clocking in at over four minutes.

Bette’s speech opened with her thanking the Tony voters, wisecracking, “many of whom I have actually dated.” She said the revival was “one of the greatest professional experiences of my life” and jokingly admitted, “I can’t remember the last time I had so much smoke up my ass, but there is no more room, so thank you.” Bette was grateful to more people than the Tonys thought she had time to acknowledge (including her drama teachers). The orchestra started playing “There’s No Business Like Show Business” to encourage Bette to leave the stage but, having none of that, Bette commanded the orchestra to “Shut that crap off!”

Surprisingly, the orchestra did stop, allowing Bette to note, “Revival is an interesting word. It means something is near death and was brought back to life. But Hello, Dolly! never went away. It’s in our national DNA…this is a classic, come and see it. This thing has the ability to lift your spirits in these terrible, terrible times.” She wrapped up her speech by paying tribute to the actresses who played Dolly before her, including Pearl Bailey and 96-year-old drag queen inspiration Carol Channing, of whom Bette said, “made my life” and “was a gift to me” as well as “all the hundreds of women who came after me who lit the way.” Fun fact: Pearl, Carol and Bette have all won Tonys for playing the role of Dolly. You can find Bette’s entire speech on CBS’s website.

Sadly, for those of us without the funds to go see the show live on Broadway, Bette did not perform during the ceremony. (David Hyde Pierce, Bette’s Dolly co-star, performed the song, “Penny In My Pocket,” which was originally cut from the stage production.) According to The New York Times, “the producers of Hello, Dolly! and the producers of the awards show reached an impasse over the conditions under which Ms. Midler would sing.” That is truly a shame. TV critic Daniel D’Addario‏ summed up the situation with one pointed tweet, stating, “It would’ve been dope if someone this passionate about her work had allowed her work to be shown to the national TV audience…?”

It would've been dope if someone this passionate about her work had allowed her work to be shown to the national TV audience…? — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) June 12, 2017

After accepting her award, Bette continued to rattle off “thank yous” in the press room. She also acknowledged the Hawaiian locals who introduced a young Bette to the theater when she was growing up in Honolulu. Getting a little choked up, she recalled, “I was really, really poor and (they) showed me there was another way, another way of life, and it was really marvelous.” And, wrapping up her second round of appreciation, Bette declared “Bette Midler for President” and walked off the stage. I’d vote for her in a heartbeat.

And, if that wasn’t enough, Bette tweeted her thanks to the cast of the show, writing, “In all the pandemonium tonight I neglected to thank the brilliant ensemble of ‘Hello Dolly,’ whom I adore. Please forgive me kids! I’m old!”

In all the pandemonium tonight I neglected to thank the brilliant ensemble of "Hello Dolly", whom I adore. Please forgive me kids! I'm old! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 12, 2017

I didn’t watch the Tonys on Sunday. Shame on me, right? But I don’t have cable and I guess CBS and Hulu don’t play nice. I am so glad Bette’s powerhouse performance was acknowledged and her speech(es) made me love her more than I did before. Congrats to you, Miss M. You are still, and always will be divine in my book. Side note: can we have a Glenn Close/Bette Midler musical? Seeing them on stage together makes me want this to happen.