Nicole Kidman in pink-sleeved Carolina Herrera at LA premiere: ugh or meh?

U.S. Premiere Of "The Beguiled"

I’ve been saying this for years now, but I’m going to keep saying it until people get it: Nicole Kidman used to be The One on any given red carpet. She was always the best-dressed. She was always elegantly turned out. She was always perfect on every occasion. But around the time of her marriage to Keith Urban, Nicole completely lost the thread (get it??). Nicole now wanders around in twee doilies, cutesy animal prints (as in, she has animals stitched onto her boobs) and Miss Havisham couture. Or she’ll fling herself in a completely different direction and go Full Showgirl. It’s bizarre. Anyway, last night was the LA premiere of The Beguiled and Nicole chose to wear this strange Carolina Herrera dress. The dress included sheer, hot pink sleeves with a ruffled cuff. SERIOUSLY?? Is this the look??

U.S. Premiere Of "The Beguiled"

U.S. Premiere Of "The Beguiled"

Here’s Kirsten Dunst in Chloe. I don’t really hate this, but just to be clear: I am going to immediately like everything else so much more than Kidman’s Herrera. I think this is too pale for Kiki and her hair is bad and the shoes are wrong. But in general, the dress is okay.

U.S. Premiere Of "The Beguiled"

Elle Fanning in Naeem Khan. I don’t know. She looks so much like her sister Dakota in this dress. Elle was wearing so many vivid colors in Cannes, and now this dark metallic? A missed opportunity, I think.

U.S. Premiere Of "The Beguiled"

Emma Howard (the youngest main cast member in The Beguiled) in Self-Portrait. This is cute, but it should have been longer.

U.S. Premiere Of "The Beguiled"

Sofia Coppola in Valentino, with her “date,” Quentin Tarantino. QT and Sofia are really old friends and they’ve known each other forever and they dated way, way back in the day. I don’t think they’re dating now? I believe he’s still with his longtime girlfriend. It feels more likely that he came out to support his friend, don’t you think? As for her Valentino… this is my favorite look of the premiere. I would wear this. I had a dress a lot like this in 1998. (Although I think this is a jumpsuit.) Also: when did QT morph into a Carradine?

U.S. Premiere Of "The Beguiled"

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to “Nicole Kidman in pink-sleeved Carolina Herrera at LA premiere: ugh or meh?”

  1. Alix says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Never mind the (hideous) dress, what is Kidman doing to her hair???

    Reply
    • zinjojo says:
      June 13, 2017 at 9:06 am

      OMG, her hair! The dress is bad enough, but what in the world has she done to her hair. The color is so washed out, it looks completely fried and also like it has about a pound of dry shampoo still in it. And center parts don’t work on everybody — just because it’s a trend, doesn’t mean you should do it, and that’s the case here. The sad part is that she used to have beautiful hair when it was naturally curly and red. She needs a new hair stylist, cuz whoever she’s using now is not her friend!

      Reply
  2. nemera77 says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Nicole’s hair looks so dead. Like a bad wig. Hate the sleeves on the dress. If they weren’t there it would be OK.. just a meh dress but the sleeves make it a no. Not crazy about any of the looks actually. Nicole and Elle should have switched dresses. Nicole’s dress looks too young for her and Elle’s dress looks too old for her

    QT reminds me more of Johnny Cash actually

    Reply
  3. Connell says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I liked the dress, Nicole is practically a fountain of youth. Is that her hair, or is that a wig?

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I don’t even know what to say about NK anymore.

    Reply
  5. JennyJenny says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Oh my Nicole…..
    No. Just no. Who designed this mess and thought, “Yes, this just needs some loose pink pantyhose attached for sleeves!”
    And her hair? Is that just some bad extensions?
    I’ve always liked Nicole and she was always so stunning on the red carpet.
    Doesn’t she deserve better than this?

    Reply
  6. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I thought the cuff on Nicole’s sleeve was a hair scrunchie!

    Reply
  7. SusanneToo says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Rip off the hideous sleeves and maybe ok. And isn’t Sofia still married?

    Reply
  8. LAK says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I thought Sofia is married to Thomas Mars. When did she get a divorce?

    Reply
  9. Idky says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Sofia always looks awesome. Love her minimalist style.

    Reply
  10. Jeesie says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Kidman’s always been drawn to these sorts of dresses. I feel like people only remember her most iconic looks and forget the dozens of others similar to this. She likes sleeves and frills and interesting adornments.

    I don’t mind it. I’ll take something ugly but different over a steady stream of dull black or nude column dresses any day.

    Reply
  11. Dttimes2 says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Are we sure thats Tarentino??? Wow he looks totally different

    Reply
  12. Scal says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Coppola is still married right? I think she and Tarantino are just friends.

    Reply
  13. Miss M says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Is Kiki pregnant?!

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Those sheer sleeves kind of ruined the pretty dress. I can’t say anything bad about Nicole Kidmans hair because if it was thinner, it would be exactly like mine.

    Reply
  15. Maria F. says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:19 am

    i think the Nicole’s hair is a big problem. Change that and the sleeves and the dress is quite pretty.

    I prefer Elle in pastels.

    To be honest it seems that nobody wanted to go big and steal the spotlight, it being a ensemble, so the outfits all are pretty but now WOW.

    Reply
  16. PunkyMomma says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I’m stunned Carolina Herrera designed that dress – her designs are usually a bit more understated and sophisticated. Those sleeves – eek, and the pot scrubber cuffs – just no.

    Reply
  17. OSTONE says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Au contraire, I find Nicole’s style still so dead on. She takes risks and elevates anything she wears. That green Gucci earlier this year? Amazing. I would rather see Nicole showing interesting stuff on the red carpet than the same, boring and repetitive strapless gowns everyone wears. Her hair and the Botox, that’s a different story altogether.

    Reply
  18. Magnoliarose says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:29 am

    The print of the dress if ok but more as a retro garden party cocktail length dress. I won’t discuss the wrist scrunchies. Kiki looks like the lifestyle is catching up to her. The dress is fine. Nothing special. Emma looks cute, not blown away. But at least the color is nice.
    Nicole’s hair is a tragedy. It looks like a straw mess.

    Reply
  19. Neelyo says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I recall the exact moment when Kidman lost her fashion mojo. She’d been on a streak since the 90s. Everyone was awaiting her arrival at the 2004 Golden Globes and she showed up wearing this:

    http://drop.ndtv.com/albums/ENTERTAINMENT/worstdressedgodlenglobe/nicole.jpg

    She’s never been the same since. People blame it on the death of L’Wren Scott but this was long before that.

    Reply
  20. fiorucci says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Nicoles hair damage would be a lot less apparent if it was in an updo. I don’t see the wiglet or extensions at all- you would think they would not use fake hair that was not a nice texture. Nicole obviously doesn’t want to go back to red which I think was not her real colour anyways. So I’d advise her to go for some darker blonde pieces. I’m sure it’s not one flat colour now but some more variation would help the appearance of the texture. Darker blondes can be very flattering. Especially since her skin is very fair and she doesn’t seem to play with bronzer or anything

    Reply
  21. Arock says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Apparently Nicole kidmans hair is all wig and extension, but at this point you’d think she’d just go with a bob or let it rest for a couple of months.

    Reply
  22. Sehar7 says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:21 am

    She will always give me the creeps.

    Reply
  23. LolaB says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Literal lol at the David Carradine comparison.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment