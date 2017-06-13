Nicole Kidman in pink-sleeved Carolina Herrera at LA premiere: ugh or meh?

I’ve been saying this for years now, but I’m going to keep saying it until people get it: Nicole Kidman used to be The One on any given red carpet. She was always the best-dressed. She was always elegantly turned out. She was always perfect on every occasion. But around the time of her marriage to Keith Urban, Nicole completely lost the thread (get it??). Nicole now wanders around in twee doilies, cutesy animal prints (as in, she has animals stitched onto her boobs) and Miss Havisham couture. Or she’ll fling herself in a completely different direction and go Full Showgirl. It’s bizarre. Anyway, last night was the LA premiere of The Beguiled and Nicole chose to wear this strange Carolina Herrera dress. The dress included sheer, hot pink sleeves with a ruffled cuff. SERIOUSLY?? Is this the look??
Here’s Kirsten Dunst in Chloe. I don’t really hate this, but just to be clear: I am going to immediately like everything else so much more than Kidman’s Herrera. I think this is too pale for Kiki and her hair is bad and the shoes are wrong. But in general, the dress is okay.
Elle Fanning in Naeem Khan. I don’t know. She looks so much like her sister Dakota in this dress. Elle was wearing so many vivid colors in Cannes, and now this dark metallic? A missed opportunity, I think.
Emma Howard (the youngest main cast member in The Beguiled) in Self-Portrait. This is cute, but it should have been longer.
Sofia Coppola in Valentino, with her “date,” Quentin Tarantino. QT and Sofia are really old friends and they’ve known each other forever and they dated way, way back in the day. I don’t think they’re dating now? I believe he’s still with his longtime girlfriend. It feels more likely that he came out to support his friend, don’t you think? As for her Valentino… this is my favorite look of the premiere. I would wear this. I had a dress a lot like this in 1998. (Although I think this is a jumpsuit.) Also: when did QT morph into a Carradine?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Never mind the (hideous) dress, what is Kidman doing to her hair???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, her hair! The dress is bad enough, but what in the world has she done to her hair. The color is so washed out, it looks completely fried and also like it has about a pound of dry shampoo still in it. And center parts don’t work on everybody — just because it’s a trend, doesn’t mean you should do it, and that’s the case here. The sad part is that she used to have beautiful hair when it was naturally curly and red. She needs a new hair stylist, cuz whoever she’s using now is not her friend!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole’s hair looks so dead. Like a bad wig. Hate the sleeves on the dress. If they weren’t there it would be OK.. just a meh dress but the sleeves make it a no. Not crazy about any of the looks actually. Nicole and Elle should have switched dresses. Nicole’s dress looks too young for her and Elle’s dress looks too old for her
QT reminds me more of Johnny Cash actually
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the dress, Nicole is practically a fountain of youth. Is that her hair, or is that a wig?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s bad extensions/ wiglet. Her own hair is pretty fried. You can see it at the front.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even know what to say about NK anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my Nicole…..
No. Just no. Who designed this mess and thought, “Yes, this just needs some loose pink pantyhose attached for sleeves!”
And her hair? Is that just some bad extensions?
I’ve always liked Nicole and she was always so stunning on the red carpet.
Doesn’t she deserve better than this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the cuff on Nicole’s sleeve was a hair scrunchie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rip off the hideous sleeves and maybe ok. And isn’t Sofia still married?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, I actually really like the rest of the dress, it’s the sleeves that ruin it for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, her husband is in the French band Phoenix and they have two children. They played on the Marie Antoinette soundtrack. I love their music.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Sofia is married to Thomas Mars. When did she get a divorce?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re still married. She thanked Thomas in her acceptance speech in Cannes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sofia always looks awesome. Love her minimalist style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kidman’s always been drawn to these sorts of dresses. I feel like people only remember her most iconic looks and forget the dozens of others similar to this. She likes sleeves and frills and interesting adornments.
I don’t mind it. I’ll take something ugly but different over a steady stream of dull black or nude column dresses any day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are we sure thats Tarentino??? Wow he looks totally different
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Coppola is still married right? I think she and Tarantino are just friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Kiki pregnant?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those sheer sleeves kind of ruined the pretty dress. I can’t say anything bad about Nicole Kidmans hair because if it was thinner, it would be exactly like mine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think the Nicole’s hair is a big problem. Change that and the sleeves and the dress is quite pretty.
I prefer Elle in pastels.
To be honest it seems that nobody wanted to go big and steal the spotlight, it being a ensemble, so the outfits all are pretty but now WOW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m stunned Carolina Herrera designed that dress – her designs are usually a bit more understated and sophisticated. Those sleeves – eek, and the pot scrubber cuffs – just no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Au contraire, I find Nicole’s style still so dead on. She takes risks and elevates anything she wears. That green Gucci earlier this year? Amazing. I would rather see Nicole showing interesting stuff on the red carpet than the same, boring and repetitive strapless gowns everyone wears. Her hair and the Botox, that’s a different story altogether.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her style too! She’s always wearing something interesting. Her style has a bit of je ne sais quoi and it adds to the over “mystery” I think she maintains.
FWIW, I’m not wild about the sleeves, but I like the dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The print of the dress if ok but more as a retro garden party cocktail length dress. I won’t discuss the wrist scrunchies. Kiki looks like the lifestyle is catching up to her. The dress is fine. Nothing special. Emma looks cute, not blown away. But at least the color is nice.
Nicole’s hair is a tragedy. It looks like a straw mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I recall the exact moment when Kidman lost her fashion mojo. She’d been on a streak since the 90s. Everyone was awaiting her arrival at the 2004 Golden Globes and she showed up wearing this:
http://drop.ndtv.com/albums/ENTERTAINMENT/worstdressedgodlenglobe/nicole.jpg
She’s never been the same since. People blame it on the death of L’Wren Scott but this was long before that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicoles hair damage would be a lot less apparent if it was in an updo. I don’t see the wiglet or extensions at all- you would think they would not use fake hair that was not a nice texture. Nicole obviously doesn’t want to go back to red which I think was not her real colour anyways. So I’d advise her to go for some darker blonde pieces. I’m sure it’s not one flat colour now but some more variation would help the appearance of the texture. Darker blondes can be very flattering. Especially since her skin is very fair and she doesn’t seem to play with bronzer or anything
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently Nicole kidmans hair is all wig and extension, but at this point you’d think she’d just go with a bob or let it rest for a couple of months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She will always give me the creeps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Literal lol at the David Carradine comparison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse