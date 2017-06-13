“The ‘Flatliners’ remake has a trailer and it is not bad but not good” links

I can’t believe they remade Flatliners. And I can’t believe that I would actually watch this? It doesn’t look good, but it doesn’t look bad either. [Pajiba]
I actually think I’ll watch this if the reviews aren’t bad. I enjoyed the original.
I don’t know how I feel about this. The original Flatliners was about redemption. This looks like it veers toward horror. Plus, no Kevin Bacon. This wounds me deep.
I saw this movie the first time around. Not going to watch again. It is a story of arrogance and extreme disregard for law or ethics. Any medical workers doing this would be fired/expelled and prevented from working in the field. Of course responsibility and consequences are rarely discussed in this type of film.
There are a lot of pretty people in that trailer.
Yeah I’d probably watch. Worth a matinee at least, particularly for longer hair Diego. Damn.
OMG have youguys seen the Black Panther trailer,i cannot wait.
I can’t believe they remade this either. I do not get why Hollywood keeps insisting on messing with “classics.” I honestly don’t remember most of the original except that it was the epitome of cool and edgy. This seems like a departure, though, from the little I can recall.
Ehhh, if you can’t remember much of the original it probably wasn’t much of a classic!
I saw it again on TV about 2 years ago. It had a cool premise and cinematography but that’s about it. It was fine. I doubt this new one will be much but I have zero problem with them “remaking” it (it’s actually a sequel apparently) and they might even do something good with it.
Really guys I am not big on remakes either but not every one is a bad idea: and anyone weeping over lost childhoods due to a Flatliners sequel had a very lame childhood ! LOL!
I hear you. It’s not so much the remake of Flatliners per se that distresses me, lol, it’s more just irritation that tptb can’t come up with something original. I don’t disagree that maybe they could have improved on the original — the one thing I do remember is that it had way more style than substance — but then maybe don’t call it Flatliners and bill it as a reboot, call it a whole new film maybe “inspired” by Flatliners.
To clarify, I used “classic” in quotes because I’m well aware that it has not gone down as one of the greats. But it is maybe a little bit iconic to me in that I feel like it really captured what/was was hot in that moment, pop culturally.
“I do not get why Hollywood keeps insisting on messing with “classics.”
Two reasons:
1. If you already have a “known” property, that does half of your marketing for you. See all of the press this trailer is getting just because people had heard of the first one. There is so much competition for attention, it is hard to get name recognition, to break through the clutter. Known property is so much easier.
2. If a company already owns rights to a story, that reduces costs. It is like making a new dress out of clothes you already have in your closet. Even if it doesn’t turn out great, you didn’t have to spend as much to make it.
Yes and yes. Still depressing to me but I guess like the idea of considering it a repurposing or upcycling of sorts, lol. Just don’t call it a remake, though, if it departs significantly from the original.
I feel ya, it is depressing in a way. The thing that encourages me are platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc. They are making content at a cheaper cost, so they are able to take chances. If they don’t have the costs associated with movie theater distribution, then they can fund a project that doesn’t need to have so many views to be profitable. Netflix is building their own facility in LA, so I think they are going to be a content leader for a long time.
I’m here for the Jane’s Addiction.
I loved the original. This looks bearable.
Re that Buzzfeed link: (YET ANOTHER) man connected/close to uncovering rampant Russian corruption is strongly suspected to have been assassinated and his Ukranian mistress says weeks/days before his death, he “was so distracted that he bought her Louboutins in the wrong size.”
I don’t know why that stood out, but…just…wow. 😶
