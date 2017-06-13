“The ‘Flatliners’ remake has a trailer and it is not bad but not good” links

I can’t believe they remade Flatliners. And I can’t believe that I would actually watch this? It doesn’t look good, but it doesn’t look bad either. [Pajiba]

Oprah is better when she’s discussing work as opposed to lifestyle stuff. [LaineyGossip]

Kevin Spacey joked about not coming out… at the Tonys. [Dlisted]

Please read this Buzzfeed exclusive. [Buzzfeed]

Amber Rose & Piers Morgan are bitch-fighting. [Starcasm]

Photos of celebrities and their cute fur-babies. [Wonderwall]

Demi Moore is missing her two front teeth. [JustJared]

Kara del Toro wants you to see her movie. [IDLY]

I thought Abby Lee Miller was going to jail? [Seriously OMG WTF]

Puff Daddy makes more money than Taylor Swift. This will be a song. [Socialite Life]