Will the Golden State Warriors refuse to visit the Trump White House?

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship in Game 5. The Cavaliers made a good effort, and LeBron is still King James, but they couldn’t do much about the combination of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. Traditionally, after a big event like this – Super Bowl, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup – the winning team is invited to the White House to meet the president. The New England Patriots were invited this year, and many of them went to meet Emperor Bigly… although several players refused, and Tom Brady wimped out at the last minute. So, will the Warriors visit El Casa del Bigly? According to “reports,” no.

Rejected! The Golden State Warriors are reportedly not sticking to sports. According to CNBC’s Josh Brown, the NBA champs have unanimously declined an invitation to President Donald Trump’s White House, which should come as no surprise to those who have followed the left-leaning franchise the last few months. In April, many Patriots players, including Trump supporter Tom Brady, skipped the team’s White House visit. New England was the first professional championship team to visit during Trump’s presidency, and the depleted attendance made national news. More than two dozen Patriots players did not attend the ceremony, which were among the most popular events during sports nut Barack Obama’s administration. While the NFL tends to lean right, the NBA has mostly stood in opposition to Trump, going back to the 2016 campaign. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been among the most vocal sports figures against the administration’s policies, along with San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy. Some NBA players also boycotted Trump hotel properties during the season, and Warriors star Steph Curry has also been critical of the President. When Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank called Trump an “asset” earlier this year, UA athlete Curry said, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et.’”



[From The NY Daily News]

This was some of the first reporting on the whole “should/will the Warriors visit the White House?” ESPN later got a statement from the team, which was that the team/organization “will make those decisions when and if necessary. Today is all about celebrating our championship. We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary.” Meaning, the Warriors are not going to formally decline a White House visit until they are formally invited. And it makes sense that they haven’t been invited yet too – Trump looked really nervous when the Clemson football team visited the White House several days ago. So many black people at the White House! Emperor Bigly can’t have that. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Trump didn’t even bother inviting the Warriors.