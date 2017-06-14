Will the Golden State Warriors refuse to visit the Trump White House?

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship in Game 5. The Cavaliers made a good effort, and LeBron is still King James, but they couldn’t do much about the combination of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. Traditionally, after a big event like this – Super Bowl, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup – the winning team is invited to the White House to meet the president. The New England Patriots were invited this year, and many of them went to meet Emperor Bigly… although several players refused, and Tom Brady wimped out at the last minute. So, will the Warriors visit El Casa del Bigly? According to “reports,” no.

Rejected! The Golden State Warriors are reportedly not sticking to sports. According to CNBC’s Josh Brown, the NBA champs have unanimously declined an invitation to President Donald Trump’s White House, which should come as no surprise to those who have followed the left-leaning franchise the last few months.

In April, many Patriots players, including Trump supporter Tom Brady, skipped the team’s White House visit. New England was the first professional championship team to visit during Trump’s presidency, and the depleted attendance made national news. More than two dozen Patriots players did not attend the ceremony, which were among the most popular events during sports nut Barack Obama’s administration.

While the NFL tends to lean right, the NBA has mostly stood in opposition to Trump, going back to the 2016 campaign. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been among the most vocal sports figures against the administration’s policies, along with San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy. Some NBA players also boycotted Trump hotel properties during the season, and Warriors star Steph Curry has also been critical of the President.

When Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank called Trump an “asset” earlier this year, UA athlete Curry said, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et.’”


[From The NY Daily News]

This was some of the first reporting on the whole “should/will the Warriors visit the White House?” ESPN later got a statement from the team, which was that the team/organization “will make those decisions when and if necessary. Today is all about celebrating our championship. We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary.” Meaning, the Warriors are not going to formally decline a White House visit until they are formally invited. And it makes sense that they haven’t been invited yet too – Trump looked really nervous when the Clemson football team visited the White House several days ago. So many black people at the White House! Emperor Bigly can’t have that. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Trump didn’t even bother inviting the Warriors.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to “Will the Golden State Warriors refuse to visit the Trump White House?”

  1. lightpurple says:
    June 14, 2017 at 7:24 am

    The White House hasn’t even acknowledged the victory, which usually happens the day after.

    Reply
  2. Jamie42 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Even more congratulations to the team!

    Reply
  3. Alex says:
    June 14, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Trump doesn’t like basketball so who knows if they’ll be invited. But yea they wouldn’t go the NBA actually encourages protest.
    Not like the NFL which effectively ended Kaep’s career.

    Reply
  4. Honeybadger says:
    June 14, 2017 at 7:36 am

    He won’t issue an invitation unless he can be assured he won’t be embarrassed by a rejection.

    Reply
  5. Mike says:
    June 14, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Trump won’t invite them. Cant take the chance of “losing.” He will invite the Pittsburgh Penguins though. No black people so less scary

    Reply
  6. their ginger says:
    June 14, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Trump pretty much has to invite the team. But if even Curry alone refused to go, it would make a big, no, a huge statement. What could Trump do? Insult one of the most popular figures in our culture?

    Reply
  7. Brunswickstoval says:
    June 14, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I know nothing about NBA (not American and don’t live in USA) but that man in the photos has one of the most beautiful faces I’ve seen on a person. He’s compelling to look at.

    Reply
  8. Tiffany says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Someone on Twitter suggested they take their visit with HRC and then go for one of her famous hikes. I laughed at the time but, the team visiting her or Obama would be kind of cool.

    Reply
  9. Carla says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I live in the Bay Area and I can tell you right now there’s no way they’re going. Steve Kerr and the entire team and front office have actual principals and aren’t going to swallow those because it’s ‘expected.’ Why condone or legitimize a racist, sexist buffoon? They won’t.

    Reply
    • Carla says:
      June 14, 2017 at 8:48 am

      I live in the Bay Area and I can tell you right now there’s no way they’re going. Steve Kerr and the entire team and front office have actual principles and aren’t going to swallow those because it’s ‘expected.’ Why condone or legitimize a racist, sexist buffoon? They won’t.

      Reply
  10. Esmom says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Cue the deplorables screaming about California and libtard disrespect for the POTUS. I can’t anymore.

    Reply
  11. Kitten says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I wish every team would boycott the White House.

    I’ve been having fun with my BF–a devout Patriots-hater–about the fact that Brady didn’t go to the WH but his boy Peyton Manning was golfing with Trump just a week or so ago. I love it because my BF went on and on about how Brady is a Trumpster and has said many times how he thinks Peyton Manning is such a good dude. I mean, maybe Manning is a good guy but he’s definitely a Trumpster, which is a shame.

    I think all athletes should avoid Trump because the dude is poison and likely not great for their reputation. And yes, if you are golfing with Trump at this stage of his presidency, it’s nothing short of a show of public support.

    Reply
  12. nona says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Cavs fan here. Congrats to the Warriors. If they are invited to the White House and they decline the invite, it would really ease my pain.

    Reply
  13. Merritt says:
    June 14, 2017 at 9:27 am

    The Warriors are based in California so they should visit their awesome senator Kamala Harris.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment