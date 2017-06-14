Will the Golden State Warriors refuse to visit the Trump White House?

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship in Game 5. The Cavaliers made a good effort, and LeBron is still King James, but they couldn’t do much about the combination of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. Traditionally, after a big event like this – Super Bowl, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup – the winning team is invited to the White House to meet the president. The New England Patriots were invited this year, and many of them went to meet Emperor Bigly… although several players refused, and Tom Brady wimped out at the last minute. So, will the Warriors visit El Casa del Bigly? According to “reports,” no.
Rejected! The Golden State Warriors are reportedly not sticking to sports. According to CNBC’s Josh Brown, the NBA champs have unanimously declined an invitation to President Donald Trump’s White House, which should come as no surprise to those who have followed the left-leaning franchise the last few months.
In April, many Patriots players, including Trump supporter Tom Brady, skipped the team’s White House visit. New England was the first professional championship team to visit during Trump’s presidency, and the depleted attendance made national news. More than two dozen Patriots players did not attend the ceremony, which were among the most popular events during sports nut Barack Obama’s administration.
While the NFL tends to lean right, the NBA has mostly stood in opposition to Trump, going back to the 2016 campaign. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been among the most vocal sports figures against the administration’s policies, along with San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy. Some NBA players also boycotted Trump hotel properties during the season, and Warriors star Steph Curry has also been critical of the President.
When Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank called Trump an “asset” earlier this year, UA athlete Curry said, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et.’”
This was some of the first reporting on the whole “should/will the Warriors visit the White House?” ESPN later got a statement from the team, which was that the team/organization “will make those decisions when and if necessary. Today is all about celebrating our championship. We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary.” Meaning, the Warriors are not going to formally decline a White House visit until they are formally invited. And it makes sense that they haven’t been invited yet too – Trump looked really nervous when the Clemson football team visited the White House several days ago. So many black people at the White House! Emperor Bigly can’t have that. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Trump didn’t even bother inviting the Warriors.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The White House hasn’t even acknowledged the victory, which usually happens the day after.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even more congratulations to the team!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump doesn’t like basketball so who knows if they’ll be invited. But yea they wouldn’t go the NBA actually encourages protest.
Not like the NFL which effectively ended Kaep’s career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He won’t issue an invitation unless he can be assured he won’t be embarrassed by a rejection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump won’t invite them. Cant take the chance of “losing.” He will invite the Pittsburgh Penguins though. No black people so less scary
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most players are white, but Penguins have a black player on team. I watch hockey all the time and see black players. Also, NHL Network has black anchors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s getting better but it’s still a very white sport.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the Penguins statement that they’d be happy to go. I don’t think the franchise should speak on behalf of individual players. If they are invited, whoever doesn’t want to go shouldn’t be forced to. It seems simple to me.
If the entire Warriors team decides they don’t want to go, so be it. Choice and the right to protest are still American values, aren’t they?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump pretty much has to invite the team. But if even Curry alone refused to go, it would make a big, no, a huge statement. What could Trump do? Insult one of the most popular figures in our culture?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know nothing about NBA (not American and don’t live in USA) but that man in the photos has one of the most beautiful faces I’ve seen on a person. He’s compelling to look at.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just looking at him myself. Agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My god he is GORGEOUS, isn’t he?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is Steph Curry, he plays for Golden State.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fully appreciated in all his gorgeous glory, Steph Curry needs to be seen in motion. He just flows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see myself becoming an NBA fan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Steph Curry, and boy can he shoot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, what a gorgeous man!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
beautiful on the inside, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone on Twitter suggested they take their visit with HRC and then go for one of her famous hikes. I laughed at the time but, the team visiting her or Obama would be kind of cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that would be AWESOME.
such a slap in the face to babyfists…he’d go apoplectic on twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Pete Souza coming back to take the photos. Glorious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in the Bay Area and I can tell you right now there’s no way they’re going. Steve Kerr and the entire team and front office have actual principals and aren’t going to swallow those because it’s ‘expected.’ Why condone or legitimize a racist, sexist buffoon? They won’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in the Bay Area and I can tell you right now there’s no way they’re going. Steve Kerr and the entire team and front office have actual principles and aren’t going to swallow those because it’s ‘expected.’ Why condone or legitimize a racist, sexist buffoon? They won’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cue the deplorables screaming about California and libtard disrespect for the POTUS. I can’t anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish every team would boycott the White House.
I’ve been having fun with my BF–a devout Patriots-hater–about the fact that Brady didn’t go to the WH but his boy Peyton Manning was golfing with Trump just a week or so ago. I love it because my BF went on and on about how Brady is a Trumpster and has said many times how he thinks Peyton Manning is such a good dude. I mean, maybe Manning is a good guy but he’s definitely a Trumpster, which is a shame.
I think all athletes should avoid Trump because the dude is poison and likely not great for their reputation. And yes, if you are golfing with Trump at this stage of his presidency, it’s nothing short of a show of public support.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Manning is a sexual assaulting ass. So NOT a good guy and I’m a die hard Broncos fan. He has political aspirations, so maybe his past will help him in this administration – it’s probably a requirement
https://www.si.com/nfl/2016/02/13/peyton-manning-tennessee-sexual-assault-allegations-Jamie-Naughright
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WOW thanks for the link…never heard that before. He really does do a good job of keeping his public image on lock-down huh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering why that golf outing Manning took didn’t get more press.
I just hope my Eli has more sense…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cavs fan here. Congrats to the Warriors. If they are invited to the White House and they decline the invite, it would really ease my pain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Warriors are based in California so they should visit their awesome senator Kamala Harris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse