NBC News might pull Megyn Kelly’s interview with lunatic troll Alex Jones

As we discussed yesterday, Megyn Kelly is in hot water for her forthcoming interview with conspiracy lunatic Alex Jones. Megyn’s new magazine show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, has already debuted to tepid reviews and a lot of criticism for how she conducts herself. The Alex Jones interview seems to be an early “bridge too far” for many people. Jones says tons of crazy sh-t about lots of different things, but he’s especially reviled these days for promoting a conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook massacre was a false-flag operation and that no children were actually murdered. Jones’ followers actually believe him, and they’ve harassed Sandy Hook parents and victims in real life.

Well, advertisers for Sunday Night have been dropping like flies. NBC News Chairman Andy Lack is backing Megyn right now (probably because they’ve paid her so much money), saying that the advertisers will come back and it’s to be expected when covering controversial subjects. Megyn was also fired from her hosting job for the Sandy Hook Promise Champions Gala. She issued a statement about it, saying:

“I understand and respect the decision of the event organizers but I’m of course disappointed that I won’t be there to support them on Wednesday night. I find Alex Jones’s suggestion that Sandy Hook was ‘a hoax’ as personally revolting as every other rational person does. It left me, and many other Americans, asking the very question that prompted this interview: how does Jones, who traffics in these outrageous conspiracy theories, have the respect of the president of the United States and a growing audience of millions?” “President Trump, by praising and citing him, appearing on his show, and giving him White House press credentials, has helped elevate Jones, to the alarm of many. Our goal in sitting down with him was to shine a light — as journalists are supposed to do — on this influential figure, and yes — to discuss the considerable falsehoods he has promoted with near impunity.”

[From People]

As I said yesterday, I’m not unsympathetic to this reasoning, that Alex Jones is a worthwhile interview subject or topic of news coverage because he peddles his unhinged conspiracy theories and important people – like the current president – cite Jones as a news source. The thing is, Megyn Kelly is not the one to do it. If 60 Minutes did an exposé, the reaction might have been different. If Lester Holt did the interview, it might have been different. Because it was mediocre faux-journalist Megyn Kelly, sitting there, smirking at Alex Jones… that’s part of the reason why people are upset. It’s being handled the wrong way. According to Page Six – the NY Post LOVES to bitch about NBC – the NBC News division is holding “crisis meetings” about the interview. Many are arguing that they just need to pull the piece.

In case you want to know more about Alex Jones’ claims specifically about Sandy Hook, Media Matters did a piece documenting what he’s said, on air, about the massacre – go here.