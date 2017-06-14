NBC News might pull Megyn Kelly’s interview with lunatic troll Alex Jones

As we discussed yesterday, Megyn Kelly is in hot water for her forthcoming interview with conspiracy lunatic Alex Jones. Megyn’s new magazine show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, has already debuted to tepid reviews and a lot of criticism for how she conducts herself. The Alex Jones interview seems to be an early “bridge too far” for many people. Jones says tons of crazy sh-t about lots of different things, but he’s especially reviled these days for promoting a conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook massacre was a false-flag operation and that no children were actually murdered. Jones’ followers actually believe him, and they’ve harassed Sandy Hook parents and victims in real life.
Well, advertisers for Sunday Night have been dropping like flies. NBC News Chairman Andy Lack is backing Megyn right now (probably because they’ve paid her so much money), saying that the advertisers will come back and it’s to be expected when covering controversial subjects. Megyn was also fired from her hosting job for the Sandy Hook Promise Champions Gala. She issued a statement about it, saying:
“I understand and respect the decision of the event organizers but I’m of course disappointed that I won’t be there to support them on Wednesday night. I find Alex Jones’s suggestion that Sandy Hook was ‘a hoax’ as personally revolting as every other rational person does. It left me, and many other Americans, asking the very question that prompted this interview: how does Jones, who traffics in these outrageous conspiracy theories, have the respect of the president of the United States and a growing audience of millions?”
“President Trump, by praising and citing him, appearing on his show, and giving him White House press credentials, has helped elevate Jones, to the alarm of many. Our goal in sitting down with him was to shine a light — as journalists are supposed to do — on this influential figure, and yes — to discuss the considerable falsehoods he has promoted with near impunity.”
As I said yesterday, I’m not unsympathetic to this reasoning, that Alex Jones is a worthwhile interview subject or topic of news coverage because he peddles his unhinged conspiracy theories and important people – like the current president – cite Jones as a news source. The thing is, Megyn Kelly is not the one to do it. If 60 Minutes did an exposé, the reaction might have been different. If Lester Holt did the interview, it might have been different. Because it was mediocre faux-journalist Megyn Kelly, sitting there, smirking at Alex Jones… that’s part of the reason why people are upset. It’s being handled the wrong way. According to Page Six – the NY Post LOVES to bitch about NBC – the NBC News division is holding “crisis meetings” about the interview. Many are arguing that they just need to pull the piece.
In case you want to know more about Alex Jones’ claims specifically about Sandy Hook, Media Matters did a piece documenting what he’s said, on air, about the massacre – go here.
I agree that she is entirely the wrong person to do this interview. It needed to be conducted by someone who could point out the illogical arguments while maintaining objectivity. NBC made a huge mistake by hiring her.
What were NBC and Kelly thinking when they released that picture of her and Jones in a car looking like they were on their way to a fun road trip?!? That is not the image of a hard hitting expose… looked more like she was enjoying the company. Or an ad for sunglasses.
This image, the promo clip and her lame softball Putin interview are why people are pissed and fearful that this interview would serve to humanize this monster.
MTE. By using that smirks and sunglasses shot, they completely torpedoed their claim that this is some kind of serious attempt to show Jones for the pathetic liar that he is.
I don’t have a problem with doing an expose on Jones, where they show how ridiculous his claims are and what losers his followers are. But under no circumstances should they have given him an interview platform to either espouse his nonsense, or make excuses for it. Nope.
Yeah, that jumped out at me, too. Reminds me of when a reporter in Chicago did an interview with a guy whose wife was missing under shady circumstances, and she was in a swimsuit hanging out with him and her kids. She was fired.
The “shine a light” on monsters like Jones is not a sound rationale here. They don’t deserved to be humanized, as you said.
They should pull the interview. And NBC never should have hired Megyn in the first place. Her “journalism” skills are atrocious.
+1000. I am still utterly buffled about this decision. She is such a nothing-Barbie.
Andy Lack seriously needs to be fired. I really want to know what his mindset is for bringing in all the leftovers from the Foxnews sinking ship to MSNBC and NBC. MSNBC is a center slightly progressive network and it should stay that way. There are more than enough places that the right wingers can go to to be special snowflakes. Us left-leaning snowflakes were just fine without them.
Agree about Lack. This show has been on the air for only 2 weeks and was already a bomb and now this is happening.
Between this and the leaking of him trying his damnest to get rid of Lawrence O’Donnell
( the blowback on that was huge), the board will have to be taking a look at him. And that arrogant answer about advitisers coming back, yeah, they might stay away for spite.
Where’s your White Santa now, Megyn?
If this thing gets cancelled, she’ll play victim of the liberal media even it that means going against her boss. She’s got Fox running through her veins.
And I LOVE these pictures of her, they’re so unflattering.
And she took a promotional Selfie with him, both in their sunglasses looking like the @$$es they are. I just can’t with her and certainly not with him. As you said, if this was an investigative expose, by a serious journalist, then maybe. However, I think Megyn, along with so much of the world is concerned with hearing “the other side” that we no longer have a grasp on what’s the reasonable other side. During the election, a conservative commentator said it best about HRC: “I think she’s wrong, but she’s wrong within the right bounds.”
You don’t have to entertain EVERY opinion n on the political spectrum. Everyone is free to have their opinion, however, they’re not entitled to its validity.
I am embarrassed that this woman has a law degree.
She’s using the old Fox strategy of promoting terrible people through disingenuous faux journalism and her NBC corporate perceived sex appeal. Yuck. Just not journalism in any way.
You know what, now that dear Megyn is on NBC pulling all the shit that she did on Faux News maybe some on the left are gonna give up on her and her ridiculous act.
They are both Disgusting Pieces of S*t, there , i said it.. She is just the Ivanka, polished turd Version of him… and So Is NBC, There was aq CALCULATION about the audience she’d bring and that is why they got her, The fact NBC wants to cater to that audience is any way is beyond the pale to me, and I will come and drag their asses to kingdom Come every day that ends in Y
