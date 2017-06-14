Donald Trump blocked Stephen King, Vote Vets & other critics on Twitter

Stephen King Signs Copies Of His Book 'Revival', New York

Stephen King is doing the lord’s work on Twitter. He’s one of those bitingly savage tweeters commenting on all things about and around Emperor Baby Fists. Like many of Donald Trump’s harshest critics, King often tags Trump in his tweets, sending tweets directly to @realDonaldTrump. Well, someone – who?? – went on a rampage yesterday and blocked a bunch of people from viewing Trump’s tweets. The only reason I don’t believe it was Emperor Bigly himself is that I kind of doubt Trump knows how to block or mute people? Maybe I’m not giving him enough credit – it was surely done with Trump’s thin-skinned, petty knowledge. So Stephen King tweeted about it:

Hilariously, King’s friend JK Rowling had his back:

It wasn’t just Stephen King though – Bigly also blocked @VoteVets.

According to HuffPo, Trump’s Twitter also blocked “Jordan Uhl, an organizer known for quickly responding to Trump’s tweets with what can best be described as trollish behavior [and] Brandon Neely, a former Guantanamo Bay guard who’s been a Trump critic.” There’s actually a huge problem with this, because the American people – all of them – are entitled to read Trump’s tweets. So there’s a lawsuit or something. We’ll see.

In case anyone else got blocked by Bigly, you can always read his tweets here, @RealPressSecBot, which formulates Trump’s tweets into press releases.

NATO 2017 Handover Ceremony

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

33 Responses to “Donald Trump blocked Stephen King, Vote Vets & other critics on Twitter”

  1. Alex says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Let’s gear up for yet another class action lawsuit yall. So fun.
    Also remember when trump was supposedly for veterans? And now they are going to get hard by these cuts. Wish I could’ve seen that coming.

  2. SusanneToo says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I’m surprised I haven’t been blocked yet, given what I say to him. Gonna have to up my game.

  3. doofus says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:49 am

    the same court that ruled against his latest version of the travel ban also ruled that his tweets are official WH/Presidential statements, and that his Twitter feed is the official voice of the Prez, so…

    …yeah, that’s an issue if he blocks people. the lawsuit now has a previous court ruling to back it up.

    *points and laughs like Nelson Muntz*

    • pinchofme says:
      June 14, 2017 at 9:09 am

      Isn’t that only if he uses the official POTUS account?
      I would think that he could follow/block whoever he wants with his personal account.

      I am in no way trying to defend him (just making that clear :) ) but I just think there is anything you can do about it…

      • swak says:
        June 14, 2017 at 9:21 am

        He very rarely uses his official POTUS account. The tweets the court used to block his Muslim ban are from his personal account. And Spicer has said that what he says on that account should be taken as Trump’s word on all things (or something to that effect). From NBCnews: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that Trump’s tweets should be taken as official statements

      • doofus says:
        June 14, 2017 at 9:29 am

        from what I understand, no, not just the POTUS account but anything from the “DonaldJTrump” account, too.

        there’s an article on Slate (and other sites) about it. not sure about a link to Slate so maybe just go to their site and search.

    • Rachel says:
      June 14, 2017 at 9:47 am

      Spicer stated in a press briefing that Trump’s personal tweets are “official statements from the White House.” So they don’t even need the prior court ruling. They shot themselves in the foot on that one.

  4. Lindy says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:51 am

    And now I’m imagining a dinner party with Rowling and King as guests, and how utterly delightful that would be. (I met King once, and baked cheddar Vidalia onion scones for him and he was every bit as funny and smart and fascinating as I’d imagined).

    I don’t even know what to say about Bigly anymore. I just… dystopian nightmare won’t stop.

  5. grabbyhands says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I wonder how the orange faithful are going to spin him blocking a vet’s group, when you know, they’re such PATRIOTS and they love vets SO much. But they will somehow.

    And it is because they don’t love vets per se, they love all the dick swinging and posturing and bullying that comes with creating a bloated military force.

  6. Down and Out says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Now that the federal courts have affirmed that Trump’s tweets are official communications (per Spicer), I would think that those who have been blocked have a pretty strong case against Baby Fists.

  7. minx says:
    June 14, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Trump is such a delicate snowflake, can’t have his feelings hurt.

  8. Kitten says:
    June 14, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I feel like an old person here but what does it mean to get blocked on Twitter? Does that mean that you can NEVER see Trump’s tweets, even in a search engine? If so, that is completely f*cked up. I would love another lawsuit thrown at him…DO IT.

    On a superficial note, Stephen King is less that two years younger than Trump and looks a billion times better. I might be biased because I love the guy but I think he’s aging really well, especially given all that he has been through.

  9. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    June 14, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Sometimes, Trump just makes me smile. It’s from an unlikely mixture of disbelief and not being surprised at all at the same time. And since blocking people on Twitter hurts noone, this one is just funny.

  10. Scottiegal says:
    June 14, 2017 at 9:05 am

    President Obama blocked people, also. It’s not just Trump. I’m not defending him.

    • Kitten says:
      June 14, 2017 at 9:21 am

      Difference is that Obama’s Twitter account wasn’t considered “official White House statements”. In fact, Obama’s Twitter wasn’t actually Obama himself tweeting, but his staff members.

      The American public has every right to know what the POTUS (you know, the guy we hired?) is saying in an official, professional capacity. If Trump doesn’t want to use MSM or any news outlet besides Breitbart and Fox News to get his message out, then he has an obligation to make whatever public (emphasis on PUBLIC) forum he chooses accessible to EVERY American citizen without exception.

    • swak says:
      June 14, 2017 at 9:30 am

      But what were the reasons for Obama blocking people? Seems like Trump blocks those who don’t share his opinion. I can see if the people he is blocking are tweeting threats or abusive tweets but I don’t think Stephen King or the Vets organization is doing that type of thing.

  11. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    June 14, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Stephen King should be proud, he finally arrived! ;-)

  12. lowercaselois says:
    June 14, 2017 at 9:48 am

    It is no Bigly deal, Stephen King should open another twitter account. Matter of fact he should open a few and drive Trump crazy.

