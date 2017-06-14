Donald Trump blocked Stephen King, Vote Vets & other critics on Twitter

Stephen King is doing the lord’s work on Twitter. He’s one of those bitingly savage tweeters commenting on all things about and around Emperor Baby Fists. Like many of Donald Trump’s harshest critics, King often tags Trump in his tweets, sending tweets directly to @realDonaldTrump. Well, someone – who?? – went on a rampage yesterday and blocked a bunch of people from viewing Trump’s tweets. The only reason I don’t believe it was Emperor Bigly himself is that I kind of doubt Trump knows how to block or mute people? Maybe I’m not giving him enough credit – it was surely done with Trump’s thin-skinned, petty knowledge. So Stephen King tweeted about it:
Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017
Have others received a notification of being blocked from Trump's tweets, or is it a hoax? It's not as if his tweets are hard to find!
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017
Blocked! Condemned to an existential wasteland of Trumplessness!
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 14, 2017
Hilariously, King’s friend JK Rowling had his back:
I still have access. I'll DM them to you. https://t.co/MhibEYDBTg
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2017
It wasn’t just Stephen King though – Bigly also blocked @VoteVets.
The Commander in Chief can block @VoteVets, the voice of 500k military veterans and families, but we will NOT be silenced. pic.twitter.com/SaCN5hKU9R
— VoteVets (@votevets) June 13, 2017
According to HuffPo, Trump’s Twitter also blocked “Jordan Uhl, an organizer known for quickly responding to Trump’s tweets with what can best be described as trollish behavior [and] Brandon Neely, a former Guantanamo Bay guard who’s been a Trump critic.” There’s actually a huge problem with this, because the American people – all of them – are entitled to read Trump’s tweets. So there’s a lawsuit or something. We’ll see.
In case anyone else got blocked by Bigly, you can always read his tweets here, @RealPressSecBot, which formulates Trump’s tweets into press releases.
Let’s gear up for yet another class action lawsuit yall. So fun.
Also remember when trump was supposedly for veterans? And now they are going to get hard by these cuts. Wish I could’ve seen that coming.
Do you have some links to what veterans could lose? Thanks!
Well of course! Veterans aren’t making him money – what do they matter to The Don.
It actually angers me so much. My grandfather was a WW2 vet who spent a good deal of time fighting with Veterans Affairs in Canada… not just for himself – but for everyone. He was very much a “strongly worded letter” kind of guy – and his were always amazing to read and got his point across eloquently- something that a ‘man’ like Cheetoh wouldn’t understand.
Exactly, I remember being infuriated during the campaign whenever someone said “Trump is for veterans.” I don’t know how anyone could possibly ever believe that was true.
I’m surprised I haven’t been blocked yet, given what I say to him. Gonna have to up my game.
Hahaha … that was my 1st thought too. Gotta put more vitriol into my troll. The awful thing is, that this, as a country, is what we have been reduced to; Trolling Trump. (I’m still not able to address him as President) Can anyone here imagine doing or saying any of these things to President Obama or a member of his family. How far we have been made to fall :’-(
Most, if not all, of the blocked accounts have been verified accounts.
I’m smiling just thinking about what kind of sh*t you’re tweeting 45, SusanneToo
Ha. I was excited to see that one of the good trolls was back yesterday after a few weeks’ absence. I had actually been worried about him. Are people just temporarily banned?
the same court that ruled against his latest version of the travel ban also ruled that his tweets are official WH/Presidential statements, and that his Twitter feed is the official voice of the Prez, so…
…yeah, that’s an issue if he blocks people. the lawsuit now has a previous court ruling to back it up.
*points and laughs like Nelson Muntz*
Isn’t that only if he uses the official POTUS account?
I would think that he could follow/block whoever he wants with his personal account.
I am in no way trying to defend him (just making that clear ) but I just think there is anything you can do about it…
He very rarely uses his official POTUS account. The tweets the court used to block his Muslim ban are from his personal account. And Spicer has said that what he says on that account should be taken as Trump’s word on all things (or something to that effect). From NBCnews: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that Trump’s tweets should be taken as official statements
from what I understand, no, not just the POTUS account but anything from the “DonaldJTrump” account, too.
there’s an article on Slate (and other sites) about it. not sure about a link to Slate so maybe just go to their site and search.
Spicer stated in a press briefing that Trump’s personal tweets are “official statements from the White House.” So they don’t even need the prior court ruling. They shot themselves in the foot on that one.
And now I’m imagining a dinner party with Rowling and King as guests, and how utterly delightful that would be. (I met King once, and baked cheddar Vidalia onion scones for him and he was every bit as funny and smart and fascinating as I’d imagined).
I don’t even know what to say about Bigly anymore. I just… dystopian nightmare won’t stop.
Wow, how cool that you met him. My son and I always talk about how he needs to donate his remarkable brain to science. That is if the scientists don’t all flee to France, sob.
I wonder how the orange faithful are going to spin him blocking a vet’s group, when you know, they’re such PATRIOTS and they love vets SO much. But they will somehow.
And it is because they don’t love vets per se, they love all the dick swinging and posturing and bullying that comes with creating a bloated military force.
Yes to all your points, grabbyhands. UGH.
Now that the federal courts have affirmed that Trump’s tweets are official communications (per Spicer), I would think that those who have been blocked have a pretty strong case against Baby Fists.
Trump is such a delicate snowflake, can’t have his feelings hurt.
I feel like an old person here but what does it mean to get blocked on Twitter? Does that mean that you can NEVER see Trump’s tweets, even in a search engine? If so, that is completely f*cked up. I would love another lawsuit thrown at him…DO IT.
On a superficial note, Stephen King is less that two years younger than Trump and looks a billion times better. I might be biased because I love the guy but I think he’s aging really well, especially given all that he has been through.
Not bragging, but I’m two years older and look a billion times better. It’s not hard to do. I know 80 year olds who look better than trump. It’s his evil insides clawing their way out.
I believe it, just based on the vitality and pugnaciousness of your comments here. I picture you as a put-together, smartly dressed woman with good hair lol.
I think it just means you can’t view his tweets if you’re signed into twitter in your (blocked) account. But I think you can still see them if you sign out and use a search engine
Anyone know differently?
If so, that’s a bit different I think. It’s still messed up that this effin toddler is blocking anyone though.
Yeah, it means that you can’t see Trump’s tweets at all, and if you decide to write a message to him, you’re unable to do so because you’ve been blocked by them.
Sometimes, Trump just makes me smile. It’s from an unlikely mixture of disbelief and not being surprised at all at the same time. And since blocking people on Twitter hurts noone, this one is just funny.
President Obama blocked people, also. It’s not just Trump. I’m not defending him.
Difference is that Obama’s Twitter account wasn’t considered “official White House statements”. In fact, Obama’s Twitter wasn’t actually Obama himself tweeting, but his staff members.
The American public has every right to know what the POTUS (you know, the guy we hired?) is saying in an official, professional capacity. If Trump doesn’t want to use MSM or any news outlet besides Breitbart and Fox News to get his message out, then he has an obligation to make whatever public (emphasis on PUBLIC) forum he chooses accessible to EVERY American citizen without exception.
Thank you!
But what were the reasons for Obama blocking people? Seems like Trump blocks those who don’t share his opinion. I can see if the people he is blocking are tweeting threats or abusive tweets but I don’t think Stephen King or the Vets organization is doing that type of thing.
Stephen King should be proud, he finally arrived!
It is no Bigly deal, Stephen King should open another twitter account. Matter of fact he should open a few and drive Trump crazy.
