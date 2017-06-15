George Clooney’s dad claims George fell for Amal the first day they met

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Hail, Caesar!"

We’ve actually never heard the real story of how George Clooney met Amal. I remember the start of Alamooney too, and my God, how innocent we were back then. George had finally finished his thing with Stacy Keibler, although I still believe that George and Stacy were on the rocks for months, and that there was some overlap between Keibler and Amal. Anyway, we heard that Amal and George might have met in London, where she lived and worked and where George was spending a lot of time. Then other people claimed that George and Amal had actually met in Como, Italy, and that she was the friend of a friend, something like that. We still don’t know for sure what happened. So, allow George’s dad to make it fuzzier.

George Clooney’s father Nick suspected early on that the star’s now-wife Amal would forever change the direction of his son’s life. Like really early on. In fact, he and his wife Nina were with George the day he first met Amal, who tagged along to a dinner gathering with mutual friends in 2013, and Nick recalls witnessing sparks flying.

“Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in,” he says. “She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness.”

George for one took immediate notice.

“By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, ‘Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!’”, Nick says. “I really think by the time that first (meeting) was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them. She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her.” George’s dad would clearly know. “It was just different than all the other relationships I had seen him in, and I had watched them all from the time he was 13,” he says.

“This young woman meant something to him almost immediately. It was just amazing.”

Nick doesn’t say where they were, but “a dinner gathering with mutual friends” suggests, to me, that they were in Como. Why would George’s parents be in London? Why would George throw a dinner party in what was presumably a rented house or hotel suite in London? George’s parents were probably in Como, at George’s house on Lake Como, and George was throwing a dinner party and Amal was a friend of a friend. While Nick’s version of events definitely feels sanitized and whitewashed, I sort of don’t doubt that George was interested in Amal as soon as they met. She absolutely has that “look” that he likes in women – strong features, long dark hair, etc. Before they even got together,, if you had shown me a photo of Amal and asked me if George would be attracted to her, I would say “of course, because she looks a lot like Elisabetta Canalis.”

Also: I’m downright shocked that Amal and George didn’t get the cover of People Magazine this week for the twins’ birth. People Mag went with a true-crime cover.

69th Cannes Film Festival - 'Money Monster’ - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

53 Responses to “George Clooney’s dad claims George fell for Amal the first day they met”

  1. nemera34 says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:30 am

    The birth hasn’t been the cover of any magazine that I have seen so far. At most it was a sidebar on this week. Maybe that is why there are all these stories about how they met and such. I just don’t think the public is particularly crazy to know about this. Celebrity baby births are not the rage any longer.

    Reply
    • Liv says:
      June 15, 2017 at 10:22 am

      The birth was reported by both BBC and CNN. Theres interest. If anything it looks like they have refused to whore it out by selling the pictures or plastering them on social media for attention. An octagenerian who never expected his sixty year old son to give him two grandkids is entitled to publicly gush at his grandkids mum.

      Reply
      • nemera34 says:
        June 15, 2017 at 11:15 am

        I never said that there was no coverage just that there is not a media crazy. And “whoring it out” as you say by selling pics is a matter of opinion. They sold pics of the wedding. And George has had no problem is telling the world everything about what is going on. There are degrees of “Whoring it out”. And yes I know that his father is excited by his first grand kids. as he should be an good for him. But that doesn’t take away what I said. And their first meeting has nothing to do with saying they are excited. And like it or not there is not a frenzy for news. FACT.

      • notasugarhere says:
        June 15, 2017 at 11:30 am

        These aren’t his first grandkids, although he’s free to gush about them. He already had two grandchildren, a boy and a girl, from their daughter Adelia.

      • Sasha says:
        June 15, 2017 at 4:09 pm

        @Liv
        You can see the amount of interest by the 38, now 39, comments on this thread.

        @nemera34
        Very well put.
        I saw ‘The American’ on cable a few weeks ago. The gorgeous prostitute says something like, “You’ve got a secret.” to George’s character.
        That’s the way I see George and this marriage.

    • Amide says:
      June 15, 2017 at 10:31 am

      It’s odd when considering all the staged pap walks of George and a pregnant Amal in the English country side that, the DM had access to.😶

      Reply
    • Candy says:
      June 15, 2017 at 11:51 am

      Lol I agree! @Nemera

      Reply
  2. astrid says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:33 am

    George and Amal have grown on me. I’m looking forward to seeing baby pics

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:39 am

    ‘She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her’

    I love this.

    Reply
  4. Zut alors says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:41 am

    The hand holding pic at the UN will never cease to amuse me.

    Reply
  5. Chrissy says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I can see falling in love at first sight. It happens all the time. I just wonder whose idea it was for her to have so much plastic surgery not to mention the total make-over. Just a thought…..

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Hey Nick, I know George is taking care of you and all, but is there any chance of ya coming back to TCM. I really liked you on there.

    Reply
  7. Skins says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Is he married to Lorde?

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I always wondered if you could fall in love at first sight. Now I know it’s possible, because it happened to me.
    They’re such a good looking couple. Their babies must be beautiful

    Reply
  9. Amide says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:28 am

    This ‘romance’ just seems odder & odder to me with the non stop shilling.😏

    Reply
  10. ickythump says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I have to say I was a bit – yea, whatever, when they first met and “she was his equal” and all that mullarky but I am a sucker for babies and I’m sure they are gorgeous and I hope they’ll be really happy together!

    Reply
  11. Nothingtoseehere says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    My thought had always been, given the ambiguity around how they met, that it was a high end matchmaker. Especially given reports that she also dated Eric Schmidt. She seems like one of those women who’d be in the Rolodex for matchmakers who operate at a rarified level.

    Reply
  12. HoustonGrl says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Ugh, I just can’t with these two. They act like a bunch of teenagers and George was no “young man” when they met, as his father jokingly put it. It’s nauseating when two grown up adults can’t just admit that they met and they’re both ready for commitment and companionship (or wagship) and have to cram this love story down our throats year after year. I’m glad he’s got all the feels now but let’s not forget that he treated all his other girlfriends like objects. Even his father made a degrading comment about them like they were just throwaways.

    Reply
    • Lime says:
      June 15, 2017 at 6:13 pm

      Showmance 100%. George is hungry for that power couple status. Very rude to the exes, exactly. I find them super passe and elitist with the way they’re setting themselves up as humanitarians at the top. You can “do good” by advocating for a fair system rather than the old fashioned noblesse oblige thing. George would not appeal to millennials if he were to run for office.

      Reply
    • Ziki Fly says:
      June 15, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      Yes, exactly. It is great that they are happy together and with their new family, but the non-stop dis-ing of his past girlfriends, however passive, is just inexcusable. The ‘at his level’ comments were disrespectful to the women he’s dated before, and misogynistic. Why not just say, I don’t want to discuss my past relationships, out of courtesy to those women and my current partner? Why does it have to be “He was never like this with any other girlfriend”? It’s not women’s job to bring out the best in a man, and it’s not even really a compliment. Like, out of all her accomplishments, the crowning one is that she landed aging womanizer George Clooney and ‘makes him remarkable’? It just makes it all about Clooney, like these women have nothing else going on.

      Reply
  13. Skylark says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    How low class on Nick Clooney’s part to talk about previous girlfriends in such a dismissive manner. The males in that family have such an inflated opinion of themselves. Remarkable my arse.

    Reply
  14. Littlestar says:
    June 15, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    I like them as a couple, seems like they have real chemistry.

    Reply
  15. Suzanne says:
    June 15, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    He’s like so many men his age. He flaunts all the young eye candy but when this one with a title came along that makes HIM appear intelligent…HE grabbed on to that in a hurry and put a ring on it. She’s an attention whore from what I can see…she’s always on parade, clearly looking for and at the camera man…in the crowd. She got what she craved…he got what he craved. It’ll probably end like Brad and Angelina. Fooling the public with the affection in public and fighting like cats and dogs behind the curtain. Now they brought in babies to the mix…like I’m sure HE wanted that. NOT. WTH?

    Reply
  16. What's Inside says:
    June 15, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    It’s a Cinderella story…..except Amal elevated George.

    Reply
  17. april says:
    June 15, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    They are living the fairy tale. She is stunning. They have a significant age difference which may affect the “happily ever after.” However, I wish them the best.

    Reply
  18. Lime says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Amal is overrated career wise and George is from another age with the big deal he loves to make about her. Plus she’s such a fameho and obsessed with putting together the right outfit for the paps. He married her because he was in love with the idea of himself being one part of HW’s biggest power couple.

    And he’s actually bad for the Democrats because he and Amal soooo obviously live a limo liberal lifestyle where you spend tens of millions on housing, clothing, and lifestyle while doing the odd speech and donations to cement the idea of noblesse oblige. Never heard him talk once about income inequality. They’re bad PR for the left and should just live their wealthy lifestyles without trying to put themselves out there as paragons of lefty virtue.

    Reply
  19. Pandora says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    They look alike so much it’s creepy

    Reply
  20. Parigo says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    She is smart and gorgeous and was so before she met him. He jumped on that and put a ring on it, she fell for it and seems happy. No hate. George’s parents are very smart successful people in their own right, they have nothing to gain by lying. His dad is telling it like it was imo.

    Reply

