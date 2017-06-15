George Clooney’s dad claims George fell for Amal the first day they met

We’ve actually never heard the real story of how George Clooney met Amal. I remember the start of Alamooney too, and my God, how innocent we were back then. George had finally finished his thing with Stacy Keibler, although I still believe that George and Stacy were on the rocks for months, and that there was some overlap between Keibler and Amal. Anyway, we heard that Amal and George might have met in London, where she lived and worked and where George was spending a lot of time. Then other people claimed that George and Amal had actually met in Como, Italy, and that she was the friend of a friend, something like that. We still don’t know for sure what happened. So, allow George’s dad to make it fuzzier.

George Clooney’s father Nick suspected early on that the star’s now-wife Amal would forever change the direction of his son’s life. Like really early on. In fact, he and his wife Nina were with George the day he first met Amal, who tagged along to a dinner gathering with mutual friends in 2013, and Nick recalls witnessing sparks flying. “Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in,” he says. “She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness.” George for one took immediate notice. “By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, ‘Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!’”, Nick says. “I really think by the time that first (meeting) was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them. She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her.” George’s dad would clearly know. “It was just different than all the other relationships I had seen him in, and I had watched them all from the time he was 13,” he says. “This young woman meant something to him almost immediately. It was just amazing.”

[From People]

Nick doesn’t say where they were, but “a dinner gathering with mutual friends” suggests, to me, that they were in Como. Why would George’s parents be in London? Why would George throw a dinner party in what was presumably a rented house or hotel suite in London? George’s parents were probably in Como, at George’s house on Lake Como, and George was throwing a dinner party and Amal was a friend of a friend. While Nick’s version of events definitely feels sanitized and whitewashed, I sort of don’t doubt that George was interested in Amal as soon as they met. She absolutely has that “look” that he likes in women – strong features, long dark hair, etc. Before they even got together,, if you had shown me a photo of Amal and asked me if George would be attracted to her, I would say “of course, because she looks a lot like Elisabetta Canalis.”

Also: I’m downright shocked that Amal and George didn’t get the cover of People Magazine this week for the twins’ birth. People Mag went with a true-crime cover.