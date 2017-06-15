George Clooney’s dad claims George fell for Amal the first day they met

We’ve actually never heard the real story of how George Clooney met Amal. I remember the start of Alamooney too, and my God, how innocent we were back then. George had finally finished his thing with Stacy Keibler, although I still believe that George and Stacy were on the rocks for months, and that there was some overlap between Keibler and Amal. Anyway, we heard that Amal and George might have met in London, where she lived and worked and where George was spending a lot of time. Then other people claimed that George and Amal had actually met in Como, Italy, and that she was the friend of a friend, something like that. We still don’t know for sure what happened. So, allow George’s dad to make it fuzzier.
George Clooney’s father Nick suspected early on that the star’s now-wife Amal would forever change the direction of his son’s life. Like really early on. In fact, he and his wife Nina were with George the day he first met Amal, who tagged along to a dinner gathering with mutual friends in 2013, and Nick recalls witnessing sparks flying.
“Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in,” he says. “She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness.”
George for one took immediate notice.
“By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, ‘Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!’”, Nick says. “I really think by the time that first (meeting) was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them. She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her.” George’s dad would clearly know. “It was just different than all the other relationships I had seen him in, and I had watched them all from the time he was 13,” he says.
“This young woman meant something to him almost immediately. It was just amazing.”
Nick doesn’t say where they were, but “a dinner gathering with mutual friends” suggests, to me, that they were in Como. Why would George’s parents be in London? Why would George throw a dinner party in what was presumably a rented house or hotel suite in London? George’s parents were probably in Como, at George’s house on Lake Como, and George was throwing a dinner party and Amal was a friend of a friend. While Nick’s version of events definitely feels sanitized and whitewashed, I sort of don’t doubt that George was interested in Amal as soon as they met. She absolutely has that “look” that he likes in women – strong features, long dark hair, etc. Before they even got together,, if you had shown me a photo of Amal and asked me if George would be attracted to her, I would say “of course, because she looks a lot like Elisabetta Canalis.”
Also: I’m downright shocked that Amal and George didn’t get the cover of People Magazine this week for the twins’ birth. People Mag went with a true-crime cover.
The birth hasn’t been the cover of any magazine that I have seen so far. At most it was a sidebar on this week. Maybe that is why there are all these stories about how they met and such. I just don’t think the public is particularly crazy to know about this. Celebrity baby births are not the rage any longer.
The birth was reported by both BBC and CNN. Theres interest. If anything it looks like they have refused to whore it out by selling the pictures or plastering them on social media for attention. An octagenerian who never expected his sixty year old son to give him two grandkids is entitled to publicly gush at his grandkids mum.
I never said that there was no coverage just that there is not a media crazy. And “whoring it out” as you say by selling pics is a matter of opinion. They sold pics of the wedding. And George has had no problem is telling the world everything about what is going on. There are degrees of “Whoring it out”. And yes I know that his father is excited by his first grand kids. as he should be an good for him. But that doesn’t take away what I said. And their first meeting has nothing to do with saying they are excited. And like it or not there is not a frenzy for news. FACT.
These aren’t his first grandkids, although he’s free to gush about them. He already had two grandchildren, a boy and a girl, from their daughter Adelia.
@Liv
You can see the amount of interest by the 38, now 39, comments on this thread.
@nemera34
Very well put.
I saw ‘The American’ on cable a few weeks ago. The gorgeous prostitute says something like, “You’ve got a secret.” to George’s character.
That’s the way I see George and this marriage.
It’s odd when considering all the staged pap walks of George and a pregnant Amal in the English country side that, the DM had access to.😶
Lol I agree! @Nemera
George and Amal have grown on me. I’m looking forward to seeing baby pics
‘She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her’
I love this.
Really doesn’t say much for how he was with his first wife though.
I didn’t know he had a first wife :/ I’m late to the gossip game – nothing pre-2013
But, to me, the acknowledgment that her presence makes him better, is sweet.
Sure, but that was nearly three decades ago. I can only imagine how immature he was then. I think I remember him saying in an interview that he was a terrible husband.
Not gentlemanly of elder Clooney to dis his previous DIL in the process of praising this one. Could have been said better.
The hand holding pic at the UN will never cease to amuse me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see falling in love at first sight. It happens all the time. I just wonder whose idea it was for her to have so much plastic surgery not to mention the total make-over. Just a thought…..
She hasn’t had any plastic surgery?? She just wears a lot of makeup and I think she did before she met George as well…
At the very least I’d say rhinoplasty which streamlined her nose.
She’s had an excellent rhinoplasty, the best I’ve seen on a public figure (I’m a retired surgeon so notice these things). You can Google for pictures of her natural nose if you want.
Picture of Amal pre-surgery. Definitely nose job and teeth.
https://amalalamuddinstyle.files.wordpress.com/2014/11/original.jpg
Plus she lost a tonne of weight once she was outed as his girlfriend which was about a minute after they met. Picture from october 2013.
http://www.farfesh.com/pic_server/articles_images/2014/02/26/george-(7).jpg
Thank you for reminding me, after the birth of twins (God bless them!) there were some headlines G&A through years and the first thing that came to my mind was It should say Amal’s nose through the years (great job btw), I am still amazed how there were no really pregnant pictures (especially since she is paid per view) only those few in the beginning where she looked absolutely gorgeous and thin pregnant with twins
I don’t think George and Amal have much interest in being on a magazine cover. But maybe in a few months they’ll do a spread somewhere, perhaps Hello. I could see George falling for her the first night. She is striking and certainly not a dimwit.
Hi Tala or Baria!
Hey Nick, I know George is taking care of you and all, but is there any chance of ya coming back to TCM. I really liked you on there.
I think he was on AMC not TCM.
He was on AMC when it was classic movies and commercial free.
Hold up. AMC used to play movies. That I did not know.
I miss the old AMC.
So do I, tracking. Now I look at their lineup and think, “These are Classics?”
Is he married to Lorde?
I always wondered if you could fall in love at first sight. Now I know it’s possible, because it happened to me.
They’re such a good looking couple. Their babies must be beautiful
When it happens, it is undeniable!!! I hope everyone can experience it (and that it is mutual, of course)
This ‘romance’ just seems odder & odder to me with the non stop shilling.😏
Totally agree! I’m getting Taylor Swift PRIVATE COUPLE vibes here – why are they trying to sell it so hard?!?
I wonder if the twins with inherit Amal’s original nose?
Better that than their parents’ (and plainly grandparents’) smug, self-satisfied, ‘we are so special’ arrogance.
A nose can be fixed but there’s no fix for the other.
Remember George used to be so private about his private life? Now everything’s about oversharing. I’m convinced he does eventually want to hold some sort of office.
I have to say I was a bit – yea, whatever, when they first met and “she was his equal” and all that mullarky but I am a sucker for babies and I’m sure they are gorgeous and I hope they’ll be really happy together!
My thought had always been, given the ambiguity around how they met, that it was a high end matchmaker. Especially given reports that she also dated Eric Schmidt. She seems like one of those women who’d be in the Rolodex for matchmakers who operate at a rarified level.
This makes a lot of sense, I agree.
Ugh, I just can’t with these two. They act like a bunch of teenagers and George was no “young man” when they met, as his father jokingly put it. It’s nauseating when two grown up adults can’t just admit that they met and they’re both ready for commitment and companionship (or wagship) and have to cram this love story down our throats year after year. I’m glad he’s got all the feels now but let’s not forget that he treated all his other girlfriends like objects. Even his father made a degrading comment about them like they were just throwaways.
Showmance 100%. George is hungry for that power couple status. Very rude to the exes, exactly. I find them super passe and elitist with the way they’re setting themselves up as humanitarians at the top. You can “do good” by advocating for a fair system rather than the old fashioned noblesse oblige thing. George would not appeal to millennials if he were to run for office.
Yes, exactly. It is great that they are happy together and with their new family, but the non-stop dis-ing of his past girlfriends, however passive, is just inexcusable. The ‘at his level’ comments were disrespectful to the women he’s dated before, and misogynistic. Why not just say, I don’t want to discuss my past relationships, out of courtesy to those women and my current partner? Why does it have to be “He was never like this with any other girlfriend”? It’s not women’s job to bring out the best in a man, and it’s not even really a compliment. Like, out of all her accomplishments, the crowning one is that she landed aging womanizer George Clooney and ‘makes him remarkable’? It just makes it all about Clooney, like these women have nothing else going on.
How low class on Nick Clooney’s part to talk about previous girlfriends in such a dismissive manner. The males in that family have such an inflated opinion of themselves. Remarkable my arse.
well the apple didn’t fall far from the tree did it – Nick and George may have the old style charm but they are both chauvinists, both have been really derogatory about Georges exes
I agree.
I like them as a couple, seems like they have real chemistry.
He’s like so many men his age. He flaunts all the young eye candy but when this one with a title came along that makes HIM appear intelligent…HE grabbed on to that in a hurry and put a ring on it. She’s an attention whore from what I can see…she’s always on parade, clearly looking for and at the camera man…in the crowd. She got what she craved…he got what he craved. It’ll probably end like Brad and Angelina. Fooling the public with the affection in public and fighting like cats and dogs behind the curtain. Now they brought in babies to the mix…like I’m sure HE wanted that. NOT. WTH?
It’s a Cinderella story…..except Amal elevated George.
They are living the fairy tale. She is stunning. They have a significant age difference which may affect the “happily ever after.” However, I wish them the best.
Amal is overrated career wise and George is from another age with the big deal he loves to make about her. Plus she’s such a fameho and obsessed with putting together the right outfit for the paps. He married her because he was in love with the idea of himself being one part of HW’s biggest power couple.
And he’s actually bad for the Democrats because he and Amal soooo obviously live a limo liberal lifestyle where you spend tens of millions on housing, clothing, and lifestyle while doing the odd speech and donations to cement the idea of noblesse oblige. Never heard him talk once about income inequality. They’re bad PR for the left and should just live their wealthy lifestyles without trying to put themselves out there as paragons of lefty virtue.
They look alike so much it’s creepy
She is smart and gorgeous and was so before she met him. He jumped on that and put a ring on it, she fell for it and seems happy. No hate. George’s parents are very smart successful people in their own right, they have nothing to gain by lying. His dad is telling it like it was imo.
Hi Baria!
