“Sam Taylor Johnson pretty much hates FSOG author EL James” links
  • June 14, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sam Taylor Johnson is over Fifty Shades of Grey & she would never work with EL James ever again. She sounds like she completely regrets it. [Dlisted]
Sienna Miller is on Instagram now. This should get gloriously messy. [LaineyGossip]
Olivia Munn was promoting beef jerky? [Go Fug Yourself]
Kate McKinnon is a national treasure. Protect her! [Pajiba]
I would literally have nightmares about this for years. [Jezebel]
I guess we’re still calling Hailey Baldwin a model? [Celebslam]
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott got tattoos together. [The Blemish]
Is Kenya Moore secretly married? Hm. [Reality Tea]
Penelope Cruz & Lily Collins are shooting a Lancome ad together. [Moe Jackson]
Jessica Alba looks like she’s wearing a silk robe. [Popoholic]
Lady Gaga has teamed up with Starbucks for a good cause. [OMG Blog]

  1. Madly says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Why no posts about the politically driven shooting? Is it because it was to a republican?

  2. trollontheloose says:
    June 14, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Sienna follows every members of the Jude Law family…

  3. Gene123 says:
    June 14, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    I personally want less political posts

    However, why no coverage about ABC cancelling Bachelor In paradise over rape allegations?

  4. their ginger says:
    June 14, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    With respect to everyone, I love the political posts, in part because the posters are far more intelligent and more civil than posters on actual political sites like POLITICO. These threads also appear to be a refuge for those who cannot talk about politics with friends or loved ones [I am fortunately not in that situation.] Anyway, I wanted to thank Kaiser.

  5. teacakes says:
    June 14, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    No surprises there re: STJ, lol. Or ELJ, for that matter.

  6. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Re: Starbucks and Lady Gaga — while I’m sure everyone wants to help out her charity, please just donate the money directly and DO NOT but any product that uses Sumatran coconuts (such as Starbucks coconut milk), palm oil, or Sumatran coffee. The Sumatran tiger is critically endangered because of the palm and coffee plantations (usually owned by foreigners, not locals) displacing both local villagers AND the critically endangered tiger. The Javan tiger is already extinct; the Bali tiger is extinct; the Caspian tiger is extinct; and the Javan tiger is extinct. PLEASE do not contribute to the extinction of the Sumatran tiger. There are so few tigers left in the world. DO NOT BUY STARBUCKS COCONUT MILK OR SUMATRAN COFFEE. Thank you.

  7. Chicken N pastry says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    It’ll probably be discussed tomorrow. I’ve noticed CB is usually a day late when it comes to political related headlines

  8. Bethy says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    EL James is a nasty b? No, never would have guessed. She was a b in Twilight fandom too.

  9. LA Elle says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Two things:

    1. I still don’t understand why the heck Sam signed on for Fifty Shades in the first place. She seems smart, and I feel like one meeting with EL James should have made her decide to step away.

    2. What is this about Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate? I’m fascinated by this possible pairing (although it kind of seems problematic, given her love of substances and that he’s a recovering alcoholic) and was looking forward to the Celebitchy speculation. Tomorrow I hope?

