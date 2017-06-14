“Sam Taylor Johnson pretty much hates FSOG author EL James” links

Sam Taylor Johnson is over Fifty Shades of Grey & she would never work with EL James ever again. She sounds like she completely regrets it. [Dlisted]
Sienna Miller is on Instagram now. This should get gloriously messy. [LaineyGossip]
Olivia Munn was promoting beef jerky? [Go Fug Yourself]
Kate McKinnon is a national treasure. Protect her! [Pajiba]
I would literally have nightmares about this for years. [Jezebel]
I guess we’re still calling Hailey Baldwin a model? [Celebslam]
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott got tattoos together. [The Blemish]
Is Kenya Moore secretly married? Hm. [Reality Tea]
Penelope Cruz & Lily Collins are shooting a Lancome ad together. [Moe Jackson]
Jessica Alba looks like she’s wearing a silk robe. [Popoholic]
Lady Gaga has teamed up with Starbucks for a good cause. [OMG Blog]
Why no posts about the politically driven shooting? Is it because it was to a republican?
YEP!!!!
This is my final day on this site…I’m done. Hypocritical doesn’t begin to cover it.
Bye then! Better luck elsewhere.
Don’t let the door hit ya!
I hope Fox News has the correct Gossip Forum for you BB! Good Luck
BUH-BYE !!!!
Happy flouncing!
IMO, if someone enjoys the gossip aspects of Celebitchy, then why is it such a big deal to NOT read the political posts? Skip over them. There’s a lot of posts I skip over because I don’t like the celebrity or don’t know them, but I’m not going to throw a hissy fit and declare I’m leaving because the entire blog isn’t catering 100% to my liking.
Bye, then.
KiddVicious, AMEN.
I skip posts of people I don’t like or don’t care about or don’t know.
to add, why do people feel it necessary to let everyone know that this is their “LAST VISIT!!!!1!!11!!!!”?…do they expect the blogger or other posters to beg them to stay?
Being petty during such challenging times helps no one.
If you’ve actually read the site before, you’d know they prepare posts very early and the work for the day was most likely done before the shooting even occurred.
Gurl bye
Oh fgs, if you want to start a conversation then start one. Tell us what happened and let us discuss it. Why throw a tantrum over your story not being covered?
There we go, expecting people to behave like grown ups on the internet again!
Based on the quick search of the site, it doesn’t appear they covered the Gabby Giffords shooting several years ago either.
Or the sandy hook one. It was mentioned when some celebrity commented on it, but didn’t cover it per se.
I know cb does political stories but a shooting is different.
Yes, I didn’t expect CB to do a separate post about the shooting. It was discussed in one of the political posts anyway and I’m sure it will be discussed again. This isn’t and has never purported to be a news site. The political posts are extremely valuable to me but Kaiser and her team cannot be expected to cover everything that’s going on.
I doubt that. I’m sure we’ll see something tomorrow, like they do with current events – wait a few hours for concrete info to come out, then make an article out of it. I believe most articles are written the night before they’re published to the blog.
They’re not publishing ALL the news here, anyway, it’s an entertainment site!
Waiting for concrete info to come out? There’s a novel concept!
perhaps there weren’t enough details released before the last story went to “print”.
I swear…people complain about there being TOO MANY political stories
they complain about not enough political stories.
here’s an idea…START YOUR OWN DAMN BLOG AND POST WHAT YOU WANT.
Amen.
Thank you
Were the officers who were hurt Republicans too? How about waiting until the full story is developed?
I highly doubt that this was a “politically motivated” shooting. Just as with the Gabby Giffords shooting — it was likely perpetrated by someone with severe mental health issues who happened to choose politics as the target for his fixation.
M4: Agree but I also think our current political climate rewards that sort of fixation. Legitimizing people like Alex Jones makes it acceptable in a way.
Also, I’d like to point out there’s also not an article on Celebitchy today about the Grenfell fire in London, which was not breaking news this morning. I guess that makes Kaiser and Co. anti-English?
Today’s shooting in Virginia was horrible. As was the shooting in San Francisco. Can we all agree that shootings anywhere for any reason are horrible and not turn them into imaginary partisan witch hunts?
Prior to the shooting, the shooter asked people at the baseball field if “those were Republicans or Democrats practicing?” And according to his social media posts, the shooter was very anti-Trump and pro-Sanders; he had even volunteered for Sanders’ presidential campaign last year. So, part of me thinks that was was politically motivated.
My argument is that the this shooter has chosen to fixate on politics as the expression of his unbalanced mind. I agree that horrible, uncivil behavior in politics is currently very in-your-face, as are individuals who deliberately incite hatred and bigotry. But I think if it wasn’t politics — this individual would have found another topic of focus for his rage.
Probably because this isn’t a 24 hour news site. Posts usually don’t cover same day stories and the only time there’s “Breaking News” with an afternoon/evening post is if a big celebrity dies. You’ll have to wait until tomorrow.
Exactly; this not a news site. The Celebitchy team doesn’t work on anyone’s time but, rightfully, their own; and if either Madly and Sara had anything intelligent or worthwhile to say about the incident, they should’ve just said it. Instead we get a bitch bot tantrum from Sara and no response from Madly to any of the commenters who tried to answer her question. Typical hit and run troll move, IMO.
Uh, we don’t have all the facts about this guy so in the meantime, Madly, to quote the great Princess Anne, Naff off!
Sienna follows every members of the Jude Law family…
I must say, Jude Law is a sleaze but after watching the Young Pope I’ve a mild crush on him. I’d hit it.
I got the impression she was chill with Jude’s crowd after their second breakup.
And also, she didn’t have an instagram or social media until now? I rather like that she didn’t jump on the ‘influencer’ bandwagon for relevance before this, the fact that she had access to the good stuff anyway does speak to serious It-girl status.
I personally want less political posts
However, why no coverage about ABC cancelling Bachelor In paradise over rape allegations?
With respect to everyone, I love the political posts, in part because the posters are far more intelligent and more civil than posters on actual political sites like POLITICO. These threads also appear to be a refuge for those who cannot talk about politics with friends or loved ones [I am fortunately not in that situation.] Anyway, I wanted to thank Kaiser.
Agreed. This is the only place where I engage in political discourse. The comments are measured, respectful (except for trolls) and I usually learn something. Can’t say that for the actual political sites.
yes, this exactly
I literally cant read any other comments section
and I’m a republican (did not vote for the orange asswipe)
The hate and low IQ on the other sites is just amazing
CB is perfection. I couldn’t do without it.
Agreed. People here don’t feel the need to prove their cocks are enormous via aggressive contradiction. It’s blissful, reading genuinely measured conversations in which people often actually *listen* to each other. Not internet normal at all, in fact.
No surprises there re: STJ, lol. Or ELJ, for that matter.
Re: Starbucks and Lady Gaga — while I’m sure everyone wants to help out her charity, please just donate the money directly and DO NOT but any product that uses Sumatran coconuts (such as Starbucks coconut milk), palm oil, or Sumatran coffee. The Sumatran tiger is critically endangered because of the palm and coffee plantations (usually owned by foreigners, not locals) displacing both local villagers AND the critically endangered tiger. The Javan tiger is already extinct; the Bali tiger is extinct; the Caspian tiger is extinct; and the Javan tiger is extinct. PLEASE do not contribute to the extinction of the Sumatran tiger. There are so few tigers left in the world. DO NOT BUY STARBUCKS COCONUT MILK OR SUMATRAN COFFEE. Thank you.
It’ll probably be discussed tomorrow. I’ve noticed CB is usually a day late when it comes to political related headlines
Probably because the political posts are analysis and commentary, which by definition can’t happen simultaneous to news actually breaking.
EL James is a nasty b? No, never would have guessed. She was a b in Twilight fandom too.
Two things:
1. I still don’t understand why the heck Sam signed on for Fifty Shades in the first place. She seems smart, and I feel like one meeting with EL James should have made her decide to step away.
2. What is this about Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate? I’m fascinated by this possible pairing (although it kind of seems problematic, given her love of substances and that he’s a recovering alcoholic) and was looking forward to the Celebitchy speculation. Tomorrow I hope?
I’m going to guess the answer to number one is the opportunity to direct a bigger budget studio film, as that’s not something typically available to a woman director
(wouldn’t reading the book itself be enough?)
