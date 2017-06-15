Chrissy Teigen gives TMI about her sex life with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is on the cover of Marie Claire. I don’t know why, I’m not sure what she’s promoting other than herself but OMG – I love the editorial. The photographer captures her beautifully and I’m reminded that Chrissy really is a good model. I like that Gucci dress on the cover, which surprises me because it’s not my normal style.
But Chrissy’s brand is more “straight-talker” than model these days. She’s got Lip Sync Battle with LL Cool J and her cookbooks but she is also making a profession of being unfiltered, whether it’s showing her stretch marks, speaking about her postpartum depression, postingmessy drinking pics or saying whatever pops into her mind at that moment, which is exactly what happened during this interview. What started out with me nodding my head in agreement, ended with me reaching for the brain bleach.
On expanding her family: “I would definitely adopt or have foster children. But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was – could it?”
On being too honest: “I’m the person who had the fake ID in high school and college, and I would show it and be like, ‘I’m sorry; it’s fake,’ and run off. I don’t know if it’s way too honest or way too anxious – maybe it’s a combo of both.”
The one part of her body she didn’t think John ever saw: “John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, ‘John’s never seen my butthole.’ And John says, ‘Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.’ I was like, ‘We are never doing it doggy style again.’”
Her feelings on exercise: “I know I should exercise for mental reasons…I need to see Simone De La Rue; I always feel great after I see her. In L.A., there’s never any fucking parking. So for someone who doesn’t already love working out, nothing’s selling you on it.”
The one thing Teigen won’t do: “I can’t dance. I don’t take choreography very well. I will twerk.”
As for the TMI bit, at first, I rolled my eyes. Trust me, I have no problem talking about sex with those willing to listen. And sometimes, when your partner’s left you light-headed and beaming, you can’t wait to broadcast that sh-t. But even I wouldn’t discuss my booty at dinner while on a double date. I’m having trouble coming up with a scenario in which, “John’s never seen my butthole,” gets inserted seamlessly into conversation, you know? But ultimately, I got snagged by the fact that Chrissy never reached that conclusion. It makes me a little sad that she’s willing to make herself sound stupid just to get a shocking comment in the headlines. But she did it. When I Googled Chrissy’s name while writing this, virtually every headline had that quote. And why does John play along? Is this who he is at the end of the day as well?
For the rest of it, I can be much more positive. I, too, loved being pregnant and I legitimately outed myself while trying to pass off a fake ID. I can fib to get out of going to a party or something but most of the time, you can see everything you need to know on my face. It does save me from having to keep my stories straight, though. I also like that Chrissy isn’t pretending she doesn’t work out, she’s just saying she’s not a huge fan of it. And I swear that parking at L.A. gyms is the reason I took up street running instead. So I am back to where I always am with Chrissy: I can take or leave her as a celebrity. I do think she would be exhausting as a friend, though. Like, I’d laugh a lot with her over a glass of wine but after a while, I’d need to fib about some issue at home so I could leave.
Photo credit: Michelangelo Di Battista/Marie Claire
What lovely soundbites for her daughter to read someday…
Are there bugs designed on the front of the dress? Pretty dress without bugs.
So much photoshopping….
I clicked on this with my eyeroll in the starting blocks but this actually made me lol. It’s TMI but everything is these days. I’m not mad and she’s no worse than J. Law was in her ‘do no wrong’ days.
Yeah, same for me. It’s funny, I love some smutty talk with my friends over wine, but celebs talk about it in public is a little jarring. That said, I can’t help it, I thing she’s great fun in general, and I’d love to go day drinking with her!
I’m genuinely shocked that Jennifer Lawrence didn’t make it a point to say it first tbh.
I think it’s kind of funny. More harmless than I expected.
I love her so maybe I’m biased but I thought it was funny too. Also I didn’t realize that about my butthole and that position. Damn.
Her cookbook changed how I cook. I am not kidding. It’s excellent.
Is that even TMI? Is there anyone sexually active who hasn’t tried doggy style? It’s the most normal thing ever.
I think the suggestion is that its awkward that she would be discussing the butthole logistics of doggy at a double date. But honestly between some wine and the spliff that was no doubt passed around, I can see how it would come up and lead to a fun hilarious discussion.
woah thats a lot of photoshop. she looks more like christina ricci on that cover than herself.
Her face looks different…
I would think spending a few hours with her would bring on a migraine. She must be one of the most attention-starved people I’ve ever observed. I have wondered too, what her husband thinks of the bizarre things she says. He doesn’t seem to mind, though.
It’s weird to me when I hear people say they don’t talk about these types of things with their friends/SO. My friends and I are constantly talking about sex, poop, etc, because if you can’t talk about it with them, who can you talk about it with? Sometimes we have questions or horror stories we want to share! I don’t know, I found this story funny, and like something that would be shared by my friends.
Same. My friends and I discuss EVERYTHING, but I would never share those tidbits with a national publication or social media. I do like her tho.
Totally agree Alleycat. My friends and I talk about absolutely everything. No shame in any of it. I love when my friends in their 70′s talk about the same stuff as my friends in their 20s. Sex, jokes, anything . I also found the story funny.
I find her incredibly likeable and gorgeous to boot. She reminds me of a lot of my friends who are open to talk about ANYTHING and laugh at how it makes me squirm. I don’t feel the need to dissect and evaluate everything she says. Just like I sometimes roll my eyes while looking at friends social media.
I find her gorgeous, but incredibly unlikable and annoying.
Just once I’d like to see or read something about Teigan that doesn’t involve a moment or soundbite obviously crafted to net her maximum attention.
I know it’s the only reason she stays relevant, but jeez, even the Kardashians are capable of doing the odd appearance or interview without making a spectacle of themselves.
Sitting here 38 weeks pregnant, I can’t even believe anyone loves being pregnant. I mean, I believe you, but I can’t comprehend it! Ughhh I just want this baby out of me, and I’m excited that I’m never doing this again. Every aspect of pregnancy is rough to me, from the nausea to the bigness to the pelvic problems, which this time got so bad that my hip is out of place and I’m on crutches.
My babies are sooooo worth it. But I would never say I love or even like being pregnant. I’m jealous of that!
You’re almost there, hang in there
Aww, not long to go now, Patricia. Hoping you can hang in there for the last few weeks, and sending best wishes for a quick and safe delivery. Be sure to check in and give us the good news! 🍼🍀
I agree pregnancy is rough but Chrissy went through IVF and it took her a LONG time to get pregnant. IVF is murder on your body. After going through IVF, you have a different outlook on pregnancy and I’m saying that from experience. Which doesn’t mean I’m negating the struggles you are having because I’m not.
Chrissy may not know if she can even become pregnant again. As I understand, she only had one embroyo left. They may have tried to transfer it already and it failed. Which means she would have to start over again for her to even have a chance of being pregnant. It’s rough stuff.
Soon, Patricia, soon. It was my least favorite part of pregnancy, too. Just keep thinking about the end result. Congratulations.
I’m with you Patricia. 35 weeks right now. Third baby and my pregnancies have only gotten worse. I feel your pain. Hang in there
I love that dress. That is all.
I have to disagree with some of posters here. For me, there is a difference between what is said amongst girlfriends and what is said out in public for all to hear. And that was TMI. I agree she went for shock value. Why can’t we all be ladies??? It’s like the old saying goes: a lady in the streets and a —- in the sheets.
I guess that is the image she wants to portray. And once you put it out there, it’s hard to turn that around.
Umm…we are still “ladies” if we talk about sex, our vaginas, and arseholes. What does our gender have to do with our language or how we’re supposed to conduct ourselves?!
Ahh yes, that old saying “A lady in the streets, a freak in the sheets” was that Plato? Shakespeare?
I actually found the story funny. And I highly suspect everything this woman does is for atention. But this particular kind of discussion is interesting because it demystifies the body and shows what a healthy relationship is (with one’s partner and one’s good friends).
This sanctimonious interdiction about bodies and bodily functions fuels an unhelpful schism between ourselves and our own bodies. And an infantile idea of women as “ladies”. As a woman, I find it highly perverse to be told that I can be a **** in the sheets but a lady in the streets.
I am sure that John finds this very funny because he is a love struck puppy. And you have to admit that being ok with this on his part is allowing her to be whatever she wants to be or whatever she is. This is a good basis for a long relationship. Regarding the admission itself, I dunno, i better read than listen to oversweetened talk about the endless love, saving each other from themselves and how all is roses and chocolate in a couple’s relationship and the next thing you hear about that couple is adultery or a divorce. May not be filtered but honest
This. I really don’t think her whole schtick is put on, that’s why it doesn’t bother me. Good for John for not trying to make her fit into some box of what a “lady” should be.
Yup. I find it really sexy that he loves her goofiness.
I read an article a while back when Marilyn Manson got married. His wife, whom I can’t remember said that she expected him to get even wilder now that he was married. She said he was more confident in himself now that he has her backing him.
It’s so crass-and maybe you’d talk about it with your friends-but she relayed the story to the magazine. That said-I like her.
I love her. She’s not trying to be someone else, she’s just who she is. My friends absolutely talk about all this crap-no subject is off limits. We have one friend in our group who is a tiny bit more conservative, and she might get a little pink when the sex positions and toys come up, but other than that, it’s all on the table. Periods are a favorite, graphic topic, as are vasectomy stories (the husbands love those). If I was famous, I would probably be like, “whatever” about it too. Who cares?
A little crass for my sensibilities, but of all the tmi I’ve heard from celebrities, not the worst. Lena Dunham talking about basically raping her little sister was my limit. Nothing fazes me anymore.
I guess now we know they haven’t tried ana..I’ll see myself out..
Right?! I find that….odd? Maybe that’s just me and my hubby, lol. And to not know that your @sshole is winking at him when you’re in the doggy position?! Isn’t that basic anatomy? So many questions…and I’m sure she’d answer them!!
Just my opinions obv…
@Word – I’ll go with you as I thought exactly the same thing! So now the world knows Legend is not getting any and neither is she LOL.
@Amanduh – if she has that idea of “covering” the b***hole she probably blocks it out mentally. She is not the first one I have heard this from…
Urgh, I’m so naive…like, she physically blocks it or mentally blocks it?! To each their own, but damn…wasted opportunities 😜
I feel like a lot of us Celebitches could share a bottle of wine and or smoke one and REALLY let some stories fly!! lol
I love her and think she is incredibly refreshing. That being said… I am NEVER doing doggie style again (unless it’s in the dark!) 😬
