Demi Moore says she recently ‘knocked out’ a tooth due to stress

Demi Moore, out promoting her role in the upcoming comedy Rough Night, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night and not only discussed the raunchy flick, she also shared what Jimmy dubbed “the most insane thing I’ve ever seen.”
During the interview, Jimmy showed a photo of the 54-year-old star missing her front tooth. When he asked how she lost it, Demi told him, “I sheared off my front teeth.” She jokingly lamented she didn’t lose her teeth as the result of “skateboarding or something really kind of like cool,” but due to stress. She added, “I think it’s really something that’s important to share because I think it’s, literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in America which is stress.”
Not to let things get too heavy, Demi went on to describe the incident, telling Jimmy, “I literally just like knocked it out. It’s almost like it fell out and my warranty was up.” She also gave a shout out to the men and women of the dental field, declaring, “Thank God for modern dentistry.”
Demi told Jimmy that her kids with ex-hubby Bruce Willis, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, like Mom’s imperfect smile, joking that, “My children love seeing me without my teeth because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human.”
The actress also shared a video from the dentist’s office, where she was getting fitted for replacement teeth. She used a helium voice filter, which inspired Jimmy to conduct part of his interview with Demi as they were both sucking on balloons. Demi’s helium voice is hilarious.
This isn’t the first time Demi has had dental issues. Back in May of 2009, she posted selfies from the dentist office, where she was sporting a missing front tooth. On an October, 2010 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show she explained the photos, saying that after a “bad bite” during an attempt to put a piece of gum in her mouth, she tensed up and knocked out her front tooth. She told Ellen, “I was sitting at my desk and I felt something drop and I caught it and looked down, and there was my tooth.” So now it’s stress: 2, Demi’s mouth: 0. And, teeth or no teeth, Demi looks amazing. I wasn’t planning on seeing Rough Night, but hearing that she plays half of a swinging couple and her on-screen husband is Modern Family’s Ty Burrell, I may have to check it out.
As a teeth grinder (and a person fueled by stress – and sugar-free Monster energy drinks), Demi’s tooth story is really kind of freaking me out. And I don’t have any dental insurance. Thanks for getting the word out, Demi. I think I’m digging out my mouth guard tonight.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com, Demi Moore
That’s gingivitis, not stress.
Bingo! She’s either lying on purpose or an idiot. More to the story.
No and I’ve got the partial plate to prove it. I’ve been grinding my teeth for decades. So far I’ve had 6 teeth removed or broken so badly they had to be removed. I’ve gone through 4 mouth guards..and they are expensive.
Nitrous.
she looks really good in that first and last picture. surprisingly good!
It must cost 1000s of dollars a month to keep her looking like that.
She has looked 35-42 for a long time.
What in the actual hell….how does a tooth just drop out due to stress?
It doesn’t!
Take care of your teeth.. this from someone that has had to have Many root canals. Demi looks good. Her hair just looks too dark too dyed dark maybe. no variation of color tones.
Weird looking at the group picture. Everyone is touching each other except Demi. NO one is touching her and she is not touching them.
Not buying the stress story-poor diet, drugs, gum disease?
I think so too, a combo of factors, including genetics.
The only people i know who lost teeth were my mom and grandparents. We think they lost teeth due to severe food insecurity when young. So sure, stress, but your body needs food, nutrition to first build and then maintain teeth.
I think Demi is known for juice cleansing, and all that GOOP foolery (low carb vegan, etc) that masks an eating disorder in rich ladies? And then there are also undiagnosed illnesses that can destroy your teeth.
That’s where Im at.. Like ….Stress?? not drugs and poor oral hygiene?
If stress can cause a tooth to fall out, I’d have an empty mouth
Ha, seriously.
DITTO! (OK, yeah, there’s a Ghost reference..)
This beautiful woman may be suffering from the long-term effects of drug abuse, which is common for people that have suffered childhood trauma. She had admittingly had a cocaine problem in the 80′s and she never stopped drinking or using drugs. Demi was smoking K2 at nearly 50-years-old, which is known to cause devastating violence and psychotic breaks in its users. I am wondering what other drugs have contributed to her dental problems.
Yes i’m not buying the stress thing either. Amy Winehouse lost a tooth too due to crack. Long time eating disorders can really damage teeth too.
Her former Brat Pack co-member, Charlie Sheen has lost most of his teeth to whatever drug cocktails he is on and reportedly just has removeable dentures now.
Demi has always been full of it. Years ago a beauty mag asked for her beauty tips: “I moisturize and drink lots of water,” which is code for: Botox. In this instance, “stress” is code for “METH.” Meth makes your teeth fall out of your head. Stress does not.
Dentist here. Sounds like periodontitis possibly exacerbated by stress. Stress alone does not make teeth fall out.
Ack! Having a tooth randomly fall out has been a recurring nightmare, albeit an innocuous one, of mine for decades. I’m so disturbed to hear it can actually happen.
I have a recurring tooth nightmare, too! In my case, I bite down and all my teeth just shatter and it feels like I have sharp gravel in my mouth. Horrible.
I’ve read that means you’re stressing out about money (aren’t we all)!!!
Esmon, I used to have the teeth falling out nightmare as well. I dreamed it one night years ago and the next morning the bristles of my toothbrush started to fall out. Night terrors. So I looked in a dream book and it revealed loss of teeth meant death…..not necessarily of a person, but a relationship, job, anything. After I researched it, I never had the teeth nightmare again. I once heard if you talked out loud to someone about a nightmare, it wouldn’t recur, this has been the case for me.
I always dream my teeth fall out and in a panic I try to put them back but they are too big for mu gums and then I just cry and cry for my missing teeth. It’s horrible.
She could be suffering from an eating disorder, I’m a recovered bulimic with anorexic tendencies and ever since I’m practically living at the dentist office due to all my problems.
poor dental care as a child can also contribute to issues with teeth. my mom never saw a dentist as a child and she has had about every tooth in her head replaced. no one brushes or flosses more diligently but its too late if the roots develop poorly. my MIL is a dental hygienist and she said that most people get all their cavities in their 20′s and then after your 40′s – you are just combating them rotting out of your head. sometimes it happens earlier in life , sometimes it happens later but eventually if you live long enough – your teeth will fall out.
I have had 4 teeth break off. Never used drugs, smoked and i have always brushed well. Dentist tells me it is genetic. My mom had dentures at 18 and recounts a similar experience. I am now 40 and getting my teeth pulled for dentures.
I’ve brushed and flossed and taken good care of my teeth all of my life. Never smoked and I only drink water. Both sides of my family have weak teeth and my dentist also said it’s genetic and that’s my problem. Old fillings are falling out and lost a few teeth (towards the back) and now at 39, I’ll probably just get the rest pulled and get dentures
I’m a tooth grinder, too, and the most I’ve done is chip a tiny corner off one of my bottom front teeth. I can’t see how whole teeth would just fall out unless there were some serious underlying issues.
About 10 years ago I had some gum recession that my dentist said could be stopped and even reversed a little by flossing religiously. She actually scared the bejeezus out of me, saying that if I didn’t start flossing more the recession would get worse and eventually my bottom teeth would just fall out. I literally have not skipped a say of flossing since…and the gum recession hasn’t gotten any worse.
Ack! Corey, I grind my teeth too. I hate my mouth guard and I’m so bad about wearing it. But I’ll use it tonight, too! We should have a mouth guard support group.
I understand grinding the molars due to stress but a front tooth?
Doesn’t she have veneers and they can fall out???
Veneers are layers of porcelain laid over a real tooth to make it whiter and nicely shaped. Demi likely has implants which are fake teeth attached to a metal post surgically screwed into your jaw bone and I would imagine they could break off due to injury or grinding.
Yeah, this was what I was thinking. These weren’t normal healthy teeth that fell out. They were either the filed down little nubs (surely weakened by the procedure) veneers are attached to, or implants.
Can’t wait for my tooth related anxiety dream tonight! Thanks Demi!
I grind my teeth and cracked a molar so bad it had to be pulled. I also cracked one of my front teeth and had to have cosmetic bonding done (too poor for veneers 😕). I do not do drugs and have always had nice strong teeth. Not saying Demi isn’t an addict as well as a teeth grinder but you can break a tooth from grinding. Anxiety is no joke my friends. It can screw you up in all kinds of ways.
Truth. Anxiety is a terrible drug.
I grind my teeth – even when I’m awake I’ll suddenly notice my jaw clenched and starting to grind. So far I’ve lost one molar-dentist says combined tooth grinding and old metal filling which can expand over time, weakening your tooth. I have never been able to sleep in a mouth guard, at 44,I can’t believe I’ve only lost one tooth. I know I’ll be in dentures eventually. Stress,habit,I can totally see this.
Eribra – I can’t sleep with a mouth guard either. It sucks because I am sure I will lose more as well and can’t afford implants. I don’t get why implants are considered cosmetic. Teeth are pretty crucial to chewing food! One of the many things back-assward about health care in the US.
She just comes across as a hot mess. I find it strange. She’s absolutely gorgeous, had a fabulous career, has three beautiful children, is wealthy as all get out. Why can’t girlfriend count her blessings and chill?
I know. She seems exhausting..
If there’s Ty Burrell in it, I’m sold! He’s adorable!
