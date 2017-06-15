Zendaya covers Vogue: ‘My aunties were Black Panthers. Afros, the whole nine’

Zendaya is Vogue Magazine’s July cover girl. The photos are lovely and interesting, and it’s always nice to see a young woman of color on the cover of Vogue (because it happens so infrequently). Zendaya is promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming, the third franchise attempt in the past fifteen years. I still have no idea why we need this many Spider-Man movies, but sure. I’m happy that Peter Parker’s kind-of/sort-of love interest (?) in this movie might be Zendaya. Anyway, this Vogue piece is a strange read. Writer Abby Aguirre doesn’t quote Zendaya at all in the part of the article, but instead quotes from Zendaya’s father. Zendaya’s parents are stage parents, and she supports them financially, a fact that still makes me very nervous for and about Zendaya. Anyway, you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Negotiating on her own behalf with Disney: “A lot of people don’t realize their power. I have so many friends who say yes to everything or feel like they can’t stand up for themselves in a situation. No: You have the power.”

Her reaction to Giuliana Rancic’s comments about her dreadlocks: “I went to my room, gathered my thoughts, and wrote something down, which is what two teachers would have wanted me to do.”

She was born & raised in Oakland, with Black Panthers meeting in her basement: “My aunties were Black Panthers. Afros, the whole nine.”

She recently broke up with her first boyfriend: “It was my first love. It wasn’t a good ending.” There have been no relationships since, she says, but she is moving on. “You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not, What did I do wrong?” she says. “It’s, That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever.”

Future projects: Zendaya isn’t sure what the next step in her film metamorphosis will be. She hasn’t yet signed on to any future movies. Drawn back to her origins, she’s been thinking about how she might develop a project about another longtime Oakland resident: Angela Davis.

[From Vogue]

She’s dead right about the breakup, although the thought of “that was the dumbest decision of my life” sometimes occurs to me at the beginning, middle and end as well. Like, you have a moment of being outside your body and realizing how stupid you are. As for wanting to develop a project about Angela Davis… I wouldn’t hate that. I think she would be criticized if she really tried it, but she obviously wouldn’t give a sh-t.

vo0717_TheZFactor3

Photos courtesy of Mario Testino for Vogue.

 

6 Responses to “Zendaya covers Vogue: ‘My aunties were Black Panthers. Afros, the whole nine’”

  1. Pandy says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Interesting. I thought the Black Panthers disbanded by the 80s.

    Reply
  2. Alleycat says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:20 am

    She’s so beautiful.

    Reply
  3. Brea says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Zendaya by all accounts seems to have a good head on her shoulders so her parents must have raised her right but I agree with your concern about stage parents. I’m always worried by the dynamic of young kids financially supporting their parents because it often doesn’t work well.

    Reply
  4. Sigh... says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:23 am

    “I still have no idea why we need this many Spider-Man movies,…”

    WE don’t. It’s a blatant cash grab. Sony’s desperately holding on to/lending out/over-using these rights as to not lose them outright to another studio (more pointedly, Marvel/Disney Studios).

    Reply
  5. QQ says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:24 am

    *clapping for the Young Queen* This kid is Absolutely fully having me on Board!

    Reply
  6. slowsnow says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:25 am

    She supports her parents?? What kind f parents groom their kids to be stars so they can live on their salary?? Symptom of what is wrong with a celeb oriented society.
    Or is there something I am not seeing here?

    Reply

