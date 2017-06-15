“Zendaya’s Jonathan Simkhai dress is a really lovely color” links

I love this color on Zendaya but hate the design of this Jonathan Simkhai dress. Photos from the first photocall for Spider-Man: Homecoming. [LaineyGossip]
Gorgeous woman. Love it. Happening.
she is so gorgeous she could wear literal garbage and elevate it somehow
I don’t like the dress itself but the colour is lovely.
However, she still manages to make this outfit look amazing. She’s really beautiful.
+1
She is really drop dead gorgeous. She usually does a great job of dressing herself. I wonder if she had to have the studio stylist dress her for promo? Great color though but she looks good in every color, LOL!
She shares a stylist with Celine Dion. He’s a genius.
She is really beautiful, and definitely able to make many different fashions work.
Even better, she’s very intelligent and confident.
I like the dress, love the color and her hair, she looks beautiful.
I do too, she’s young and slender enough to wear it.
The dress is a very pretty colour, but the fabric makes it look cheap.
I don’t like the dress, it looks like a bridesmaids dress, but it doesn’t matter because she looks fabulous in everything. She is beyond lovely. Sebastian Stan is hot AF.
She is so beautiful & that color is really flattering but the cut of the dress does nothing for her.
She looks amazing. That color is everything. I do love the dress but I believe that semi ruffled neckline would look silly on an older woman. Zendaya pulls it off beautifully.
