“Zendaya’s Jonathan Simkhai dress is a really lovely color” links

I love this color on Zendaya but hate the design of this Jonathan Simkhai dress. Photos from the first photocall for Spider-Man: Homecoming. [LaineyGossip]

Broad City will bleep Donald Trump’s name all season. [Dlisted]

James Comey is a manipulative genius. [Buzzfeed]

My mom watches this show & I hate that. [Starcasm]

Someone told Elizabeth Banks to get a boob job. Ugh. [Wonderwall]

Dolce & Gabbana need to stop with this excessive Melania Trump love. [Jezebel]

Julia Stiles shows off her baby bump. [JustJared]

This just makes me love Gal Gadot even more. [IDLY]

Mr. Robot went to the Museum of Ice Cream, a real place. [Seriously OMG WTF]

I feel like this is Sebastian Stan’s sexface & I’m not into it. [Socialite Life]