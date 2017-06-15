“Zendaya’s Jonathan Simkhai dress is a really lovely color” links
  • June 15, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' photocall

I love this color on Zendaya but hate the design of this Jonathan Simkhai dress. Photos from the first photocall for Spider-Man: Homecoming. [LaineyGossip]
Broad City will bleep Donald Trump’s name all season. [Dlisted]
James Comey is a manipulative genius. [Buzzfeed]
My mom watches this show & I hate that. [Starcasm]
Someone told Elizabeth Banks to get a boob job. Ugh. [Wonderwall]
Dolce & Gabbana need to stop with this excessive Melania Trump love. [Jezebel]
Julia Stiles shows off her baby bump. [JustJared]
This just makes me love Gal Gadot even more. [IDLY]
Mr. Robot went to the Museum of Ice Cream, a real place. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I feel like this is Sebastian Stan’s sexface & I’m not into it. [Socialite Life]

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' photocall

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Zendaya’s Jonathan Simkhai dress is a really lovely color” links”

  1. Nev says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Gorgeous woman. Love it. Happening.

    Reply
  2. lisa says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    she is so gorgeous she could wear literal garbage and elevate it somehow

    Reply
  3. kimberly says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I don’t like the dress itself but the colour is lovely.
    However, she still manages to make this outfit look amazing. She’s really beautiful.

    Reply
  4. blue marie says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I like the dress, love the color and her hair, she looks beautiful.

    Reply
  5. Ayra. says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    The dress is a very pretty colour, but the fabric makes it look cheap.

    Reply
  6. Tania says:
    June 15, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    I don’t like the dress, it looks like a bridesmaids dress, but it doesn’t matter because she looks fabulous in everything. She is beyond lovely. Sebastian Stan is hot AF.

    Reply
  7. KBeth says:
    June 15, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    She is so beautiful & that color is really flattering but the cut of the dress does nothing for her.

    Reply
  8. Velvet Elvis says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    She looks amazing. That color is everything. I do love the dress but I believe that semi ruffled neckline would look silly on an older woman. Zendaya pulls it off beautifully.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment