Patton Oswalt breaks social media silence to introduce his new girlfriend

Aw, this is happy news. Happy Friday news – yay! Comedian and actor, Patton Oswald, lost his wife, Michelle McNamara last year. He is raising his now eight-year-old daughter, Alice, and has posted various essays on grief and coping with it. I honestly think we as a country do not do enough to focus on grief so Patton is really doing a great service by shining a light on it. (Remember this great story of the little girl befriending the widower?) Anyway, the happy part of this is that Patton has found love again! They made their red carpet debut as a couple Wednesday night for the Baby Driver premiere:

Patton Oswalt has been frank about the raw grief he has experienced following the death of his wife Michelle McNamara, who passed away unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016. Now, 14 months later, he may be starting to move on. On Wednesday, the 48-year-old comedian stepped out for the premiere of new movie Baby Driver with a very special guest by his side: actress Meredith Salenger. The pair held hands while posing for the cameras — he dressed in a blue shirt and navy suit and she in a black top, leather jacket, and floral skirt.

For those of you who follow Patton on Twitter, you know that he has been on a social media break, of sorts. On May 31st, he posted this:

Time for my break. See you guys September 5th. It's going to be a hot, violent summer. Every time you choose love it delays the apocalypse. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 31, 2017

Outlets are now linking that tweet to his revealing his new relationship with Meredith. That might be the case, it’s just not how I read it. But after the premiere he broke his media silence to retweet both Sony’s and Meredith’s tweets:

Then he threw up one more tweet to plug the movie, which surprises me because Patton is not actually in the film. Either he just really, really liked the film or the film needs its famous friends to help it out?

Meredith, however is wasting no time telling the world how she feels about Patton:

I'm super in love guys. Just FYI. 💖 A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

As I’ve mentioned before, I am not the romantic type. If I want you to know how much I care about you, I’ll organize your sock drawer but I’m not going to say it on social media. A side effect of being born without the romance gene is we tend to be suspect of others who have it. But nope, not today. I need good and positive things to be happening out there in the world so woo-hoo to these two crazy kids. If they’re so gaga for each other they feel like shouting it from the rooftops, I’ll hand them a megaphone.

So who is Meredith Salenger? She’s an actress who is probably best known for the title role in The Journey of Natty Gann, but she was only 15 at the time so that doesn’t seem fair to her. She’s worked pretty steadily since then and in addition to appearances on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dawson’s Creek, Cold Case and more recently Grey’s Anatomy, she had reoccurring role in Hollywood Heights and portrayed several characters on both Mad and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She’s also best friends with Ever Carradine who plays Naomi in The Handmaid’s Tale. Oh – and she graduated cum laude from Harvard, received two certificates from Pepperdine School of Law and works as a mediator in Beverly Hills in between acting gigs. I love that Patton goes for the brainy types, his late wife Michelle was a crime writer who gained quite a respected reputation for her sleuthing on cold and breaking cases.

Speaking of Michelle, Patton finally released her cause of death. In his statement, he said, “We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle’s system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal.” The condition to which he refers was one that caused blockages in her arteries. I’m glad Patton has the closure on Michelle’s death he needs to move on to his new romance with Meredith. Maybe they fall in love and get married and maybe they decide to go their separate ways tomorrow – who knows? But today they are good and to that I give them a Happy and Positive Friday huzzah!