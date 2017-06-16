Patton Oswalt breaks social media silence to introduce his new girlfriend

Aw, this is happy news. Happy Friday news – yay! Comedian and actor, Patton Oswald, lost his wife, Michelle McNamara last year. He is raising his now eight-year-old daughter, Alice, and has posted various essays on grief and coping with it. I honestly think we as a country do not do enough to focus on grief so Patton is really doing a great service by shining a light on it. (Remember this great story of the little girl befriending the widower?) Anyway, the happy part of this is that Patton has found love again! They made their red carpet debut as a couple Wednesday night for the Baby Driver premiere:

Patton Oswalt has been frank about the raw grief he has experienced following the death of his wife Michelle McNamara, who passed away unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016.

Now, 14 months later, he may be starting to move on. On Wednesday, the 48-year-old comedian stepped out for the premiere of new movie Baby Driver with a very special guest by his side: actress Meredith Salenger.

The pair held hands while posing for the cameras — he dressed in a blue shirt and navy suit and she in a black top, leather jacket, and floral skirt.

For those of you who follow Patton on Twitter, you know that he has been on a social media break, of sorts. On May 31st, he posted this:

Outlets are now linking that tweet to his revealing his new relationship with Meredith. That might be the case, it’s just not how I read it. But after the premiere he broke his media silence to retweet both Sony’s and Meredith’s tweets:

Then he threw up one more tweet to plug the movie, which surprises me because Patton is not actually in the film. Either he just really, really liked the film or the film needs its famous friends to help it out?

Meredith, however is wasting no time telling the world how she feels about Patton:

I'm super in love guys. Just FYI. 💖

A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on

As I’ve mentioned before, I am not the romantic type. If I want you to know how much I care about you, I’ll organize your sock drawer but I’m not going to say it on social media. A side effect of being born without the romance gene is we tend to be suspect of others who have it. But nope, not today. I need good and positive things to be happening out there in the world so woo-hoo to these two crazy kids. If they’re so gaga for each other they feel like shouting it from the rooftops, I’ll hand them a megaphone.

So who is Meredith Salenger? She’s an actress who is probably best known for the title role in The Journey of Natty Gann, but she was only 15 at the time so that doesn’t seem fair to her. She’s worked pretty steadily since then and in addition to appearances on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dawson’s Creek, Cold Case and more recently Grey’s Anatomy, she had reoccurring role in Hollywood Heights and portrayed several characters on both Mad and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She’s also best friends with Ever Carradine who plays Naomi in The Handmaid’s Tale. Oh – and she graduated cum laude from Harvard, received two certificates from Pepperdine School of Law and works as a mediator in Beverly Hills in between acting gigs. I love that Patton goes for the brainy types, his late wife Michelle was a crime writer who gained quite a respected reputation for her sleuthing on cold and breaking cases.

Speaking of Michelle, Patton finally released her cause of death. In his statement, he said, “We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle’s system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal.” The condition to which he refers was one that caused blockages in her arteries. I’m glad Patton has the closure on Michelle’s death he needs to move on to his new romance with Meredith. Maybe they fall in love and get married and maybe they decide to go their separate ways tomorrow – who knows? But today they are good and to that I give them a Happy and Positive Friday huzzah!

Photo credit: Twitter, Instagram and WENN Photos

 

  1. Eve S says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Aww this is such nice news! I wish him every happiness I’m sure it hasn’t been an easy year.

    Reply
  2. QQ says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:06 am

    ADORBS!.. and I say this as a full on Not-gushy type myself

    Reply
  3. third ginger says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Wonderfu!! Not surprised at this match, Patton graduated from America’s second oldest school, the great College of William & Mary. John Stewart also went there, along with 3 presidents and my little girl. Love this man.

    Reply
  4. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Awww!!! They look cute together. He is very dad bod – like a little teddybear :-)

    Reply
  5. Joni says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Aw, good for him! She kind of looks like his wife.

    Reply
  6. Lookit says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Kind of quick isn’t it? Love his work and his Twitter is gold. But sort of quick when kids are involved.

    Reply
  7. Birdie says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:16 am

    I am happy that he is happy again. It’s just… Ugh, ok I’ll bite my tongue, he has been through a lot.

    Reply
  8. Lexilla says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:19 am

    You forgot Meredith’s 1989 tour de force, Dream a Little Dream, co-starring the two Coreys (including Feldman doing a bizarre Michael Jackson routine). I was dying to see that movie before it came out. And then I saw it.

    Reply
  9. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Someone in Hollywood who is secure enough in his manhood to pick a brainy, capable woman. He has handled his grieving process with honesty and emotional intelligence. Good luck you two kids!

    Reply
  10. Carrie says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I’m so happy for these two. Him especially because I followed him on twitter during his loss, grief etc. and even intervened on behalf of a friend he went after (misunderstanding). He backed down and asked his minions to do the same which apparently he never does. But I recognized his grief. Grief is a beast.

    There is something bittersweet about finding love after losing someone due to death. These two look incredibly good fit and sound like it as well. Thinking of his daughter too… i’m wishing them all lots of happiness.

    Reply
  11. Lightpurple says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:24 am

    She had better be good to him! Miss his commentary on all things Trump but he needs to tend to his life

    Reply
  12. Yeahright says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Omg I freaking loved The Journey of Natty Gann when I was a child! Widowers are more likely to remarry than divorced men and I hope it’s a happy union!

    Reply
  13. Gene123 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:36 am

    He deserves happiness and so does his daughter. Also a brilliant, age appropriate woman is a great option! Enjoy your summer, Patton, you earned it!

    Reply
  14. YepIsaidit says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:44 am

    I remember her from dream a little dream 💗

    It does seem quick to me too because of the child. Grieving for her will be a lifetime thing and dad has moved on at the year mark? Got to be hard for the kid and I don’t think it’s easy for the new woman either. That’s a lot of baggage to take one

    Reply
  15. Loo says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:56 am

    What’s the appropriate time to start seeing someone after your spouse dies? 5 years? 10 years? 20 years? To me there is no appropriate time. The Widower and Widow are the only ones who should decide that not judgemental strangers with no lives. Good for him and her.

    Reply
  16. Kriz says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:58 am

    DREAM A LITTLD DREAM with the hot Corey Feldman. That is what I remember her for.

    Reply
  17. tealily says:
    June 16, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Honking for Patton and positivity!

    Reply
  18. amilu says:
    June 16, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    She was great in The Journey of Natty Gann.

    And she was smoking hot in Dream a Little Dream. I remember the boys at the time going gaga over her (and her ample bosom). I didn’t realize she was so accomplished!

    I’m a long-time Patton fan, and I think I approve this courtship (minus the “super in love” instagrams). In looking through her IG profile, though, she seems like a really warm, loving, down-to-earth woman.

    Reply
  19. Doodle says:
    June 16, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    I don’t think there’s a rulebook for when it’s ok to start dating someone else. This isn’t the Scarlet Letter, we don’t have a stipulated period of mourning we have to remain chaste for after the death of our partner. He will probably always miss his wife and have a Michelle shaped hole in his life, despite who he is with.

    I love this partnership and wish them both well.

    Reply
  20. JustJen says:
    June 16, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Oh I loved her in Dream a Little Dream and A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. She looks great. Much love to them!

    Reply
  21. tracking says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    I knew her back in the day (when she was still a relatively big-name celebrity); she was not nice. Of course, she may have matured and be perfectly nice now. It happens.

    Reply

