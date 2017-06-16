Patton Oswalt breaks social media silence to introduce his new girlfriend

Aw, this is happy news. Happy Friday news – yay! Comedian and actor, Patton Oswald, lost his wife, Michelle McNamara last year. He is raising his now eight-year-old daughter, Alice, and has posted various essays on grief and coping with it. I honestly think we as a country do not do enough to focus on grief so Patton is really doing a great service by shining a light on it. (Remember this great story of the little girl befriending the widower?) Anyway, the happy part of this is that Patton has found love again! They made their red carpet debut as a couple Wednesday night for the Baby Driver premiere:
Patton Oswalt has been frank about the raw grief he has experienced following the death of his wife Michelle McNamara, who passed away unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016.
Now, 14 months later, he may be starting to move on. On Wednesday, the 48-year-old comedian stepped out for the premiere of new movie Baby Driver with a very special guest by his side: actress Meredith Salenger.
The pair held hands while posing for the cameras — he dressed in a blue shirt and navy suit and she in a black top, leather jacket, and floral skirt.
For those of you who follow Patton on Twitter, you know that he has been on a social media break, of sorts. On May 31st, he posted this:
Time for my break. See you guys September 5th. It's going to be a hot, violent summer. Every time you choose love it delays the apocalypse.
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 31, 2017
Outlets are now linking that tweet to his revealing his new relationship with Meredith. That might be the case, it’s just not how I read it. But after the premiere he broke his media silence to retweet both Sony’s and Meredith’s tweets:
Live from #BabyDriverMovie LA Premiere Red Carpet with @pattonoswalt & @MeredthSalenger pic.twitter.com/apvd7dyE3Z
— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) June 15, 2017
#BabyDriverMovie with @pattonoswalt pic.twitter.com/EkFn3oxA81
— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) June 15, 2017
Then he threw up one more tweet to plug the movie, which surprises me because Patton is not actually in the film. Either he just really, really liked the film or the film needs its famous friends to help it out?
Meredith, however is wasting no time telling the world how she feels about Patton:
As I’ve mentioned before, I am not the romantic type. If I want you to know how much I care about you, I’ll organize your sock drawer but I’m not going to say it on social media. A side effect of being born without the romance gene is we tend to be suspect of others who have it. But nope, not today. I need good and positive things to be happening out there in the world so woo-hoo to these two crazy kids. If they’re so gaga for each other they feel like shouting it from the rooftops, I’ll hand them a megaphone.
So who is Meredith Salenger? She’s an actress who is probably best known for the title role in The Journey of Natty Gann, but she was only 15 at the time so that doesn’t seem fair to her. She’s worked pretty steadily since then and in addition to appearances on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dawson’s Creek, Cold Case and more recently Grey’s Anatomy, she had reoccurring role in Hollywood Heights and portrayed several characters on both Mad and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She’s also best friends with Ever Carradine who plays Naomi in The Handmaid’s Tale. Oh – and she graduated cum laude from Harvard, received two certificates from Pepperdine School of Law and works as a mediator in Beverly Hills in between acting gigs. I love that Patton goes for the brainy types, his late wife Michelle was a crime writer who gained quite a respected reputation for her sleuthing on cold and breaking cases.
Speaking of Michelle, Patton finally released her cause of death. In his statement, he said, “We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle’s system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal.” The condition to which he refers was one that caused blockages in her arteries. I’m glad Patton has the closure on Michelle’s death he needs to move on to his new romance with Meredith. Maybe they fall in love and get married and maybe they decide to go their separate ways tomorrow – who knows? But today they are good and to that I give them a Happy and Positive Friday huzzah!
Photo credit: Twitter, Instagram and WENN Photos
Aww this is such nice news! I wish him every happiness I’m sure it hasn’t been an easy year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ADORBS!.. and I say this as a full on Not-gushy type myself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wonderfu!! Not surprised at this match, Patton graduated from America’s second oldest school, the great College of William & Mary. John Stewart also went there, along with 3 presidents and my little girl. Love this man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely love that Patton chooses age appropriate, smart women. Wishing them all the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww!!! They look cute together. He is very dad bod – like a little teddybear
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw, good for him! She kind of looks like his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah totally. Also she’s a mediator in between acting gigs. Sounds like a great fit with him. Sometimes love finds people fast after a spouse dies. Genuine good love. I’ve seen it happen before. Shocking sometimes but in Patton’s case, it’s been a year and a rough one at that. He’s ready it seems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I was thinking the same thing. Like she could play Michelle in the movie about her life. But I’m happy for them and I wish him and his daughter all the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kind of quick isn’t it? Love his work and his Twitter is gold. But sort of quick when kids are involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, i thought the same. it is a little quick to me as well considering it involves a child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont think its quick, everyone has their own timing BUT lets be very clear that he is lucky to be a guy. If he was a woman he would be ripped for 1) making her so unhappy that she took the vicodin, valium and Xanax that partly killed her 2) whitewashing an unhappy marriage 3) grieving too publicly 3) moving on too quickly 4) dating too publicly and 5) wearing the wrong dress to the premier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right on all accounts!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I’ve read she doesn’t have kids of her own so the full focus can be on his daughter and making her comfortable. It may sound strange but I think that is helpful. I really do wish them well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
men always do this and I find it suspect frankly – ive known a couple of men openly state that they married quickly to have someone mother the child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It happened to someone I know but it was a woman moving on VERY quickly after her husband passed on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men look for “mothers” often more than their actual compatible companions. Online dating as an example, reading a divorced mans page is very different than a guy that hasn’t been married. Auditioning for mothers rather than romantic partners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s been a year. If both he and his daughter have received closure about Michelle’s death and are ready to open their hearts to someone else (which seems to be the case here), then it is just the right time for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of men don’t stay alone very long after death or divorce. Honestly think men have a much harder time being alone after marriage more than women. They usually begin dating or remarry within a year, he isn’t unusual. Firm believer if you begin dating a divorced man or a widow, in a year window, the woman herself needs to be just as cautious. Its not just up to the guy. Don’t let him move too fast if you believe its too fast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True dat. My best friend’s father is happily in a relationship 7 months after his wife of 35 years died. Not the only example I can think of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am happy that he is happy again. It’s just… Ugh, ok I’ll bite my tongue, he has been through a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You forgot Meredith’s 1989 tour de force, Dream a Little Dream, co-starring the two Coreys (including Feldman doing a bizarre Michael Jackson routine). I was dying to see that movie before it came out. And then I saw it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES THATS WHO SHE IS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for one of the funniest posts on this (or any) site.
Also – A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon! Honestly I loved it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone in Hollywood who is secure enough in his manhood to pick a brainy, capable woman. He has handled his grieving process with honesty and emotional intelligence. Good luck you two kids!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so happy for these two. Him especially because I followed him on twitter during his loss, grief etc. and even intervened on behalf of a friend he went after (misunderstanding). He backed down and asked his minions to do the same which apparently he never does. But I recognized his grief. Grief is a beast.
There is something bittersweet about finding love after losing someone due to death. These two look incredibly good fit and sound like it as well. Thinking of his daughter too… i’m wishing them all lots of happiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had better be good to him! Miss his commentary on all things Trump but he needs to tend to his life
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg I freaking loved The Journey of Natty Gann when I was a child! Widowers are more likely to remarry than divorced men and I hope it’s a happy union!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He deserves happiness and so does his daughter. Also a brilliant, age appropriate woman is a great option! Enjoy your summer, Patton, you earned it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember her from dream a little dream 💗
It does seem quick to me too because of the child. Grieving for her will be a lifetime thing and dad has moved on at the year mark? Got to be hard for the kid and I don’t think it’s easy for the new woman either. That’s a lot of baggage to take one
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s the appropriate time to start seeing someone after your spouse dies? 5 years? 10 years? 20 years? To me there is no appropriate time. The Widower and Widow are the only ones who should decide that not judgemental strangers with no lives. Good for him and her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DREAM A LITTLD DREAM with the hot Corey Feldman. That is what I remember her for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honking for Patton and positivity!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was great in The Journey of Natty Gann.
And she was smoking hot in Dream a Little Dream. I remember the boys at the time going gaga over her (and her ample bosom). I didn’t realize she was so accomplished!
I’m a long-time Patton fan, and I think I approve this courtship (minus the “super in love” instagrams). In looking through her IG profile, though, she seems like a really warm, loving, down-to-earth woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think there’s a rulebook for when it’s ok to start dating someone else. This isn’t the Scarlet Letter, we don’t have a stipulated period of mourning we have to remain chaste for after the death of our partner. He will probably always miss his wife and have a Michelle shaped hole in his life, despite who he is with.
I love this partnership and wish them both well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I loved her in Dream a Little Dream and A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. She looks great. Much love to them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew her back in the day (when she was still a relatively big-name celebrity); she was not nice. Of course, she may have matured and be perfectly nice now. It happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse