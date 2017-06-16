Jay-Z didn’t fly to New York, therefore the Carter Gemini are already here

Controversial opinion? The Beybies are already here. The rumors have been swirling for more than a week that Beyonce was in labor/gave birth to the Gemini Beysus Twins in Los Angeles. The evidence kept mounting up, everything from “sources” within the hospital swearing that Beyone was there and that she had shut down an entire floor of the hospital, and up the presence of Maybachs outside the hospital. Tina Knowles was seen at UCLA Medical Center. Solange’s plans kept changing. The one piece of evidence that Gemini Deniers clung to was the fact that Jay-Z was due to appear in New York last night to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Why would Jay-Z schedule that appearance if the Beybies were coming or already here? Except that Jay-Z didn’t show up. According to People, Chairman/CEO of Warner/Chappell Music Jon Platt accepted the award on Jay’s behalf.
It gets even more epic: Barack Obama did a video to induct Jay-Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and it’s clear that the Obamas weren’t made to sign the Carters’ non-disclosure agreement, because it really seemed like Obama was saying that the twins are girls?
Obama says: “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up. And let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.” Obama could just mean that Jay is going to have three kids to Obama’s two. Or Obama could be making a very specific Illuminati reference to DAUGHTERS. CARTER GEMINI DAUGHTERS.
Jay went on a funny and charming Twitter rant to celebrate his induction, giving a shout-out to all of the people who inspire him and he kept thinking of more people to include as he tweeted. I love that he shouted out a lot of ladies too, like Queen Latifah, Foxy Brown, Minaj, Lauryn Hill and more – you can see his tweets here and they are really funny.
Anyway, I’m convinced that the Carter Gemini are here. I’m convinced that they have been here for DAYS.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
I thought the rumours were that Beyoncé was expecting twin boys?
All the hints she dropped pointed to boys.
This is not shade I promise but Im loving how open she’s been with this pregnancy, probably due to all the rumours that she faked it last time, so she’s been like “eff this, Im showing my belly at every opportunity!!”
I still think she faked the first pregnancy, otherwise we would have witnessed the same overshare galore as this time. And this is a shade.
Yes, I think it was a pillow pregnancy the first time.
Yup!
Are people still with this? There are 100 photos of her pregnant with Blue if one just googled
I still think the first one was fake, too, simply because she looked so swollen and tired and very definitely pregnant on her face and boobs and everywhere. We’ve seen none of that during the first time. To put it another way: this pregnancy convinced me that the first one wasn’t one.
http://www.bckonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/12/bey1.jpg But how can you compare a single baby at 30 to twins at 36?
Sincere question; so what?
Even if we buy this crazy conspiracy theory how is it even remotely our business? I come from the school of ” what a woman does or doesnt do with her uterus, is on her to disclose in her time if she chooses”. IF the theory is correct then it must be to give the family space to discuss it with their child at their own timing. This has got to be one of the most cruel and wreckless celeb conspiracy theories out here. This isnt “she got a boob lift”, this one affects an innocent child
ElleBee, it was the Australian TV show that convinced me…the one where her tummy folded in half and she immediately looked like, oops, busted. In neither of my pregnancies has my stomach ever done that; she also sat down like a non-pregnant person (bending over instead of lowering yourself). It’s over and done with, of course, but I still believe that.
I never cease to be amazed at how people are so pressed about Beyoncé they cannot stop beating that dead horse. Because using a surrogate at 30 and carrying twins at 36 make so much sense, I guess. There are pictures showing belly, swollen face, everything they swear never happened, so there. Think what you want anyway but Blue is almost 6 and you’ve got nothing but a tired gif, don’t you think it’s time to cut the bs already?
I agree Liv. Its a stupid story that reduces us all.
Did I miss it but was Kanye left out of the tweets?
He was in the second tweet! He called him “ye”
I care—but not that much
I am sure the bebes are beautiful as is Blue.
He forgot to thank ME. But that’s about it.
Wait, did he thank his wife? Lol
If the babies are already here, Bey really missed an opportunity by not announcing the birth on Orange Foolius’ birthday. You know it would have made him SEETHE.
But then it would have overshadowed the lovely, lovely news about him being personally investigated for obstruction, so I say all the better if she kept it quiet.
HA True. I hope The Nectarine Nuisance enjoyed his very special birthday gift.
Feels like a publicity show. She made a big pregnancy announcement and now she’s all silent and demure wanting privacy.
I honestly think she didn’t want surrogate or ‘she’s getting tubby’ talk in the beginning so she did the photos..whatever, wish them well, and hopeful they won’t market the kids.
Bey’s going to announce #DemBeybies on Father’s Day. Watch.
yes! I bet you’re right.
and I think it’s hilarious that her pillow baby’s image was all over the internet a few days after she was born but these ‘really, I carried them’ babies are not…
I bet you anything they were born on a day she wasn’t satisfied with so she’s going to try and keep it a secret. We all know how crazy this woman can be with her image and meaning behind everything in her life…
I sometimes wonder if people just project the darker side of their own personalities on women they dislike. If the birth is publicised, “look she whored it out”. If the birth leaks, “look she slyly planted the news” and if theres a successful news seal, “look she is milking the suspense”. Who thinks like this?
When Amal gave birth, people were saying her lack of visibility duting the last weeks of her pregnancy meant a surrogate mother was hiding somewhere. Now Beyonce is out here doing her things and she’s an attention whore.
I think you’re right!
I love Jay-Z. He’s one of the few celebrities I would love to hang out in a bar with.
She’s full term pregnant so even if the babies aren’t here I would think Jay would want to stay close by her side. To me that’s not really evidence that they are here, more like Jay being a proper partner and father.
But either way I’m excited! Can’t wait to hear what they name the babies.
Fun fact. There was an SNL spoof of Destiny’s Child with Maya Rudolph and Anna Gasteyer that. called themselves Gemini’s Twin and whenever an actual female entertainer would come on the show, she would play the third member who never really worked out. Lmao
Does this mean the rest of us pregos can have our babies now? I’m awaiting my orders.
Lol! This is the best comment on this thread. 😂
totally and all the best!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE Jay’s Discography… been a bigger fan of him than of her before Self Title, To be frank ( I Love me what I call PARTAY JAY Z music)
His Tweets were not so much ranty as much as they were utterly delightful in the love he showed EVERYONE, His forbears, His Contemporaries ( even people he has beefed with) the New Guys he admires, The Ladies, The Mumble Youth! The cute ass way he gave B hers too without showing too much, since that aint them( which echoes what Michael Eric Dyson said in the Breakfast show, that B Had Bars and has shown through work she can go toe to toe with her dude) they were all so so happy for him and to even be acknowledge They all just seemed so Hype about the mentions! I almost cried when he said DAMN Black people are really dope, cause YES! the Resumes Prove it!
Stans stop already!!Did he thank Kane,Jaz,Big,Pac?and countless others who he backstabed and blackballed to have ” lunch” with Warren Buffett.
YES, he did.
No, you need to stop with your imaginary feuds. Jay Z has been effusive of Pac and was afterall friends with Biggie. He and Kane made up years ago and everytime somebody tried to cook up beef Kane always said that Jay Z doesnt owe him a living, he shouldnt have to carry everybody with him. This is classic “tallest poppy syndrome”. It doesnt even matter who it is, from Oprah to Jay Z, if somebody rises to the top people come with their pruning knives. Its gross.
Everything you said Cherise
So if she’s not visible during pregnancy she’s faking it, if she’s visible during pregnancy, she’s an attention whore. Got it.
I’m happy for Jay, he deserves this. His tweets are funny.
And congrats to the Carter-Knowles family if the twins are indeed born. A beautiful and inspiring family.
Congrats to the Carters if the twins are already here…that Obama speech really put a wide smile on my face.
