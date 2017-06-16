Jay-Z didn’t fly to New York, therefore the Carter Gemini are already here

Controversial opinion? The Beybies are already here. The rumors have been swirling for more than a week that Beyonce was in labor/gave birth to the Gemini Beysus Twins in Los Angeles. The evidence kept mounting up, everything from “sources” within the hospital swearing that Beyone was there and that she had shut down an entire floor of the hospital, and up the presence of Maybachs outside the hospital. Tina Knowles was seen at UCLA Medical Center. Solange’s plans kept changing. The one piece of evidence that Gemini Deniers clung to was the fact that Jay-Z was due to appear in New York last night to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Why would Jay-Z schedule that appearance if the Beybies were coming or already here? Except that Jay-Z didn’t show up. According to People, Chairman/CEO of Warner/Chappell Music Jon Platt accepted the award on Jay’s behalf.

It gets even more epic: Barack Obama did a video to induct Jay-Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and it’s clear that the Obamas weren’t made to sign the Carters’ non-disclosure agreement, because it really seemed like Obama was saying that the twins are girls?

Obama says: “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up. And let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.” Obama could just mean that Jay is going to have three kids to Obama’s two. Or Obama could be making a very specific Illuminati reference to DAUGHTERS. CARTER GEMINI DAUGHTERS.

Jay went on a funny and charming Twitter rant to celebrate his induction, giving a shout-out to all of the people who inspire him and he kept thinking of more people to include as he tweeted. I love that he shouted out a lot of ladies too, like Queen Latifah, Foxy Brown, Minaj, Lauryn Hill and more – you can see his tweets here and they are really funny.

Anyway, I’m convinced that the Carter Gemini are here. I’m convinced that they have been here for DAYS.

