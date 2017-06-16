Jay-Z didn’t fly to New York, therefore the Carter Gemini are already here

Celebrities at the Los Angeles Clippers game

Controversial opinion? The Beybies are already here. The rumors have been swirling for more than a week that Beyonce was in labor/gave birth to the Gemini Beysus Twins in Los Angeles. The evidence kept mounting up, everything from “sources” within the hospital swearing that Beyone was there and that she had shut down an entire floor of the hospital, and up the presence of Maybachs outside the hospital. Tina Knowles was seen at UCLA Medical Center. Solange’s plans kept changing. The one piece of evidence that Gemini Deniers clung to was the fact that Jay-Z was due to appear in New York last night to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Why would Jay-Z schedule that appearance if the Beybies were coming or already here? Except that Jay-Z didn’t show up. According to People, Chairman/CEO of Warner/Chappell Music Jon Platt accepted the award on Jay’s behalf.

It gets even more epic: Barack Obama did a video to induct Jay-Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and it’s clear that the Obamas weren’t made to sign the Carters’ non-disclosure agreement, because it really seemed like Obama was saying that the twins are girls?

Obama says: “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up. And let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.” Obama could just mean that Jay is going to have three kids to Obama’s two. Or Obama could be making a very specific Illuminati reference to DAUGHTERS. CARTER GEMINI DAUGHTERS.

Jay went on a funny and charming Twitter rant to celebrate his induction, giving a shout-out to all of the people who inspire him and he kept thinking of more people to include as he tweeted. I love that he shouted out a lot of ladies too, like Queen Latifah, Foxy Brown, Minaj, Lauryn Hill and more – you can see his tweets here and they are really funny.

Anyway, I’m convinced that the Carter Gemini are here. I’m convinced that they have been here for DAYS.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

41 Responses to “Jay-Z didn’t fly to New York, therefore the Carter Gemini are already here”

  1. RBC says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:18 am

    I thought the rumours were that Beyoncé was expecting twin boys?

    Reply
  2. Lindy79 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:23 am

    This is not shade I promise but Im loving how open she’s been with this pregnancy, probably due to all the rumours that she faked it last time, so she’s been like “eff this, Im showing my belly at every opportunity!!”

    Reply
  3. Brunswickstoval says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Did I miss it but was Kanye left out of the tweets?

    Reply
  4. KLO says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I care—but not that much :)

    I am sure the bebes are beautiful as is Blue.

    Reply
  5. Raina says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:29 am

    He forgot to thank ME. But that’s about it.
    Wait, did he thank his wife? Lol

    Reply
  6. Kate says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:34 am

    If the babies are already here, Bey really missed an opportunity by not announcing the birth on Orange Foolius’ birthday. You know it would have made him SEETHE.

    Reply
  7. astrid says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Feels like a publicity show. She made a big pregnancy announcement and now she’s all silent and demure wanting privacy.

    Reply
  8. Maddie says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Bey’s going to announce #DemBeybies on Father’s Day. Watch.

    Reply
    • MissAmanda says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:31 am

      yes! I bet you’re right.

      and I think it’s hilarious that her pillow baby’s image was all over the internet a few days after she was born but these ‘really, I carried them’ babies are not…

      I bet you anything they were born on a day she wasn’t satisfied with so she’s going to try and keep it a secret. We all know how crazy this woman can be with her image and meaning behind everything in her life…

      Reply
      • Cherise says:
        June 16, 2017 at 11:12 am

        I sometimes wonder if people just project the darker side of their own personalities on women they dislike. If the birth is publicised, “look she whored it out”. If the birth leaks, “look she slyly planted the news” and if theres a successful news seal, “look she is milking the suspense”. Who thinks like this?

      • Kate says:
        June 16, 2017 at 12:02 pm

        When Amal gave birth, people were saying her lack of visibility duting the last weeks of her pregnancy meant a surrogate mother was hiding somewhere. Now Beyonce is out here doing her things and she’s an attention whore.

    • LadyT says:
      June 16, 2017 at 9:14 am

      I think you’re right!

      Reply
  9. Wilma says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I love Jay-Z. He’s one of the few celebrities I would love to hang out in a bar with.

    Reply
  10. Patricia says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:32 am

    She’s full term pregnant so even if the babies aren’t here I would think Jay would want to stay close by her side. To me that’s not really evidence that they are here, more like Jay being a proper partner and father.
    But either way I’m excited! Can’t wait to hear what they name the babies.

    Reply
  11. JeanGrey says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Fun fact. There was an SNL spoof of Destiny’s Child with Maya Rudolph and Anna Gasteyer that. called themselves Gemini’s Twin and whenever an actual female entertainer would come on the show, she would play the third member who never really worked out. Lmao

    Reply
  12. Lexilla says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Does this mean the rest of us pregos can have our babies now? I’m awaiting my orders.

    Reply
  13. QQ says:
    June 16, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I LOVE LOVE LOVE Jay’s Discography… been a bigger fan of him than of her before Self Title, To be frank ( I Love me what I call PARTAY JAY Z music)

    His Tweets were not so much ranty as much as they were utterly delightful in the love he showed EVERYONE, His forbears, His Contemporaries ( even people he has beefed with) the New Guys he admires, The Ladies, The Mumble Youth! The cute ass way he gave B hers too without showing too much, since that aint them( which echoes what Michael Eric Dyson said in the Breakfast show, that B Had Bars and has shown through work she can go toe to toe with her dude) they were all so so happy for him and to even be acknowledge They all just seemed so Hype about the mentions! I almost cried when he said DAMN Black people are really dope, cause YES! the Resumes Prove it!

    Reply
  14. Triedmetday says:
    June 16, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Stans stop already!!Did he thank Kane,Jaz,Big,Pac?and countless others who he backstabed and blackballed to have ” lunch” with Warren Buffett.

    Reply
  15. Kate says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:16 am

    So if she’s not visible during pregnancy she’s faking it, if she’s visible during pregnancy, she’s an attention whore. Got it.

    Reply
  16. Babs says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I’m happy for Jay, he deserves this. His tweets are funny.
    And congrats to the Carter-Knowles family if the twins are indeed born. A beautiful and inspiring family.

    Reply
  17. cherrypie says:
    June 16, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Congrats to the Carters if the twins are already here…that Obama speech really put a wide smile on my face.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment