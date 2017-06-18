Sources confirm: Beyonce gave birth to the Beybies, aka ‘Carter Gemini’

Someone in the comments called it last week: Beyonce and Jay-Z would wait until Father’s Day to announce the birth of the Beybies. Beyonce and Jay-Z probably welcomed their Carter Gemini at some point last week, and they waited to announce it (sort of) until Father’s Day. While there is no formal announcement, literally every site is running with a confirmation, including People Magazine, so they’re getting the nod from someone in the Carter Camp. Here’s People’s confirmation:

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed twins, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The newest members of the Carter family join big sister Blue Ivy, 5. “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source tells PEOPLE.

[From People]

No confirmation of whether the Beybies are twin boys or twin girls or one of each. We do know that the Beybies are Gemini though. Carter Gemini and Big Sister Blue. I’m sure there’s some sort of Illuminati connection. E! News says that Jay and Bey were seen together at an LA hospital on Thursday, and on Friday, someone saw “an unidentified woman carrying a bouquet of pink, purple and blue flowers with two giant baby foot-shaped pink and blue balloons that read, “Baby Girl” and “Baby Boy, was photographed dropping off the gift at the same Los Angeles hospital that Bey’s husband and 5-year-old daughter were seen at the day prior. Upon inspection, the card attached to the flowers had a visible “B+J” written on the floral envelope.” Sure. But answer me this: were the Carter Gemini born on Donald Trump’s birthday? Or did they wait a day? I think they waited a day.

Congrats to Beyonce and Jay-Z though! I can’t wait to hear the names.

Update: Us Weekly’s sources say that the Beybies are a boy and a girl.