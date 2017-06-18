Sources confirm: Beyonce gave birth to the Beybies, aka ‘Carter Gemini’

Someone in the comments called it last week: Beyonce and Jay-Z would wait until Father’s Day to announce the birth of the Beybies. Beyonce and Jay-Z probably welcomed their Carter Gemini at some point last week, and they waited to announce it (sort of) until Father’s Day. While there is no formal announcement, literally every site is running with a confirmation, including People Magazine, so they’re getting the nod from someone in the Carter Camp. Here’s People’s confirmation:
Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed twins, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The newest members of the Carter family join big sister Blue Ivy, 5.
“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source tells PEOPLE.
No confirmation of whether the Beybies are twin boys or twin girls or one of each. We do know that the Beybies are Gemini though. Carter Gemini and Big Sister Blue. I’m sure there’s some sort of Illuminati connection. E! News says that Jay and Bey were seen together at an LA hospital on Thursday, and on Friday, someone saw “an unidentified woman carrying a bouquet of pink, purple and blue flowers with two giant baby foot-shaped pink and blue balloons that read, “Baby Girl” and “Baby Boy, was photographed dropping off the gift at the same Los Angeles hospital that Bey’s husband and 5-year-old daughter were seen at the day prior. Upon inspection, the card attached to the flowers had a visible “B+J” written on the floral envelope.” Sure. But answer me this: were the Carter Gemini born on Donald Trump’s birthday? Or did they wait a day? I think they waited a day.
Congrats to Beyonce and Jay-Z though! I can’t wait to hear the names.
Update: Us Weekly’s sources say that the Beybies are a boy and a girl.
Photos courtesy of Beyonce’s IG.
Congrats! Waiting for the official announcement though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup! “Sources” mean nothing to me. I wait to hear it from the Queen herself!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope those babies look like their big sis because Blue Ivy is adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually believe B was preggers this time…last time… NO FREAKING WAY WAS SHE UP THE DUFF ha ha
Either way…congrats! I LOVE me some Beyonce…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to everything u said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know its funny that you believe a woman faked a pregnancy and just got everyone to play along; her dancers, her management, her friends, her husband, her parents, her label oh and the entire hospital staff where she gave birth. I mean, I think she came in with the fake belly and the surrogate came in pregnant and then gasve birth to blue and then she removed the pillow and the doctors and nurses and staff of the hospital just played along and signed the confidentiality agreement because they’re sheeple obviously. And then Kelly and Michelle and Angie and Solange even Miss Tina just played along. And her dancers and make up and wardrobe people who were there for the award show performances just went it even after seeing her padded up. Yeah Ashley Everett and Ebony Williams her dance captains who are always with her couldn’t tell she wasn’t pregnant and Sam her assistant too. And basically everybody in her extended family. The Beyinces, the Dereons, the paltrow-martins, the Obamas, kanye west too, The Jameses, just everyone was involved in this coverup. Don’t forget the part where she took drugs to look bigger because you know she didn’t want to spoil her perfect body with a pregnancy but then she did it with those hormone drugs anyway.
Y’all are ridiculous and stupid with that theory in 2017. I come here and see people who are usually sensible talking nonsense about how a woman faked her pregnancy. Y’all didn’t think this through I swear. There are whole ass videos but whatever she was never pregnant. I bet she killed the surrogate so she can’t come forward. She probably killed the doctor that delivered the surrogate too. I pray I never get accused of faking a pregnancy because I may or may not have padded it up for whatever reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, someone is seriously drinking too much of the Bey cool-aid.
And yes I believe someone of Bey”s caliber could fake a pregnancy. Doc”s and nurses can’t reveal patient’s info, you know that Hipaa law, patient’s privacy and all, so you can cross them off your list of how could she hide her fake pregnancy. As for friends and family, um, well that confidentiality agreement comes into play. I’m not saying she wasn’t pregnant the first time but let’s not pretend that’s it impossible for her to fake a pregnancy. But damn she really went out of her way to prove to the public that she was pregnant this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh honestly I don’t get it either, why would Beyonce fake her pregnancy? It literally makes no sense, I’m not even saying this as some Beyonce stan, there are pictures and video of her pregnant with Blue. Anyhoo people will believe what they want to believe anyway. Congrats to the Carters on the babies, and I agree with the person downthread who said these tabloids know jack shit and are just speculating as usual. When she wants us to know, she’ll tell us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if the hippa law comes into play if a woman comes to the hospital with a padded stomach. Do the doctors just treat her like a baby playing make believe and deliver this imaginary baby or what? Now let’s talk about the wardrobe people that have to dress the bump and are there for the fittings. Let’s talk about her team and dancers. Guess she paid everyone off. And you know if I faked a pregnancy I sure as hell am having as home birth. And y’all would have us believe that Beyoncé was just acting in the hospital and the child her husband was seen carrying out was what? Seriously y’all are doing the least
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s the difference between you and Bey, she can afford to do all that, you can’t . And she wouldn’t have to have a doc birth her fake pregnancy but she could have just been staying at the hospital with the surrogate while she was in labor. As for Jay carrying his baby out of the hospital, well duh, it’s still his baby. Why wouldn’t he carry his baby out of the hospital after the birth. Seriously Bey got ya’ll doing the most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So since she was just staying with the surrogate while she was in labpur, Beyoncé wasn’t a patient and no Hippocratic law or oath applies her but I don’t even think you intended to make any sense at all. And why has no one come forward since 2012? All the staff in the hospital and no one said to a cousin or a friend “Beyoncé only stayed with the surrogate she was just fat not pregnant”
How does she pay off everyone involved? How much money would she have left after paying them off. You’re telling me Beyoncé went into the hospital, hired all the best doctors and midwives and had the surrogate delivers of the baby and quickly took it from there breastfeeding and all…. you’re clutching at straws here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s really not that hard. Beyoncé like most celebrities of her caliber has a very, very closed off social circle, almost all of whom are either extremely loyal or have their own things they’d like to stay private. The rest can be made to sign NDA’s or be bought off. Despite what a story it would be, the press does have a budget. Bey and Jay could easily outbid any news source to keep the story contained. It would have to be someone with deep access going completely rogue with no hope of monetary reward.
Private hospitals will do all sorts of things if you pay them enough. I worked at one years ago that had a floor shut down and paperwork done and staff play acting in order to make it look like a Saudi princes wife was giving birth. He paid something like a dozen hospitals all around the world to do it, just as an extra layer of security. On a more down to earth level, I remember in the 80′s and early 90′s it was not that unusual for a wealthy couple who were adopting to pretend the wife was pregnant and check in as a patient when the bio mum went into labour. As the scale (thankfully) flipped much more towards telling children they were adopted, that dried up, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the same kind of people are doing it now with surrogates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, please. The doc is not at liberty to discuss anything related to the surragate or Bey. Do you really think Bey would just let anyone assist in delivering her child or perhaps she already had her doc picked out in advance. So if she did have a surrogate don’t you think they already had chose the hospital as well as the doctor. No, I make plenty of sense you’re bodering on the line of what the what
Why would anyone come forward if they are all a part of it, signed agreement’s and all as well as probably paid. Rumors of John Travolta being gay has been around for over 20 years but noone close to him has come forward. That includes his maids, nannies, assistants, friends and so on. And it was reported that people who work for him signed those DNA’s. Bey don’t even have a large circle of friends, it wouldn’t be that hard to keep the secret contained. Also, how many nurses do you really need in a PRIVATE delivery room? And when did you see Bey breastfeeding unless you consider yourself amongst her tight inner circle.
I stand by what I said. If Bey wanted to hire a surrogate and keep it private, a person of her caliber could do so.
I can go further than her deflate gate. She stayed hidden most of her first pregnancy. There was no baby bump when filming Party video a few weeks before the reveal on the VMA”s and the pic you saw of her in the white bikini after the VMA”s shows a much smaller baby bump. Girl looked liked she just had a meal, that’s all. But how does a baby bump get smaller as your pregnancy continues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Scar – Man are you going to be shocked when the surrogate writes a tell-all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For real, the pillow crowd is waiting for a surrogate tell-all? hahahahahahahaha
Doing the most, you said?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(I don’t know where this comment will go).
The Hippocratic oath and patient confidentiality are two different things. Accd to my knowledge on the subject, the oath concerns the duty of care towards the patient, and the other, not releasing private information about the patient. The former relates to doctors (I don’t know about nurses) and the latter applies to doctors and extends to other medical or administrative staff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jeesie, I don’t know if I understood that part correctly but if the hospital staff did paperwork to make it look like a woman gave birth, and not the one who actually gave birth, that sounds like smth illegal imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I gave up trying to talk to the pillow peddlers. They are right up there with the “Rob and Kristin are married with three kid” crowd. Cray, obstinate and loud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eyeroll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh wow a woman looked much heavier and bloated during a pregnancy where she was expecting TWINS than a pregnancy with one baby. Must have faked the first one. That’s the only logical explanation 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations!
I hope she was pregnant for real, also. I find it distasteful how so many celebrities rent poor women to be their “incubators”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think surrogacy is a widespread practice – so to speak, among celebrities. Or it is really under the wraps. SJP and Elizabeth Banks are the only examples I know about. What can be worrying is that surrogacy becomes an industry. I saw a news report quite recently about hundreds of women in India – some younger, some looked older, who were surrogates for foreigners and locals. They were paid smth like 600Euro.
I don’t find it distasteful if surrogacy is the only option for a woman to have a biological child, and they have the right to have biological children. And there are women – not celebs – who are in the same position, but cannot afford to.
I do find distasteful the business side of it, because there is one. Any exchange of goods/services for money is a business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their bodies, their choices, ‘member?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Pumpkinpie Zoe Saldana used a surrogate with her third child a few months ago. She definitely wasn’t pregnant but she announced the baby boy on IG. Lucy Liu and Tyra Banks both used surrogates. Nicloe Kidman also used a surrogate for her last child .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
V4Real, yes indeed, I forgot about ZS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PumpkinPie: celebrities who used surrogacy – Michelle Sanford, Tyra Banks, Elizabeth Banks, Nicole Kidman, Kathy Segal, Deidre Hall, Camille Grammar, Lucy Liu, Angela Basset. The wives of jimmy Fallon, Chris Daughtry, George Lucas, Robert DeNiro, Dennis Quaid and the families of Matt Bomer, Nate Burkus, Neil Patrick Harris, Ricky Martin, and Michael Jackson all came about with the help of surrogacy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many “sources” and yet still no information. I’ll believe it when they announce it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. I think the press is trying to force the announcement or wants to look like they have inside info when they don’t. I believe the kids are born though. Can’t wait for the gender, names and pics! What a beautiful family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can a pregnant women get fillers in her lips? Shade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No but women who are pregnant can have their lips get larger. My mom’s lips were huge during my brothers pregnancy 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every pregnancy is different but her lips didn’t look like that with her first pregnancy. Then again you barely saw her during her first pregnancy except for a few staged pap shots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she had a bit of filler before she got pregnant but then they super-swelled due to pregnancy water retention/hormones/etc.. And before anyone @s me with “you don’t understand black women’s lips!”: I’m Senegalese. I’m black. So none of that “white people!” nonsense directed at me, please. Anecdote: My sister had some fillers (lips, tear trough) before she got pregnant with her third baby and then spent 9 months crazy swollen around her lips and under eye area in a way she didn’t have in her first two pregnancies. We still laugh about it together today – she looked so oddly proportioned! It went away within a week or so of her giving birth. I think that’s what happened with Bey this time around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know who else is African? Me. Nigerian to be exact. I’m guessing your sister got fillers because her lips weren’t as plump as she wanted them to be obviously. What you’re forgetting is that Beyoncé has always had full lips. She wasn’t swollen initially. When she announced, only her belly was big. I remember thinking that her arms were kinda small for a pregnant with twins woman. She mostly swelled up in her last months. Just because your African sister got fillers and had swollen lips doesn’t make it so for the rest of us
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@scar; regardless of where you are from, lips do NOT swell that way (making the top and bottom lip exactly the same size). And Beyoncé never had big lips to begin with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My lips got HUGE when I was pregnant. So much so, that people asked me if I got fillers while I was pregnant. It was actually really offensive. Yeah, I’m headed in for my fillers and botox while I’m incubating another human. 😒
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course it’s super offensive. I would so give them a piece of my mind and let them know how uneducated they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As long as we don’t have to see more incredibly pretentious, self-indulgent narcissistic photos then fine…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are not in luck!
Beyonce just posted some pictures on IG
Report this comment as spam or abuse
….Because we all know being an entertainer is about hiding and modesty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Theres one photo of her late in her pregnancy of blue and she was very swollen in her face.
Names… Brooklyn and Houston?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So the “sources ” don’t know when she gave birth or if the babies are boys,girls or one of each.Beyonce’s mom was in NY Friday she flew there for her friend’s son wedding.I will wait to share my Congrats when they announce their babies have arrived.I still remember when ET claimed Angelina Jolie gave birth to twin girls days BEFORE they were born.I am no longer going to address the fake pregnancy brigade .They are much like the fake age brigade,if Beyonce is lying about her age then so are all the original members of DC,Solange,Beyonce’s classmates,teachers,etc because there are pics of her as a child all over the internet.So if she is five year older than she claims all those other people are also five years older than they claim to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The age one is funny. There are videos of her in talent shows showing her actual age, she even had classmates before she became homeschooled, the viedos of her early childhood with solange showing age difference but no she faked her age and everyone went along with it. She obviously paid everyone in Houston and parkwood street especially to not ever come forward with the real thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to them.
Twin Geminis to look after; good luck with that! It’s hard enough to deal with my Gemini mother, the thought of a duplicate has me running cold! Haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here to second the pain in the you-know-what that is a Gemini mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My Gemini mom is the best I could ever ask for, but I’m also a Gemini so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whether Beyoncé did or did not fake her first pregnancy-who cares? It’s her business and not ours. The thing that matters most is that they are all healthy and happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She may have faked her first pregnancy (I don’t really know or care), but Blue is still her child. And B seems like a very loving and involved mother. You can tell her family means everything to her, as it should be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*Check’s post for high sodium levels* We’re in business as usual!
Congrats to Jay and Bey! 🎈🎉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao. The usual suspects are salty af and it’s not even official yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?! Just wake and be salty for no reason lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s the salt reference about?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tmz is saying they were born a week ago and have been kept at the hospital for a “minor issue” and the doctors haven’t felt comfortable releasing them yet. Hopefully all is well. Not sure how many weeks she was but she seemed to carry them pretty far in.
How long do newborn twins usually stay in the hospital?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As far as I know, it is to be determined by doctors and it depends on each case taking into consideration the babies’ condition during pregnancy and the Apgar score.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay! I called it, post #10 http://www.celebitchy.com/522243/beyonce_announces_shes_pregnancy_with_the_greatest_instagram_ever/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Should I grab some popcorn? I never knew people could be so passionate about a celebrity having babies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imo she faked the first “pregnancy”, but not the second.
About surrogate pregnancies, I wonder, the birth certificate has the mother’s – the one that provides the egg – name, and the father’s name, but the surrogate carried the baby, and the fetus receives nutrients and oxygen through her blood. A surrogate is not an incubator of sorts. What’s her status? It’s her who carries and gives birth to the baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A surrogate is a surrogate, that’s all. She has no legal connection to the baby/babies once it’s born. It’s all spelled out in the contracts before an egg is even implanted into her uterus. The surrogate’s main responsibility is to stay healthy and keep the fetuses healthy. That’s it. Once they’re out, her job is done. And they’re usually paid well for this service.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for taking the time to reply. That, I know, my question was more of an “ethical nature” but I wasn’t clear about that. I guess though that everything has been figured out already, ethics included.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not completely up on all of it, but it seems there is some sort of ethical sticky point about paying for another human, even if it’s your own. So instead it’s all lumped into the surrogate’s attorney fees, medical bills, etc which are paid for by the parents. I remember reading this years ago so it may not even be an issue anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In Canada you can’t receive payment for being a surrogate, but your services are paid for by the parents. I’m not sure all that entails because we don’t pay out of pocket for medical appointments and ultra-sounds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand how it works, they must receive a quite substantial amount of money. If the surrogate receives payment for 1) attorney fees and 2) medical bills and say 3) an allowance for healthy food, clothes, shoes, 4) rent, those expenses are easily traceable. And how much is “reasonable” anyways, even for that? It is a service after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s very expensive to hire a surrogate, it’s usually the rich who do it. Or a close family member who doesn’t need/want payment. I don’t think surrogates get paid an obscene amount, like $100,000, it’s more in the $20,000-$50,000 range, which is still a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it’s still a lot of money, and still, the surrogate gets paid above the legal fees and medical bills and mundane bills like food and such. Even with a lump sum, as a hypothetical example, the parents pay 50k, out of which 5k go to the lawyer, 5k to medical bills, 5k for food etc, that’s 15k that can be accounted for, leaving 35 for the surrogate. What’s the justification for the 35k?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reports are saying it’s a boy/girl combo. Hopefully they are healthy babies and that the family is taking time to enjoy their birth before the media craze hits
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whenever I read these posts, I keep thinking the babies names are “Carter” and “Gemini”! Lol! Seriously, any name guesses?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Color/plant name combo? I hope not !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pink Daisy and Red Oak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually like those names !!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This will totally take Beyonce’s career OUT OF THE DUMPSTER!!!
[UPDATE: No, it won't.]
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beyonce seems like a great mom, I’m glad she her family is growing. I wonder if she’ll try to trademark their names though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is she will in case the names are unusual like Blue Ivy is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All babies are lovely, but dreading the birth and aftermath of any child born to these two. If anyone is over hyped its them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse