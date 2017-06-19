Caitlyn Jenner on the Steve Scalise shooting: ‘Liberals can’t even shoot straight’

Last week, Congressman Steve Scalise was critically wounded in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. The Congressional Republican baseball team were practicing for their big game, and a Bernie Sanders supporter/volunteer named James Hodgkinson fired shots the practice, wounding five people including Scalise and two Capitol officers who served as Majority Whip Scalise’s bodyguards. The whole thing was horrific. The aftermath has been politically… interesting. Scalise was and is a huge NRA supporter and he’s the kind of “gun rights” advocate who believes everyone should have access to guns anywhere and everywhere, even when that person has a history of alcohol and domestic abuse like James Hodgkinson (who owned his guns legally).

Some Republicans tried to make the shooting into a “liberals are violent!!” argument, but…every Democrat made statements saying violence is not the answer, including Bernie Sanders. Meanwhile, Ted Nugent – who literally made so many threats against President Obama’s life that the Secret Service investigated him – was invited to the Trump White House. The politics of this are not cut-and-dry, and no one is really scoring any political points (despite attempts on both sides). Enter Caitlyn Jenner, a person who cannot string together a coherent political position if her life depended on it. She was doing a discussion at the College Republican National Committee’s convention and she was asked about the shooting. This is what she said:

“Nobody deserves what happened out there. There’s no justification. There are crazy people. We have to minimize that type of stuff. As far as the people that were injured, it’s an absolute shame. You just want them to recover. Fortunately the guy was a really bad shot… liberals can’t even shoot straight.” Jenner’s remarks at the convention came in the form of a question and answer session where a moderator incorporated questions submitted by college students in the audience. Over the course of the dinner, Jenner spoke on a variety of topics, from Kanye West to the Paris climate agreement, which the track and field legend said was “just a way for the rest of the world to kind of ruin us economically.”

[From The Washington Examiner]

Who jokes like this? Did anyone make a similar joke about Republicans and Gabby Giffords following that mass shooting? This is how Caitlyn wants to represent her party? By making a really f–ked up joke about how “liberals can’t even shoot straight” when the violent, angry white man literally fired fifty rounds from an automatic weapon into a baseball field full of Republicans?

You know what would have been amazing? If Caitlyn had chosen that moment to give respect to Crystal Griner, one of the cops who saved Scalise’s life, one of the cops who ran towards the shooter. Griner is an African-American woman and a lesbian who is happily married to a woman. Scalise is a bigoted homophobe who doesn’t believe in gay marriage and doesn’t want MLK Day to be a national holiday. Scalise once called himself “David Duke without the baggage.” And a black queer woman saved his life. It would have been amazing for Caitlyn Jenner, who claims to be an LBGTQ ally, to recognize Griner. But Caitlyn can’t see past her own ignorance and privilege.