Caitlyn Jenner on the Steve Scalise shooting: ‘Liberals can’t even shoot straight’

British LGBT Awards

Last week, Congressman Steve Scalise was critically wounded in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. The Congressional Republican baseball team were practicing for their big game, and a Bernie Sanders supporter/volunteer named James Hodgkinson fired shots the practice, wounding five people including Scalise and two Capitol officers who served as Majority Whip Scalise’s bodyguards. The whole thing was horrific. The aftermath has been politically… interesting. Scalise was and is a huge NRA supporter and he’s the kind of “gun rights” advocate who believes everyone should have access to guns anywhere and everywhere, even when that person has a history of alcohol and domestic abuse like James Hodgkinson (who owned his guns legally).

Some Republicans tried to make the shooting into a “liberals are violent!!” argument, but…every Democrat made statements saying violence is not the answer, including Bernie Sanders. Meanwhile, Ted Nugent – who literally made so many threats against President Obama’s life that the Secret Service investigated him – was invited to the Trump White House. The politics of this are not cut-and-dry, and no one is really scoring any political points (despite attempts on both sides). Enter Caitlyn Jenner, a person who cannot string together a coherent political position if her life depended on it. She was doing a discussion at the College Republican National Committee’s convention and she was asked about the shooting. This is what she said:

“Nobody deserves what happened out there. There’s no justification. There are crazy people. We have to minimize that type of stuff. As far as the people that were injured, it’s an absolute shame. You just want them to recover. Fortunately the guy was a really bad shot… liberals can’t even shoot straight.”

Jenner’s remarks at the convention came in the form of a question and answer session where a moderator incorporated questions submitted by college students in the audience. Over the course of the dinner, Jenner spoke on a variety of topics, from Kanye West to the Paris climate agreement, which the track and field legend said was “just a way for the rest of the world to kind of ruin us economically.”

[From The Washington Examiner]

Who jokes like this? Did anyone make a similar joke about Republicans and Gabby Giffords following that mass shooting? This is how Caitlyn wants to represent her party? By making a really f–ked up joke about how “liberals can’t even shoot straight” when the violent, angry white man literally fired fifty rounds from an automatic weapon into a baseball field full of Republicans?

You know what would have been amazing? If Caitlyn had chosen that moment to give respect to Crystal Griner, one of the cops who saved Scalise’s life, one of the cops who ran towards the shooter. Griner is an African-American woman and a lesbian who is happily married to a woman. Scalise is a bigoted homophobe who doesn’t believe in gay marriage and doesn’t want MLK Day to be a national holiday. Scalise once called himself “David Duke without the baggage.” And a black queer woman saved his life. It would have been amazing for Caitlyn Jenner, who claims to be an LBGTQ ally, to recognize Griner. But Caitlyn can’t see past her own ignorance and privilege.

British LGBT Awards

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

114 Responses to “Caitlyn Jenner on the Steve Scalise shooting: ‘Liberals can’t even shoot straight’”

  1. darkladi says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:29 am

    She is SUCH a sh*t person. I don’t have enough middle fingers for this pathetic suckup- most of the people she panders to don’t even think she deserves basic human rights.

    Reply
  2. Megan says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Caitlyn needs to sit down and STFU.

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Well, I don’t know why anyone is surprised. This isn’t the first vile, stupid or straight up offensive thing this POS has said.

    I wish everyone would stop giving this woman a platform.

    Reply
    • anna says:
      June 19, 2017 at 7:43 am

      really, why am i surprised? but then, the stupidity of this person is baffling. the climate agreement is a scam to ruin america? pollution and greed are ruining america! i guess caitlyn doesn’t drink water or breathe air and we already knew she doesn’t give a f about her children. man, what a garbage person. how, how can one be so selfish, so deluded, so ungrateful? i hope the kardashian-gossip is true and they all ignore her now. the public should do the same.

      Reply
      • marjiscott says:
        June 19, 2017 at 10:10 am

        Anna, it’s the party line from Beitbart through Bannon , Pence and Trump…If you have ever seen one of those rallies on the tube, they are all filled with every nonsense a delusioned, under-educated, mind finds logical…and the Republican Party knows it..

    • Kitten says:
      June 19, 2017 at 9:21 am

      This is nothing new. This is who she is and who she’s always shown herself to be.

      Also, I am so effin tired of Trumpets milking the Scalise shooting to show how “violent” the Left is. Somebody posted this http://modernliberals.com/sorry-dont-feel-ounce-sympathy-steve-scalise/ and a bunch of Neocons became outraged, whining about the “hate” and how disgusting liberals are.

      Sorry but I agree with the article. Maybe that makes me a terrible person but that’s how I feel.

      Reply
      • Kate says:
        June 19, 2017 at 9:47 am

        I agree as well with the article @Kitten. I feel very sorry for the two black officers who took a bullet for this NRA loving, white supremacist. I also feel grateful that Crystal Griner can recover with her wife by her side, something Rep. Scalise was dead set against.

  4. Green Is Good says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Caitlyn, really? REALLY?

    Could she be more inappropriate? Her sensitivity chip must have been yanked out.

    Reply
  5. greenmonster says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:32 am

    If stupidity would hurt, she would scream all day.

    Reply
  6. Talie says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I think the Kardashians made the right call throwing her under the bus on their show a couple weeks ago.

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Yuck. Reprehensible. And we wonder why Kylie is such a lost soul.

    Reply
  8. Lora says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Well, good for you, I guess? What a b!tch

    Reply
  9. Escaped Convent says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:36 am

    What a stupid, disgusting comment.

    Reply
  10. Tate says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:36 am

    She is a self absorbed asshole just like her dear leader trump.

    Reply
  11. prissa says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Thank you for the information onCrystal Griner.

    I wish Caitlin would just go away!

    Reply
  12. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Caitlyn.. stop.. just stop. You will never fit in with them. NEVER. They don’t want you at their table. They won’t be inviting you to parties or bbq. In fact to them, you don’t even go to their school because of who you are.

    Listen, honestly, I still cannot be bothered to feel bad for Scalise or the gun man because both are/were selfish scum who doesn’t/didn’t care about the lives of others. Having said that, you still don’t joke about something like this at all.

    Reply
    • MaybeTomorrow says:
      June 19, 2017 at 9:20 am

      You can announce you couldn’t be bothered to feel bad that someone was critically injured in a shooting — but get judgey because you think making a joke about it is tone deaf and insensitive? Pot, kettle, black. If you think you claimed a moral high ground by chastising CAitlyn Jenner but first claim you couldn’t be bothered to feel bad by attempted murder……wow. Just wow.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        June 19, 2017 at 9:43 am

        We have 93 victims of gun violence a DAY here in the US, 7 of which are children.

        Out of those 93 victims, how many of them were ever in a position to directly change gun laws?

        How many of them had the power to tackle gun violence at its inception?

        Scalise was in a privileged position that allowed him that opportunity yet time and time again he chose to side with the NRA. He’s not your average powerless victim and to insinuate otherwise is very disingenuous. Sadly, on a macro level, Scalise is a victim of the systemic issues he helped to create.

        I hope that this tragedy forces Scalise to rethink his voting record on gun control, but I doubt that it will.

      • Kate says:
        June 19, 2017 at 9:48 am

        That someone who was injured is a white supremacist and a homophobe.

      • MaybeTomorrow says:
        June 19, 2017 at 9:50 am

        Your heartfelt post on gun control Is noted, but it isn’t on point to the statement that Salise’s attempted murder isn’t worthy of “feeling bad” but Caitlyn’s tone deaf comments are to be derided.

        Being a gun rights supporter does not mean you support (and deserve) murder , anymore than being pro choice means you are an abortionist.

        Look I’m not a fan of CJ — I find her politics less offensive than her treatment of 3 wives and many children — and what she said was stupid, tone deaf etc.

        But my disdain for what she said is separate and apart from my horror at attempted murder and a critically injured human being. Even if they are a distasteful human being.

        If we can be bothered to be bothered to care — wow.

      • Kitten says:
        June 19, 2017 at 10:32 am

        I guess I just don’t understand the binary thinking of some on the Right. I can think what happened to Scalise was pretty awful and also think that Scalise is an awful person. There is nothing inherently contradictory in those two thoughts, they are not mutually exclusive.

        And while I’m extremely leery of comparing tragedies, the timing of this tragedy comes right before Philando Castile’s murderer was acquitted of all charges (2016=almost 1200 deaths at the hands of law enforcement, only 13 officers charged and no convictions) and draws a direct contrast to Scalise’s situation that is impossible to ignore.

        While one could make the largely unassailable argument that Scalise was only targeted because of his political position, nevertheless he was privileged enough to have a security detail to protect him; a security detail comprised of black police officers who saved his life despite his alleged contempt for them.

        Mostly, I think stuff like this comes down to a difference in sensibility. You can’t guilt someone into feeling sympathy for someone; you either feel it or you don’t. And while I think what happened to Scalise should never have happened, my sympathy remains primarily with the marginalized members of our society, the people who are dying at the hands of those who have sworn to protect them. These are people who are without the systemic protection, privilege and resources of someone like Scalise. These are people who are completely powerless against their perpetrators.

        These days I simply don’t have an endless reservoir of compassion and concern for the welfare of rich, white privileged folks, regardless of political party and that doesn’t mean that I’m callous and indifferent, just that my primary focus is elsewhere.

      • MaybeTomorrow says:
        June 19, 2017 at 10:43 am

        Kitten, I agree with you in a lot of ways …. you comment about binary thinking in particular, I too can have an issue with scalises position on gun control / gun rights and still have sympathy that he was the victim of attempted murder, That is indeed my point, exactly that. I’m glad you stated that’s how you feel. The OP feels otherwise and that’s what I take issue with.

        Your comment about binary thinking on the right is confusing though because in this thread — it was the OP with the issue and they appear to skew left. (I’m a centrist BTW).

      • Kitten says:
        June 19, 2017 at 10:58 am

        Sorry MaybeTomorrow I kind of went off on a semi-unrelated tangent because of what I’ve been seeing on social media from people on the Right. Lots of people inferring that if you aren’t praying for Scalise or hand-wringing over what happened to him or if you call into question his character, that automatically means you condone the shooting. In my long-winded way I was trying to say that I feel there are enough people praying for Scalise and not enough people caring about everyone who is NOT Scalise.

        Because at the end of the day, the fact remains that it’s still better to be Scalise than Castile.

      • Aiobhan Targaryen says:
        June 19, 2017 at 11:43 am

        a) I did not announce anything as this is an informal forum and a very much informal comment in response to what Caitlyn said. b) Never claimed I was on a higher moral ground with her c) stop conflating ideas to make a feeble point. I did not write that he deserved it. I wrote that I am not going to waste my time pretending that I care about what happened to him. These two things are not the same thing..

        Secondly, yes, I stand by what I said. I don’t feel sorry for Scalise at all. Nor do I champion the hateful man who shot him. You are being disingenous when you are talking about Scalise, he is not some non-descript man who got shot at randomly. This man has a long history of saying and doing disgusting things. Him getting shot does not change or erase what he has done and will more than likely continue to do when he goes back to work. I am not going to drum up sympathy for him because he doesn’t deserve it. He cannot be bothered to care about the millions of people he is about to help strip of healthcare and a good of quality life, why should I care that he got shot? Caring and compassion goes both ways.

  13. Renee2 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I have nothing eloquent or useful to add to this post except F this trick!!!!! She should be mindful of the adage ” ‘Tis better to be thought a fool than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt.” How are her comments helpful or insightful??? Are Republicans rushing to rally around her and to support LGBTQIA causes???? I must have been in the bathroom when those two things transpired. Let’s ignore the fact that more “liberals” are supportive of basic forms of diversity than Republicans. Or that what got this politician shot was that a violent individual who had mental health issues had easy access to guns.

    Reply
  14. third ginger says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Idiots come in all varieties. I could not agree more about hero Crystal Griner and the lost opportunity for Caitlyn to support the LGBT community.

    Reply
  15. grabbyhands says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Thanks for confirming that you continue to be the absolute worst, Caitlyn.

    Reply
  16. Sorry, no dignity in that says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Caitlyn Jenner into politics? Well, now the Kardashians are entering politics, apparently. Trump isn’t enough, is he?

    Well, at least Jenner said that nobody should be shot like that and that she hopes people recover. And then she made a joke going wrong.

    Reply
  17. lightpurple says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Maybe Hodgkinson should have used a car, like Caitlyn did?

    Reply
  18. nemera34 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I remember right after Bruce announced that he had become Caitlyn. So many people (on this site too) were very defensive of any negativity. Bruce was problematic and Caitlyn is Problematic. I’m not surprised. And no one should be. This is the same person. No different views. Nothing new.

    Sh*tty person then
    Sh*tty person NOW

    Reply
  19. Betsy says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:45 am

    If we stop commenting, will you stop featuring this waste? “Can’t shoot straight”? Gfy, loser.

    Reply
  20. Kate says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:45 am

    And Cait can only drive straight into other people. What a POS.

    Reply
  21. TheOtherMaria says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Because all those conservatives who’ve blown up and shot medical employees working in abortion clinics are so much better?

    She’s such a twat.

    This isn’t a political issue, it’s a gun rights issue; two black people were shot defending Scalise (a man who doesn’t give a damn about their rights), that is tragic…

    Jenner is a self righteous idiot.

    Reply
  22. rachel says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I guess it’s really time for me to stop hoping that she will ever learn anything. It’s shame really. She’s an high profile member of the LGBTQ community and everytime she has the possibility of using her platform for good, she just continuy to show her ignorance and lack of consideration for anything that isn’t her.

    Reply
  23. RBC says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:48 am

    So Caitlyn, has the President called you yet? I know you want to discuss issues regarding the transgender community with him.
    This woman is so clueless that Dani Mathers is a Mensa member compared to her. Caitlyn needs to shut up and go back to picking out clothes to wear. Because that is what being a woman is all about( sarcasm)

    Reply
  24. Honeybadger says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I agree with everything you say, except to imply that the man who shot Gabby Gifford was a Republican. He was a very sick young man, who may or may not have been a Republican. (I write this as a liberal Dem.) I don’t think his political affiliation, if any, was revealed. That being said, Jenner is vile and I can’t understand why anyone gives two s—s about what she has to say.

    Reply
  25. Lucy2 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Way to keep up the hateful rhetoric, Caitlyn.
    Why is anyone giving her a platform? She has nothing to offer and only cares about herself. I’d much rather hear from someone awesome, brave, strong, and honorable- like Crystal Griner.

    Reply
  26. BearcatLawyer says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Thank you for giving Ms. Griner the respect she deserves. She represents so many things Scalise and other Deplorables hate, yet she still DID HER JOB.

    Reply
  27. Lolo86lf says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:59 am

    The more she talks the more she un-endears herself with the LGBTQ community. Well, it appears that Caitlyn’s star is fading. She is quickly becoming an irrelevant out-of-touch privileged white woman.

    Reply
  28. minx says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Ugly inside and out.

    Reply
  29. Erinn says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Sorry Caitlin – the majority of liberals with firearms are too busy being responsible gun owners who lock their shit up and not leave it laying around for children to get. Understandable why this would upset you – considering the way the far right has such a penchant for mowing down churches and abortion clinics. Congrats – your team is better at senseless murders – round of applause to you.

    Reply
  30. AlmondJoy says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Caitlyn is one of those people you just WISH would stop speaking. So privileged, unaware and offensive.

    Notice this conversation with Amanda Seales:

    https://instagram.com/p/BVQCM4QFgsY/

    Reply
  31. Idky says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:13 am

    She is disgusting. This woman has a platform and this is what she chooses to say.

    Reply
  32. Beth says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:19 am

    She’s another Republican who will stick with the party no matter what. Time for these careless supporters to realize it’s time to see how serious things are. The Republicans are against everything Caitlin is. Liberals want to keep her rights, but she must have forgotten.

    Reply
  33. Merritt says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:21 am

    She is a terrible person. She makes me sick, especially since she killed someone while driving recklessly and faced no charges.

    Reply
  34. Jag says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Well said, Kaiser!

    Reply
  35. Seriously says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:51 am

    She’s quick to use the advantages these “evil” liberals have fought for, but even quicker to disparage those who created the legislation that allows her to express who she is. I’m no psychiatrist, but a lot of self-hatred is bubbling up from beneath those ugly words.

    Reply
    • Ksenia says:
      June 19, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      What have “the liberals” ever done to hurt her? In fact, it is the liberals she so scorns that helped pave the way for her to be able to “come out” to begin with, the liberals who have struggled and fought and fight so that she, in all her white male privilege, can choose to be the gender she feels she is. The conservatives would sooner spit on her than shake her hand—she’s courting a group that sees her as, at best, ridiculous, at worst, as less than human. She is too stupid to realize this, though, and so she continues to transparently reveal what an ugly and ignorant, hateful, superficial human being she is.

      Reply
  36. Ana says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Caitlyn Jenner is a terrible spokesperson for anything.

    Reply
  37. Kate says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I cannot believe she is the most high-profile transexual woman in the US. The trans community deserves better.

    Reply
  38. Crumpet says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Crystal Griner is a warrior who put her life on the line. She was able to separate politics from her job. She should be held up as an example for that reason. I wish more people could do that.

    Reply
  39. Loki99 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:22 am

    STFU you dumb b!tch!!

    Reply
  40. Triple Cardinal says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:29 am

    What if Caitlyn made a statement and nobody was interested?

    It’s a waste of bandwidth to highlight this woman.

    Reply
  41. ImAlreadyGone says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I talked to my husband about why we are not hearing more about the two officers who saved not just Scalise’s life, but many lives, and he replied, “Because it doesn’t fit the story about the poor innocent racist who was shot.”
    I live in New York and when a (white) officer in Kansas is shot, it makes main page news. I’m not trying to diminish the severity of this or any other mass shooting/domestic terrorism event, but there has been a stunning lack of coverage about these officers.

    Reply
  42. Monsi says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:34 am

    She’s so awful that I’m feeling sorry Kris Kardashian. And I don’t like that :/

    Reply
  43. MellyMel says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:43 am

    She’s simply a trashbox! An idiotic trashbox!

    Reply
  44. Kate says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Also thank you Kaiser for highlighting the bravery of Crystal Griner. She and the other police officer are the true heroes of that shooting and it does not seem to be recognized by other media outlets. Probably because it does not fit the narrative.

    Reply
  45. Frigga says:
    June 19, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Jenner truly is a pathetic person. She’s taking up for a side that will never see her as a human being with rights. What a leach.

    Reply
  46. nikzilla37 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I’m so sick of her. Please go away Caitlin. You bring nothing to the table.

    Reply
  47. Word says:
    June 19, 2017 at 11:17 am

    I won’t miss caitlyn..promise

    Reply
  48. khaveman says:
    June 19, 2017 at 11:26 am

    People were HURT. Surgeries, transfusions, shock, the works. You don’t joke about that violence, full stop.

    Reply
  49. Jennie Hix says:
    June 19, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Finally, I can hate on Caitlyn without people thinking I hate transgender folks! NOPE, I have always hung out in the LGBTQ community, I just think Caitlyn is a world-class, narcissistic arse. Always have. So happy she is showing her true colors.

    Reply
  50. Who ARE These People? says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    I’m sure it’s been pointed out many times here and elsewhere, but every friggin’ time a white supremacist shoots black people it’s a “deranged loner” and one of the few times someone (a deranged loner) on the other end of the political spectrum shoots someone it’s “widespread liberal violence!” So disgusting.

    Reply
  51. Jennifer says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Ignorant as a man, ignorant as a woman.

    Reply
  52. themummy says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    She is just SUCH an a–hole. I think she’s just a rotten person, in general. The more she speaks the more I just can’t with her at all. What a jerk.

    Reply
  53. Sarah says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Perhals this person should take care of a certain daughter who seems miserable rather than trying to meddle in politics.

    Reply
  54. Wren says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I dislike Caitlyn and it has nothing to do with the fact that she used to be Bruce. She seems like a hypocrite and a horrible person. I like be a liberal by her definition, and I am a great shot. So there…

    Reply
  55. Bobbysue says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I envy her intellectual capacity. She’s just a-primping and a-spouting off with not a care in the world except for keeping that wound debrided in between sharing her witless pontifications and looking purdy.

    Reply
  56. Rae says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    What a…waste of good oxygen she is.

    Nasty, tacky, privilege idiot.

    Can we please stop giving this moron airtime?

    Reply
  57. Bess says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Jenner is responsible for the death of another person. She is also guilty of being a lousy parent to her six biological children. Jenner has zero credibility on any issue.

    Reply
  58. Elgin Marbles says:
    June 19, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    There are so many wonderful, erudite women in the trans community – can’t any of these organizations that want to hear those voices find one of the other trans women? Can’t we all agree that this sad, selfish jerk is not remotely a spokesperson for anyone but herself?

    Reply
  59. Magnoliarose says:
    June 19, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    When will she be irrelevant already. Seems the others on the downslide thankfully, please join them. Go away.

    Reply
  60. Sharon says:
    June 19, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Caitlyn’s rich, that is why she is a Trump supporter. She feels about the American people, the way she feels about the Kardasian children he helped raise. For someone who was so unhappy in a marriage, then why did he stay for 22 years. From what I understand it was Kris who got Bruce (Kaitlyn) out of financial disaster. He had no concept of managing money and then turned around and wrote unkindly about her.

    Reply
  61. LA Elle says:
    June 19, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Caitlyn should meet Rachel Maddow, who is very liberal, owns guns, and is apparently at excellent shot … to say nothing of being a decent person.

    I have friends and family who are trans, and it still annoys me that this POS is the face of the trans community. They’re good people who have to deal with so much crap, and I feel like Caitlyn’s transition has made it worse for them.

    Also? Caitlyn, you’ve had too much plastic surgery, your inner ugliness is showing, and no amount of make-up or designer clothes will hide how empty and rotten you are inside.

    Ugh. Reading this makes me feel like I need a shower.

    Reply
  62. Libra girl says:
    June 19, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Oh Bruce shut the f*ck up

    Reply
  63. Baltimom says:
    June 19, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Caitlyn, you can trash liberals all you want but that still won’t get you in the conservative club. To them, you are a freak.

    As for Scalise, he got a taste of his own medicine. Let’s see how he reacts to the side effects. My guess is, he’ll blame the side effects on liberals like all the other conservatives out there. Pretty funny considering most of us are pro gun control so we wouldn’t want that crazy dude to have had a gun in the first place!

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      June 19, 2017 at 7:40 pm

      Scalise will have a long and painful recovery, if he manages to survive the multiple surgeries. It will be quite a while before he can do any damage to others. I really do hope he makes it, though. I want him voted out, not out this way.

      But once he is doing better, a useful exercise will be to add up all his medical bills to see the total, and look at scenarios involving people with much lower incomes and insurance (if they have it) that doesn’t cover 100%. Many people go into debt for just the deductible. If the income-earner is laid up as long as Scalise is likely to be with no money coming in, the debt goes sky high because most people don’t have that much in savings. It is not uncommon to skip or skimp on needed after-care such as physical therapy or expensive drugs because the debt is already impossibly high.

      Many people in Congress are too rich to know or remember what the financial consequences are for the rest of us as a result of an injury like this. Laying it all out for them in comparison to someone just like them might be instructive. A key point to make is that if it can happen to Scalise despite having two bodyguards trying to prevent it, it can happen to anybody. Getting shot, hit by a car, whatever – you can be strong and fit and then everything changes in an instant through absolutely no fault of your own.

      Reply
  64. Tanya says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Tell us about conservatives and their cars, Caitlyn. How does that work?

    Reply
  65. jwoolman says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    That is such a weird thing to say. Liberals can’t shoot straight? Well, I can’t. Never realized it was because of voting for too many Democrats. Who knew?

    My brother was in Vietnam. He votes for Democrats, too, and thinks Trump is a four year old. (He also thinks Trump is busily digging a tunnel from the White House to the Mint.) How did he ever get that Purple Heart? Maybe some conservative who could shoot straight gave it to him, the same way Trump got his.

    But if Caitlin Jenner says it, then it must be true. I expect that from now on, declaring yourself a “liberal” will disqualify you from military service. This will be very helpful in the next draft. The new Selective Service classification will be 4-L.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment