Caitlyn Jenner on the Steve Scalise shooting: ‘Liberals can’t even shoot straight’

Last week, Congressman Steve Scalise was critically wounded in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. The Congressional Republican baseball team were practicing for their big game, and a Bernie Sanders supporter/volunteer named James Hodgkinson fired shots the practice, wounding five people including Scalise and two Capitol officers who served as Majority Whip Scalise’s bodyguards. The whole thing was horrific. The aftermath has been politically… interesting. Scalise was and is a huge NRA supporter and he’s the kind of “gun rights” advocate who believes everyone should have access to guns anywhere and everywhere, even when that person has a history of alcohol and domestic abuse like James Hodgkinson (who owned his guns legally).
Some Republicans tried to make the shooting into a “liberals are violent!!” argument, but…every Democrat made statements saying violence is not the answer, including Bernie Sanders. Meanwhile, Ted Nugent – who literally made so many threats against President Obama’s life that the Secret Service investigated him – was invited to the Trump White House. The politics of this are not cut-and-dry, and no one is really scoring any political points (despite attempts on both sides). Enter Caitlyn Jenner, a person who cannot string together a coherent political position if her life depended on it. She was doing a discussion at the College Republican National Committee’s convention and she was asked about the shooting. This is what she said:
“Nobody deserves what happened out there. There’s no justification. There are crazy people. We have to minimize that type of stuff. As far as the people that were injured, it’s an absolute shame. You just want them to recover. Fortunately the guy was a really bad shot… liberals can’t even shoot straight.”
Jenner’s remarks at the convention came in the form of a question and answer session where a moderator incorporated questions submitted by college students in the audience. Over the course of the dinner, Jenner spoke on a variety of topics, from Kanye West to the Paris climate agreement, which the track and field legend said was “just a way for the rest of the world to kind of ruin us economically.”
[From The Washington Examiner]
Who jokes like this? Did anyone make a similar joke about Republicans and Gabby Giffords following that mass shooting? This is how Caitlyn wants to represent her party? By making a really f–ked up joke about how “liberals can’t even shoot straight” when the violent, angry white man literally fired fifty rounds from an automatic weapon into a baseball field full of Republicans?
You know what would have been amazing? If Caitlyn had chosen that moment to give respect to Crystal Griner, one of the cops who saved Scalise’s life, one of the cops who ran towards the shooter. Griner is an African-American woman and a lesbian who is happily married to a woman. Scalise is a bigoted homophobe who doesn’t believe in gay marriage and doesn’t want MLK Day to be a national holiday. Scalise once called himself “David Duke without the baggage.” And a black queer woman saved his life. It would have been amazing for Caitlyn Jenner, who claims to be an LBGTQ ally, to recognize Griner. But Caitlyn can’t see past her own ignorance and privilege.
She is SUCH a sh*t person. I don’t have enough middle fingers for this pathetic suckup- most of the people she panders to don’t even think she deserves basic human rights.
I lend you mine. Two middle fingers up in the air for Caitlyn.
I guess because he killed a person with his car that means conservatives can’t drive straight?
Also, as for “shooting straight,” John Kerry, Tammy Duckworth and Oliver Stone are all brave “LIBERAL” Veterans, decorated who served their country when called.
Caitlyn Jenner, an admitted poor student who hated school, when called to do same during Vietnam elected to quickly enter college and get a student deferment, because as she said at the time she “was scared,” and that was a way to avoid the war and all the straight and non straight shooting.
@Almond Milk,
I, too, think that KJ is a shit person, and probably one of the most unintellectual celebrities around, but I do think that she should be referred to with feminine pronouns. Just my $0.02.
Maybe almondmilk’s autocorrect doesn’t recognize the pronouns. Like.. I typed “Jenner” in relationship to male pronouns so many times it changes as i type now.
And idgaf. That dress makes her look fat and her opinions are dangerously ignorant to even the side she supports. Which changes with the breeze, but holds the same title.
Have a seat ma’am.
@FLORC,
Fair enough, my friend, and point taken. Apologies to AlmondMilk if that is the case.
Here’s two more middle fingers I’m willing to lend. She’s so…UGH!!
She’s a moron, plain and simple.
She maybe transgender but she still thinks as a priveledged male. I think acknowledging the lesbian cop’s heroism would have been a way more productive and positive way to respond to the horrible shooting. But I agree, she is a moron
She is such garbage. The sooner people stop giving her a platform to air her garbage views, the better.
I won’t click on her shit.
She makes PMK look classy
She really ain’t sh*t
She is a total sh*t, but also just severely lacking in brain power.
Thats the problem. Dumb people became relevant for nothing and the world is falling apart.
I try to stay away from US gov cos i cannot deal with that level of stupidity knowing its harming much better people.
And here’s two more middle fingers for this awful person.
I can’t with this one. She makes me stabby.
pardon my french, my fellow celebitches, but…
…F*CK this B*TCH. she’s a horrible human being.
She went from being an an azzhole to being a bitch.
I’m not sure it’s far to expect us to understand this person as a woman,while I recognize they deservie human rights and respectful treatment . Anyone else have similar concerns? Check out r/gendercritical.
@Darkladi, what a bigoted attitude. This is what’s wrong with this Country. Someone makes a statement that hurts “your” feelings and you attack their sexuality. It’s wrong!
Caitlyn needs to sit down and STFU.
True that
Well, I don’t know why anyone is surprised. This isn’t the first vile, stupid or straight up offensive thing this POS has said.
I wish everyone would stop giving this woman a platform.
really, why am i surprised? but then, the stupidity of this person is baffling. the climate agreement is a scam to ruin america? pollution and greed are ruining america! i guess caitlyn doesn’t drink water or breathe air and we already knew she doesn’t give a f about her children. man, what a garbage person. how, how can one be so selfish, so deluded, so ungrateful? i hope the kardashian-gossip is true and they all ignore her now. the public should do the same.
Anna, it’s the party line from Beitbart through Bannon , Pence and Trump…If you have ever seen one of those rallies on the tube, they are all filled with every nonsense a delusioned, under-educated, mind finds logical…and the Republican Party knows it..
This is nothing new. This is who she is and who she’s always shown herself to be.
Also, I am so effin tired of Trumpets milking the Scalise shooting to show how “violent” the Left is. Somebody posted this http://modernliberals.com/sorry-dont-feel-ounce-sympathy-steve-scalise/ and a bunch of Neocons became outraged, whining about the “hate” and how disgusting liberals are.
Sorry but I agree with the article. Maybe that makes me a terrible person but that’s how I feel.
I agree as well with the article @Kitten. I feel very sorry for the two black officers who took a bullet for this NRA loving, white supremacist. I also feel grateful that Crystal Griner can recover with her wife by her side, something Rep. Scalise was dead set against.
Caitlyn, really? REALLY?
Could she be more inappropriate? Her sensitivity chip must have been yanked out.
If stupidity would hurt, she would scream all day.
I think the Kardashians made the right call throwing her under the bus on their show a couple weeks ago.
Yes. I would not call it throwing under the bad as we all see with our own eyes the horribleness that is this woman.
I am backing the Kardashians and Kris Jenner.
Yes I actually feel bad for Kris freaking Jenner of all people. That tells you something.
Yuck. Reprehensible. And we wonder why Kylie is such a lost soul.
Well, good for you, I guess? What a b!tch
What a stupid, disgusting comment.
She is a self absorbed asshole just like her dear leader trump.
Yeah that’s about it! You are right. And that dress does make her look fat.
Thank you for the information onCrystal Griner.
I wish Caitlin would just go away!
Yes, Griner is the one who should be getting the headlines, not Jenner.
Caitlyn.. stop.. just stop. You will never fit in with them. NEVER. They don’t want you at their table. They won’t be inviting you to parties or bbq. In fact to them, you don’t even go to their school because of who you are.
Listen, honestly, I still cannot be bothered to feel bad for Scalise or the gun man because both are/were selfish scum who doesn’t/didn’t care about the lives of others. Having said that, you still don’t joke about something like this at all.
You can announce you couldn’t be bothered to feel bad that someone was critically injured in a shooting — but get judgey because you think making a joke about it is tone deaf and insensitive? Pot, kettle, black. If you think you claimed a moral high ground by chastising CAitlyn Jenner but first claim you couldn’t be bothered to feel bad by attempted murder……wow. Just wow.
We have 93 victims of gun violence a DAY here in the US, 7 of which are children.
Out of those 93 victims, how many of them were ever in a position to directly change gun laws?
How many of them had the power to tackle gun violence at its inception?
Scalise was in a privileged position that allowed him that opportunity yet time and time again he chose to side with the NRA. He’s not your average powerless victim and to insinuate otherwise is very disingenuous. Sadly, on a macro level, Scalise is a victim of the systemic issues he helped to create.
I hope that this tragedy forces Scalise to rethink his voting record on gun control, but I doubt that it will.
That someone who was injured is a white supremacist and a homophobe.
Your heartfelt post on gun control Is noted, but it isn’t on point to the statement that Salise’s attempted murder isn’t worthy of “feeling bad” but Caitlyn’s tone deaf comments are to be derided.
Look I’m not a fan of CJ — I find her politics less offensive than her treatment of 3 wives and many children — and what she said was stupid, tone deaf etc.
But my disdain for what she said is separate and apart from my horror at attempted murder and a critically injured human being. Even if they are a distasteful human being.
If we can be bothered to be bothered to care — wow.
I guess I just don’t understand the binary thinking of some on the Right. I can think what happened to Scalise was pretty awful and also think that Scalise is an awful person. There is nothing inherently contradictory in those two thoughts, they are not mutually exclusive.
And while I’m extremely leery of comparing tragedies, the timing of this tragedy comes right before Philando Castile’s murderer was acquitted of all charges (2016=almost 1200 deaths at the hands of law enforcement, only 13 officers charged and no convictions) and draws a direct contrast to Scalise’s situation that is impossible to ignore.
While one could make the largely unassailable argument that Scalise was only targeted because of his political position, nevertheless he was privileged enough to have a security detail to protect him; a security detail comprised of black police officers who saved his life despite his alleged contempt for them.
Mostly, I think stuff like this comes down to a difference in sensibility. You can’t guilt someone into feeling sympathy for someone; you either feel it or you don’t. And while I think what happened to Scalise should never have happened, my sympathy remains primarily with the marginalized members of our society, the people who are dying at the hands of those who have sworn to protect them. These are people who are without the systemic protection, privilege and resources of someone like Scalise. These are people who are completely powerless against their perpetrators.
These days I simply don’t have an endless reservoir of compassion and concern for the welfare of rich, white privileged folks, regardless of political party and that doesn’t mean that I’m callous and indifferent, just that my primary focus is elsewhere.
Kitten, I agree with you in a lot of ways …. you comment about binary thinking in particular, I too can have an issue with scalises position on gun control / gun rights and still have sympathy that he was the victim of attempted murder, That is indeed my point, exactly that. I’m glad you stated that’s how you feel. The OP feels otherwise and that’s what I take issue with.
Your comment about binary thinking on the right is confusing though because in this thread — it was the OP with the issue and they appear to skew left. (I’m a centrist BTW).
Sorry MaybeTomorrow I kind of went off on a semi-unrelated tangent because of what I’ve been seeing on social media from people on the Right. Lots of people inferring that if you aren’t praying for Scalise or hand-wringing over what happened to him or if you call into question his character, that automatically means you condone the shooting. In my long-winded way I was trying to say that I feel there are enough people praying for Scalise and not enough people caring about everyone who is NOT Scalise.
Because at the end of the day, the fact remains that it’s still better to be Scalise than Castile.
a) I did not announce anything as this is an informal forum and a very much informal comment in response to what Caitlyn said. b) Never claimed I was on a higher moral ground with her c) stop conflating ideas to make a feeble point. I did not write that he deserved it. I wrote that I am not going to waste my time pretending that I care about what happened to him. These two things are not the same thing..
Secondly, yes, I stand by what I said. I don’t feel sorry for Scalise at all. Nor do I champion the hateful man who shot him. You are being disingenous when you are talking about Scalise, he is not some non-descript man who got shot at randomly. This man has a long history of saying and doing disgusting things. Him getting shot does not change or erase what he has done and will more than likely continue to do when he goes back to work. I am not going to drum up sympathy for him because he doesn’t deserve it. He cannot be bothered to care about the millions of people he is about to help strip of healthcare and a good of quality life, why should I care that he got shot? Caring and compassion goes both ways.
I have nothing eloquent or useful to add to this post except F this trick!!!!! She should be mindful of the adage ” ‘Tis better to be thought a fool than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt.” How are her comments helpful or insightful??? Are Republicans rushing to rally around her and to support LGBTQIA causes???? I must have been in the bathroom when those two things transpired. Let’s ignore the fact that more “liberals” are supportive of basic forms of diversity than Republicans. Or that what got this politician shot was that a violent individual who had mental health issues had easy access to guns.
Idiots come in all varieties. I could not agree more about hero Crystal Griner and the lost opportunity for Caitlyn to support the LGBT community.
Thanks for confirming that you continue to be the absolute worst, Caitlyn.
Caitlyn Jenner into politics? Well, now the Kardashians are entering politics, apparently. Trump isn’t enough, is he?
Well, at least Jenner said that nobody should be shot like that and that she hopes people recover. And then she made a joke going wrong.
Maybe Hodgkinson should have used a car, like Caitlyn did?
I remember right after Bruce announced that he had become Caitlyn. So many people (on this site too) were very defensive of any negativity. Bruce was problematic and Caitlyn is Problematic. I’m not surprised. And no one should be. This is the same person. No different views. Nothing new.
Sh*tty person then
Sh*tty person NOW
Spot on
You do realize that one can be supportive of a sh*t person (i.e. in her transition) and not support their sh*t views, right? The negativity against Caitlyn at that time was about her transition and laced with sometimes overt transphobia. That should not be tolerated. Ever. This is different; she is not going to be treated with kid gloves when spewing garbage just because she’s trans.
No sorry OP is correct.
I was present on those threads and while some of the comments were laced with transphobic dog whistles and even less subtle transphobia, there were PLENTY of comments that focused specifically on Caitlyn’s privilege. In response, many people wielded unfounded accusations of transphobia as a way to silence the dissenters.
The truth is that during her transition and immediately afterwards, Caitlyn was pretty untouchable even while many of us were questioning her commitment to LGBTQ rights.
I was on those posts too. No one could say ANYTHING unfavorable to CJ without being silenced as transphobic. People were willing to give her a pass on every sh*tty things she has done including her mistreatment of 3 different women and a bunch of kids just because she is Trans. It seems that people thought she had a personality transplant as well for some reason. Odd.
nemera34, Thank you! You said it all.
So much internalized hatred with this one. Must be awful when you despise who you are so much.
If we stop commenting, will you stop featuring this waste? “Can’t shoot straight”? Gfy, loser.
And Cait can only drive straight into other people. What a POS.
SNAP. I forgot. This privileged lizard killed someone. And makes jokes about violence? POS
Because all those conservatives who’ve blown up and shot medical employees working in abortion clinics are so much better?
She’s such a twat.
This isn’t a political issue, it’s a gun rights issue; two black people were shot defending Scalise (a man who doesn’t give a damn about their rights), that is tragic…
Jenner is a self righteous idiot.
I guess it’s really time for me to stop hoping that she will ever learn anything. It’s shame really. She’s an high profile member of the LGBTQ community and everytime she has the possibility of using her platform for good, she just continuy to show her ignorance and lack of consideration for anything that isn’t her.
So Caitlyn, has the President called you yet? I know you want to discuss issues regarding the transgender community with him.
This woman is so clueless that Dani Mathers is a Mensa member compared to her. Caitlyn needs to shut up and go back to picking out clothes to wear. Because that is what being a woman is all about( sarcasm)
I agree with everything you say, except to imply that the man who shot Gabby Gifford was a Republican. He was a very sick young man, who may or may not have been a Republican. (I write this as a liberal Dem.) I don’t think his political affiliation, if any, was revealed. That being said, Jenner is vile and I can’t understand why anyone gives two s—s about what she has to say.
Way to keep up the hateful rhetoric, Caitlyn.
Why is anyone giving her a platform? She has nothing to offer and only cares about herself. I’d much rather hear from someone awesome, brave, strong, and honorable- like Crystal Griner.
Thank you for giving Ms. Griner the respect she deserves. She represents so many things Scalise and other Deplorables hate, yet she still DID HER JOB.
Exactly, Ms. Griner is the bright spot I’m going to take away from this post. I will now go back to never giving CJ any of my attention.
Exactly! She risked her life to save Scalise and others, while they continue to try and limit/take away her rights. Griner is a hero, thank you for shining a light on her courageous actions.
The more she talks the more she un-endears herself with the LGBTQ community. Well, it appears that Caitlyn’s star is fading. She is quickly becoming an irrelevant out-of-touch privileged white woman.
Ugly inside and out.
Sorry Caitlin – the majority of liberals with firearms are too busy being responsible gun owners who lock their shit up and not leave it laying around for children to get. Understandable why this would upset you – considering the way the far right has such a penchant for mowing down churches and abortion clinics. Congrats – your team is better at senseless murders – round of applause to you.
Caitlyn is one of those people you just WISH would stop speaking. So privileged, unaware and offensive.
Notice this conversation with Amanda Seales:
https://instagram.com/p/BVQCM4QFgsY/
WORD.
In a nutshell.
She is disgusting. This woman has a platform and this is what she chooses to say.
She’s another Republican who will stick with the party no matter what. Time for these careless supporters to realize it’s time to see how serious things are. The Republicans are against everything Caitlin is. Liberals want to keep her rights, but she must have forgotten.
She is a terrible person. She makes me sick, especially since she killed someone while driving recklessly and faced no charges.
Well said, Kaiser!
She’s quick to use the advantages these “evil” liberals have fought for, but even quicker to disparage those who created the legislation that allows her to express who she is. I’m no psychiatrist, but a lot of self-hatred is bubbling up from beneath those ugly words.
What have “the liberals” ever done to hurt her? In fact, it is the liberals she so scorns that helped pave the way for her to be able to “come out” to begin with, the liberals who have struggled and fought and fight so that she, in all her white male privilege, can choose to be the gender she feels she is. The conservatives would sooner spit on her than shake her hand—she’s courting a group that sees her as, at best, ridiculous, at worst, as less than human. She is too stupid to realize this, though, and so she continues to transparently reveal what an ugly and ignorant, hateful, superficial human being she is.
Caitlyn Jenner is a terrible spokesperson for anything.
I cannot believe she is the most high-profile transexual woman in the US. The trans community deserves better.
Crystal Griner is a warrior who put her life on the line. She was able to separate politics from her job. She should be held up as an example for that reason. I wish more people could do that.
STFU you dumb b!tch!!
What if Caitlyn made a statement and nobody was interested?
It’s a waste of bandwidth to highlight this woman.
I talked to my husband about why we are not hearing more about the two officers who saved not just Scalise’s life, but many lives, and he replied, “Because it doesn’t fit the story about the poor innocent racist who was shot.”
I live in New York and when a (white) officer in Kansas is shot, it makes main page news. I’m not trying to diminish the severity of this or any other mass shooting/domestic terrorism event, but there has been a stunning lack of coverage about these officers.
She’s so awful that I’m feeling sorry Kris Kardashian. And I don’t like that :/
She’s simply a trashbox! An idiotic trashbox!
Also thank you Kaiser for highlighting the bravery of Crystal Griner. She and the other police officer are the true heroes of that shooting and it does not seem to be recognized by other media outlets. Probably because it does not fit the narrative.
Jenner truly is a pathetic person. She’s taking up for a side that will never see her as a human being with rights. What a leach.
I’m so sick of her. Please go away Caitlin. You bring nothing to the table.
Exactly. She is useless to the transgender community.
I won’t miss caitlyn..promise
People were HURT. Surgeries, transfusions, shock, the works. You don’t joke about that violence, full stop.
Finally, I can hate on Caitlyn without people thinking I hate transgender folks! NOPE, I have always hung out in the LGBTQ community, I just think Caitlyn is a world-class, narcissistic arse. Always have. So happy she is showing her true colors.
I’m sure it’s been pointed out many times here and elsewhere, but every friggin’ time a white supremacist shoots black people it’s a “deranged loner” and one of the few times someone (a deranged loner) on the other end of the political spectrum shoots someone it’s “widespread liberal violence!” So disgusting.
Ignorant as a man, ignorant as a woman.
She is just SUCH an a–hole. I think she’s just a rotten person, in general. The more she speaks the more I just can’t with her at all. What a jerk.
Perhals this person should take care of a certain daughter who seems miserable rather than trying to meddle in politics.
I dislike Caitlyn and it has nothing to do with the fact that she used to be Bruce. She seems like a hypocrite and a horrible person. I like be a liberal by her definition, and I am a great shot. So there…
I envy her intellectual capacity. She’s just a-primping and a-spouting off with not a care in the world except for keeping that wound debrided in between sharing her witless pontifications and looking purdy.
What a…waste of good oxygen she is.
Nasty, tacky, privilege idiot.
Can we please stop giving this moron airtime?
Jenner is responsible for the death of another person. She is also guilty of being a lousy parent to her six biological children. Jenner has zero credibility on any issue.
There are so many wonderful, erudite women in the trans community – can’t any of these organizations that want to hear those voices find one of the other trans women? Can’t we all agree that this sad, selfish jerk is not remotely a spokesperson for anyone but herself?
When will she be irrelevant already. Seems the others on the downslide thankfully, please join them. Go away.
Caitlyn’s rich, that is why she is a Trump supporter. She feels about the American people, the way she feels about the Kardasian children he helped raise. For someone who was so unhappy in a marriage, then why did he stay for 22 years. From what I understand it was Kris who got Bruce (Kaitlyn) out of financial disaster. He had no concept of managing money and then turned around and wrote unkindly about her.
Caitlyn should meet Rachel Maddow, who is very liberal, owns guns, and is apparently at excellent shot … to say nothing of being a decent person.
I have friends and family who are trans, and it still annoys me that this POS is the face of the trans community. They’re good people who have to deal with so much crap, and I feel like Caitlyn’s transition has made it worse for them.
Also? Caitlyn, you’ve had too much plastic surgery, your inner ugliness is showing, and no amount of make-up or designer clothes will hide how empty and rotten you are inside.
Ugh. Reading this makes me feel like I need a shower.
Oh Bruce shut the f*ck up
Caitlyn, you can trash liberals all you want but that still won’t get you in the conservative club. To them, you are a freak.
As for Scalise, he got a taste of his own medicine. Let’s see how he reacts to the side effects. My guess is, he’ll blame the side effects on liberals like all the other conservatives out there. Pretty funny considering most of us are pro gun control so we wouldn’t want that crazy dude to have had a gun in the first place!
Scalise will have a long and painful recovery, if he manages to survive the multiple surgeries. It will be quite a while before he can do any damage to others. I really do hope he makes it, though. I want him voted out, not out this way.
But once he is doing better, a useful exercise will be to add up all his medical bills to see the total, and look at scenarios involving people with much lower incomes and insurance (if they have it) that doesn’t cover 100%. Many people go into debt for just the deductible. If the income-earner is laid up as long as Scalise is likely to be with no money coming in, the debt goes sky high because most people don’t have that much in savings. It is not uncommon to skip or skimp on needed after-care such as physical therapy or expensive drugs because the debt is already impossibly high.
Many people in Congress are too rich to know or remember what the financial consequences are for the rest of us as a result of an injury like this. Laying it all out for them in comparison to someone just like them might be instructive. A key point to make is that if it can happen to Scalise despite having two bodyguards trying to prevent it, it can happen to anybody. Getting shot, hit by a car, whatever – you can be strong and fit and then everything changes in an instant through absolutely no fault of your own.
Tell us about conservatives and their cars, Caitlyn. How does that work?
That is such a weird thing to say. Liberals can’t shoot straight? Well, I can’t. Never realized it was because of voting for too many Democrats. Who knew?
My brother was in Vietnam. He votes for Democrats, too, and thinks Trump is a four year old. (He also thinks Trump is busily digging a tunnel from the White House to the Mint.) How did he ever get that Purple Heart? Maybe some conservative who could shoot straight gave it to him, the same way Trump got his.
But if Caitlin Jenner says it, then it must be true. I expect that from now on, declaring yourself a “liberal” will disqualify you from military service. This will be very helpful in the next draft. The new Selective Service classification will be 4-L.
