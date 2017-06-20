Mahershala Ali: ‘African-Americans have a very convoluted relationship with patriotism’

Mahershala Ali covers the latest issue of GQ, and my God, is this just what I need this week. At first, I didn’t even read the interview, because I just wanted to soak in these beautiful Peggy Sirota photos of a smiling and beautiful man wearing some gorgeous clothes. Mahershala Ali is a big deal now – he navigated the Oscar season with a tremendous amount of heart, humanity, grace and authenticity. He ended up winning the Oscar for his work in Moonlight. And now, several months removed from the process, he’s talking to GQ about what he’s learned and what it was like to be in the middle of all of that. You can read the full GQ piece here. Some highlights:
His sudden “break”: “When suddenly you go from being followed in Barneys to being fawned over, it will mess with your head,” he tells me, leaning over the table. He remembers being on subway trains and seeing people hide their rings from him: “those experiences that you have from age 10, when you start getting these little messages that you are something to be feared.” Even as a celebrity, he’s experienced how the script can always be flipped. “Walking down the street in Berkeley,” he says, “and some cops roll up on you and say straight up, ‘Give me your ID,’ and you’re like, ‘What the f–k?’”
How he feels about white people celebrating him: “[Is it] a way to relieve pressure for people? Like a kind of peace offering? I accept it as a possibility. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that’s what it is.… As long as what you’re doing as an artist is resonating with people, I’m not as concerned about if that’s convoluted or not by their own prejudices, because at the end of the day you gotta accept people on their terms.”
His Islamic faith: “It benefits me from the standpoint of really creating empathy for these characters that I try to embody, other human beings with issues as deep and personal as my own. Because of Islam, I am acutely aware that I am a work in progress.” The daily practice of the religion, he says, “puts a healthy pressure on you to be your best self, beginning with your own spirit and how that feeds into your actions.”
African-Americans and patriotism: “I think African-Americans have a very convoluted relationship with patriotism. The fact is, we essentially were the abused child. We still love the parent, but you can’t overlook the fact that we have a very convoluted relationship with the parent. I absolutely love this country, but like so many people have some real questions and concerns about how things have gone down over the years and where we’re at. And that’s from a place of love, because I want the country to be what it says it is on paper. I sincerely believe we have the capacity to actually make this country great. There are enough people, there are enough believers out there, there are enough intelligent, empathetic souls out there that want good for the whole. I don’t know if it’ll happen in my lifetime, but I believe in time the pendulum will swing in the right direction.”
His repetition of the phrase “fold into yourself.” “I think I identify with characters who have to make themselves smaller. Because that’s been my experience, as a large black man, to make people feel safer. Just because I always found….witnessing other people’s discomfort made me uncomfortable. And at the end of the day, it’s a lot of b.s., too. Sometimes you gotta be like, ‘Eff that.’ ”
God, I just love him. What a man. He’s interesting, precise, thoughtful, compassionate, beautiful, spiritual, self-aware and amazing. And I feel like crying because – as the GQ writer points out – there are so many people in this country and in this world who will just see him as “a scary black man” or attribute him with certain qualities because of his skin and his religion. “I think African-Americans have a very convoluted relationship with patriotism.” Exactly. Because their American experience is so different, so weighted with a different kind of history and a different kind of hope.
Photos courtesy of Peggy Sirota for GQ.
I can’t wait to see what he does next as an actor.
SO MUCH YES. Ha.
This is one of the reasons I hate when people borderline worship the founding fathers. Very intelligent individuals, but they were with their faults. The least of which was slavery. While I believe that people in the past shouldn’t be wholly judged by today’s today’s standards, I also believe that line is used far too often to casually dismiss serious stains on someone’s character.
We studied the founding fathers in a political science class (in The Netherlands for context) and what I found interesting in their discours about the constitution is that they realized future generations needed room to improve the constitution because the world would evolve and changes would be needed. Slavery and equality being one of those things some of the founding fathers expected future changes in. I always think about this when your second amendment fanatics wax on about the constitution.
Good point, I have always liked to think the founding fathers would be rolling in their graves to see what’s happened with the second amendment. But who knows.
Yes. The New Yorker had an interesting piece a few weeks ago about the revolutionary war and pointed out how this country could perhaps have been more like a social-democratic Canada or Australia had the founding fathers not been slaveholders who revolted. It’s interesting to think about, that we could have possibly avoided the civil war, that we are somehow destined for violence given our brutal founding.
Also, I don’t think you meant to type it like that, but I don’t think owning slaves and slavery in general was the least of the founding fathers problematic issues.
You’re right, I should have added “among other factors.”
I was responding to HH, the OP 😉
I grew up in a tiny town in the South and yes, you very much got the feeling that the 4th of July was for Americans…and you.
That is one beautiful man. Inside and out.
And that smile … swoon.
Yup! ITA 100%
Yep he nailed it. Also this guy is so beautiful inside and out.
And he posted a picture with his daughter the other day that made me melt. Ugh he’s a good one
A friend once told me that as a large black man he had to go out of his way to be jolly to avoid being perceived as scary. Racism is so ugly.
Yes. Even more frightening is hearing the fears of my friend, who is the mom of three young black mean, how afraid she is that they will be shot and killed by police just for being who they are. Living in a state of high alert isn’t healthy, mentally or physically. It’s heartbreaking.
I first noticed him in House of Cards and then Luke Cage. In both shows he was the standout. His screen presence is hard to match even for someone like Kevin Spacey. Respect.
Yes. My husband and I also thought he was a standout in HOUSE OF CARDS! So happy for his success.
I totally agree with you both. He’s the only one you can see in a scene. A commanding presence and a fantastic actor as well. And so damn handsome & sexy!
Very thoughtful commentary on patriotism. Love doesn’t mean you have to overlook the deep flaws, it means you try and fix those flaws and hope to hell the country evolves.
He is so damn handsome. Also, I love the photography and the Catalina setting. So many photographers either want that serious stare or for women to pout with their mouth slightly open….instead this is a beautiful, happy, relaxed vibe.
yes, and since i had only seen him in his serious roles (also e.g. Hidden Figures), i love seeing him smile and letting him loose in these pics.
There is a depth to this man that he brings to whatever character he’s playing and makes those characters feel so real. Hope he will get lots of chances to let his talent shine.
Such a beautiful man. More Mahershala, please.
i like what he says about trying not to make people uncomfortable, as a man. that’s very self-aware and even though the reason he feels this way is a bit sad, to put it this way, we need more of that awareness. not getting into the race aspect, but all types of men asserting dominance by making women feel uncomfortable is something i encounter on a daily basis. it only occurred to me recently that it’s not male inattentiveness to social cues but a calculated power move, plain and simple. whether telling inappropriate jokes in a work- situation or embarassing a complete stranger on public transport, it happens all the time and it is very hard to get out of these situations with your dignity intact.
Dude looks good in shirts. <3
KAiser
Thank you for providing his full quotes , his take on AA relationship with America is profound and nuanced. I have seen other news outlets disengenouly distill his word into the Headline ” African Americans are not Patriotic “???? . CAn you believe it ??? Anything for clicks I guess
THanks For the honest reporting
Of course he is right and no one can argue with his statement. Its part of history no one should ever forget.
That being said, i am sorry that we are still facing rasicm and other evil isms. It is a duty of every person with a brain to speak up.
Love him. This interview! SO much love.
