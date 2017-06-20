Mahershala Ali: ‘African-Americans have a very convoluted relationship with patriotism’

Mahershala Ali covers the latest issue of GQ, and my God, is this just what I need this week. At first, I didn’t even read the interview, because I just wanted to soak in these beautiful Peggy Sirota photos of a smiling and beautiful man wearing some gorgeous clothes. Mahershala Ali is a big deal now – he navigated the Oscar season with a tremendous amount of heart, humanity, grace and authenticity. He ended up winning the Oscar for his work in Moonlight. And now, several months removed from the process, he’s talking to GQ about what he’s learned and what it was like to be in the middle of all of that. You can read the full GQ piece here. Some highlights:

His sudden “break”: “When suddenly you go from being followed in Barneys to being fawned over, it will mess with your head,” he tells me, leaning over the table. He remembers being on subway trains and seeing people hide their rings from him: “those experiences that you have from age 10, when you start getting these little messages that you are something to be feared.” Even as a celebrity, he’s experienced how the script can always be flipped. “Walking down the street in Berkeley,” he says, “and some cops roll up on you and say straight up, ‘Give me your ID,’ and you’re like, ‘What the f–k?’”



How he feels about white people celebrating him: “[Is it] a way to relieve pressure for people? Like a kind of peace offering? I accept it as a possibility. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that’s what it is.… As long as what you’re doing as an artist is resonating with people, I’m not as concerned about if that’s convoluted or not by their own prejudices, because at the end of the day you gotta accept people on their terms.”

His Islamic faith: “It benefits me from the standpoint of really creating empathy for these characters that I try to embody, other human beings with issues as deep and personal as my own. Because of Islam, I am acutely aware that I am a work in progress.” The daily practice of the religion, he says, “puts a healthy pressure on you to be your best self, beginning with your own spirit and how that feeds into your actions.”

African-Americans and patriotism: “I think African-Americans have a very convoluted relationship with patriotism. The fact is, we essentially were the abused child. We still love the parent, but you can’t overlook the fact that we have a very convoluted relationship with the parent. I absolutely love this country, but like so many people have some real questions and concerns about how things have gone down over the years and where we’re at. And that’s from a place of love, because I want the country to be what it says it is on paper. I sincerely believe we have the capacity to actually make this country great. There are enough people, there are enough believers out there, there are enough intelligent, empathetic souls out there that want good for the whole. I don’t know if it’ll happen in my lifetime, but I believe in time the pendulum will swing in the right direction.”

His repetition of the phrase “fold into yourself.” “I think I identify with characters who have to make themselves smaller. Because that’s been my experience, as a large black man, to make people feel safer. Just because I always found….witnessing other people’s discomfort made me uncomfortable. And at the end of the day, it’s a lot of b.s., too. Sometimes you gotta be like, ‘Eff that.’ ”