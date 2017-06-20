Kevin Federline: ‘When you are co-parenting, you have to give up some things’



No one could have predicted that Kevin Federline, the original f-ck boy leech, would step up and be the reliable parent in the wake of Britney’s mental health crisis. I used to write about him around that time, which was ten years ago now(!), and prior to Britney’s issues he was a complete tool who bragged about his luxury toys, all purchased with Britney’s money. He changed though, he took custody of his boys, now aged 11 and 10, and now that Britney has been stable for some time they’re coparenting. K-Fed, 39, has since remarried and has two daughters aged five and three, with his second wife, Victoria Price. He also has a daughter aged 14 and a son aged 12 from his relationship prior to Britney (with overlap) with Shar Jackson. So when he talks about having six kids here that’s whom he’s referencing. He works as a DJ now and sounds pretty sensible when he talks about his kids and marriage.

What’s a typical day in the Federline house?

Up at 6/6:30 a.m. Get the kids ready, take them to school. Kids get home, homework done, dinner, showers, off to bed. By the time they are laying [sic] down, I’ll get back into the studio if I need to. I try to be in bed by midnight. If you aren’t getting 5 to 6 hours of sleep, you’re falling asleep while they’re at school. Any special plans or traditions for Father’s Day?

I’m used to not having all my kids, and this is gonna be one of those years. When you are co-parenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you would really like to do. My boys will be gone, their mom’s off in Asia on tour. They are with me until the 15th, and then they are gone for the rest of the month. So I won’t have the boys for Father’s Day. I’m doing a vacation with some of the kids and my nephew. Is it hard raising 6 kids?

Having six, it feels like you’re trying to control a basketball team. But it’s worth it. All my kids are great; they get along. By the time you have six, you are so well seasoned. I can probably change a diaper with one hand and feed a kid at the same time. What is the key to having a successful marriage?

A lot of it comes with age. You get older, and you realize what’s really important to you. Definitely having patience and compromising. It has to be something you want. If it’s something you don’t want, it’s not going to work. People expect it to be a fairytale, like a Disney cartoon, but it’s not like that. It’s real life. It takes hard work and dedication.

That’s nice that he used “give up some things” in the context of giving up quality time with his kids. Wow that’s Kevin Federline, talking about raising kids with a routine and putting hard work into a marriage. Some douchebags can change. Just please realize they’re a statistical anomaly and that being a good dad is much different than being a decent partner and husband. Still, it looks like Federline stepped up in that department too. Also he’s a vegan now and it shows.