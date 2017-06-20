Jared Kushner used his words in public & nothing will ever be the same

Jared Kushner is famously silent. Like Greta Garbo, only with fascism. From what I gather, Jared isn’t a shy person at all – he talks to his wife, he talks to his father-in-law, he talks to Steve Bannon, and he talks to his lawyers, of course. But he’s famously silent in public. Ivanka is the one who gives interviews with her patented Fascistic Baby Whisper™. Bigly Trump is the one who screeches like a toddler mid-tantrum. Jared is the Iceman, the strong silent type, the one who says what he has to say behind-the-scenes. Only he isn’t really the Iceman after all. Precious Jared gave his first public speech yesterday at the White House and now I know why he doesn’t do much public speaking: he sounds like a squeaky prepubescent kid.
I did not expect him to sound so young. He’s 36 years old – why does it sound like his stones haven’t dropped yet? I’m also a little bit surprised to hear his regional accent – there’s a slice of Jersey/New York in his voice too, you would have though all of his fancy prep schools and Ivy League education would have smoothed out those vowels. The way he says “auwwditting.” Jersey Boy.
Meanwhile, there’s some additional Precious Jared news! Precious Jared is going back to Israel sometime soon to work out a Middle East peace deal. It honestly seems like Bigly and Precious think Israeli-Palestinian peace can be hammered out in a month or two. This should be good. And of course, Precious Jared is lawyering up with #AllTheLawyers, because he’s ball-deep in treason and he’s right in the middle of the Russia investigation.
Jared Kushner is looking for a new attorney. The search began last month, right after word leaked that Kushner had tried to set up a secret communications channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team, the New York Times reports. At present, Kushner is represented by Jamie Gorelick, who was a partner with Robert Mueller at the powerhouse Washington law firm WilmerHale — until the Justice Department invited Mueller to leave the private sector for a gig as special prosecutor. In their interviews with the Times, Kushner’s allies suggested that Gorelick’s ties to Mueller had prompted the senior White House adviser to explore other options. Gorelick herself seemed to confirm this rationale in a statement Sunday.
“After the appointment of our former partner Robert Mueller as special counsel, we advised Mr. Kushner to obtain the independent advice of a lawyer with appropriate experience as to whether he should continue with us as his counsel,” Gorelick wrote.
But there’s reason to think Kushner’s search is about more than his current lawyer’s theoretical conflict of interest. Gorelick is a respected attorney who has shepherded many a client through government investigations. But she isn’t known as a trial lawyer. Which is to say: She’s an excellent choice for someone who’s just looking to get through a bunch of interviews with investigations without making any big mistakes. If you’ve already made a mistake big enough to potentially land you in a courtroom, however, you’re gonna want a mercenary with more experience on that terrain. And Kushner appears to want the latter.
This should be fun. If Jared needs a killer trial attorney ALREADY, then sh-t is really heating up. What are you going to bring to the Precious Jared Impeachment Party? I hope someone brings a really nice brisket.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Geez !!!
What kinda of prepubescent voice is that ?
I am shocked !
paging LinaLamont…
That is not what I expected him to sound like.
“Whaddaya mean I don’t talk good…”
After hearing David Beckham speak for the first time nothing shocks me.
Hahaha, his voice is the worst, by far. I remember almost keeling over the first time I heard him speak. All the hot I once perceived was erased for me in an instant and has never returned, lol.
Esmom: ditto!
Reminds me of Michael Cera.
Like Ashley from Coronation Street!
Oh, he will be real popular in “The Joint.”
We’re all going to need a Joint to get thru this bullshit*t. Can’t wait for this Traitor Toolbox to go to prison just like his daddy.
Yep.
bwaahahaaa! 100%
Jared and his daddy have a timeshare cellblock.
Well he can reconnect with dear ole dad in the clink.
Also did everyone see that Spicer is looking for his own replacement? Lol this is such a mess
He has dork face
I don’t think I’ve ever heard him speak. His whispering voice voice definitely made me laugh and reminded me of princess Ivanka. With those voices, their kids must not have to worry about their parents yelling and screaming at them
Dear Jared, do you have any idea how much what you propose will cost? Where will that money come from once you cut all the taxes for rich people? Also, Jared, there is a reason why the VA and Social Security records should not be on the Cloud. Not that you care about our security and safety. And that VA & DOD collaboration you are bragging about was part of the ACA so no, you didn’t get it done in less than 5 months, it was in the works for years. You are so far over your head in so many, many areas. Your conviction and imprisonment cannot come soon enough.
This is clearly his way of making good on all the $$ promises he made to his tech/start-up bros.
Yes, I wondered the same — especially about the DOD — maybe they haven’t gone to the cloud for a *very good* reason. I’m sure the foreign business partners of the current administration are happy to help them get all of this electronic record transition up and running.
I also laughed when he said that at the moment any change to a govt website had to be approved in many-month process (5-6? I’m not going back). Is that a Trump mandate? Must be because some things dropped off of several govt websites the very day of Trump’s inauguration. 🙄 I refuse to be distracted by his voice — we just need to pay attention to what he’s saying because, in theory, he represents the American people. I feel nauseous now…again.
Omg this Tom Riddle looking character sure does sound like a squirrel. Have fun in azkaban mofo.
LOL
But why do you hate on squirrels?
LOL! I will never get tired of Harry Potter references in these comments about this administration.
BAAAHAHA he does look like Tom Riddle! Hilarious!!
I watched the beginning yesterday, he practically never looks up from the page which really makes it worse. I thought his voice sounded young too.
Yeah it’s like a nervous high school student giving a speech.
Yeah, that struck me, too, his lack of confidence and mastery of the topic. So pathetic. He’ll never have a seat at the grownups table. Except maybe in prison. On second thought, probably not in prison either, lol.
Curious if any of the IT people from the VA or Social Security were brought into the discussions. You know, the people who have to work with these systems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lightpurple I was at my local VA hospital yesterday for a pre-surgery consult and the nurse had to gerryrig a computer so she could sign in and put in my weight, blood pressure, etc. The hospital opened SIX months ago, is state of the art (or so I’ve been told) and they need rubber bands for their computers! Plus they are running on Windows 7. *prays the system doesn’t update to Windows 10 while I’m in the OR*
Yet Tom Riddle is going to fix the VA…and the Middle East. Sure.
I will bring the brisket
He reminds me of Vanessa Bayer’s little Jewish boy Jacob on SNL’s Weekend Update. Except not endearing.
This!
Hahaha, yes!!!
My first thought when viewing his ‘debut’ was ..this is the kid who’s on his way to negotiate peace in the mid-east? Omg
Agree! They’re going to eat him for breakfast. He did NOT get where he is through competence and wise negotiations – plus he’s known for pushing his way even when his way is a disaster and everyone tries to tell him so. I wonder how they will spin this absurd idea when he fails?
He sounds OK. He’s a d*ck, but his voice is OK. It’s not in the David Beckham league of peculiar voices. The only surprising thing is his regional twang. Otherwise he sounds a bit like Jake Gyllenhaal to me. They have that same smudgily nasal thing going on.
I was expecting David Beckham level squeak, but it’s not there at all. Then again, Beckham is the gold standard of squeaky voices on someone who presents as overtly male so perhaps i’m not judging this one properly.
Also, prep schools were in Jersey NOT fancy Manhattan ones. Essentially, inspite of that silver spoon, he grew up in Jersey. His early working years were in Jersey. He only transferred to Manhattan in his mid-20s. Thus his regional twang.
I think I’d prefer Jake G. to negotiate peace in the Middle East.
third ginger, Amen.
Who else belongs to the League of Peculiar Voices
Yeah, I thought it was going to be worse. Disappointed it wasn’t.
Jared looks and sounds a little nervous. What could he be nervous about???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was my thought, too. He sounded as if he might wet himself at any moment.
I also think Cheeto Covfefe Mussolini wouldn’t allow Complicit to marry a guy whose voice was more masculine sounding that his own. Cheeto’s voice is BIGLY!
Final thought: Can you imagine Kushner and Complicit in conversation? Opie Taylor meets The Daddy Whisperer. Yikes!
LMAO. Not sure why I’m laughing, though, I really should be crying.
Maybe he is nervous about CNN report that he has failed to divest himself of 90% of his business holdings even though he promised he would have no conflicts of interest. Amazingly, someone bought out his interest in 666 5th Ave, despite the building being $1.4 billion in debt. I wonder if the buyer has a Russian accent?
I assume Jamie Gorelick is dumping him because he played her bigly when she did a press tour assuring us all of his “ethics.”
This whole bunch are so f@cking corrupt. It is sickening to watch.
I was a teacher and as long as I was dealing with my subject I wasn’t nervous, but give me something to talk about that I was not as familiar with, the I was nervous. Also, if he has never talked in front of a large group like that, it can be overwhelming. Just a couple reasons.
Or it could be the stress of being under investigation. Who knows?
Maybe because he knows absolutely nothing about IT?
Ding, ding, ding! We have a winner. He is so flipping unqualified for any of the things he is in charge of.
Creepy version of KD Lang.
Ahahahahahahaha
LOL!!!!!!!
Ugh he sounds pre pubescent. That said can we have some kamala Harris posts instead of these idiots. I need some inspiration today!
He sounds like a nervous 13 year old barmitzvah boy reading his Torah portion, but in English, which makes it even more cringey
His voice is exactly what I expected.
Yup. Like his balls haven’t dropped yet.
People, Kaiser invited us to a party. I’m going to bring popcorn and music. What will the musical theme be? Should we go for baritone males, musicals, or ????
We need to incorporate Barry White – whose voice is the direct opposite of Precious J – and songs from the Jersey Boys soundtrack. Jared looks like the type to take of his blazer for a good musical. Help!
Barry White –
Ball gag.
All I can think of is the administration’s dangerous rejection of “experts.” Someone on TV [I'm sorry not to recall his name] referred to Jared as a “rando.”
Ivanka the Terrible used her Fascist Baby Whisper to tell Jared to never speak again after he revealed he’s a 12-year-old girl.
Good luck getting that attorney, Cindy Brady, because Mueller got the best witness-flipper in America as one of his chess pieces.
Checkmate, mate?
Setting aside Mueller’s current task, if he is the same Mueller who worked for Bush administration, i wonder why people are not more alarmed by his appointment. His record is appalling. People celebrating him may as well celebrate Kissinger.
@LAK I have no idea what this comment even means. Mueller is nothing like Kissinger. There have been few FBI directors as respected and admired as Mueller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elucidate, please.
I thought those on the right were unhappy with Mueller because he was hiring too many Democrats.
Ladies (i presume), it isn’t about politics nor do i care which side of the aisle he sits on politically. And i’ve specifically said IF he is the same person who worked for Bush.
He was instrumental in crafting and extending the surveillance powers of the state. Unlawfully it was found. The Bush administration fearmongered the public into accepting this under the guise of the war on terror. And that was the excuse given so that the govt could get away with it.
He turned the FBI into an intelligence gathering organisation instead of the crime fighting one per it’s original mandate. There is a difference between intelligence gathering vs crime fighting. It’s under the guise of ‘intelligence gathering’ that he was able to change the FBI to essentially do the same thing as the NSA.
I compare him to Kissinger because under his tenure, the FBI trained foreign regimes to use interrogation techniques that remain unacceptable under USA law.
His appointment, and the casual acceptance and re-emergence of Bush era appointees should alarm people.
I wager he will do a good job here, but at what cost to everyone else?
@LAK the FBI has always been an intelligence gathering entity. The CIA, not FBI, trains foreign regimes, and Mueller helped Comey end what he regarded as illegal surveillance by the White House during W’s tenure.
Meghan: i know the difference between the organisations, and i know what the 2 organisations do and where. I’m sure you’ve seen my posts railing against the CIA.
In this specific case, what the FBI did was outside of their remit which is why it caused comment because, and i agree, usually it’s the CIA or the NSA that does these things.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/wikileaks/8314475/WikiLeaks-Egyptian-torturers-trained-by-FBI.html
And it was all done under the guise of the war on terror.
Both he and Ivanka speak just like those FLDS Warren Jeffs followers – so creepy!
fancy prep schools and Ivy League education only smooth out your accent when you go to class and learn something…
He did not go to prep school. He went to yeshiva-The Frisch School. At Yeshiva your day includes religious studies.
At Harvard he most likely socialized with other Orthodox Jews, not the preps. He was involved with Chabad.
A lot of wealthy Jewish boys from the NY, NJ, CT area go to yeshiva (it’s not necessarily a religious thing — more of a “networking prep” thing; and they pretty much hang with the Philadelphia mainline prep-bros. Same species.
And Karlie Kloss wants Jared as a brother-in-law?
I know, $$$$$. But still.
Can’t she do better?
I have to take exception to the description of Illiterate-in-Chief sounding like a screeching toddler. He sounds like a thug in a b-movie portrayed by a very bad actor. I fully expect him to come out with “dese” and “dose” and “youse guys.” He sounds like he was educated on the Mean Streets rather than tony prep schools. It does fit his style of “governing,” though.
It is wrong that I think his voice is hilarious?? Not that I expected it to be some deep, masculine tone, but it is way more effeminate and nasally than I expected. Less evil sounding, too! I was def expecting a more evil sounding voice!
Basically, he needs not to speak anymore. It just adds to the whole package of terrible.
Maybe he should be stopped from going to the Middle East if he’ll be subject to an investigation. I know he is innocent until proven guilty. But if there are major doubts over him maybe it should be better if he limited his involvement in affairs abroad.
I vote that he should immerse himself in the Middle East, perhaps permanently, to better understand the centuries of conflict before he “fixes” all of their problems. Maybe he can even help them move to “the cloud.”
When I first saw this yesterday I thought it was dubbed and when I finally realized it wasn’t I involuntarily screamed out ‘what the fuck?!’ to my empty house. Howwwww does Ivanka have sex with him? How?
