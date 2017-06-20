Jared Kushner used his words in public & nothing will ever be the same

Jared Kushner is famously silent. Like Greta Garbo, only with fascism. From what I gather, Jared isn’t a shy person at all – he talks to his wife, he talks to his father-in-law, he talks to Steve Bannon, and he talks to his lawyers, of course. But he’s famously silent in public. Ivanka is the one who gives interviews with her patented Fascistic Baby Whisper™. Bigly Trump is the one who screeches like a toddler mid-tantrum. Jared is the Iceman, the strong silent type, the one who says what he has to say behind-the-scenes. Only he isn’t really the Iceman after all. Precious Jared gave his first public speech yesterday at the White House and now I know why he doesn’t do much public speaking: he sounds like a squeaky prepubescent kid.

I did not expect him to sound so young. He’s 36 years old – why does it sound like his stones haven’t dropped yet? I’m also a little bit surprised to hear his regional accent – there’s a slice of Jersey/New York in his voice too, you would have though all of his fancy prep schools and Ivy League education would have smoothed out those vowels. The way he says “auwwditting.” Jersey Boy.

Meanwhile, there’s some additional Precious Jared news! Precious Jared is going back to Israel sometime soon to work out a Middle East peace deal. It honestly seems like Bigly and Precious think Israeli-Palestinian peace can be hammered out in a month or two. This should be good. And of course, Precious Jared is lawyering up with #AllTheLawyers, because he’s ball-deep in treason and he’s right in the middle of the Russia investigation.

Jared Kushner is looking for a new attorney. The search began last month, right after word leaked that Kushner had tried to set up a secret communications channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team, the New York Times reports. At present, Kushner is represented by Jamie Gorelick, who was a partner with Robert Mueller at the powerhouse Washington law firm WilmerHale — until the Justice Department invited Mueller to leave the private sector for a gig as special prosecutor. In their interviews with the Times, Kushner’s allies suggested that Gorelick’s ties to Mueller had prompted the senior White House adviser to explore other options. Gorelick herself seemed to confirm this rationale in a statement Sunday.

“After the appointment of our former partner Robert Mueller as special counsel, we advised Mr. Kushner to obtain the independent advice of a lawyer with appropriate experience as to whether he should continue with us as his counsel,” Gorelick wrote.

But there’s reason to think Kushner’s search is about more than his current lawyer’s theoretical conflict of interest. Gorelick is a respected attorney who has shepherded many a client through government investigations. But she isn’t known as a trial lawyer. Which is to say: She’s an excellent choice for someone who’s just looking to get through a bunch of interviews with investigations without making any big mistakes. If you’ve already made a mistake big enough to potentially land you in a courtroom, however, you’re gonna want a mercenary with more experience on that terrain. And Kushner appears to want the latter.

[From NY Magazine]

This should be fun. If Jared needs a killer trial attorney ALREADY, then sh-t is really heating up. What are you going to bring to the Precious Jared Impeachment Party? I hope someone brings a really nice brisket.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

79 Responses to “Jared Kushner used his words in public & nothing will ever be the same”

  1. Zazz says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Geez !!!

    What kinda of prepubescent voice is that ?

    I am shocked !

    Reply
  2. Bobbysue says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Oh, he will be real popular in “The Joint.”

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I don’t think I’ve ever heard him speak. His whispering voice voice definitely made me laugh and reminded me of princess Ivanka. With those voices, their kids must not have to worry about their parents yelling and screaming at them

    Reply
  4. lightpurple says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Dear Jared, do you have any idea how much what you propose will cost? Where will that money come from once you cut all the taxes for rich people? Also, Jared, there is a reason why the VA and Social Security records should not be on the Cloud. Not that you care about our security and safety. And that VA & DOD collaboration you are bragging about was part of the ACA so no, you didn’t get it done in less than 5 months, it was in the works for years. You are so far over your head in so many, many areas. Your conviction and imprisonment cannot come soon enough.

    Reply
    • Erin Lee Daniels says:
      June 20, 2017 at 7:46 am

      This is clearly his way of making good on all the $$ promises he made to his tech/start-up bros.

      Reply
    • Mumzy says:
      June 20, 2017 at 9:06 am

      Yes, I wondered the same — especially about the DOD — maybe they haven’t gone to the cloud for a *very good* reason. I’m sure the foreign business partners of the current administration are happy to help them get all of this electronic record transition up and running.

      I also laughed when he said that at the moment any change to a govt website had to be approved in many-month process (5-6? I’m not going back). Is that a Trump mandate? Must be because some things dropped off of several govt websites the very day of Trump’s inauguration. 🙄 I refuse to be distracted by his voice — we just need to pay attention to what he’s saying because, in theory, he represents the American people. I feel nauseous now…again.

      Reply
  5. OSTONE says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Omg this Tom Riddle looking character sure does sound like a squirrel. Have fun in azkaban mofo.

    Reply
  6. fiorucci says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I watched the beginning yesterday, he practically never looks up from the page which really makes it worse. I thought his voice sounded young too.

    Reply
  7. JustBitchy says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I will bring the brisket

    Reply
  8. kNY says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:36 am

    He reminds me of Vanessa Bayer’s little Jewish boy Jacob on SNL’s Weekend Update. Except not endearing.

    Reply
  9. boredblond says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:36 am

    My first thought when viewing his ‘debut’ was ..this is the kid who’s on his way to negotiate peace in the mid-east? Omg

    Reply
    • Belle Epoch says:
      June 20, 2017 at 7:50 am

      Agree! They’re going to eat him for breakfast. He did NOT get where he is through competence and wise negotiations – plus he’s known for pushing his way even when his way is a disaster and everyone tries to tell him so. I wonder how they will spin this absurd idea when he fails?

      Reply
  10. SW says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:36 am

    He sounds OK. He’s a d*ck, but his voice is OK. It’s not in the David Beckham league of peculiar voices. The only surprising thing is his regional twang. Otherwise he sounds a bit like Jake Gyllenhaal to me. They have that same smudgily nasal thing going on.

    Reply
  11. Tate says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Jared looks and sounds a little nervous. What could he be nervous about???

    Reply
  12. Kimma1216 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Creepy version of KD Lang.

    Reply
  13. Jess says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Ugh he sounds pre pubescent. That said can we have some kamala Harris posts instead of these idiots. I need some inspiration today!

    Reply
  14. Gina says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:43 am

    He sounds like a nervous 13 year old barmitzvah boy reading his Torah portion, but in English, which makes it even more cringey

    Reply
  15. Jenns says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:43 am

    His voice is exactly what I expected.

    Reply
  16. TheOtherOne says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:44 am

    People, Kaiser invited us to a party. I’m going to bring popcorn and music. What will the musical theme be? Should we go for baritone males, musicals, or ????

    We need to incorporate Barry White – whose voice is the direct opposite of Precious J – and songs from the Jersey Boys soundtrack. Jared looks like the type to take of his blazer for a good musical. Help!

    Reply
  17. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Ball gag.

    Reply
  18. third ginger says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:51 am

    All I can think of is the administration’s dangerous rejection of “experts.” Someone on TV [I'm sorry not to recall his name] referred to Jared as a “rando.”

    Reply
  19. Eric says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Ivanka the Terrible used her Fascist Baby Whisper to tell Jared to never speak again after he revealed he’s a 12-year-old girl.

    Good luck getting that attorney, Cindy Brady, because Mueller got the best witness-flipper in America as one of his chess pieces.

    Checkmate, mate?

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      June 20, 2017 at 8:11 am

      Setting aside Mueller’s current task, if he is the same Mueller who worked for Bush administration, i wonder why people are not more alarmed by his appointment. His record is appalling. People celebrating him may as well celebrate Kissinger.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        June 20, 2017 at 8:33 am

        @LAK I have no idea what this comment even means. Mueller is nothing like Kissinger. There have been few FBI directors as respected and admired as Mueller.

      • SusanneToo says:
        June 20, 2017 at 8:44 am

        Elucidate, please.

      • third ginger says:
        June 20, 2017 at 8:51 am

        I thought those on the right were unhappy with Mueller because he was hiring too many Democrats.

      • LAK says:
        June 20, 2017 at 9:20 am

        Ladies (i presume), it isn’t about politics nor do i care which side of the aisle he sits on politically. And i’ve specifically said IF he is the same person who worked for Bush.

        He was instrumental in crafting and extending the surveillance powers of the state. Unlawfully it was found. The Bush administration fearmongered the public into accepting this under the guise of the war on terror. And that was the excuse given so that the govt could get away with it.

        He turned the FBI into an intelligence gathering organisation instead of the crime fighting one per it’s original mandate. There is a difference between intelligence gathering vs crime fighting. It’s under the guise of ‘intelligence gathering’ that he was able to change the FBI to essentially do the same thing as the NSA.

        I compare him to Kissinger because under his tenure, the FBI trained foreign regimes to use interrogation techniques that remain unacceptable under USA law.

        His appointment, and the casual acceptance and re-emergence of Bush era appointees should alarm people.

        I wager he will do a good job here, but at what cost to everyone else?

      • Megan says:
        June 20, 2017 at 9:36 am

        @LAK the FBI has always been an intelligence gathering entity. The CIA, not FBI, trains foreign regimes, and Mueller helped Comey end what he regarded as illegal surveillance by the White House during W’s tenure.

      • LAK says:
        June 20, 2017 at 9:56 am

        Meghan: i know the difference between the organisations, and i know what the 2 organisations do and where. I’m sure you’ve seen my posts railing against the CIA.

        In this specific case, what the FBI did was outside of their remit which is why it caused comment because, and i agree, usually it’s the CIA or the NSA that does these things.

        http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/wikileaks/8314475/WikiLeaks-Egyptian-torturers-trained-by-FBI.html

        And it was all done under the guise of the war on terror.

  20. Onerous says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Both he and Ivanka speak just like those FLDS Warren Jeffs followers – so creepy!

    Reply
  21. lizzie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:17 am

    fancy prep schools and Ivy League education only smooth out your accent when you go to class and learn something…

    Reply
  22. Whatever Gurl says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:21 am

    And Karlie Kloss wants Jared as a brother-in-law?

    I know, $$$$$. But still.

    Can’t she do better?

    Reply
  23. SusanneToo says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I have to take exception to the description of Illiterate-in-Chief sounding like a screeching toddler. He sounds like a thug in a b-movie portrayed by a very bad actor. I fully expect him to come out with “dese” and “dose” and “youse guys.” He sounds like he was educated on the Mean Streets rather than tony prep schools. It does fit his style of “governing,” though.

    Reply
  24. Jezza says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:54 am

    It is wrong that I think his voice is hilarious?? Not that I expected it to be some deep, masculine tone, but it is way more effeminate and nasally than I expected. Less evil sounding, too! I was def expecting a more evil sounding voice!

    Basically, he needs not to speak anymore. It just adds to the whole package of terrible.

    Reply
  25. SoulSPA says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Maybe he should be stopped from going to the Middle East if he’ll be subject to an investigation. I know he is innocent until proven guilty. But if there are major doubts over him maybe it should be better if he limited his involvement in affairs abroad.

    Reply
  26.  SG says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:18 am

    When I first saw this yesterday I thought it was dubbed and when I finally realized it wasn’t I involuntarily screamed out ‘what the fuck?!’ to my empty house. Howwwww does Ivanka have sex with him? How?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment