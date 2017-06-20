Kim Kardashian on the ‘blackface’ accusation: ‘I was really tan when we shot’

Last week, Kim Kardashian released the first promotional image for her new beauty line. The image is above. Immediately after the release, everyone on Kim’s social media was like, “Girl, are you doing blackface?” This image definitely looks darker in general, and they definitely digitally enhanced her skin color/tone. I referred to it as digital blackface rather than the more terribly traditional makeup-driven blackface, because it’s clear that all of the Photoshop wizards played around with this stuff quite heavily. Kim also released more promotional images yesterday, and in addition to looking darker, she also looks like she was bitten by a radioactive bronze spider. She’s glowing, and it’s not that she has blackface. She has BRONZEFACE. Anyway, Kim tried to explain why these images look so strange (but she doesn’t really apologize for the blackface).
Kim Kardashian meant no harm. Last week, she shared the first promotional image for KKW Beauty on social media. It showed the E! reality star looking heavily bronzed, and some users accused her of “wearing blackface.” Kardashian, who worked with photographer Ben Hasset and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, addressed the controversy directly in an interview with The New York Times published Monday.
“I would obviously never want to offend anyone,” said Kardashian, whose children with Kanye West are biracial. “I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”
“Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away,” the reality star continued. “Definitely I have learned from it.”
With that out of the way, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wanted to get down to business. She will launch KKW Beauty Wednesday with one product: the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit, which includes a contour stick, a highlighter stick and a brush/sponge, all with dual ends. The package will be sold exclusively on her website—in four shades—for $48 each.
Do you buy her explanation that something was just “off” plus she was really tan when the photos were taken? Eh. I’m more offended by the idea that “the look” now is supposed to be “bright bronze and shiny.” I’m also sort of offended that they Photoshopped the sh-t out of arms in one shot – she looks like she has Barbie arms. These are promotional photos for her makeup line and obviously she’s approving everything. My point? Don’t try to say “oh, someone should have said something!” Be self-aware. Say, “I don’t know, you guys, am I really that dark and glowing?”
Photos courtesy of Kim’s Twitter.
Then why are the original photo’s so much lighter?
And in any other photo you see (that is not from the photoshoot) she is not that dark.
This bitch is photographed every day of her life, if she were that dark, we would have seen it in her pap photos over a period of time.
She was fake tanned to death and then after the photo shoot they completely changed the contrast of the whole photo. You can see that the background was made significantly darker as well.
Ughhhh can you imagine the state of her sheets and towels with all that greasy crap all over her body daily? They probably have to be tossed after one use! Yuck!
No love, it’s photoshop 🙄
she doesn’t look black, she look grey. Photoshop fail.
The wet hair doesn’t help the overall look. And no, you weren’t just “really tan” Kim.
People keep buying her carp. She is probably the biggest phoney in reality tv but she is laughing at us all the way to the bank. What I s wrong with this country. Trump, Kardashians, ???????
Get out of my head lol. I said it yesterday. We live in a world of stupidity. No morals no values anything and everyone is for sale.
These photos scare me.
All this fuss with photoshop when she’s selling make up. It is used in the industry I know, plus filters and lights and so on and so forth. I tend NOT to believe any commercial or beauty vlog. They only create needs and false illusions making you buy even more. But I gotta admit that KK is tireless.
The one with the beacon of light shining up from her cleavage to highlight her nose is hilarious
Imo contouring is one of the worst make-up trends ever. How did we survive without it?
She can “model” it all she wants, her face is so full of plastic that she should promote her plastic surgeon at the same time.
And yes, she is very dark, definitely not a “tan dark”, and shouldn’t need other people to tell her that.
AND, the kit seems overpriced.
This is why Kanye disappoints me so much. The Kanye of ten or fifteen years ago wouldnt just have called this out, he would have made music to mock it. No way he would be married into and abetting this family. That someone who was once so clued in would sell out so completely makes me worry for Kendrick. I know the loss of his mother and his illness have combined to make him vulnerable but that still doesnt explain how far he swung to the other end of the consciousness spectrum.
I’m not a Kanye West fan, but he’s said he was in love with her many years before they started dating
Kim knows exactly what she was doing outrage marketing is apparently a thing for this klan and people keep foolishly giving them the attention they crave
As a rule I rarely click on or comment on Kardashian stories cus I want them to go away and I feel that the people who love to hate them are still contributing to thier presence by clicking and commenting on thier stories cuz a click is a click
I am happy to note though in recent mths just from the article summary (which you can see without clicking ) that the views and comments for KKlan stories are way down hopefully they will eventually go away like Paris Hilton
Sorry but no. This family has been appropriating black culture since EVER. I am not surprised by her blatant B.S. story of “I was so tan”. Please!
She has been doing this for years to play up her ‘exoticness’ when the truth is she’s actually very fair. It’s a shame that she remains so insensitive while raising black children. Anything for a dollar I guess.
