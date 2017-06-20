Did Donald Trump actually take credit for building the Panama Canal?

Donald and Melania Trump welcome the president of Panama to the White House

I truly feel sorry for all of the world leaders who have to visit the Bigly White House. They have to try to keep a straight face – or a “not horror-struck” face – while Emperor Baby Fists says unhinged things or tries to make awkward jokes. These are photos or Bigly’s latest visitor, Panamanian president Juan Carlos Varela, who visited the White House with his wife Lorena Castillo. They happily posed with Melania Trump, who is now on hand full-time to do these kinds of photo-ops outside, then they came into the Oval Office for what was this week’s Dump Trump Thing.

Did you catch that? Donald Trump seemed to take credit for the PANAMA CANAL. Emperor Baby Fists: A Man, A Bigly Plan, Panama. Bigly: “The Panama Canal is doing quite well. I think we did a good job building it.” President Varela, amused and horrified: “100 years ago, yeah.” Also: Varela had been briefed by other world leaders about the handshake, because he managed to do the Justin Trudeau-like power-grip.

As for Bigly’s Canal (that’s what it should be called now), obviously, people were like, “Um, if Bigly taking credit for building the Panama Canal??”

Photos courtesy of BACKGRID.

 

40 Responses to “Did Donald Trump actually take credit for building the Panama Canal?”

  1. Beth says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:04 am

    He’s embarrassingly proven over and over that he knows nothing about history.

    Reply
  2. Honey says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:07 am

    His ego is definitely huge if he takes credit for things that happened decades before he was even born

    Reply
  3. PunkyMomma says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Besides Cheeto’s predictable rewrite of history, what struck me was the grimace on Melania’s face the entire time. She looked as if she’s had a blinding migraine since taking up residence at the White House. I thought Botox was supposed to aid in migraines?

    Reply
  4. HH says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:08 am

    While it’s unclear how recently he thought it was built, he nevertheless has the issue of simply talking. Just trying to fill space on whatever issue is at hand. Never does he sound intelligent or prepared. One cannot know everything, but you can be briefed on many things. He fails in this dept EVERY time.

    Reply
  5. third ginger says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Trump lives in an eternal present. He does not care to learn about the past. Unfortunately, that could mean a dismal future for the country.

    Reply
  6. Alex says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:10 am

    It’s such an embarrassment to be an American. How would you feel as a world leader to have to socialize with this scum? How long till world leaders begin to take bigger steps to cut the US out? We are already being phased out for intelligence and left out of things like the Paris accords.
    A lot of Americans (esp those that vote red) seem to think the US can’t sink itself. Or that countries will put up with our BS. I think this year has proven we absolutely can.

    Reply
  7. Eric says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:13 am

    “Panama Canal is tremendous. Bigly smart too. I knew him when. We used to kid around as teens. Then we had a mild falling out. Didn’t last though. I’m very forgiving. Bigly. He’s just the best now. So canalley. Bigly canalley.”

    Makes more sense than what Emperor Zero said earlier.

    Reply
  8. swak says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:17 am

    The look on Varela’s face is priceless. Like he is saying “What is going on and please someone, get me out of here”.

    Reply
  9. Maria F. says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:22 am

    it was so cringeworthy!!!!! Really just talking about the only thing that he had heard about Panama – the canal.

    That he was not going to be a good politician did not come as a big surprise, but this lack of culture and knowledge was a bit unexpected and is mindboggeling for a man of his social circle.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      June 20, 2017 at 8:44 am

      Not unexpected at all if you watched the debates. And while I never watched his TV show I feel like I’ve had an awareness of him, or at least his public image, for decades and his lack of culture and knowledge always seemed obvious. To me anyway.

      Reply
  10. lightpurple says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Really, Donald, the man-spreading is completely unnecessary. We know there is little there and that it doesn’t work without medical intervention.

    Reply
  11. Giddy says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Bigly is jso proud of himself that he’s absolutely beaming, because he remembered his lesson for the day; the Panama Canal is in Panama. Good boy. Now you can go watch television and you get two scoops of ice cream.

    I feel humiliated and embarrassed every day by this excuse for a President and statesman.

    Reply
  12. Pumpkin Pie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Just watched the video, it is shocking how decorative the FLs look with their posture, smile etc. Just sitting there with nada to say. Two simple ornaments.

    Reply
    • Mumzy says:
      June 20, 2017 at 9:43 am

      I’ve been watching “The Handmaid’s Tale” and this photo made me especially uncomfortable. Melania’s blue steel wasn’t helping, but still, why were they made to sit there like bookends on the kid’s table while the men did their grownup business?

      Reply
  13. MissAmanda says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:58 am

    OK, so he could have meant ‘us’ like ‘the USA’, because the US did built it about 100 years ago…but the way he says it makes it seem like HIS administration was responsible AND it certainly felt like a “hey Panamanian President, the most famous thing in your country…I need to make sure I remind those Americans who are watching that the USA built that.”

    While he’s not ‘wrong’, that is kind of a rude thing to say to a foreign leader visiting your country…what if Macron came to the USA and said “the Statue of Liberty is still there, I think we did a good job giving it to this country as a gift, don’t you Trump?”

    SMH.

    Reply
    • Maria F. says:
      June 20, 2017 at 9:16 am

      Good comparison.

      i suppose in a way it is smart, since some of his not so educated followers will probably believe that he is talking about a canal that he built during his 5 months administration, ’cause Obummer could not get it done in 8 years!!!’

      The little shade from the Panamanian President ‘a 100 years ago’ is hardly audible.

      Reply
  14. B n A fn says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:09 am

    My all time favorite is the Australian Priminister mocking #45. ‘The Donald and I are winning and winning in the polls, not the fake polls, the on line polls, they are so easy to win…

    Today poll #45
    Approval 36%
    Disapproval 57%

    I’m so tired of winning, and winning I don’t know what to do with all this winning.

    Reply
  15. SolitaryAngel says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:04 am

    The body language in the video is so striking to me. The Panamanian FL is clearly a pro; her posture is impeccable and she has her game face on. Melanoma, otoh looks like a mannequin that has been poorly positioned & just propped up there. The tension in her entire demeanor is screaming ‘Get me out of here’. She couldn’t even muster a token fake smile for the cameras.

    The Twitter comments are awesome. Laughter is truly the only way to ease the horror and embarrassment at having this orange clown in the WH.

    Reply

