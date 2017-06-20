Did Donald Trump actually take credit for building the Panama Canal?

I truly feel sorry for all of the world leaders who have to visit the Bigly White House. They have to try to keep a straight face – or a “not horror-struck” face – while Emperor Baby Fists says unhinged things or tries to make awkward jokes. These are photos or Bigly’s latest visitor, Panamanian president Juan Carlos Varela, who visited the White House with his wife Lorena Castillo. They happily posed with Melania Trump, who is now on hand full-time to do these kinds of photo-ops outside, then they came into the Oval Office for what was this week’s Dump Trump Thing.
Did you catch that? Donald Trump seemed to take credit for the PANAMA CANAL. Emperor Baby Fists: A Man, A Bigly Plan, Panama. Bigly: “The Panama Canal is doing quite well. I think we did a good job building it.” President Varela, amused and horrified: “100 years ago, yeah.” Also: Varela had been briefed by other world leaders about the handshake, because he managed to do the Justin Trudeau-like power-grip.
As for Bigly’s Canal (that’s what it should be called now), obviously, people were like, “Um, if Bigly taking credit for building the Panama Canal??”
Did trump just take credit for the Panama Canal? Does he know when it was built? Maybe he thinks Frederick Douglas was the head engineer.
— Kevin Lankes (@KevinLankes) June 19, 2017
The Panama Canal is being recognized more and more. https://t.co/z9QVVzGdxP
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 19, 2017
At least Trump seems to know that the Panama Canal is in Panama.
— skip west (@marrynman) June 19, 2017
In response to the Bowling Green Massacre, President Andrew Jackson hired Donald Trump to build the Panama Canal to keep out the Australians
— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) June 19, 2017
Donald Trump hasn't commented on a white terrorist attacking Muslims in London, but he has taken credit for the Panama Canal. 🙄
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 19, 2017
I can't believe Donald Trump took credit for the Panama Canal like Frederick Douglass wasn't out there with a shovel every day.
— Alexandra Erin (@alexandraerin) June 19, 2017
Trump: Day 150
Bragged about Panama Canal
Had Spicer stonewall media
Forced Jared to finally speak
Flynn may've cut deal w/FBI pic.twitter.com/GhCWikM039
— Alamo_on_the_rise (@AlamoOnTheRise) June 20, 2017
Photos courtesy of BACKGRID.
He’s embarrassingly proven over and over that he knows nothing about history.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has also proven that he is unwilling to briefed so he doesn’t sound completely ignorant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! He is WILLFULLY ignorant and thinks he can use “I hear” to cover anything. It doesn’t work, but he’s too dumb to notice -and everybody in the WH has orders to fawn all over him so he doesn’t go nuts. Other leaders are openly mocking him and laughing at the US. How far we have fallen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donald Trump is just plain dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me, the saddest part is that his die-hard supporters would actually take this as a compliment. Education is a liberal conspiracy, too much book learnin’ ain’t good for nobody, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His ego is definitely huge if he takes credit for things that happened decades before he was even born
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aside from his big mouth (verbally, not physically – anus mouth is definitely his thing!), his ego is the only YUUUUUUGE thing about him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised that he didn’t work in his favorite words : bigly, the best, and so on. “It’s such a bigly canal, we built only the best canal for Panama. All other canals are just sad.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha..he probably intends to hire the same engineers to build his big wall–he’ll call Teddy Roosevelt for their names..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Besides Cheeto’s predictable rewrite of history, what struck me was the grimace on Melania’s face the entire time. She looked as if she’s had a blinding migraine since taking up residence at the White House. I thought Botox was supposed to aid in migraines?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you notice how huffy she looked when a reporter asked if he was under investigation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you have a link?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her placement on that couch while they shake hands is so awkward why have her in this shot? She needs to respect herself more because whoever made this call doesnt respect her much. No way Michelle would have agreed to that shot. Although to be fair as an accomplished lawyer in her own right they would feel dumb trying to exploit her like this. Much easier to turn a first lady into eye candy if she spent her entire life aspiring to and becoming eye candy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While it’s unclear how recently he thought it was built, he nevertheless has the issue of simply talking. Just trying to fill space on whatever issue is at hand. Never does he sound intelligent or prepared. One cannot know everything, but you can be briefed on many things. He fails in this dept EVERY time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, far be it for me to give him the benefit of he doubt but I tend to think that he was giving the U.S. credit in general with that comment, not himself personally. But it does speak to his idiocy that he can’t make a comment that reflects even a teeny depth of knowledge of the country he’s hosting. Once again he’s bullsh^tting his way through the proverbial book report and it’s a complete and utter embarrassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or knowledge of the country that he is leading.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lightpurple, yeah, that, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many times, he’ll avoid answering any kind of question by completely changing the subject. Not knowing any kind of history makes him look extra stupid
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump lives in an eternal present. He does not care to learn about the past. Unfortunately, that could mean a dismal future for the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s such an embarrassment to be an American. How would you feel as a world leader to have to socialize with this scum? How long till world leaders begin to take bigger steps to cut the US out? We are already being phased out for intelligence and left out of things like the Paris accords.
A lot of Americans (esp those that vote red) seem to think the US can’t sink itself. Or that countries will put up with our BS. I think this year has proven we absolutely can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Panama Canal is tremendous. Bigly smart too. I knew him when. We used to kid around as teens. Then we had a mild falling out. Didn’t last though. I’m very forgiving. Bigly. He’s just the best now. So canalley. Bigly canalley.”
Makes more sense than what Emperor Zero said earlier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL !!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The look on Varela’s face is priceless. Like he is saying “What is going on and please someone, get me out of here”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i know right? So much second hand embarrassment!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I recognize her expression. It’s the same I have during every encounter with an insane relative (usually elderly) who tells me how amazing Trump is. At that moment, my flight/fight instinct switches on and I know that fight will benefit no one, so that expression appears as I make up a reason for leaving “so soon.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it was so cringeworthy!!!!! Really just talking about the only thing that he had heard about Panama – the canal.
That he was not going to be a good politician did not come as a big surprise, but this lack of culture and knowledge was a bit unexpected and is mindboggeling for a man of his social circle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not unexpected at all if you watched the debates. And while I never watched his TV show I feel like I’ve had an awareness of him, or at least his public image, for decades and his lack of culture and knowledge always seemed obvious. To me anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really, Donald, the man-spreading is completely unnecessary. We know there is little there and that it doesn’t work without medical intervention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hahahahahaha…HA.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MEGA LOL !!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bigly is jso proud of himself that he’s absolutely beaming, because he remembered his lesson for the day; the Panama Canal is in Panama. Good boy. Now you can go watch television and you get two scoops of ice cream.
I feel humiliated and embarrassed every day by this excuse for a President and statesman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blame the the TRUMP SUPPORTERS for his mess of a country. “Make America Great Again?” You tell me AMERICANS, is it “GREAT AGAIN?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just watched the video, it is shocking how decorative the FLs look with their posture, smile etc. Just sitting there with nada to say. Two simple ornaments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been watching “The Handmaid’s Tale” and this photo made me especially uncomfortable. Melania’s blue steel wasn’t helping, but still, why were they made to sit there like bookends on the kid’s table while the men did their grownup business?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK, so he could have meant ‘us’ like ‘the USA’, because the US did built it about 100 years ago…but the way he says it makes it seem like HIS administration was responsible AND it certainly felt like a “hey Panamanian President, the most famous thing in your country…I need to make sure I remind those Americans who are watching that the USA built that.”
While he’s not ‘wrong’, that is kind of a rude thing to say to a foreign leader visiting your country…what if Macron came to the USA and said “the Statue of Liberty is still there, I think we did a good job giving it to this country as a gift, don’t you Trump?”
SMH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good comparison.
i suppose in a way it is smart, since some of his not so educated followers will probably believe that he is talking about a canal that he built during his 5 months administration, ’cause Obummer could not get it done in 8 years!!!’
The little shade from the Panamanian President ‘a 100 years ago’ is hardly audible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My all time favorite is the Australian Priminister mocking #45. ‘The Donald and I are winning and winning in the polls, not the fake polls, the on line polls, they are so easy to win…
Today poll #45
Approval 36%
Disapproval 57%
I’m so tired of winning, and winning I don’t know what to do with all this winning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can someone explain to him that unlike his golf games, low scores for approval numbers = *not* Winning!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The body language in the video is so striking to me. The Panamanian FL is clearly a pro; her posture is impeccable and she has her game face on. Melanoma, otoh looks like a mannequin that has been poorly positioned & just propped up there. The tension in her entire demeanor is screaming ‘Get me out of here’. She couldn’t even muster a token fake smile for the cameras.
The Twitter comments are awesome. Laughter is truly the only way to ease the horror and embarrassment at having this orange clown in the WH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse