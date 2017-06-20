Did Donald Trump actually take credit for building the Panama Canal?

I truly feel sorry for all of the world leaders who have to visit the Bigly White House. They have to try to keep a straight face – or a “not horror-struck” face – while Emperor Baby Fists says unhinged things or tries to make awkward jokes. These are photos or Bigly’s latest visitor, Panamanian president Juan Carlos Varela, who visited the White House with his wife Lorena Castillo. They happily posed with Melania Trump, who is now on hand full-time to do these kinds of photo-ops outside, then they came into the Oval Office for what was this week’s Dump Trump Thing.

Did you catch that? Donald Trump seemed to take credit for the PANAMA CANAL. Emperor Baby Fists: A Man, A Bigly Plan, Panama. Bigly: “The Panama Canal is doing quite well. I think we did a good job building it.” President Varela, amused and horrified: “100 years ago, yeah.” Also: Varela had been briefed by other world leaders about the handshake, because he managed to do the Justin Trudeau-like power-grip.

As for Bigly’s Canal (that’s what it should be called now), obviously, people were like, “Um, if Bigly taking credit for building the Panama Canal??”

Did trump just take credit for the Panama Canal? Does he know when it was built? Maybe he thinks Frederick Douglas was the head engineer. — Kevin Lankes (@KevinLankes) June 19, 2017

The Panama Canal is being recognized more and more. https://t.co/z9QVVzGdxP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 19, 2017

At least Trump seems to know that the Panama Canal is in Panama. — skip west (@marrynman) June 19, 2017

In response to the Bowling Green Massacre, President Andrew Jackson hired Donald Trump to build the Panama Canal to keep out the Australians — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) June 19, 2017

Donald Trump hasn't commented on a white terrorist attacking Muslims in London, but he has taken credit for the Panama Canal. 🙄 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 19, 2017

I can't believe Donald Trump took credit for the Panama Canal like Frederick Douglass wasn't out there with a shovel every day. — Alexandra Erin (@alexandraerin) June 19, 2017

Trump: Day 150

Bragged about Panama Canal

Had Spicer stonewall media

Forced Jared to finally speak

Flynn may've cut deal w/FBI pic.twitter.com/GhCWikM039 — Alamo_on_the_rise (@AlamoOnTheRise) June 20, 2017