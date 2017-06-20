Jill Stein has no regrets, claims her connections to Russia are just ‘fake news’

In the past, I’ve covered Jill Stein in a roundabout way, through her celebrity endorsers like Viggo Mortensen and Susan Sarandon. Just days before the 2016 election, Sarandon made a big public Jill Stein endorsement, calling Stein her “vote of conscience.” A few weeks later, Sarandon claimed that she’s not responsible for Donald Trump’s victory, and that was where I talked about the actual data of the election: Jill Stein and her Green Party voters did make a difference, particularly in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, three states Hillary Clinton lost by slim margins, and three states where Jill Stein’s voters “outperformed” those slim margins. Add to all of that the simple fact that there are still some questions about Jill Stein’s tangled relationship to Russia, and we’ve got another conspiracy. Jill Stein would like you to know that it’s all fake news though. Seriously. Stein gave an interview to Politico which I would suggest reading in its entirety. Some highlights:
Does Stein have regrets? “I don’t think so… I consider it a great honor that the party and our prior campaign for president is suddenly being attacked outside of an election season.”
The Russia connection. Some Democrats would like to see Stein hauled in front of Congress to explain mysteries like what, exactly, she was doing at a 2015 Moscow gala thrown by a Russian state-owned broadcaster—the same RT event that got Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, in such trouble… Stein didn’t just attend the gala—dressed in a shimmering silver shawl, she sat at the same table as Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has barely disguised his glee at the political chaos that what he calls “patriotic” Russian hackers have unleashed in the United States. And she recorded a video from Moscow’s famous Red Square, in which she talked about “the need to rein in American exceptionalism” and replace “a U.S. policy based on domination”—words that sounded like they were ripped from Putin’s talking points.
She isn’t sorry: Stein isn’t sorry about any of it. She says she’d welcome the opportunity to testify before Congress and dismisses the idea that she was a spoiler or that her campaign was co-opted as a tool of Russian influence as Democrats’ “pathetic excuses” for losing the election.
She doesn’t think she took any money from Russia: “I am certainly not aware of any ties whatsoever, financial or otherwise, to the Russian government.”
How she feels about Putin: Stein has also hit back at “fake news” claiming she has praised Putin. For the record, Stein says, “Putin is an authoritarian and has a very troubled, disturbing record.” But, she adds, “It’s important to look at where Putin comes from. … It was Larry Summers and the guys from Harvard who basically privatized the public domain [in post-Soviet Russia] and created the oligarchs.”
Stein really is close to Kremlin-backed entity RT: Shared opposition to the bipartisan U.S. foreign policy consensus has led to significant intermingling between the Green Party and the network. Stein’s vice presidential shortlist included RT host Chris Hedges, a former New York Times journalist who has become popular on the left for his jeremiads against war. Her eventual running mate, Ajamu Baraka, who has slammed the “gangster states of NATO,” has long regularly appeared on the network.
Another Russian connection: Three months before she traveled to Moscow in December 2015, photos Stein posted on Facebook and her campaign website show her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at another RT gala in New York. Stein says the encounter lasted only a minute or two, and that she used it plug the Green Party’s nuclear disarmament plan. “He was, like, very skeptical that that could happen,” she says. “That’s about as far it went.”
Stein still believes the world would have been sh-t under Clinton: “There are differences between Clinton and Trump, no doubt, but they’re not different enough to save your life, to save your job, to save the planet. We deserve more than two lethal choices.”
Stein believes the election was hacked, she just doesn’t know if Russia is behind it: “Most people are saying, ‘Oh it’s the Russians,’ but there is not a lot of evidence for that,” Stein says. She also rejects the contention from some on the left that her recount efforts made her a vehicle for Democratic Party interests, calling it “fake news.”
There’s a bunch of other stuff in there about how the Green Party encouraged the wedge between the Bernie Sanders faction and the more old-guard Clinton-supporting Democrats, how the Green Party cozied up to Julian Assange (Wikileaks was weaponized by Russia) and how Stein’s presidential run got financing from a “libertarian” who also gives a lot of money to hard-right conservative groups. Yeah, I f–king hate Jill Stein. I’m fully prepared to don a tin foil hat and figure out what the sh-t is going on with Stein’s Russia connections. The thing about it is… I kind of wonder if Stein really understood that she was being manipulated by outside forces? It seems like she still doesn’t get that. Her obliviousness is not an excuse, obviously. Also: to all of the people (including Stein) still whining about how Hillary still would have been just as bad as Trump… shut the f–k up. Just stop.
Speaking of Jill Stein and Russia, funny story… pic.twitter.com/eglAg7yr88
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) June 2, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I’m not surprised Stein has no regrets, trolls usually don’t regret anything they have done.
I loathe third party voters.
Me too. Just as much as I loathe trump voters. They have screwed us all.
Yep
I loathe the concept that we are sheep and must align with 1 of the 2 primary parties. Some of us can think for ourselves, don’t have s herd mentality, and believe the 2 party system is ineffective and wrong, This country is roughly divided in 3rds anyway……give or take a few percentages, Its those of us in the middle that decide elections ultimately, Loathe us all you want — but if you want your candidate to win, you better listen to us and compromise a bit.
I’m a big supporter of The Centrist Project. Recommend it as a leaning point.
No I didn’t vote for Stein.
Well, we have trump now. Not sure we are going to recover from this.
That’s nice. I’m sure all the people who are dying because their civil rights are being stomped on by the current regime care about that questionable political theory. Oh wait, they are dead. Never mind they are black and brown people, who didn’t matter at all to the third party voters.
As I mentioned down below, the system is not set up for third parties. But if the third parties want me to take them seriously, start local, don’t just show up at the Presidential level and expect me to take you seriously. Start from the bottom, not the top.
Keep up that attitude and you’ll keep getting what you get. Elections swinging to and fro wildly because of those in the middle. Both parties desperately need to listen to what those in the middle dislike the most about their ideology and look for ways to compromise to court the middle voters if they want sustaining success instead of this firmly entrenched, no holes barred, take no prisoners political warfare that swings back and forth.
We need to remember how to compromise for the whole and get something the eff accomplished.
As far as start locally — start every freakin’ where and do what you can, where you can. HAck the Senate is a huge effort with The Centrist Project, 3-4 independent senators will make a HUGE differce, To get something passed in this partisan environment will require those independents’ support, To get their support — partisan compromise will be required. So nope — it’s not just a local first issue, HAcking the Senate will make a huge impact more quickly, But start everywhere.
I’ve been voting tactically all my adult life, but then I live in a country with a multi-party political system (with a 2 party voting system).
If I was in the US, I’d do anything to keep the GOP out.
Oh, Jill, don’t make me drive over to Lexington to sit you down for a good talking to. Clinton would have improved the ACA, saving lives and jobs by doing so – and you KNOW this. Trump is trying to obliterate the ACA and go beyond that to destroy Medicare and Medicaid, destroying lives and wiping out a large chunk of our economy, taking hundreds of thousands of jobs with it.
The mental gymnastics of somehow blaming Larry Summers for Russia’s oligarchs is really something.
Yes. That made me say: “what?”
She is a delusional conspiracy theorist. Why anyone would vote for her is truly beyond me.
A case could be made, and has been made, that the economic shock treatment post 1991 made things worse for Russians, not better. However as much as I can’t stand Summers I can’t blame him solely for the oligarchs.
That, and she’s not that bright, despite that MD from Harvard.
“There are differences between Clinton and Trump, no doubt, but they’re not different enough to save your life, to save your job, to save the planet”
Yeah I was about to say, Clinton wouldn’t have pulled the ACA, which is healthcare ffs, without which people cannot get medical treatment and may die as a result. And wouldn’t have pulled out the Paris agreement either.
What a stupid, delusional comment to make. But then she’s an anti-vaxxer so she’s ignorant af anyway. She’s a Green and she’s effectively dismissing the damage by climate denier Trump.
Are the Russians blackmailing her as well?
And I had some respect for her last year when she was raising funds for the investigation into a recount.
Dear God – Please send us reasonable, rational and electable candidates with real plans and love for this country in 2020 so we can undue the Trump years (hopefully months). Amen. Signed, America. PS. Please do the same for our brothers and sisters in the U.K. Double Amen.
Thanks for that, thanks for thinking of us. I was going to hijack the thread and bring up the attack on the Muslims at a prayer meeting in London where one man was killed and several other injured – by a far right racist lunatic who drove a van at them – but this is not the place and I’m honestly so distressed and ashamed by this I can’t even find the words anymore.
I can’t even get myself in the right frame of mind to comment on here, so you’re not alone, my lovely.
I can’t stomach this smug woman. Go away.
The US wouldn’t be the laughing stock of the Western world had Clinton won the election. Full stop.
So the US is not the laughing stock of the entire world now with Trump at the helm?
I wouldn’t say we’re laughing at you. We’re laughing at him. But it’s not a ‘ha ha this is so funny’ laugh-it’s more of a nervous, hysterical giggle.
I don’t have anything to add other than this woman is a loopty doop. She is a dangerous loopty doop at that. People actually voted for her. A lot of people. And yeah, stop imagining that Hillary Clinton’s presidency would be as bad as Donald Trump’s. In other news, any of you care about the GA special election?
Yes, I am paying attention to GA.
Yes, I donated to Jon. Fingers crossed.🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻
Interessting to say “I am certainly not Aware” instead of “There are no ties”. Sounds like she is already protecting herself…..
i caught that too. The wording is indeed strange.
That’s a real CYA remark.
That is not exactly a denial. It Sounds more like an “I did not have sex with that woman” sort of statement.
BYE FELICIA!
I’ll be concise. FU, Jill. And you, too, Susan.
Maybe she was being manipulated by outside sources and didn’t know. What she did know is that she was going to change the narrative as quickly as possible from “Jill Stein is a spoiler nobody who helped to give us Trump” to “JIll Stein is protecting democracy by suing states to force a recount and investigate fraud.”
As if Michigan has millions sitting around to throw away on covering her name. It sounds like it was the worth the cost to her. To me, not so much. The state could have spent it on literally anything else: homeless services, street lights for Detroit, foster care, emergency heating, job investments, basically anything else. She is a gross opportunist just like Trump.
Wow! This is an angle w/Russian influence I hadn’t heard! Stein come across as dim witted enough to be a complete stooge…
And f~^k you Sarandon!!
Her Russian connections came out a long time ago. I remember having FB fights with friends of friends who were Stein supporters who didn’t want to hear about Russia, or her dog-whistling for anti-vaxxers, or that fact that she seemed unable to understand basic policy. Which isn’t good, considering this was her second run for president.
Homegirl is going down with all of them…
Canada has a number of political parties in Parliament; Green, Liberal, NDP and the conservatives. We have a approximately 15 fringe groups, some who focus on singular issues..the Rhinoceros Party, the Communist, Libertarian, Marijuana, Pirate, The Bridge Party. They generate votes..not enough to be elected but nevertheless people vote for them. We all need more Pirates..More political engagement has never hurt democracy – the NDP became the official opposition in the previous election – and the liberals were in third place and the Greens maintained the one seat – its a colliope of policial beliefs and voices but they represent us. Canadians have long celebrated the cultural mosic – our Parliament reflects us..filled with colour, filled with young, old, straight, gay…so for Americans to be so upset by the votes for Stein..I am stumped. Democratic freedom means we have the choice to run for office based on our political beliefs and like the Rinos I want to nationalize Tim Hortons…
The problem is the US is not a parliamentary system, it really isn’t geared toward third parties, especially at the national level. I’d love to have more parties, but that’s not the way our system is set up. But both the Green and Libertarian parties could do more to get their nominees elected at the local level, instead of basically going for the Presidential nominations.
Are we really surprised by her thoughts?
She’s like all the other white women who voted for Trump and gave him the win. All about herself. Ready to hang Hillary, but willing to give Trump a pass when he showed his ass during the election.
Sorry, Jill Stein is TRASH trying desperately to hold on to the tiny shred of relevancy she still has.
And one of the most bitter ironies is having to hear her sanctimonious supporters blather on about how they couldn’t make themselves vote for Hillary Clinton because “there is no difference between her and Trump” (the same baseless, dipshit argument Nader voters made against Gore) when the reality is that there in fact appears to be little difference between her and 45 instead. Self righteous blowhards that refuse to hear criticism and dismiss anything they don’t like as fake news. And just like the orange faithful, her supporters absolutely refuse to hear that she or they could have possibly done anything wrong.
This is why I have lost so much faith in the American electorate. We can barely be bothered to participate in the process, even when so much is on the line, and when we do, way too many of us behave like spoiled children that have decided that if we don’t get what we want, then no one else does either, no matter the cost.
People need to grow the f**k up and start understanding the importance of participating in the whole process so that one day we can actually have a balanced, viable third party candidate and not losers like Stein and Gary Johnson.
Hear, hear, grabbyhands.
So many on this thread have it right: she’s a smug, trash conspiracy theorist who helped give us the Trump disease. May she rot along with Clan Orange.
Of course she has no regrets. It’s exactly that personality type that has no problem running in the first place. Go away Jill Stein.
