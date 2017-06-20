Ugh, Gal Gadot is only making $300K per film as Wonder Woman?

Donald and Melania Trump welcome the president of Panama to the White House

Wonder Woman is a huge hit. In America, the film has already made $275 million. Overseas, the film’s box office is very close to crossing the $300 million mark. There is every reason to believe that when all is said and done and all of the rentals, DVD sales and streaming money comes in months from now that Wonder Woman will easily be a billion-dollar movie. The heart of the movie is Gal Gadot and her performance as Diana. Warner Bros went on a global search to cast Wonder Woman, and they wanted to build her story through the Superman franchise, which is why Gadot was first hired for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Still, Warner Bros. knew that they were going to build WW into her own franchise, which is why they got Gal Gadot to sign a three-picture deal, for BvS, a stand-alone WW movie and Justice League. The problem? She’s only getting paid $300,000 for each film.

It’s been reported that Gal Gadot made $300,000 for her role in Wonder Woman. Of course, $300,000 is nothing to sneeze at, and this number comes without accounting for the bonus actors receive once their film passes a box office milestone — something Wonder Woman is sure to achieve. However, when you consider that Wonder Woman has already made $500 million and has just crossed its third week in theaters, less than half a million seems cheap.

In the grand scheme of superhero franchises, Gadot’s reported payday seems to be more of the rule rather than the exception. Gadot originally signed on for three DC movies, each of which would pay the actress $300,000 — Batman v. Superman, Wonder Woman, and the upcoming Justice League. Conversely, Marvel powerhouse and my personal favorite Chris, Chris Evans signed onto the first Captain America movie for only $300,000. Between their multi-contract deals and the staggering cost of these movies, it’s not unusual for some lesser superhero stars to see salaries in this range for their multi-million and billion dollar movies. Not everyone can be Robert Downey Jr., who negotiated his way into an over $40 million payday for a Captain America movie (Captain America: Civil War).

But don’t think this news comes without pay discrimination critiques. Henry Cavill earned a reported $14 million for his role in Man of Steel. Judging by that as well as Batman v. Superman’s $300 million budget and star power, it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that Ben Affleck and Jesse Eisenberg saw larger paydays than Gadot. Also, Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman were two movies that flopped so hard, they’ve essentially become running jokes. Wonder Woman, on the other hand, is an actually good movie that audiences are willingly paying money to see. A lot of that success comes down to Gadot’s powerful and vulnerable performance. The bottom line is that DC and Warner Bros. need to give Gal Gadot more money.

[From Decider]

The part that upsets me is that Henry Cavill got $14 million for his first turn as Superman. I get why Gadot was only paid $300,000 for BvS – she was not the main focus, and it was the “soft introduction” for that character. But you know she probably got the least amount of money in that entire cast, and they underpaid her for the stand-alone WW movie, which she carried on her back. You know what will really kill me? If we find out that Chris Pine made more money than Gal for Wonder Woman. Ten bucks says he did.

Donald and Melania Trump welcome the president of Panama to the White House

Photos courtesy of Warner Bros.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

81 Responses to “Ugh, Gal Gadot is only making $300K per film as Wonder Woman?”

  1. tracking says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Completely agree. The discrepancy between the Cavill and Gadot salaries is outrageous!

    Reply
  2. Lindy79 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Oh I’d not doubt Pine got more money for his role. he’s white, male and considered a bigger star (until now). I only hope her team were smart enough to work in a clause that she gets a %, she’ll end up raking it in, and also given how strong this film has performed…maybe there is wiggle room for updating her subsequent appearances. She deserves every penny. DS was dying a death until this movie and they should bow and scrape at her feet and the directors.

    Reply
    • Penelope says:
      June 20, 2017 at 12:12 pm

      Chris Pine is still considered a bigger star than she is–he has a more proven track record.

      I hope she ends up making the big money.

      Reply
      • Mannori says:
        June 20, 2017 at 4:06 pm

        all movies Pine starred in as the lead, outside the StarTrek shitty franchise, have bombed BIG WAY. All of them, with the exception of 12mln budgeted HoHW, which ended just breaking even. So why is he still considered a bigger star? In any case nobody NOBODY went to see Wonder Woman saying, “oh, a Pine’s movie, I got to get my butt in there”

    • Pam_L says:
      June 20, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      This is Gal Gadot’s first feature film lead. Her other film roles have been small (she had a 2-minutes scene in Tom Cruise’s film Knight and Day) and ensemble supporting (in her 3 Fast and Furious films). Chris Pine (I’ve read) only got $500,000 for the first Star Trek film, and he had co-stared in films prior to that.

      Gal’s salary will definitely increase to 7 figures for the sequel. She is all kinds of awesome!

      Reply
  3. astrid says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:44 am

    unbelievable! I’m so disappointed to learn this news

    Reply
  4. DeniseMich says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Ugh. This is bad but not horrible. Gal Gadot was a no name when they cast her as Wonder Woman as was Chris Evans with Captain America. They had low hopes apparently for each. Chris Pine has another franchise and they probably cast him hoping to gain his followers. Now that Wonder Woman is successful Gal Gadot should ask for more money for the WW sequel.

    But for us regular people just because you have a successful year they don’t fix the pay discrepancy especially one so large. Also, not sure the success of wonder woman is really gal gadot or the female director that also directed Monster.

    It sucks but the big money should really go to the director cuz it was her that made this film a complete success.

    Reply
  5. thaisajs says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Time for someone to renegotiate her contract. This is absurd.

    Reply
  6. Feebee says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Ugh is right. And that’s before thinking about Chris Pine’s possible salary. Double ugh.

    Reply
  7. Dtab says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:48 am

    100% Chris Pine got more money than Gal Gadot for WW movies, he is a bigger star and has more of a draw. Saying that Gal Gadot is WONDER WOMAN, its ridiculous she only got this amount for the movies. She better get a much bigger pay day going forward, she is killing it in not only the movie but also the promotion of the movie. After she pasys fees and taxes, she probably only made $150,000, if even

    Reply
  8. rachel says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:49 am

    It’s unfortunate, but I’m sure her team is already all up Warner Bros for her merited raise. And yes of course Chris Pine was getting her better paycheck than her. Never change Hollywood.

    Reply
  9. Amy says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Important to note, the article doesn’t say Cavill got $14,000,000 up front. That may be with his bonuses, must like Gal is going to get more money later.

    Reply
  10. Miss M says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:51 am

    She needs to renegotiate her contract ahora mismo!

    Reply
  11. PIa says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Not too sound defeatist, but the total BO doesn’t seem impressive. I mean, those look like Pirates numbers.

    I saw the film twice. I loved it, but I wonder if the low-key marketing resulted in lower returns. And the international numbers seem low too.

    Reply
  12. QQ says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Diana Prince gotta get her an Amazonian Lawyer and come to the Table again to talk Turkey, She and Patty Better be getting the Robert Downey Jr special Back end and Merchandising profit deal and it better happen STAT

    Reply
  13. dodgy says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Did she get a backend? Or I guess going forward, she might do?

    Reply
  14. Harryg says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:56 am

    What?! Wow.

    Reply
  15. Marilynsemptypillbottle says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:56 am

    If this is true, then she must have agreed to it, right? I know it doesn’t seem fair but ultimately she had to be in agreement with this. That doesn’t make it right but if she wanted more then she or her management should have negotiated for more. She’s definitely worth it.

    Reply
    • Marr says:
      June 20, 2017 at 2:23 pm

      According to rumors, Saoirse Ronan lost out on the Scarlet Witch part that Whedon was writing with her specifically on his mind because she asked for more money… So even if you’re a casting dream it’s still risky business to go toe-to-toe with the studios. The ammount of money Cavill made is beyond insulting in this context.

      Reply
  16. jugil1 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I can “sort of ” understand her getting a low salary since she was virtually unknown so they couldn’t sell it on her “star power”. However, when I then read that Henry Cavill received $14 million for Superman, WTH?! Talk about an unknown. I had to look up at the article to see how to spell his name for this comment.

    Typical. I hope Gadot negotiates for a ridiculously higher salary for the sequel & gets a percentage of the back end (Jeremy Renner…I’m looking at you).

    Reply
  17. India Andrews says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:00 am

    I hope Gal was able to negotiate a percentage of the net profits on top of her salary.

    Reply
  18. Saskia says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Upsetting! This echoes my own workplace experience: the women do the heavy lifting and the men collect the big paychecks. Fair is fair – if a woman does more of the work, she must receive the bigger salary. Enough is enough.

    Reply
  19. Reece says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I hope she got a back end deal because otherwise _________________________________!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  20. The Voice says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:09 am

    We’ve all seen this before. A woman needs to “prove” her worth before she gets paid. A man? Just be a man. Gal should not sign on for the sequel until she gets some insane bump to the tune of $18m. And with a % of the BO take. How’d I arrive at that number? Just pulled it out of my butt bc it seems that’s how the guys get paid.

    Reply
    • Katie says:
      June 20, 2017 at 11:35 am

      That’s not how the guys get paid.

      Chris Evans got about $7-8 million for Avengers 2 (after starting at $300,000 for Cap 1).

      Hemsworth got about $5-6 million for Avengers 2 (after starting at about $200,000 for Thor 1)

      Paul Rudd got about $300,000 for Ant-Man and 0.2% of the profits, so about $1.8 million all up.

      Chris Pratt got about $350,000 upfront for GotG 1, and only about 1.5 all up including his back-end deal. No word on his salary for the sequel, but it’ll be under $10 million including the back-end.

      Ruffalo get’s $1-3 million each Avengers film, almost entirely as a back-end deal.

      The only people making full blown movie star money out of the latest batch of superhero films are RDJ, Ben Affleck and ScarJo. RDJ because he became invaluable to Marvel after Iron Man 1, Affleck and ScarJo because they went into it as household names.

      Reply
      • teacakes says:
        June 20, 2017 at 1:44 pm

        And even RDJ and Scarjo signed on to their first Marvel films – Iron Man 1 for him and 2 for her – for $500k and $400k respectively. The later pay rises for the Avengers cast came about because RDJ basically held Marvel to ransom to demand that his costars got higher salaries going forward.

        Marvel is notorious for lowballing stars for their intro films, looks like DC followed a similar model. And $14 million to Cavill? They better be kidding, or that was backend and then Gal should clear that much too.

  21. sara says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:16 am

    This salary is low but it’s normal… I read somewhere that Daisy Ridley and John Boyega got 450.000 for The Force awakes… then got more because the movie made 2 billion.

    I think for the second movie she should get at least 4 million….no much more than that because honestly she is unknow actress…

    Reply
  22. Katie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:25 am

    She had NO name recognition when she was cast, of course she got a low-ball deal. If her representation is decent she’ll be able to leverage WW’s success.

    It’s the same with Marvel and other big franchises. RDJ only started raking in money on back-end deals when he proved he was valuable. The first Chris’s were seen as fairly expandable for a while so got paid (relative) peanuts. Even now Evans get’s under $10 million for Avengers films and Hemsworth get’s around $5-6 million. That’s including their tiny back-end deals. Meanwhile ScarJo came in and made a fortune because she was already a name.

    For more comparisons, Andrew Garfield made $500,000 for Spiderman 1 and not much more for 2, Chris Pratt got about $350,000 upfront for the first GotG film plus about 1.2 million from his small back-end deal (Dave Bautista got the same, Cooper got more just for voice work), Paul Rudd got around $300,000 for Ant Man plus something like 0.2% of the profits, so less than $2 million. Tom Hiddleston barely got $150,000 for The Avengers with no back-end deal.

    BTW, people are just guessing that Cavill got 14 million for Man of Steel. It’s highly unlikely he did. The salary info for that has never been made public, and the same sources putting that out there also list his net worth as 14 million or considerably less. It’s possible his entire deal for Superman would have netted him 14 million, but I have a feeling some of the Superman films he was originally contracted for won’t actually be made, and if so he won’t be getting all of that.

    Reply
  23. Svea says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Women. Boycott the movie.

    Reply
    • Shirleygail says:
      June 20, 2017 at 1:21 pm

      @Svea….TOTALLY disagree. Women. Go see the movie, and bring your sons and daughters. Bring your fathers and mothers. Also, Gal was NOT unknown….she came from the Fast and Furious franchise (as Giselle…she was great… i was so upset she was killed off, until I found out she had to leave to do Batman vs Superman). In BvsS she was the STAND OUT! In fact, she made the movie worth watching. And in WW she fulfills the role beautifully. Boycotting would be a silly response. Build women up. Don’t tear them down. Support women. Don’t leave them hanging. Don’t boycott. Let’s support movies with good, strong women in the lead, and in the director’s chair. @Svea, I continue to TOTALLY disagree with your comment.

      Reply
  24. Don't kill me I am French says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:28 am

    I bet Cavill won €14 millions after the bonus on benefits.

    Reply
    • LadyT says:
      June 20, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      Very misleading. Cavill has made 14M TOTAL for ALL his work as Superman, not just one movie, including all his bonuses.
      Gadot’s base salary is 300K for one movie, without taking into account major money she will receive for box office and merchandise bonuses.
      The numbers are not comparing apples to apples at all. More like apples to airplanes.

      Reply
  25. M.A.F. says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:32 am

    “Henry Cavill earned a reported $14 million for his role in Man of Steel”

    He, too, should have been paid $300,000. He is not worth $14 million…ever.

    Reply
  26. Ayra. says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Unless I’m wrong, that’s in normal range for someone in first movies especially if their name has no recognition. It’s the sequel that they ALWAYS make more money. That’s just how it is. Look at Daisy Ridley, Chris Evans, Chris H..

    I don’t really understand how Henry got 14 million, but I’d theorize that he had a good team and remember the budget for MOS >> the budget for WW. They assumed from the get go that, because it’s Superman, it would make money.

    Chris Pine making more money is normal because he’s Chris Pine.

    Reply
  27. Alecs says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:45 am

    That’s clearly what henry got when all is said and done counting the movie’s salary, merchandise, his likeness etc. 250-500k is the standard actors get for franchise starters (kstew, jlaw and shailene woodley all got 500k for their respective movies and got a lot more for the sequels – well, maybe not shailene). Gal will end up making the same and a lot more after merchandise money and backends come in…

    Reply
  28. Ann says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:52 am

    To everyone saying Chris Pine is a bigger star, etc., you very well know that an unknown male actor in a starring role would STILL be paid more than established female star in a supporting role.

    Reply
    • Jeesie says:
      June 20, 2017 at 12:13 pm

      ScarJo got paid more than everyone bar RDJ for The Avengers films, and more than Chris Evans for Cap 2.

      JLaw got more than Fassbender and McAvoy for the two X-men sequels (they all got a pittance for the first).

      Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield got the same deal for the first Spider-Man film (about $500,000).

      Chris Pine was only paid $600,000 for his first Star Trek film, and after 3 outings is still only up to $6 million for the fourth. He won’t have made very much as a supporting character in a new franchise. We aren’t talking about him getting ‘movie star’ money here.

      Reply
      • Ann says:
        June 20, 2017 at 2:06 pm

        Both ScarJo and especially JLaw aren’t just more established but are bonafide stars. If Chris Pine got paid 600k, that is still twice as much as GG.

      • Mannori says:
        June 20, 2017 at 4:23 pm

        I totally understand clout: if Robin Wright got paid more than Gal that’s totally fair and understandable, even Robin playing a supporting role, she’s an stabilised and respected talented actress who can truly enhance every movie she makes. But Pine? tell me which one of his films where he played the lead that are not the StarTrek or whatever that franchise is called, made money? He’s not a star. He doesn’t fill theatre seats.

  29. Carrie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Recalling James Cameron’s salary while making the Titanic movie. I can’t find link of exact story anymore (20 years ago now) but he was going to be paid zero because it was so far over budget. He gave up his salary or something. If memory serves it was in writing etc. and there was a lot of pressure, once it was a sudden hit, for him to get some of the profits. Maybe someone else here can recall better on this.

    Since that was also a contract going in not knowing how well the picture would do, and there was so much pressure for him to get share of profits after it blew the box office open…I’m hoping same happens for Gal. She deserves it. Regardless what salary she agreed to, I hope she has a back end deal but also is given lots more. It’s the right thing to do. Otherwise where do we start marching to protest?

    Reply
  30. Nikki says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I was in a good mood until I saw this. Grrr

    Reply
  31. bee says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    She was in three of the “Fast and Furious” movies as well as “Keeping Up with the Joneses” opposite Jon Hamm so she is not a total unknown.

    Reply
    • Jeesie says:
      June 20, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      She was an unknown. ‘Unknown’ doesn’t mean ‘has never acted in film before’, it means has no public profile. Gal didn’t have any name recognition until she was cast as WW, and very little face recognition (she wasn’t one of those people you’ve seen in 50 things and just don’t know their name).

      Look at JLaw for example. She had been acting for years and had been in some films that got a little attention before Winters Bone. But they were small-ish nothing parts that didn’t raise her public profile. No one outside of Hollywood knew her name and very, very few would recognise her from her work. So she was an unknown when Winter’s Bone came out.

      Compare to Emma Stone, who started out in film with Superbad and made a bit of an impact in it. When she got bigger parts in Zombieland and Easy A, she wasn’t an unknown because many people knew her at least a little,even though she’d been in much less than someone like JLaw.

      Reply
  32. Oxy says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Not surprised because she was a relatively unknown actress – yes she was in the F&F films but she’s was like the 8-10th name on that. She should ofcourse get her payday for the next few films – Nothing scandalous about this.

    What’s shocking is that Cavill got 14mill!!!!! Aside from The Tudors and a few things here and there what did he do of not that warranted that kind of pay day. Even Chris Evans was a bigger name than him and he only got 300K too. Cahill has a great agent that’s all I can say.

    Reply
  33. BendyWindy says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    I’m not upset at her pay for BvS or for WW, because as a standalone figure they had no way of knowing if WW would succeed or not. However, she should have gotten a decent cut on the backend, and should be paid MUCH more for Justice League and any sequels. If that wasn’t written into her contract, she has a terrible agent.

    And I wouldn’t even be upset if Chris Pine made more than she did for WW because he’s an established star and she is not. Now, if he made $5 million to her $300k, that’s appalling, but if he made like $750,000-$1 million, I’m ok with that. But Gal is now a bonafide superheroine. She needs to be paid accordingly.

    Reply
  34. Miranda says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    To be fair, she is not an established star. These types of salaries are normal for newcomers.
    BTW, she and her husband have sold a luxury hotel in Isreal for 26 Million dollars. She is already rich as hell. She also made 2.5 million off the Fast and Furious movies.
    She will be fine.

    Reply
  35. Emily says:
    June 20, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    So angry!!!! She is everything. Down with the patriarchy!!!!!!

    Reply
  36. Gugu says:
    June 20, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    I wish I saw what everyone saw in this movie to label it as so amazing. In comparison to the other recent DC movies, I’d say its definitely a step up. But on its own, i feel like it was ok somewhat an anticlimax.

    Reply
  37. TheOtherSam says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Fear not she will get money for the next go-round. She was paid peanuts as said b/c she was a near-complete unknown and no one knew how WW would perform. With this massive success (this movie WILL break $700 mil worldwide gross, that’s without DVD and other post-theater stream) she is now in prime position to negotiate mega “me likey buy an island’ money from WB.

    She IS Wonder Woman, there is no one else right now who can play her and put people in seats (much like Downey and Iron Man), and she’s solo lead unlike the Avengers where the team aspect made everyone more expendable, hence cheaper. The sequel if its as good as this 1st film will likely outdo it. I’d bank on her getting an easy 7-figure base with fairly hefty gross points deal, possibly to rival Downey’s. Four to five percent wouldn’t be out of line.

    And Patty Jenkins should get SAME. She is just as valuable imo to this franchise and it’s quality and success. And WB badly needs this franchise.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment