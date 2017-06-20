Duchess Kate in bespoke McQueen at Royal Ascot: another white doily?!

For the second year in a row, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put in an appearance at the Royal Ascot, one of the Queen’s favorite events on the summer calendar. The Queen loves horses and gambling, just like her mother. It was said, last year, that the Queen specially requested that William and Kate make an appearance at Royal Ascot, which they did. In 2016, Kate wore an incredibly expensive white doily dress from Dolce & Gabbana – go here to see the photos of the £3,450 D&G dress, which had a below-the-knee skirt, a ruffle, a high neck, long sleeves and an awkward waist. It was awful and not worth that much.
So Kate decided to take a sartorial mulligan this year. She went for a “bespoke” (re: $$$$) Alexander McQueen dress in (you guessed it) white lace, with a high neck and long sleeves. How many long-sleeved lace dresses does Kate need? How many WHITE lace dresses does Kate need? What would have been the harm in repeating the fugly D&G white lace dress if the photos are going to look basically the same from the waist up? That being said, this dress really is so much better than last year’s. The skirt is much better, the waist isn’t as awkward and the whole thing doesn’t look as heavy and sister-wife-y as the D&G.
Kate absolutely gets in these style ruts though, right? She just gets it in her head that she can only wear the same shade of ugly blue, or she can only wear double-breasted coats, or she can only wear doilies, or she has to wear hairnets all the time, or she can only wear white lace to Royal Ascot. I would love for Kate to develop a newfound keenness for a proper stylist who can break her of some of these ruts.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
The hair is cute but the look over all is rather matronly.
Yeah, this. She looks like a handsome woman in her 50′s at a society summer wedding/charidee do.
This.
Waity (and bil) middletons will be the end of the Monarchy after King Charles. In such difficult hard times for the country – and someone who NEVER worked or have her own small funds of her own – she continue to waste thousands/ so much taxpayers Duchy funds on frumphy 70-year old doilies – in addition to bill spending on the middletons. And she do this purposely, since she is demanded to be present.
Lets hope since potential King Henry was not present today, fingers cross he and Meghan will be presented tomorrow. PR Anne, Countess Sophie, Princess Bea most royals dress looked lovely .
My god, I’m that old and I wouldn’t be caught dead in it.
She practically looks like Queen Victoria in these photos. Sheesh. Talk about a look that’s aging.
Rumour has it that Harry is inToronto. I was hoping Meghan was in London.
when does she not look matronly? The “royals’” style is so dull. I’m still confused why they make news for their looks.
No, not matronly – time travel-y. Seriously, chest up she looks like she could be from 1862.
Hail, our time traveling Duchess of Doolittle!
That’s it!! The third picture down of her in the carriage….I feel like I’m watching “GiGi”!
I was thinking her dress looks like something from My Fair Lady, so Duchess of Doolittle is actually pretty accurate here!
It looks like a still shot for a British television adaption of a 19th century novel.
Hi KBeth, I just don’t understand how Kate can manage to look both tweeny and matronly at the same time! It must be her special talent.
BEIGE SHOES AND PURSE???????? Don’t anybody ever say again she has taste.
The *”#/! lace.
This looks like bad “English Rose” cosplay. It’s what I would have envisioned for a British princess…when I was 10 years old.
I’m over lace as well, but it won’t go away. Queen Maxima is wearing an elegant outfit today for the state visit to Italy. A large scale play on a lace pattern cut out of chiffon and sewn over matching chiffon. Shows lace can be elegant and not like KM’s frequent lace doilies.
Channeling the 1800′s? (Except for length). Always passé.
I guess this is more bizarre theme dressing? I just don’t get her style at all.
Waity dress to embarass the HM -RF and waste POW taxpayers Duchy funds, that could be used towards UK GB shortfalls. This is how waity throw her tantrum – and not having a career in proper adult wear – she lacking waste of space. This is the best she will want to do in her entitled lazy self.
That’s what I thought. Obviously this is the proper look if one is riding a horse-driven carriage.
Her idea of “timeless”
Ugly dress, and I should love it. She’s never going to get it right, never.
I’m calling it: Duchess Kate has bad taste and no style.
She looks like those old toilet paper cozy dolls.
http://tinyurl.com/ybghc3y3
LMAO. My grandmother made one of those dolls and it sat On a table for decades.
Omg this is my favorite comment ever
Oh wow you are not wrong. My goodness.
@ Algernon, I would like to add the following: really bad posture, lack of self-confidence in public, lack of meaningful achievements, lack of self-respect, lack of respect for the public. What she does have: drive for social climbing, even if stirred by her mother and financially supported by the working members of her family, appetite for shopping, expensive clothing and beauty treatments, renovation of houses she does not own, love for comfortable life with no effort whatsoever, and a love for making chutney. And of course, “keen interest” for whatever is deemed relevant to justify her existence *as a member of the RF* because otherwise she would be irrelevant.
The dress would look cute on a 5 year old.
Aside from the dress, shoes, purse, etc., she needs to stand up straight.
My comment from the D & G dress link a year ago:
“She looks…nice.
I’m not a fan of the dress in general, but like most have said: a POP of color or ‘shine (metallics, beading, etc)’ would give it a little edge up from her safe, matronly monochrome monotony…”
Guess since she hasn’t updated/changed her look, no need for me to update my opinion. *Kanye shrug*
Colour is not the issue…. There were many beautiful worn white dresses, one in particular on DM – that was simple regal elegance – white dress with long sleeves on a young lady – worn with calss and style.
Not a fan of her style but girl does love to shop – again she has to wear something new EVERYTIME she is seen in public. I guess i should stop being annoyed at this but as the taxpayer is footing the bills for her public wardrobe I guess i won’t stop calling her out for it.
The outfit is fine – pretty standard for her.
What is it with lace and the Middleton women?
You know, she acts like the typical arm candy wife that I used to see every day when i lived in Surrey. Don’t work, spend most of the time shopping/working out, in local cafe’s complaining about the help (nanny, cleaner etc..) and planning dinner parties.
@Digital Unicorn. ALL OF THIS.
Especially the lace bit? Too much lace makes you look like Mrs Haversham, tbh. It’s so old-fashioned.
She looks older than Carole who i think looks fabulously understated.
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/06/20/16/4194989E00000578-4620812-image-a-201_1497972049618.jpg
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/06/20/16/4194920500000578-4620812-image-m-193_1497971339045.jpg
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/06/20/15/4194291C00000578-4620812-image-a-164_1497969195455.jpg
I likey what Carole is wearing – she is always better dressed than her daughters. She has better shoe game for a start.
Agree, Carole looks fab! In the second picture Kaiser posted, from the waist up, Kate looks like Queen Mary.
She’d fit in seamlessly with the current Queen’s GRANDmother.
“Old school” or “Neo Victorian” doesn’t even begin to cover it. Next year’s vacay fashion -knitted, woolen swim bloomers!
Carole looked great!
Carole’s shoes are great. I thought the bottom of the dress was a little too loose, I get the midi look but it’s too big-maybe it’s the material.
I think Carole dresses well, usually tasteful and pretty.
Could it be that Carole is competing with Dolittle? It’s been speculated that Carole is Kate’s stylist.
Countess: Yep.
I was momentarily confused when i first saw Kate’s pictures because i thought they’d printed last year’s pictures.
I think i’ve got it!!
She looks like a turn of the century wealthy socialite at their summer cottage in Newport on the East Coast of America. I fully expect Newland Archer to join her in his summer whites and his boater hat.
Agree. Carole usually dresses well and today’s dress was no exception.
Carole’s dress is Goat London and it’s on sale at the Outnet right now – I tried it on last week and sent it back as thought it was a bit matronly. Guess I was right 😂
Kate’s hat is beautiful but the whole thing together is too much.
AmandaPanda: i can’t decide if i like Goat. Clothing is phoyographed better than it looks in reality. Not so ergregious that i wouldn’t wesr it, but not deserving of the price point so i look, but don’t purchase.
Why are the middletons in the royal box?
Queen Carole was at the same event! I saw the pictures. I don’t remember seeing family of other members of the RF, save that they are members of the RF themselves, at such events. Does Waity Chutney need moral support? It seems she does not have any friends, or support within the RF. Not sure whether I am right about this.
Very irritating that Carole Middleton in in the Royal Enclosure again! Is she the only royal in law? The others probably prefer to stay in the background which is better. No further proof needed, this woman loves publicity, no doubt we will see her in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, can you imagine what it will be like when William is actually King?
Kate needs a fashion intervention. The Middleton’s seem to go to every Royal event.
She has almost the exact same dress-this one is shorter. Why would she wear almost the exact same dress to the same event a year later? She really needs a stylist. Sigh.
She has one style concept worked out for the whole year:
Christmas: Red
Grand Ball: Rose
Ascot: White lace doily
Charity visits: Dark boring heritage style
Diplomatic visits to other countries: clothes with few cloth / fly-up skirt baring biscuit / nude sunbathing to get tits into tabs
I’d like to add:
Solemn occasions / memorials: bright pink
Yes, hot pink is her official color of mourning
That’s by a million miles the absolute worst get-up ever. I’m not one to comment of the
DOC but those pics have laser burned my pupils. Stylist …stat!!
Her hair and the hat are beautiful though! I don’t have a general hate-on for lace and I actually wear lace-accented clothing quite a bit, so I’m neutral about this whole look.
Same, I don’t hate lace.
Me neither.
I don’t mind the look-I actually think it’s pretty. It’s that she has almost the exact same dress that she wore last year to Ascot.
That’s basically what I said upthread: she looks neither great nor bad, just a head-to-toe repeat of a “nice” look. Just…nice, appropriate. Needs a change in color, cut, styling, something…? But the bar is not high for her so I guess it’s a win.
I like *certain* laces (they differ just like plaids, florals), but when in neck-to-knee white lace, she gives off a mother-of-the-bride vibe.
I doubt the mother of the bride would wear a shorter version of her daughter’s dress. This looks like second (or third) marriage bridal wear for the middle-aged divorcee.
Graymatters her dress is very similar to what Jackie Kennedy wore to her wedding to Ari Onassis! I just googled as your comment made me think “where have I seen this?”. Sure enough Jackie wore a high necked, long sleeved white lace dress. The bodice and waist are different but very similar look. In 1968.
I was just a kid in ’68 but I remember very well the scandal of that wedding.
i actually like the dress, but i am a fan of lace. it worries me sometimes.. reading here.. how often they hate her style. i like it more often than not!
Whenever I read the doily comments I feel like I need to reassess my whole wardrobe 😂
I like it. It’s pretty and she wears it well.
At least she wears her hair up more often now.
But she’s no style icon in the Diana/Michelle Obama sense, she just doesn’t have the taste, presence or personality for it. She’s never come off as anything but a singularly milquetoast Sloane Ranger type.
The hair up is a blessing. I’m glad someone was able to reach her.
The everything from the neck up is the saving grace for this look, since the cut of the dress is so boring
I agree! I was going to say, hey, she isn’t touching her damn hair all the time now. I’d rather she wear these little snoods than fidget with her sausages.
Looks like she is auditioning for a role in My Fair Lady – “I’m a geud gel oi am…!” Yeuchh – ghastly …..please Kate – phone Princess Mary of Denmark and ask her to take you shopping.
Yes! All I could think of was Eliza Doolittle…. Such an ironic name don’t you think!
Exactly! What I wouldn’t give for a “Come on Dover, move your blooming arse!”
Yes! The first thing I thought when I saw this dress was that Kate was trying to reference the dress Audrey Hepburn wore in the Ascot scene of “My Fair Lady”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel this dress is ugly.
I’m sorry…but are those two different dresses shown in those photos? And the hat? It looks like all the same outfit…and hat and shoes. Did I miss something?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The DM posted shot of Sophie nearly falling in Kate’s lap while entering the carriage. You can see Kate’s botoxed face in the surprised reaction. Not a single wrinkle where you should see a lot of them.
Not everyone has wrinkles, just fyi. Looking at myself in the mirror and making her exact face, I have no wrinkles, not even on my forehead. I DO get wrinkles when I smile. I have since I was 5. Botox is a stretch….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that picture-I thought it was funny.
I’m 69 and I don’t have wrinkles – it’s a genetic thing in my case.
Her face is fuller with fillers. And Botox, too. As does Carole.
Kate wrinkles and has wrinkles and gray hair for that matter. Watch her photos and videos from her pregnancies when she wasn’t botoxing her face.
I think its fine if she’s comfortable. There are a lot of lace dresses in the UK high street shops at the moment now that I think about it.
i agree, i kind of like it. I would wear it if I had the opportunity.
Are they renewing their vows?
That is about 15 ins from her wedding dress.
Hah, exactly my thoughts! I think she’d like to repeat the wedding. Everybody loved her then and thought she was the most beautiful princess. It all went downhill from there, when it comes to public goodwill.
I didn’t care for that wedding dress at all–it did nothing for her imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here comes the bride, again…..Why are they wearing high heels on grass? That must be awkward trying to walk about.
Y tho? I know she loves lace but we’ve seen this look so many times. It’s lovely but boring. Don’t even get me started on those damn nude shoes….
Hmmmm. Playing at being the bride again? Especially that shot of her and Wills in the carriage.
And yuck to the hairnet. Her updos are so boring.
Agree. with so many options, why on earth would you wear a hairnet??
I’ve just gone to look at those photos at the DM. Did you see that everyone except Her Majesty and Prince Phillip had name badges pinned to their chests? I dad a good laugh…. just in case people don’t know who they are. And I saw a pictures of Kate’s mum lurking about. Ugh, not a fan *side eye*
It’s standard to have a name badge at Ascot. The colour of the badge also indicates which enclosure you are assigned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, I didn’t know that
It’s broiling in my part of the country and I can’t looking at her high necked, long sleeved dress!
In my wildest dreams, I’d love to see someone like Rupaul style her for something like the BAFTAs.
The lining on this dress is terrible. It doesn’t look to bad in these pics but some of the ones on Twitter are terrible. McQueen should know better and by that I mean Sarah Burton.
The original of this dress cost £4,500, so imagine what this bespoke one cost for a dress that’s nearly identical to the one she already has. And a brand new clutch and hat/fascinator, all similar to ones she already owns. Imagine having that kind of money to piss away on stuff you don’t need.
Marie Antoinette comes to mind. £4500 + ? Why?
Middleton is disgusting!
Both her whiny and carol middleton family spending The POW Duchy- the people’s money like its going out…while crisis after another goes on in the country that those funds could revert to helping.
It’s money supplied by Charles via the Duchy of Cornwall profits, which if there were no royalty, would revert back to the people. Kate has no shame – spending money so indiscriminately. And for what? Looking at the DM pics – so many of them – all I could think of was that this royal family nonsense is a complete and utter waste of money. Disgraceful.
Apparently it takes a lot of money to look this boring.
Will Wills EVER get a proper cut/head shave and work WITH his baldness? GQ (I think) showed what it would do for his appearance, and he looked a million times better!
He always looks miserable/sullen/angry. It makes him look far older than his age.
minx, I believe he is in a yucky marriage, all smiles on her part aside, he would rather be at home boozin it up!!!!
I love lace and I think I would have liked this dress in a color.
A hairnet? Does she have a shift at the cafeteria later?
I don’t think it necessarily looks bad in itself but I am so sick of her wearing lace dresses, and I am so sick of her repeating looks all the time, but at a high price tag.
Come on Kate. Show us something different. All you had to do last week was wearing cropped trousers and the internet went wild. You don’t have to be daring. Just….not in lace.
I don’t hate it but would be better in a different fabric & color. It seems to fit her ok. How many lace dresses does she need?
Considering the event and some of the other dresses there Kate outshines everyone else. The woman is stunning! By far the fairest of them all. Im a Monarchist obviously but if she where wearing something so awful as described in the comments above I would say so. Some of the dresses were hideous!
Kate bores me most of the time but I think her fashion sense is purposely trying to dim the glamour. One because William is not the Prince of Wales (direct heir) and two (probably most likely) because William wants to make sure she doesn’t become The Most Photographed Woman In The World.
I agree with your comment Marcy. There are times where I think she could add a little spice.
If she was trying to dim the glamour, marcy, she wouldn’t spend an average of $200,000 a year on brand new designer clothing. She’d buy a low-cost, flexible working wardrobe and make it about the work instead of the clothes.
I don’t think it’s hideous at all. But she has almost the exact same dress (it’s just longer) and wore it last year at Ascot.
@Joannie – Well, you ARE a monarchist, obviously, but ‘fairest of them all’ and ‘outshines everyone else’ takes you solidly into deranged fanbot territory.
Just so you know.
I’m speaking the truth as I see it. Look at everyone else. Princess Michael of Kent wore a nice ensemble as did Carol. But it’s Kate that I noticed. I love fashion even when its not necessarily something I would wear. Fairest of them all was meant to be funny, not serious. I dont care about your opinion of me. Call me whatever you want.
Joannie, I am glad you keep showing up around here. I don’t agree with you a lot of the time (and don’t here either!), but I also don’t think it was good form to call you a deranged fanbot. Quite rude, in fact.
We need people with different opinions, I think.
I’m sure when you have thousands to spend you can outshine a lot of people. Compared to other princesses, Charlene, Mary to name two, she is dowdy, lack style and won’t take chances, her dress is high priced tablecloth, I prefer Beatrice’s dress and I bet it doesn’t cost as much
+100
Waity was standing beside Princess Bea, which she seem to ignore; Bea dress is much more.
Daily Mail has a video where they are chatting and laughing…this is what ignorance is?
I just had fun imagining Kate in that lace caftan and hat/bandana thing rihanna was photographed wearing the other day. Obviously these women have very different lives, but a girl can dream. (I don’t even really love ri’s outfit but at least it was interesting).
Looks like dress for bride getting married for second time.
Yes, it’s very “Chelsea Register Office second wedding.” Followed by a quiet reception at a classy (but not too grand) hotel.
Hey! Don’t rain on my imaginary wedding arrangements😊😉
@LAK ha! I’m sure your imaginary wedding would be beautiful.
Her imaginary wedding will be gorgeous if she hires me as her imaginary wedding planner.
You do have great ideas B.
The dress is hideous. It’s not just the style – that’s a world of dire all on its own – it’s that the lace looks so cheap and nasty. I’ve seen more sophisticated lace (£1.99 a metre) down my local market. Burton should pay a visit.
Just to say something nice, Princess Anne and Sophie could both teach Lacy Waity a thing or twenty about style. They both looked fab, Anne in particular, in what looked like gorgeous, new ‘vintage’ but was equally just as likely to be something she found (in a ball) at the back of her wardrobe and thought, yeah, that’ll do.
What?!
the Countess’s dress looks far too heavy and hot for the temperatures we have at the moment.
and Joannie it is almost compulsory to be spiteful on here to the D of C, as it is to have your comments modded if you criticise that. You have to time your edits carefully if they are to stay.
Yes, ‘looks’ but not necessarily is. It could be open-weave cotton for all you or I know. Anyway, that’s neither here not there, she looks completely comfortable in it and her stylish accessories (necklace and hat) are lovely.
ETA @ spidey – What is your problem? I hate the dress KM is wearing. I’m criticising the DRESS not the wearer who, btw, sometimes dresses really well and who I actually sometimes even defend against criticism when she does.
Don’t throw ‘spiteful’ at me for having an opinion about a f*ucking awful dress.
No, spiteful was calling Joannie a deranged fanbot.
What bluhare said.
Thank you, LAK!! For agreeing with me, you will get two hours of my imaginary wedding planning time!
For free!
The dress is nice, but so like the one she wore last year. Why have nearly identical dresses? Especially for the price. Was Pippa there? Didn’t see Harry?
What is wrong with Willie he looks unhappy – she looks lovely today but he looks fed up
There were a few cute pictures of them looking at each other. And he was laughing when Sophie almost fell into Kate in the carriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve already resigned to the fact that Kate is not a “modern woman”. In terms of her style, I think she always looks very well put together, but just not modern. I’ve given up on hoping that one day she will dress in a way that reflects today’s working women. Every designer dress she wears she somehow manages to frump it up. Honest to God, even Melania wears clothes better than Kate and even though some of Melania’s looks are misses, her style is much more modern than Kate.
From what I’ve noticed, today’s working women have more flexibility in terms of style. There isn’t really a rigid template anymore — I’ve seen working women wear the weirdest clothes on the subway. So maybe that’s why it’s hard for Kate to get it quite right.
Well whatever your taste the clothes she wears sell out almost immediately. She’s a beautiful woman and has class. I get tired of seeing these half dressed women with their boobs and asses hanging out. They look cheap. I agree that Melanie has worn some beautiful outfits that I think Kate could wear too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want her so bad to be the person we were sold when she and William got married but each and every time she comes out she ends up disappointing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And as for boobs and asses hanging out, how do you justify Kate wearing skirts that fly up and show her thong for a royal attendance? If we are going to brandish the trashy ho wand then it applies to Kate too. Most adult women have not had a skirt fly up and show their ass in public more than once but meanwhile Kate has had that happen several times.
They look like they are cosplaying Alice in Wonderland.
I don’t understand why she gets so much flak for her outfits when he looks/dresses like a grandpa.
Pretty much the same look as last year, though I noted some differences:
the bust area is better supported compared to last year, the skirt portion is prettier IMO and falls better this time around, the hat and shoes look a carbon copy to last year. Among all the fashion criticism aimed at Kate, she’s predictable.
I neither like or dislike the dress. It looks like something a mature second time bride might wear but it does work for Royal Ascot.
My main gripe is that it is yet another new expensive outfit. She has plenty of other appropriate outfits she could “recycle”. Her closet must be the size of an aeroplane hangar.
If Harry’s future wife has the same spendthrift ways as Kate, Charles will need to mortgage the Duchy of Cornwall or pawn the Crown Jewels.
I personally like a lot of Kate’s outfits this one included. But then again, my family often tells me I dress like my grandma did in the 1920′s lol. I don’t care I own my old lady ways!
Jesus. Just – I can’t – even. The hat is very pretty, but the lace dress would only have been acceptable in a Merchant-Ivory film and only if full-length. It looks like something out of one of those Women’s Day EZ Patterns books.
I cannot understand, after several years of newspaper headlines and public scrutiny, that no one has sat Kate down and told her how to dress appropriately. Either hire a stylist who knows the rules for royals/public figures, or learn from older ladies in the RF but start getting it right! Kate does not impress as a strong minded woman who goes her own way (at least not when she is in the company of her husband) but she must be wilfully ignoring her advisors or, no one has dared speak up. Tbh iif i were Carole Middelton, I would have taken her wardrobe in hand long ago. After all, Carole pushed and planned for this marriage, i cannot believe she is now content with the criticism of Kate’s clothing or workshy ways. Any mother would have stepped in long before her daughter turned up at Pippa’s wedding in that ill fitting dress . Makes me feel a teensy bit sad for Kate, lots of hangers on, but no real straight shooting best friend.
Well said Belgian Bonbon. I think that once that the mission to enter the RF was completed, Queen Carol has focused on her own climbing. And if what some voices say is true – that petulant Bill The Ordinary actually wears the pants in the relationship, Waity Chutney and her family do it all to please him. Apparently he does not like to be overshadowed and does not want her to improve and excel.
Well at least we know what she did during her 3wk vacation – shop!! And I’m sorry but apart from the new pants she wore to the no show Ben Ainsley date, the rest is pathetic.
The trooping dress didn’t fit properly, especially the waist – made her look pregnant.
And today, another white lace dress only shorter – why didn’t she cut the bottom off last years. After all its had 2 wears so it won’t be seen again. And a bespoke hat.
How many thousands has that cost the British tax payer? And all at a time when most Brits are struggling to make ends meet!!!!
And she’s supposed to be the Country’s future Queen Consort!
Heaven help Britain.
So wasteful it’s tragic.
Whereas her social status and the events she participates at dictate an expensive wardrobe, I cannot stop thinking of the lack of return on investment. Only the clothes cost a fortune. Per event. A lot more than most of us make working full time per month plus household chores. She does not do anything remarkable or sincere and meaningful. Nothing that I can think of. She’s had so much time to adapt to the royal life, including those waiting years. Who knows what kind of arrangement she has with Bill The Ordinary or the dynamic of power in their relationship. She does not even show interest in improving herself. And she does not even have to open her mouth. We can all see that from her bad posture and maniac facial expressions.
This! +100 it’s beyond ridiculous…
I wonder….does she have a salary. I mean money that are given to her and she can do whatever she wants?? I know that the clothes are part of her “working expenditure” and paid from DC, but I am asking if she has money to spend on her daily life without having to answer to anybody???? Just asking.
As for this dress and the ones before it is certain this girl has no fantasy at all. She has 3-4 main styles and sticks to them. She fails in between and that’s it
I think she looked lovely. A bit mother-of-the bride, but still fine. I don’t understand the hate that she gets. She isn’t mother Theresa or Angelina Jolie. Get over it and give her a break.
Sad she’s pays so much to look this crappy. If Harry doesn’t marry Meghan I hope whoever his wife is she has some style.
If she wanted to wear white lace again, a real statement would have been if she’d had last years dress reworked. Better still, reworked and dyed fresh new colour.
She looks very nice in the dress, and for once appears genuinely happy. But I am not really interested in Kate, where is Meghan? I was banking in her making an appearance at Ascot. Rumour now has it that Harry is in Toronto…sigh!
Not at all my thing, but she looks good in it.
She sticks to what she is comfortable in, obviously.
