Duchess Kate in bespoke McQueen at Royal Ascot: another white doily?!

Royal Ascot - Day 1

For the second year in a row, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put in an appearance at the Royal Ascot, one of the Queen’s favorite events on the summer calendar. The Queen loves horses and gambling, just like her mother. It was said, last year, that the Queen specially requested that William and Kate make an appearance at Royal Ascot, which they did. In 2016, Kate wore an incredibly expensive white doily dress from Dolce & Gabbana – go here to see the photos of the £3,450 D&G dress, which had a below-the-knee skirt, a ruffle, a high neck, long sleeves and an awkward waist. It was awful and not worth that much.

So Kate decided to take a sartorial mulligan this year. She went for a “bespoke” (re: $$$$) Alexander McQueen dress in (you guessed it) white lace, with a high neck and long sleeves. How many long-sleeved lace dresses does Kate need? How many WHITE lace dresses does Kate need? What would have been the harm in repeating the fugly D&G white lace dress if the photos are going to look basically the same from the waist up? That being said, this dress really is so much better than last year’s. The skirt is much better, the waist isn’t as awkward and the whole thing doesn’t look as heavy and sister-wife-y as the D&G.

Kate absolutely gets in these style ruts though, right? She just gets it in her head that she can only wear the same shade of ugly blue, or she can only wear double-breasted coats, or she can only wear doilies, or she has to wear hairnets all the time, or she can only wear white lace to Royal Ascot. I would love for Kate to develop a newfound keenness for a proper stylist who can break her of some of these ruts.

Royal Ascot 2017

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

157 Responses to “Duchess Kate in bespoke McQueen at Royal Ascot: another white doily?!”

  1. KBeth says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:23 am

    The hair is cute but the look over all is rather matronly.

    Reply
  2. Ankhel says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:25 am

    The *”#/! lace.

    Reply
  3. Basi says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Channeling the 1800′s? (Except for length). Always passé.

    Reply
  4. Lady D says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Ugly dress, and I should love it. She’s never going to get it right, never.

    Reply
  5. Algernon says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I’m calling it: Duchess Kate has bad taste and no style.

    Reply
  6. hmmm says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:32 am

    The dress would look cute on a 5 year old.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Aside from the dress, shoes, purse, etc., she needs to stand up straight.

    Reply
  8. Sigh... says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:35 am

    My comment from the D & G dress link a year ago:

    “She looks…nice.

    I’m not a fan of the dress in general, but like most have said: a POP of color or ‘shine (metallics, beading, etc)’ would give it a little edge up from her safe, matronly monochrome monotony…”

    Guess since she hasn’t updated/changed her look, no need for me to update my opinion. *Kanye shrug*

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Not a fan of her style but girl does love to shop – again she has to wear something new EVERYTIME she is seen in public. I guess i should stop being annoyed at this but as the taxpayer is footing the bills for her public wardrobe I guess i won’t stop calling her out for it.

    The outfit is fine – pretty standard for her.

    What is it with lace and the Middleton women?

    You know, she acts like the typical arm candy wife that I used to see every day when i lived in Surrey. Don’t work, spend most of the time shopping/working out, in local cafe’s complaining about the help (nanny, cleaner etc..) and planning dinner parties.

    Reply
  10. CynicalAnn says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:39 am

    She has almost the exact same dress-this one is shorter. Why would she wear almost the exact same dress to the same event a year later? She really needs a stylist. Sigh.

    Reply
  11. anniefannie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:39 am

    That’s by a million miles the absolute worst get-up ever. I’m not one to comment of the
    DOC but those pics have laser burned my pupils. Stylist …stat!!

    Reply
  12. Cleo says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Her hair and the hat are beautiful though! I don’t have a general hate-on for lace and I actually wear lace-accented clothing quite a bit, so I’m neutral about this whole look.

    Reply
  13. teacakes says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:41 am

    At least she wears her hair up more often now.

    But she’s no style icon in the Diana/Michelle Obama sense, she just doesn’t have the taste, presence or personality for it. She’s never come off as anything but a singularly milquetoast Sloane Ranger type.

    Reply
  14. ickythump says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Looks like she is auditioning for a role in My Fair Lady – “I’m a geud gel oi am…!” Yeuchh – ghastly …..please Kate – phone Princess Mary of Denmark and ask her to take you shopping.

    Reply
  15. perplexed says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I feel this dress is ugly.

    Reply
  16. Suzanne says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:52 am

    I’m sorry…but are those two different dresses shown in those photos? And the hat? It looks like all the same outfit…and hat and shoes. Did I miss something?

    Reply
  17. India Andrews says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:52 am

    The DM posted shot of Sophie nearly falling in Kate’s lap while entering the carriage. You can see Kate’s botoxed face in the surprised reaction. Not a single wrinkle where you should see a lot of them.

    Reply
  18. Samantha says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I think its fine if she’s comfortable. There are a lot of lace dresses in the UK high street shops at the moment now that I think about it.

    Reply
  19. Reece says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Are they renewing their vows?
    That is about 15 ins from her wedding dress.

    Reply
  20. HK9 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Y tho? I know she loves lace but we’ve seen this look so many times. It’s lovely but boring. Don’t even get me started on those damn nude shoes….

    Reply
  21. Anitas says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Hmmmm. Playing at being the bride again? Especially that shot of her and Wills in the carriage.

    And yuck to the hairnet. Her updos are so boring.

    Reply
  22. MrsJonSnow says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I’ve just gone to look at those photos at the DM. Did you see that everyone except Her Majesty and Prince Phillip had name badges pinned to their chests? :D I dad a good laugh…. just in case people don’t know who they are. And I saw a pictures of Kate’s mum lurking about. Ugh, not a fan *side eye*

    Reply
  23. Bliss 51 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:17 am

    It’s broiling in my part of the country and I can’t looking at her high necked, long sleeved dress!

    Reply
  24. Vinot says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:24 am

    In my wildest dreams, I’d love to see someone like Rupaul style her for something like the BAFTAs.

    Reply
  25. Lainey says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:33 am

    The lining on this dress is terrible. It doesn’t look to bad in these pics but some of the ones on Twitter are terrible. McQueen should know better and by that I mean Sarah Burton.
    The original of this dress cost £4,500, so imagine what this bespoke one cost for a dress that’s nearly identical to the one she already has. And a brand new clutch and hat/fascinator, all similar to ones she already owns. Imagine having that kind of money to piss away on stuff you don’t need.

    Reply
  26. Penelope says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Will Wills EVER get a proper cut/head shave and work WITH his baldness? GQ (I think) showed what it would do for his appearance, and he looked a million times better!

    Reply
  27. DiamondGirl says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:43 am

    I love lace and I think I would have liked this dress in a color.

    A hairnet? Does she have a shift at the cafeteria later?

    Reply
  28. Becks says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:47 am

    I don’t think it necessarily looks bad in itself but I am so sick of her wearing lace dresses, and I am so sick of her repeating looks all the time, but at a high price tag.

    Come on Kate. Show us something different. All you had to do last week was wearing cropped trousers and the internet went wild. You don’t have to be daring. Just….not in lace.

    Reply
  29. cindyp says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:55 am

    I don’t hate it but would be better in a different fabric & color. It seems to fit her ok. How many lace dresses does she need?

    Reply
  30. Joannie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Considering the event and some of the other dresses there Kate outshines everyone else. The woman is stunning! By far the fairest of them all. Im a Monarchist obviously but if she where wearing something so awful as described in the comments above I would say so. Some of the dresses were hideous!

    Reply
  31. Andrea says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    I’m sure when you have thousands to spend you can outshine a lot of people. Compared to other princesses, Charlene, Mary to name two, she is dowdy, lack style and won’t take chances, her dress is high priced tablecloth, I prefer Beatrice’s dress and I bet it doesn’t cost as much

    Reply
  32. Kk says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I just had fun imagining Kate in that lace caftan and hat/bandana thing rihanna was photographed wearing the other day. Obviously these women have very different lives, but a girl can dream. (I don’t even really love ri’s outfit but at least it was interesting).

    Reply
  33. Karen says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Looks like dress for bride getting married for second time.

    Reply
  34. Skylark says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    The dress is hideous. It’s not just the style – that’s a world of dire all on its own – it’s that the lace looks so cheap and nasty. I’ve seen more sophisticated lace (£1.99 a metre) down my local market. Burton should pay a visit.

    Just to say something nice, Princess Anne and Sophie could both teach Lacy Waity a thing or twenty about style. They both looked fab, Anne in particular, in what looked like gorgeous, new ‘vintage’ but was equally just as likely to be something she found (in a ball) at the back of her wardrobe and thought, yeah, that’ll do.

    Reply
  35. Starlight says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    What is wrong with Willie he looks unhappy – she looks lovely today but he looks fed up

    Reply
  36. Idky says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    I’ve already resigned to the fact that Kate is not a “modern woman”. In terms of her style, I think she always looks very well put together, but just not modern. I’ve given up on hoping that one day she will dress in a way that reflects today’s working women. Every designer dress she wears she somehow manages to frump it up. Honest to God, even Melania wears clothes better than Kate and even though some of Melania’s looks are misses, her style is much more modern than Kate.

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      June 20, 2017 at 1:32 pm

      From what I’ve noticed, today’s working women have more flexibility in terms of style. There isn’t really a rigid template anymore — I’ve seen working women wear the weirdest clothes on the subway. So maybe that’s why it’s hard for Kate to get it quite right.

      Reply
      • Joannie says:
        June 20, 2017 at 1:46 pm

        Well whatever your taste the clothes she wears sell out almost immediately. She’s a beautiful woman and has class. I get tired of seeing these half dressed women with their boobs and asses hanging out. They look cheap. I agree that Melanie has worn some beautiful outfits that I think Kate could wear too.

      • MAfromthe6ix says:
        June 20, 2017 at 2:04 pm

        She’s never had a real job so I find that translates in her inability to dress appropriately for the occasion. Her idea of ‘work’ is screwed by her lack of experience which is why we can find her in sky-high heels and flowy skirts on a windy day.

        I want her so bad to be the person we were sold when she and William got married but each and every time she comes out she ends up disappointing.

      • Nic919 says:
        June 20, 2017 at 5:10 pm

        When Kate wears outfits that are from past seasons then of course the stuff is sold out. Try as you may but no modern women who isn’t into Victorian cosplay ever emulates Kate Middleton. She will never be the style icon that her mother in law was. Never. But keep on smoking that pipe.

        And as for boobs and asses hanging out, how do you justify Kate wearing skirts that fly up and show her thong for a royal attendance? If we are going to brandish the trashy ho wand then it applies to Kate too. Most adult women have not had a skirt fly up and show their ass in public more than once but meanwhile Kate has had that happen several times.

  37. Elisa the I. says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    They look like they are cosplaying Alice in Wonderland.
    I don’t understand why she gets so much flak for her outfits when he looks/dresses like a grandpa.

    Reply
  38. Citresse says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Pretty much the same look as last year, though I noted some differences:
    the bust area is better supported compared to last year, the skirt portion is prettier IMO and falls better this time around, the hat and shoes look a carbon copy to last year. Among all the fashion criticism aimed at Kate, she’s predictable.

    Reply
  39. Cerys says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I neither like or dislike the dress. It looks like something a mature second time bride might wear but it does work for Royal Ascot.
    My main gripe is that it is yet another new expensive outfit. She has plenty of other appropriate outfits she could “recycle”. Her closet must be the size of an aeroplane hangar.
    If Harry’s future wife has the same spendthrift ways as Kate, Charles will need to mortgage the Duchy of Cornwall or pawn the Crown Jewels.

    Reply
  40. Millie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    I personally like a lot of Kate’s outfits this one included. But then again, my family often tells me I dress like my grandma did in the 1920′s lol. I don’t care I own my old lady ways!

    Reply
  41. seesittellsit says:
    June 20, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Jesus. Just – I can’t – even. The hat is very pretty, but the lace dress would only have been acceptable in a Merchant-Ivory film and only if full-length. It looks like something out of one of those Women’s Day EZ Patterns books.

    Reply
  42. Belgian Bonbon says:
    June 20, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    I cannot understand, after several years of newspaper headlines and public scrutiny, that no one has sat Kate down and told her how to dress appropriately. Either hire a stylist who knows the rules for royals/public figures, or learn from older ladies in the RF but start getting it right! Kate does not impress as a strong minded woman who goes her own way (at least not when she is in the company of her husband) but she must be wilfully ignoring her advisors or, no one has dared speak up. Tbh iif i were Carole Middelton, I would have taken her wardrobe in hand long ago. After all, Carole pushed and planned for this marriage, i cannot believe she is now content with the criticism of Kate’s clothing or workshy ways. Any mother would have stepped in long before her daughter turned up at Pippa’s wedding in that ill fitting dress . Makes me feel a teensy bit sad for Kate, lots of hangers on, but no real straight shooting best friend.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      June 20, 2017 at 4:54 pm

      Well said Belgian Bonbon. I think that once that the mission to enter the RF was completed, Queen Carol has focused on her own climbing. And if what some voices say is true – that petulant Bill The Ordinary actually wears the pants in the relationship, Waity Chutney and her family do it all to please him. Apparently he does not like to be overshadowed and does not want her to improve and excel.

      Reply
  43. Susie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Well at least we know what she did during her 3wk vacation – shop!! And I’m sorry but apart from the new pants she wore to the no show Ben Ainsley date, the rest is pathetic.
    The trooping dress didn’t fit properly, especially the waist – made her look pregnant.
    And today, another white lace dress only shorter – why didn’t she cut the bottom off last years. After all its had 2 wears so it won’t be seen again. And a bespoke hat.
    How many thousands has that cost the British tax payer? And all at a time when most Brits are struggling to make ends meet!!!!
    And she’s supposed to be the Country’s future Queen Consort!
    Heaven help Britain.

    Reply
  44. CrystalBall says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    So wasteful it’s tragic.

    Reply
  45. SoulSPA says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Whereas her social status and the events she participates at dictate an expensive wardrobe, I cannot stop thinking of the lack of return on investment. Only the clothes cost a fortune. Per event. A lot more than most of us make working full time per month plus household chores. She does not do anything remarkable or sincere and meaningful. Nothing that I can think of. She’s had so much time to adapt to the royal life, including those waiting years. Who knows what kind of arrangement she has with Bill The Ordinary or the dynamic of power in their relationship. She does not even show interest in improving herself. And she does not even have to open her mouth. We can all see that from her bad posture and maniac facial expressions.

    Reply
  46. Egla says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    I wonder….does she have a salary. I mean money that are given to her and she can do whatever she wants?? I know that the clothes are part of her “working expenditure” and paid from DC, but I am asking if she has money to spend on her daily life without having to answer to anybody???? Just asking.
    As for this dress and the ones before it is certain this girl has no fantasy at all. She has 3-4 main styles and sticks to them. She fails in between and that’s it

    Reply
  47. Honey Bear says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    I think she looked lovely. A bit mother-of-the bride, but still fine. I don’t understand the hate that she gets. She isn’t mother Theresa or Angelina Jolie. Get over it and give her a break.

    Reply
  48. PettyRiperton says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Sad she’s pays so much to look this crappy. If Harry doesn’t marry Meghan I hope whoever his wife is she has some style.

    Reply
  49. Bee says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    If she wanted to wear white lace again, a real statement would have been if she’d had last years dress reworked. Better still, reworked and dyed fresh new colour.

    Reply
  50. PrincessK says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    She looks very nice in the dress, and for once appears genuinely happy. But I am not really interested in Kate, where is Meghan? I was banking in her making an appearance at Ascot. Rumour now has it that Harry is in Toronto…sigh!

    Reply
  51. suze says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Not at all my thing, but she looks good in it.

    She sticks to what she is comfortable in, obviously.

    Reply

